MONTPELIER - Beorn Morrow-Caron had a hand in nearly all of Montpelier's first-half points during Monday's 15-6 boys Ultimate victory over Middlebury.
"Beorn showed what a dominant player he is," Montpelier coach Cameron Mack said. "Our defense remained strong throughout the game, staying in a person-person defensive look that forced Middlebury to move the disc with short passes, leading to many turnovers that we capitalized on."
The Solons carried an 8-1 lead into halftime and then cycled in several JV players to give them varsity experience. The Tigers capitalized more on the offensive end after the break, but the final outcome was never in doubt.
"Middlebury showed great spirit, keeping their heads up even when they were down big," Mack said. "And our players did well to stay composed during celebrations. Some of our younger players got their first points on varsity, which was exciting for them."
Ethan Borland, Wyatt Smith, Joven Strange and Cale Ellingson also excelled on the Solons' starting offensive line. Middlebury attempted to utilize a few different defensive formations to contain the Solons, but MHS moved the disc around the field with a combination of deep throws and higher-percentage passes to find open cutters. The Solons pulled ahead 5-0 before committing a single turnover.
"Ethan Borland got a vicious point block on an attempted deep throw," Mack said. "Wyatt scored a couple points and send a couple long passes into the end zone as well. Jovan and Cale remained in control of the offense by making smart decisions and not turning the disc over as our primary handlers."
Montpelier (4-1) will travel to play Rice at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The Solons will face off against some of the top teams in the Northeast during the Pioneer Valley Invitational Saturday and Sunday in Northampton, Mass. The tourney will also feature squads from Quebec, New Jersey, New York and Maine.
"We are looking strong and getting more cohesive as a team," Mack said. "Our focus is to do the little things right and be precise with our timing. While we overmatched MIddlebury, the game was a good example of how we are starting to communicate succinctly on the field and trust deeper throws and the ability of our downfield cutters to come down with the disc. This weekend we'll have an opportunity to play against some great competition and see how we fare and what we learn. The team wants to win and is working hard to perform at the highest level."
GIRLS TENNIS
Spaulding 4, North Country 3
NEWPORT - A long drive to the Northeast Kingdom was worth the trip Monday when the Crimson Tide headed back with their second victory of the season.
Julia Fewer, Payton Lamberti, Madison Pembroke and Emily Poulin delivered much-needed points in singles action to lead their shorthanded team past the Falcons.
"We were down two players, so I moved the girls up and we were able to have some exhibition players to get some time on the court today," Spaulding coach Kelly Cleveland said. "I pulled Emily up to No. 5 singles to give her some experience and she was able to pull out a 6-2, 6-1 win. She joked how she had to remember to play in the singles lines."
North Country's Sofia Salcedo gave her team an early advantage with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Ashley Boisvert at No. 1 singles.
"Ashley struggled some today but they were very well-matched," Cleveland said. "And I’m confident when they come to play us at home that she will have a good shot at a win."
Fewer shot out to a 4-1 lead at No. 2 singles before North Country's Lexi Booth forfeited. Lamberti cruised past Grace Elwell, 6-3, 6-2, at No. 3 singles. Pembroke defeated Jordin Sorrell, 6-2, 6-2, at the No. 4 spot. Poulin kept the Tide in command with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Heidi Cole.
"Madison and Payton both played very well today," Cleveland said. "Payton continues to work on placement and she has begun to have a spin on her first serve. Madison is becoming more consistent and is having longer rallies. Her confidence in her playability is showing out on court."
Thea Potter and Maeve Wright gave the Falcons a point at No. 1 doubles with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Megan Rea and Avere Mose. North Country's Anisa Brosseur and Lily Beavins breezed to a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Kayla Hood and Evelyn LaCroix at the No. 2 spot.
"Doubles had some good shots and some winning serves throughout the matches," Cleveland said. "We’ve had to have a mix of partners, so it’s not always easy to play with someone different each match."
Spaulding will host U-32 at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. North Country will host Harwood the same day.
"It was nice to get a second win," Cleveland said. "We will play them for our Senior Match at the end of May, so it should be a fun matchup."
SINGLES
Sofia Salcedo (N) def. Ashley Boisvert 6-2, 6-1
Julia Fewer (S) def. Lexi Booth by forfeit
Payton Lamberti (S) def. Grace Elwell 6-3, 6-2
Madison Pembroke (S) def. Jordin Sorrell 6-2, 6-2
Emily Poulin (S) def. Heidi Cole 6-2, 6-1
DOUBLES
Thea Potter and Maeve Wright (N) def. Megan Rea and Avere Mose 6-3, 6-3
Anisa Brosseur and Lily Beavins (N) def. Kayla Hood and Evelyn LaCroix 6-3, 6-0
Burlington 6, Montpelier 1
BURLINGTON - A handful of narrow victories allowed the Division I Seahorses to hand the defending D-II champs their first loss of the season Monday.
