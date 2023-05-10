MONTPELIER - One of the top Ultimate players in Vermont rushed to Montpelier's rescue Wednesday to extinguish Rice's upset bid.
Beorn Morrow-Caron showcased his leadership skills at several critical points in the game to help a shorthanded Solons squad walk away with a 12-10 victory. He broke up five passes defensively and was an offensive standout with three points and three assists.
"It was the game of the year for Beorn," MHS coach Cameron Mack said. "He was just everywhere, working super hard."
Evan Benoit also rose to the occasion for the Solons, recording two points and three assists while forcing three Rice turnovers. Benoit was sidelined for the middle portion of the showdown before returning to the field for the final stretch. His absence, combined with a recent injury to Cale Ellingson, left the Solons without two of their top handlers.
"It was a very high-energy game," Mack said. "Rice's offense is predicated on immediately moving the disc between the handlers and then throwing it deep to their extremely athletic downfield cutters. They had one kid who jumped up and caught the disc over us seven or eight times. And they had another cutter who appeared to be 8 feet tall. There were a lot of turnovers, but a lot of quick swings and momentum shifts. Our offense was more methodical, as we usually are. It was gusty with the wind - and the directions would change. The game reminded us of the South Burlington one: We had a big lead and coughed it up and had no confidence. And today's game got chippy in the second half, but cooler heads prevailed and we all ended up hugging at the end.
Montpelier built a 7-4 halftime advantage but struggled to capitalize on throws to the end zone while Benoit was missing from the lineup. Rice closed the gap to two points late in the second half but ultimately ran out of time.
"We were up 11-9 and then we finally got it in to go up 12-9," Mack said. "And there were about two minutes left to play at that point, so we tried to just run down the clock. Rice scored the final point and that was when time was expiring. If there were another 20 minutes to the game, there might have been a different outcome. It was the tale of two different offensive strategies. Rice stayed in a bracketed and a junk defense - and that's something we hand't seen before. And they stayed true to it. Once we got confident, our offense moved smoothly. But we struggled to get it in the end zone."
Forrest Holloway also excelled for the balanced Solons, contributing two assists and two points.
"Forrest is a soccer star who's a crossover athlete," Mack said. "He stepped in as a handler for us today and really took some chances and threw it deep. We gave him a green light and he really stepped up. He's a sophomore and it's a big position for him to step into."
Montpelier will compete at the Pioneer Valley Invitational on Saturday and Sunday in Northampton, Mass. The tournament attracted 50 teams last year, including a handful of schools that are ranked in the top-25 in the nation.
"We're going to have to look at our design and look at who can step into a handler role," Mack said. "But I was extremely proud of my boys' mental resilience. They were continuing to fight and working to get the defensive turnovers when we had mental lapses and had poor execution with throws. It was a hard-fought game where we saw that we could do it. We saw what our weaknesses were and now we can work on improving those things."
STOWE - Tae Rossmassler took six shots and cashed in on five of those attempts while helping the two-time defending Division III champs snap a three-game losing skid Wednesday.
"Tae played awesome," MHS coach John Grasso said. "They starting guarding him, but he got away and still scored. He had great off-ball movement."
Brendan Tedeschi (three goals, one assist), Dylan Hood (one goal, four assists) and A.J. Moore (two goal, two assists) also contributed multiple points for the Solons. Teammate Andrew Baker came off the bench and tallied his first varsity goal.
"Andrew was fed over the middle and he made a nice move to the goal and shot it," Grasso said. "The team was cheering for him like we'd won the championship - it was a good moment for the team. He'd been a D-pole for the past three years. We turned him into an attackman this season and this was his first goal since he was an eight-grader."
The Solons carried an 8-3 advantage into halftime and never let things get too close against a Raiders squad that earned previous victories of BFA-Fairfax, Milton, Randolph, St. Johnsbury and Lyndon.
"We led the whole game and never worried because we kept it far enough apart," Grasso said. "They tried to scrap back a little bit in the second half, but we just played really well."
Goalie Cal Davis turned aside 13 shots and stonewalled the Raiders several times in the first half when the game was still close.
"Cal played unbelievable today and his clears were much better," Grasso said.
The Solons committed seven fouls, marking a trend in the right direction following recent penalty-filled games against Spaulding and Mount Abraham.
"Before the game I reiterated that what happened last game is not going to happen any more," Grasso said. "We came out playing like a team, we came out firing and we just scored goals. And we were much better with not taking as many penalties today."
