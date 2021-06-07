MONTPELIER — Top-seeded Montpelier extended its winning streak to 24 games and made quick work of No. 4 CVU during Monday’s 15-3 semifinal victory in Division I girls Ultimate action.
The Solons won the 2019 championship with a 15-8 win over the Redhawks and were even more dominant during the long-awaited rematch.
“We played really, really well today,” Montpelier coach Nolan Benoit said. “The girls definitely were feeling some nerves in the beginning of the game. But they did not let it show at all, which was awesome. They were the most patient on offense they’ve been all season at the beginning of this game. And that translated to just really smooth and really efficient offense. And that made a huge difference for us. In the past, when we’ve played CVU, we’ve given them a number of good chances to score — either because they’re playing good defense, or we just turn it over. And during today’s game we didn’t have that.”
Mae Browning (two goals, seven assists), Lucia McCallum (four goals, three assists) and Althea Torrens-Martin (three goals) had big days once again for the Solons.
“Sometimes when we’re nervous, that translates to throwing a little too quickly: catching it and then trying to get rid of it immediately,” Benoit said. “But today those nerves translated into holding the disc a little bit longer, which was so beneficial to us running a good offense.”
Eliana Moorhead (two goals), Maple Perchlik (two goals, two assists), Saskia Cousins-Joyce (three assists) and Celia Teachout also scoring points in the victory.
“We had that first-round bye, so our most recent game was a week-and-a-half ago,” Benoit said. “We had to find a good balance of practicing enough and practicing hard, so we didn’t lose our edge. But also not overdoing it. There’s a line there for sure. And one of the things we did last week is we had some of the middle school girls come over. We had one day where just the eighth-graders came over and we ran a mini clinic with them — and another day where all of the middle school girls came over. And that was a lot of fun, just to provide support to the middle school girls and to give them some really awesome role models at the high school. And it was a good way to fill our time up. We had three or four practices where we really able to really drill what we’ve been practicing, and introduce one or two new things. And we had the time to work the middle schoolers as well.”
The Solons beat the Redhawks for the third time this season after prevailing 14-4 and 15-8 earlier in the spring. Montpelier built an 8-1 halftime lead during the semifinals, using airtight defense to stymie the CVU handlers.
“For the first three or four points, they didn’t really make it past half-field because we were playing such good defense and such efficient offense,” Benoit said. “There was one D that Sophie Flora had. We were playing zone and she was guarding a CVU player toward the middle of the field. And then Saskia did a really awesome job of communicating as the disc was moving — and having Sophia switch people. And as Sophia was switching, she was able to run and get the D. We’ve been working a lot on our communication and it was great to see that pay off.”
Montpelier improves to 13-0, while CVU falls to 7-7. The Solons will face No. 2 Burlington (12-2) in Thursday’s 7 p.m. championship at South Burlington High School. Burlington earned an 11-6 semifinal victory over No. 3 BFA-Fairax (9-5) on Monday. Montpelier served up victories of 12-9 and 9-5 over BHS in the regular season.
“Having six seniors that have played together for so long and work together really well is always really helpful,” Benoit said. “But Burlington has around 14 on their roster, and I think 11 of them are seniors. So they have a lot of experience. We match up really well with them and it’s really fun to play against such an athletic team that plays really good Ultimate. And we both play have really good person defenses and solid offenses, so it’s a similar style.”
The Solons went 11-0 last year to spark a boys-girls sweep of the Ultimate playoffs. Susha Benoit, Anna Farber, Kasi Mccann, Amy Felice and Finley Torrens-Martin round out the Solons’ 2021 roster.
“Usually we go to two out-of-state tournaments, and that provides a ton of opportunities for us to grow and develop as a team,” Benoit said. “We play six or seven games a week at these tournaments, so what a great way to improve. But in some ways this year I feel like we improved more than ever before. And to be able to do that with the number of games that we played is really impressive. It speaks a lot to the dedication and commitment of this crew. Having only 13 girls means that if a couple are missing, we have barely enough for a good practice. But our attendance this year was amazing and everyone would show up. And when they showed up, they worked really hard.”
BOYS LACROSSE
Montpelier 14,
BFA-Fairfax 3
MONTPELIER — The Solons avenged a late-season loss by clobbering the Bullets during Monday’s Division III semifinal.
The No. 2 Solons will face No. 1 GMVS (6-2) during Wednesday’s 5 p.m. championship in Burlington.
“We decided to play our offensive strategy, which was to set the pace and control the ball,” MHS coach Nate Noble said. “We had a lot of off-ball movement, which we lacked in our last game against them. It was great to have Josh Lajeunesse back because he was away the last time we played them. And he’s a guy who can be a great complement to Quinn (Mills) as a finisher.”
Mills paced MHS with four goals and two assists, while Lajeunesse also recorded a hat trick. Sina Fallahi (one assist) and Diego Harper scored two goals apiece. Joe Tucker, River Scarretta and Leo Riby-Williams added one goal apiece in the victory. Solons Goalie Winslow Monde made six saves. Teammate Neil Rohan scooped up six ground balls.
“We switched up our face-offs all game,” Noble said. “We had two long-poles, Neil Rohan and Evan Fuller, just suffocating their face-off guys. Neil and Evan are two really underrated defensemen. Neil is by far one of the best defensemen out there and e really showed it tonight. He had takeaway after takeaway, ground ball after ground ball. He got hit, got up and still went after it.”
MHS led 2-1 after the first quarter and held a 7-2 halftime advantage. The Solons were in front 8-3 after three quarters. Montpelier and GMVS did not face off in the regular season.
“It’s going to be a great test,” Noble said. “GMVS is very disciplined and skilled. I’m excited for our team to be at this level, at this point. Ours seniors missed all of last year. So for it to go the way that this season has been playing out has been great. It’s a tough turnaround with only one day off. But we’ll work on our game plan and we’ll be ready.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.