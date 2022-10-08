RANDOLPH - The Montpelier boys soccer team is on a mission to record the first unbeaten season in program history, so Saturday's opening half vs. Randolph was a little too close for comfort.
With two seconds left before the break and the Solons clinging to a one-goal lead, Ronnie Riby-Williams helped open the floodgates.
The senior striker fired a shot into the back of the net to barely beat the halftime whistle and then scored again a minute into the second half. Three more insurance goals by MHS resulted in a 6-0 victory, marking the team's fourth straight shutout. Montpelier has now tucked away 23 unanswered goals after blanking Thetford, GMVS and U-32.
"Randolph is much improved," Bagley said. "They came out and they played very hard. They're well organized and really made it difficult of us, especially in the that first half. We weren't playing particularly well in the first half, so Ronnie's goal was huge with two seconds left. It deflated Randolph a little bit and we came out in the secodn half and scored right way again and that was kind of the game. If Ronnie hadn't scored that goal with two seconds left, the second half could have played out much differently than it did."
Tyler Thomas knocked in the opening goal in the 32nd before Clayton Foster, Josiah Phillips and Cameron Cook capped the scoring. Noah Samuelsen and Will Curtis notched two assists apiece, while Riby-Williams added one assist. The Solons competed with a slightly depleted lineup and played their second match in three days after grinding out a 1-0 victory at U-32 on Thursday evening.
"It's difficult with that quick turnaround and playing two games that quickly," Bagley said. "We showed that we were physically not at our best in the first half. And you have to have the right mentally in those situations to put that fatigue and pain away and concentrate on the job that you're doing. We fought through that in the first half - and in the second half we came out and played a lot better and scored some good goals."
Keeper Brio Levitt made three saves in the victory. Foster helped anchor the defense along with Steven Supan, Colby Sterling-Proulx, Ben Wetherell and Carson Cody.
"We've got a freshman, two sophomores and two juniors on defense - and Brio is another junior," Bagley said. "There's no seniors, but we've been getting a lot of great leadership from Clayton this year. He's really stepped up and filled that void for us."
Montpelier (9-0-1) will host Lamoille at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Solons will close out the regular season with matches against Paine Mountain, Stowe and Lake Region.
"We're going game by game and trying to get in the best shape we can for playoffs," Bagley said. "It was a really busy week for us with three games. So to get through this past week with three victories is pretty good."
BOYS SOCCER
U-3 7, Lamoille 0
EAST MONTPELIER - Another hat trick by Finn O'Donnell was bad news for the Lancers during Saturday's Capital Division battle.
The Raiders striker pushed his season total to 19 goals following another dominant performance. He opened the scoring in the 3rd minute on a Rory McLane assist and then curled a 7th-minute corner kick across the goal line for a 2-0 cushion.
Maddox Heise headed in a pass from Noah Kopsco in the 17th minute and then Luke Page assisted Cole Hayes in the 21st minute, extending the lead to 4-0. Tommy Mangieri set up Shiloh Weiss in the 31st minute before O'Donnell buried a pass from Zack Parton in the 57th minute. Lamoille keeper Matthew Brosseau finished with 17 saves, while U-32's AJ Moore didn't have to stop a single shot in the shutout.
U-32 (8-2) will host Peoples Academy at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Lamoille (1-9) will travel to play Montpelier the same day at 6 p.m.
