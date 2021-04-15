NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Commissioner Sean McGrath unveiled the New England Collegiate Baseball League’s 2021 schedule on Thursday.
The Vermont Mountaineers, based in Montpelier, open their season June 3 by hosting the 2019 NECBL champ Keene Swamp Bats. The Upper Valley Nighthawks, based in Hartford, open on the road against the Swamp Bats on June 4. The Nighthawks’ home opener is June 5 against the Winnipesaukee Muskrats.
Also waiting patiently have been the Bristol Blues, who joined the league prior to the 2020 season but were forced to wait a year before taking the diamond. The Blues will welcome the Danbury Westerners to Muzzy Field for the first NECBL tilt in the city of Bristol since 2010.
Other teams in action on Day 1 include Mystic, which will host the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks. The Sharks made quite a splash during their first full season in the league in 2019 when they made a run the NECBL Championship Series.
Valley, which won back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018, will host Newport. The Gulls boast six NECBL titles. North Adams will travel to play Winnipesaukee.
The league’s newest addition will have to wait a day to make their 2021 debut, as the North Shore Navigators will host Vermont at historic Fraser Field on June 4.
North Shore will be slotted in the North Division alongside Keene, North Adams, Sanford, Upper Valley, Vermont and Winnipesaukee. Bristol will be placed in the South Division with Danbury, Martha’s Vineyard, Mystic, Newport, Ocean State and Valley.
The Newport Gulls will host to the 2021 NECBL All-Star Game on July 18 at Cardines Field. The final games of the regular season will be held Aug. 1. Two organizations will also host special exhibition games. Bristol and Ocean State playingwill face Team Israel at Dunkin Donuts Park – home of the Double-A Hartford Yard Goats – on July 14-15.
MEN’S LACROSSE
SUNY Poly 9, CU 3
UTICA, N.Y. — SUNY Poly spoiled the Castleton University men’s lacrosse’s return to the field, beating the Spartans 9-3.
There wasn’t a ton of scoring to speak of throughout the first half. SUNY Poly grabbed the lead on an Andrew Maycock goal and Hunter Sarro answered for Castleton to make it 1-1 after the first quarter.
Shane Wyman scored the lone goal of the second quarter to give the Wildcats a 2-1 lead at the half.
In the third, SUNY Poly found its offensive rhythm, scoring six goals.
Castleton’s Cam Frankenhoff and Chris LaBonte scored for the Spartans in the fourth.
The Spartans (0-5) host UMass Boston on Saturday.
UVM game postponed
BURLINGTON — This Friday’s men’s lacrosse home game against No. 19 UAlbany will not be played as scheduled due to COVID-19 protocols.
The men’s lacrosse program and all teams within UVM Athletics are following state, local and University public health guidelines, to ensure the health and safety of all student-athletes, coaches, staff and the campus and surrounding community.
FIELD HOCKEY
UVM 4, UCD 3
LOWELL, Mass. — A last-minute goal from Kate Hall pushed the University of Vermont field hockey team to a 4-3 win against UC Davis on Thursday.
The goal came with 29 seconds left in regulation on an assist from Lydia Maitland in a rebound scrum around the goal.
Maitland put UVM on the board early in the first quarter, but Emily Chen tied the game in the second. Late in the second, the Catamounts pushed ahead again with Hall doing the honors.
In the third quarter, UC Davis’ Milou Korthouwer tied it 2-2 and it stayed that way heading into the fourth.
In the fourth, Clodagh Ferry scored for UVM, but the Aggies answered with a goal from Madison Theodore, before the game-winner by Hall.
UVM had the better of shots on goal with 16 to UC Davis’ nine.
The Catamounts (2-7) hosts California on Sunday.
MEN’S SOCCER
Pacella honored
BOSTON — University of Vermont men’s soccer midfielder Daniel Pacella was named America East Rookie of the Year and earned All-Conference and All-Rookie honors, announced on Wednesday.
Pacella earned All-Rookie honors along with classmates Bjarni Adalsteinsson and Zach Barrett.
Pacella was also named to the All-Conference Second Team, and was joined by Vermont defender Garrett Lillie.
For the second straight season, a pair of Catamounts were named to the All-Conference First Team as junior Alex Nagy and sophomore Noah Egan were honored by America East.