Georgia Wool, Gussie Guyette, Lulu Barr-Brandt, Anna Jennemann and Libby Jackson triumphed in singles for BHS. Gaby Schulman and Dahlia Rubin gave Burlington another point by earning a straight-set victory at No. 2 doubles.
"They played better than us and we didn't play our best tennis today," Montpelier coach JP Lassner said. "If you don't play our games well against good teams, you lose. But we learn more from our losses than we do from our victories. And tomorrow we will come out and work on the areas that I think we were deficient in. …We have to work on attacking second serves, and we hit so many unforced errors where we hit them long. And there were so many double-faults. Those are things that we can control. There were also too many approaches into the middle and too many balls in the middle. We have to work the corners better."
Georgia Schiff and Chloe Monteith were the lone MHS athletes to walk away victorious. The Solons duo didn't shy away from storming the net while rallying to a 3-6, 6-4, 10-7 victory over Mattie Howes and Ella Lipkin.
"Chloe and Georgia are very aggressive and they're fun to watch," coach Lassner said. "They made some amazing plays and had some great gets. Down the stretch they made volleys and at one point Chloe ran all the way back to the fence and hit a shot the other way that landed just inside the baseline. They did what they had to do and they pulled out a win."
Montpelier's Grace Murphy nearly won her first set and eventually fell to Gussie Guyette, 7-5, 6-3. Solon Rachana Cherian was also a powerful force during a 5-7, 6-3, 11-9 loss to Anna Jennemann.
"Rachana had a very close match and she played great," coach Lassner said. "Her and her opponent slugged it out and played for 2 hours and 15 minutes. Grace Murphy also put up a pretty good fight and she always is a tough competitor."
Montpelier (8-1) will travel to play Middlebury at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
SINGLES
Georgia Wool (B) def. Daphne Lassner 6-1, 6-2
Gussie Guyette (B) def. Grace Murphy 7-5, 6-3
Lulu Barr-Brandt (B) def. Emily Swenson 6-1, 6-2
Anna Jennemann (B) def. Rachana Cherian 5-7, 6-3, 11-9
Libby Jackson (B) def. Sophie Sevi 6-2, 6-4
DOUBLES
Georgia Schiff and Chloe Monteith (M) def. Mattie Howes and Ella Lipkin 3-6, 6-4, 10-7
Gaby Schulman and Dahlia Rubin (B) def. Lillian Boutin and Abby Bigglestone 6-3, 6-2
BASEBALL
Spaulding 9, BFA-St. Albans 7
ST. ALBANS - The Crimson Tide earned valuable index points to boost its place in the Division II standings with Monday's victory over the D-I Bobwhites.
Winning pitcher Kieran McNamara struck out five batters and issued three walks over three innings. Spaulding pulled ahead in the sixth inning and added an insurance run in the top of the seventh.
Danny Kiniry paced Spaulding at the plate with two doubles, one single, three runs scored and one RBI. Cole McAllister scored twice and had two hits, while McNamara contributed two hits and three RBIs.
SOFTBALL
Enosburg 23, U-32 2
EAST MONTPELIER - Winning pitcher Dana Elkins gave up three hits in a complete-game effort to neutralize the Raiders on Monday.
Elkins issued one walk and recorded 11 strikeouts. The Hornets led 11-2 after the first inning and added four runs in the second frame. Enosburg outhit U-32 24-3 and only committed one error, compared to seven defensive miscues by the Raiders.
Losing pitcher Caroline Flynn issued three walks while going the distance. Enosburg's Kenna Lovelette went 4-for-5 at the plate with a home run. Teammate Emma Kelty went 3-for-4 with a triple and two home runs. Lilly Rabtoy (3-for-5, double, triple), Gabby Spaulding (3-for-6, double) and Aleta Deuso (3-for-4) were also on fire at the plate. Destiny Benware (double), Erica Goodhoe (double) and Dana Elkins all went 2-for-4 in the victory. Allie Guthrie (2-for-2, triple) and Addy Bar (double) paced U-32 at the plate.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Stowe 12, Colchester 6
COLCHESTER - The 1-2 punch of Reagan Smith (six goals) and Kailey Hulse (three goals) propelled the Raiders past the Lakers on Monday.
Ella Murphy, Rachel Ramos and Eleanor Hazard rounded out the scoring for Stowe and teammates Peyton Emery (three saves) and Ava Santenello (two saves) split time in goal. Abbey Hoag and Taylor Karpinski scored two goals apiece for the Lakers and teammates Kelsi Pratt and Erin Boyd each added one goal. Colchester goalie Mei-Ling Correll made eight saves.
The Raiders will travel to play Rice at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
