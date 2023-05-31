MONTPELIER - Beorn Morrow-Caron is one of the greatest individual stars to compete for Montpelier boys Ultimate, which became the first high school team in the nation to win a statewide tournament four years ago after the sport was promoted to varsity status.
The Solons senior is quick to admit that he dabbles in some risky business at times by launching overly ambitious throws as a handler. But at the end of Wednesday's playoff opener against Milton, Morrow-Caron resisted that temptation to go long. His split-second of impulse control resulted in a game-winning give-and-go sequence from close range, capping a 15-5 victory and giving MHS a quarterfinal date with No. 4 Leland & Gray.
"I'm known to make stupid passes," Morrow-Caron said. "And people don't like that, so I try to holster it whenever I can."
The rest of the Solons have learned to take the good with the bad as Morrow-Caron helped Montpelier reestablish itself as an elite powerhouse during the past two seasons. Some of his highlight-reel passing attempts have resulted in finger-tip drops, interceptions or discs flying out of bounds. But for all of those missed opportunities, Morrow-Caron has redeemed himself time and again by providing a steadying force with leadership abilities that are unrivaled throughout most of Vermont.
"Going into the season, one of my goals was to take a back-burner," Morrow-Caron said. "I wanted to let my team perform as a team, rather than me trying to take charge. And I think this game showed that better than anything else. There were full points where I was on the field and I didn't touch the Frisbee - they scored it completely without me. And I think that's the goal of any Frisbee team."
The Yellowjackets were careful to closely mark the Solons' top gun from start to finish, resulting in fewer scoring chances than normal for the MHS veteran. But he still found a way to contribute two goals, three assists and two defensive turnovers to boost his team's balanced effort. Although there were times when Morrow-Caron went for jugular during the win-or-go-home playdown, he also wasn't afraid to play it safe by prioritizing calm possession over rapid-fire points.
"This game was what we needed," Morrow-Caron said. "I think we played the best offense that we have ever played. I believe we had eight clean holds. And a clean hold is when they throw it to us and we start on offense and we score the point without turning it over - without giving them the disc. One of our goals going into the playoffs was to have as many clean holds as possible. And I think we really hammered that home today."
Montpelier soccer standout Olin Duggan showed off his signature work rate amid 82-degree conditions while scoring three times and forcing two turnovers for the Solons. Cadence Centers also tallied three goals, while teammate Wyatt Smith paced MHS with four goals to go along with one assist. Evan Benoit contributed three assists and forced one turnover for the Capital City squad, which built a 12-4 halftime advantage.
"I don't know if we've played a more complete game all year," Montpelier coach Cameron Mack said. "And the score does not indicate how well-coached and aggressive Milton's defense is. We were that conservative, methodical and calm - we were really patient with it. And that's what we're really relying on to get us through each round: the depth and being able to shift off of those four primary people. And today was one of those games where, with the heat and with a rigid defense, I could have easily run those (top) lines a little bit more than I wanted to and perhaps brought some exhaustion and led to us making some mistakes. And that's exactly what Milton wanted. They wanted for to us to say, 'Yeah, we're not going to go out of our junk (defense). We will not go out of our zone. We're not going to get tired.' And they really didn't. So it was just much credit to our guys: It's all about them and it's all about our experience showing through."
Cale Ellingson returned for a lengthy injury absence and dished out a team-high four assists for MHS. The senior's ability to throw flick passes is still limited, but he found plenty of other ways to make his presence felt against Milton.
"Having Cale back is huge," Morrow-Caron said. "He changes our entire speed and completely changes the culture on the field. I'm just counting down the days until he can throw that flick again and he's back to 100%."
The Yellowjackets closed the gap to 12-5 at the start of the second half as the temperature still hovered around 80 degrees. Morrow-Caron forced a turnover on Milton's next offensive possession and directed an oh-so-easy pass to Duggan in the end zone for a quick score with 23 minutes on the clock. Less than four minutes later Andre Savard connected to Gabe Hall in the left portion of the end zone a few moments after another Milton turnover, extending the lead to 14-5.