Montpelier (2-4) will travel to play Milton at 6 p.m. Saturday. Stowe (5-5) will travel to play Hartford at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Spaulding 9, St. Johnsbury 6
ST. JOHNSBURY - Six Crimson Tide players fired home shots Wednesday, fueling the team's second victory in three days.
Spaulding's Austin Kelley recorded his first varsity goal and scored again for good measure. He also dished out three assists. Evan Peloquin (one assist) and Aidan Kresco also tallied two goals apiece for the Tide.
"We were down a few players today due to injuries and academic obligations, so it was great to pull out the win with a light squad," Spaulding coach Matt Flaherty said. "It was a low-scoring affair through the first few quarters. Our passing and catching wasn’t hitting and we had trouble clearing the ball. Thankfully, we were able to put together a run in the fourth quarter to go ahead and put the game away."
St. Johnsbury (2-6) will host Harwood at 11 a.m. Saturday. Spaulding (5-5) will host Hartford on May 17.
GIRLS TENNIS
Montpelier 7, Middlebury 0
MONTPELIER - A match for the ages at No. 2 doubles went the Solons' way in the end Wednesday as the two-time defending Division II champs blanked the Tigers in a rematch of the 2021 and 2022 state final showdowns.
Finn Lofgren and Ellie Duprety are relatively new to competitive tennis but played liked seasoned veterans while hanging on for a 6-2, 3-6, 14-12 doubles victory over Anna Wolosinksi and Subia Khan.
"It was a nail-biter at No. 2 doubles, but they were in control of the first set and then they just had too many unforced errors in the second set," Montpelier coach JP Lassner said. "They were up 8-2 in the third set-set tiebreaker and then Middlebury came back, so our girls actually had match points against them at 9-8 and 12-11. But then they turned it around at the end and finally won it."
Juliet Allen and Elizabeth Lassner joined forces at No. 1 doubles to give Montpelier another point. They started out in top form and kept cruising all the way to a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Sophia Boise and Clara Chant 6-1, 6-3.
"All of our players learned from our Burlington match Monday and they can see what the next level is," coach Lassner said. "The No. 1 doubles have gotten so much better at playing the right positions where they should be on the court. They were getting up and getting back and taking care of business today."
Singles players Rachana Cherian, Sophie Sevi, Ruby McElwain, Allegra Muller and Emily Tringe all triumphed in straight sets. Cherian faced a familiar foe while battling against Paige Hescock, and the Solons' top gun maintained her mastery over the Tigers standout by putting the finishing touches on a 6-4, 6-0 victory.
"Rachana beat Paige in the finals two years ago and last year," coach Lassner said. "And today she settled in during the second set and started hitting really smart shots. Rachana was mixing up the pace by slicing it and putting more spin on the ball."
Emily Tringe captured her second win in three matches for Montpelier at No. 5 singles. The field hockey standout rallied to a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Amelia Coburn.
"Emily was down 0-3 in the first set and then she really got more racquet speed and she was approaching the net and she was putting shots away," coach Lassner said. "All of our players have come a long ways and I'm very excited right now."
Middlebury (0-6) will travel to play Rice at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Montpelier (5-2) will host North Country at 3:30 p.m. Monday.
SINGLES
Rachana Cherian def. Paige Hescock 6-4, 6-0
Sophie Sevi def. Dinara Meyers 6-4, 6-1
Ruby McElwain def. Caroline Nicholai 6-2, 6-0
Allegra Muller def.Piper Farnsworth 6-2, 6-1
Emily Tringe def. Amelia Coburn 6-4, 6-2
DOUBLES
Juliet Allen and Elizabeth Lassner def. Sophia Boise and Clara Chant 6-1, 6-3
Finn Lofgren and Ellie Duprety def. Anna Wolosinksi and Subia Khan 6-2, 3-6, 14-12
BOYS TENNIS
Harwood 6, North Country 1
NEWPORT - Biel Aytes walked away with his first varsity victory Wednesday and the Highlanders won all of the contested matches against the Falcons.
Aytes teamed up with Jack Wolfe at No. 1 doubles and the Harwood duo cruised past Quinn Goff and Andrew Kerwin, 6-1, 6-0.
Victories by Lucas Brumm, Cole Baitz, Alvar Calvo, Daniel Steber and Christopher Cummiskey capped a sweep of the singles action for the Highlanders, who lost by forfeit at No. 2 doubles.
Harwood (3-1) will host U-32 at 3:30 p.m. Friday. North Country (0-5) will host Burlington at 3:30 p.m. Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.