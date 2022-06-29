Vermont Mountaineers pitcher Jake Simon was named to the weekly Honor Roll following a string of strong performances in New England Collegiate Baseball League action.
The 6-foot, 185-pound athlete made his sixth appearance of the season Sunday and fueled a 5-4 victory over the North Adams SteepleCats. He picked up his first win of the season after limiting North Adams to three hits over three innings. Simon struck out one batter and issued one walk to get the job done.
Earlier in the week Simon pitched four innings to guide Vermont past the Mystic Schooners, 4-3. He allowed two hits, recorded three strikeouts and did not issue any walks. He was also sharp during a recent 12-2 win at the Winnipesaukee Muskrats.
Simon opened the season by striking out three batters during a 10-1 win over the Newport Gulls. He added four innings of work during an 8-3 victory at Winnipesaukee, striking out two batters and allowing two hits.
The right-handed pitcher is one of 19 pitchers who have led Vermont to a 17-2 start to the season. Simon has a 2.75 ERA after pitching 16-plus innings. He’s served up 10 strikeouts, issued eight walks and given up 10 hits.
Sanford infielder Quinn McDaniel and right-hander Sonny Fauci were named the New England Collegiate Baseball League’s Pitcher and Player of the Week, respectively, for the third week of action.
McDaniel was on fire this week for the Mainers. In five games and 23 at-bats, the infielder batted at a .522 clip with two walks and nine RBIs. His nine RBIs and seven runs scored ranked second in the league over the last seven days. His 12 hits were tied for the most in the NECBL during the third week.
McDaniel had a hit in every game this wee, including two four-hit efforts against Upper Valley and Winnipesaukee. His only home run of the week, a grand slam against Newport, proved to be the difference-maker in a 6-4 win. The Maine native scored in every game this week and stole five bases. For the season, McDaniel is batting .349 with 12 RBIs, 14 runs and 12 walks.
The infielder joined the Mainers after his sophomore season with the University of Maine. McDaniel batted .330 with 30 walks, 10 homers, 46 RBIs and 54 runs scored in 197 at-bats with the Bears.
The righty went seven innings against North Shore, giving up no runs while striking out 14 batters and allowing three hits. His 14 strieouts were the most in a start in the NECBL during the third week. The New Jersey native walked one batter against the Navigators, allowing four base-runners all game. His strong outing carried the Mainers to a 3-1 victory. For the year, Fauci has a 0.56 ERA with 21 strikeouts. He has allowed eight hits in 16 innings. In his sophomore season with St Johns, McDaniel struck out 16 batters during 16-plus innings of work.
COLLEGE HOCKEYNU athletes excel
MARSHFIELD, Mass. – The Norwich University men’s ice hockey team had 13 student-athletes earn New England Hockey Conference All-Academic Team honors.
To be eligible for NEHC All-Academic recognition, a student must carry a minimum of a 3.0 cumulative GPA and have already completed one full year at their current institution. All 10 NEHC institutions were represented with 157 student-athletes in total earning the honor.
Seniors Alex Monteleone and Noah Williams both earned the honor for the third time in their careers. Juniors Andrew Albano, Callum Jones, Braedyn Aubin, John Banovetz as well as senior Brett Ouderkirk each earned the honor for the second time in their careers.
Sophomores Evan Googins, Patrick O’Neal, Brendon Jones and Henry Dennee as well as seniors Logan vande Meerakker and Drennen Atherton all earned the honor for the first time in their career. Norwich finished the 2021-22 season with a 12-6-5 record after making a NEHC Quarterfinal appearance.
