Montpelier girls Ultimate is banking on a front-loaded schedule for long-term success.
The Solons want a challenge, just like any powerhouse team, and they pencilled in two of their toughest opponents during the first four days the of season.
But coach Nolan Benoit's team had absolutely no interest in letting CVU hang around Tuesday during a 2019 championship rematch.
An overpowering performance by six seniors propelled the defending champs to a 14-4 victory over the Redhawks. Benoit's team shot out to an 8-2 halftime lead and refused to let CVU build any momentum after the break.
"We pulled ahead pretty quickly and we were able to maintain that lead," Benoit said. "CVU switched to a zone in the second half to try and mix things up, but we were able to adjust."
Mae Browning recorded seven assists and one goal, while Lucia McCallum added two assists and six goals. Teammates Althea Torrens-Martin (three goals) and Eliana Moorehead (three assists, one points) were also offensive standouts. Those four Solons, plus Maple Perchlik and Saskia Cousins-Joyce, comprise an elite crew of seniors returning from an 11-0 squad in 2019.
"Four of those six returning seniors were on JV together as freshmen, so they had a ton of time playing together," Benoit said. "And then Eliana and Mae were both on the varsity team as freshman. Besides that, they've just had so much time to play together that they've really developed a solid on-field chemistry. And that group of seniors are best friends off the field too, so that definitely helps. And usually Maple would have some of those stats, but she's actually looking at colleges this week and she was not able to play today. So it was good to see that we still did so well, because Maple is a pretty key part of our offense."
Senior Mae Dunham joins the team from JV, while Ksenia Benoit, Anna Farber and Kasi Mccann represent the junior class. Sophomores Sophia Flora and Celia Teachout will gain key experience along with freshmen Amy Felice and Finley Torrens-Martin.
"We're going into the season with the same goals," Benoit said. "We're trying to play our best Ultimate, and hoping that winning is the outcome of that. But really, at the end of the day, we're focussing on ourselves and trying to do the best that we can do - no matter who we're playing against or what the scenario is. And I would say that we have a lot (of the same players) considering that it's been two years. In 2019 we had 18 on our roster, and we have six players from that 2019 team. This is my first time when all six of our seniors are four-year Ultimate players. So they've definitely been committed to the sport since their freshman year. And it's awesome to see them still here. I don't know how much they played in the off-season. But when this season started, it was definitely like we hadn't missed a beat."
The Solons earned a 15-8 championship victory over CVU in 2019 after coasting past Lyndon, 15-1, in the semifinals. Last year's slate was delayed and eventually cancelled due to Covid, so there were a lot of new faces on the field Tuesday.
"CVU definitely is a quality opponent," Benoit said. "Just like every other team, they have lost all of their juniors and seniors from that 2019 season. So I think they had less of a dominant crew of sophomores than we might have. And I also know they were missing quite a few girls because it is April break this week, so some folks are doing other things. We're happy to have the win and happy to have played them. But the next time we play them we'll probably consider it to be a whole different team and a whole new opponent."
Montpelier became the first high school Ultimate champ in the nation two years ago after the Vermont Principals' Association elevated the sport from club to varsity status. The Solons were relatively untested during their title run, but they faced all they could handle Saturday during a 9-6 victory at Burlington. The game lacked much rhythm as both teams struggled to connect passes.
"Having that first game under our belt made today a lot easier," Benoit said. "We talked a little bit about our game on Saturday, and a lot of the turnovers happened because of nerves. It was pretty windy Saturday, but it was even windier today. And we probably had fewer turnovers today. So having that first game played really helped calm everyone down and settle into the season, versus having those first-game nerves."
Last fall Montpelier claimed its first boys soccer title in 25 years, and three weeks ago the Solons ended a 16-year title drought in boys basketball. The chances of another MHS crown are strong this spring, and Benoit doesn't mind the lofty standards that accompany any title defense.
"The Burlington coach was saying that, even though it's been two years, people still think of Montpelier as the team to beat," Benoit said. "I think that senior class definitely feels that and holds that a little bit. But as far as the team mentality goes, we're just still trying to go out there and play every game like it's a new game. And not try to worry too much about what we've done in the past or what we're trying to do in the future. But really just focus on one game at a time - and even just one point at a time. There's a little bit of a bull's-eye (on our back), but we're just trying to take it slow and see what each team has. It's been two years, so every team is a brand-new team. It's hard to go into a game with too many expectations of what the other team is going to look like. Because who knows?"
Montpelier will host South Burlington on April 29 at 4 p.m.
BOYS ULTIMATE
Montpelier 10, St. Johnsbury 6
MONTPELIER - The defending champs withstood a determined comeback attempt by the Hilltoppers during Tuesday's season opener.
Wyatt Smith paced the offense for MHS, which capped a 14-0 season in 2019 with a 15-9 championship victory over Burlington. The four-point victory was one of the closest calls Montpelier has faced since Ultimate became a varsity sport two years ago. The Solons opened the 2019 playoffs with a 15-2 playdown victory over Sharon, a 15-6 quarterfinal win against South Burlington and a 15-7 semifinal victory over Essex.
"Today was a windy game, which was to our advantage since our players had the better technical skills," MHS coach Anne Watson said. "We had strong handling across the team, but Milo Centers anchored our handlers. And we had great cutting by Beorn Morrow-Caron and Cale Ellingson. However, the team worked together great as a whole. It was great to see our hard work in practice start to pay off."
The Solons will host CVU at 11 a.m. Saturday.
BASEBALL
Randolph 13, Williamstown 6
RANDOLPH - Winning pitcher Wyatt Messier racked up eight strikeouts Tuesday and the Galloping Ghosts easily prevailed despite a late comeback attempt by the Blue Devils.
Messier gave up five runs and issued three walks over four-plus innings. Eight of Randolph's 13 runs were earned.
Losing pitcher Max Dexter allowed nine hits, issued two walks and recorded five strikeouts over five-plus innings. Gabe Dexter finished up on the mound for Williamstown. He gave up two hits and one run.
Randolph scored three runs in the first inning before pulling ahead 5-0 in the second inning. The Galloping Ghosts extended their lead to 8-0 in the third inning before the Blue Devils attempted to rally. Williamstown scored five runs in the fifth inning, but Randolph sealed the deal with a four-run sixth inning.
Blake Clark went 3-for-5 and scored two runs for the Blue Devils. Teammate Ari Schumacher belted a two-run single, while Jamison Lacarno had one-run single in the loss.
"It was the first game out, we're a young team and we missed a lot last year," Blue Devils coach Troy Busconi said. "It's a process and we'll get there."
Williamstown will host defending Division III champ White River at 4 p.m. Thursday. The Wildcats will compete in D-IV for this year's post-season.