"As frustrated as Milton got, that's exactly the type of team we wanted to play in the first round," Mack said. "It was something where we felt confident going in, but we were not assuming anything. In the second half they held, but it felt like a break for us because we had held onto the disc for so long. At the end I started definitely mixing up lines, but I didn't want us to take our eye off of staying true to what our offense and our defense has been. The identity that we've been talking about, we're finally finding. We have reset systems, we have end-zone systems. And the first game of the season we played up in Milton and we could not get it in the end zone without something wayward or a little dangerous. But today was a complete team win. We tried to get sneaky with defense at the beginning and they shredded us, which was a little surprising. But it was also an indication of how we had to outwork them with person-to-person defense. It was exactly the opposite of what I thought we were going to do today. So I'm proud of the guys to shift the mindset and then just beat them."
Montpelier regained control of the disc with just over 17 minutes remaining and wasted no time sealing the deal in front of their home fans. Morrow-Caron was briefly poised to send a pass into double-team coverage in the end zone, but he thought twice about the choice and took an extra moment to collect himself. A higher-percentage option quickly appeared and then Morrow-Caron completed the pass and trotted a few steps forward before his teammate returned the favor for the game-winning point.
"What comes with explosive playmakers are risky decisions some of the times," Mack said. "And Beorn is maybe the first person we ask to take a second and hold onto the disc. We have enough depth that, if you miss one open person, we'll have two more. And that last play was exactly emblematic of that."
The Solons will prepare for a quarterfinal against the Rebels, who cruised to a 15-2 playdown victory over No. 13 Brattleboro. Even though Montpelier and Leland & Gray didn't face off during the regular season, the Solons are confident that they can advance to the semifinals.
"Looking at the record of the team we're playing, we're not too scared or worried," Morrow-Caron said. "We are really just preparing ourselves hopefully - fingers crossed - for the semis. We could have an unfortunate loss on the road in the quarterfinals. But we're just gearing up to play the best Frisbee we can for as long as we can."
GIRLS LACROSSE
GMVS 7, Stowe 5
FAYSTON - A five-goal performance by Harper Travis guided the No. 7 Gumbies to a dramatic victory over the No. 10 Raiders during Wednesday's Division II playdown.
Emma Gatcliffe and Alyssa Lux also scored for GMVS and teammate Mackenzie Meirowitz turned aside eight shots in front of the cage. Iris Cloutier scored a team-high two goals for Stowe, while goalie Milla Smith made four saves for the Raiders (3-11).
GMVS (6-5) will travel to play No. 2 U-32 (13-2) in Friday's 3 p.m. quarterfinal. The Gumbies suffered an 11-3 loss to the Raiders last week.
GIRLS TENNIS
Harwood 4, Middlebury 3
WATERBURY - Things couldn't have been much tighter Wednesday and the No. 8 Highlanders found a way to stay a step ahead of the No. 9 Tigers during Division II playdown action.
Ella Dice, Cierra McKay, Maeven Cattanach and Liv Sprague gave Harwood all the points it needed by earning straight-set singles victories. Dice beat Maeve Roche, 6-4, 7-5, at the top of the order. McKay also narrowly avoided a third-set tiebreaker by closing out a 6-2, 7-5 victory over Audrey Carpenter at the No. 2 position. Cattanach served up a 6-3, 6-1 win over Caroline Nicolai at the No. 4 spot, while Sprague was a 6-1, 6-3 winner over Sophia Boise at No. 5.
Middlebury ends the season at 2-10, while Harwood (4-7) advances to play No. 1 Montpelier (11-3) in Friday's 3:30 p.m. quarterfinal. The Solons are the two-time defending champs and earned a 5-2 victory over the Highlanders two weeks ago.
