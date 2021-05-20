MONTPELIER — A bases-clearing double by sophomore Andrew Tringe gave Montpelier a timely jolt during Thursday’s 7-4 baseball victory over Lake Region.
The Solons trailed by a pair of runs entering the third inning before Tringe triggered a six-run outburst. The Rangers trimmed the deficit to 6-3 in the third inning, but MHS added an insurance run in the sixth to earn its second straight victory.
“We were able to draw a couple walks in the third inning and then Andrew hit a three-run double to left field,” Montpelier coach Logan Cooke said.
Cabot Hart followed with a one-run double to the lower portion of the left-field wall, easily driving in Tringe (2-for-3, two doubles, four RBIs). Keegan Smith went 1-for-2 at the plate for MHS and scored a run, while teammate Sam Russell was 1-for-4.
Smith pitched the first one-plus innings for the Solons. He registered three strikeouts, allowed one hit and issued three walks. Marshall Donahue finished up on the mound for Montpelier. He recorded 10 strikeouts, gave up four hits and issued two walks over five-plus innings.
“The story for us today was we were focussed on putting together good at-bats,” Cooke said. “We were working on not having such sell-out swings and making more contact. We spent a whole practice working on just that — and we did a good job of it. We were able to have the one big inning, which swung the momentum of the game. And we were able to hold it down with nice defensive plays and good energy. It was a good win, and I give Lake Region a lot of credit: They were in it. They were facing Marshall, our No. 1 guy. It was a close game until the end and we were happy to come out ahead.”
The Solons followed up Tuesday’s 9-3 victory over Oxbow. Meles Gouge was a defensive standout against the Rangers.
“Meles was playing third base and he had a nice snag on a hard-hit line drive,” Cooke said. “He was able to get up off his feet and make a nice catch. It ended the inning and got Marshall out of a jam. And today was really about the routine plays. Marshall was able to keep the runners close and there weren’t a lot of stolen bases. And (catcher) Nate Groff was able to throw out a runner, which was key.”
Lake Region falls to 4-7. Montpelier (8-4-1) will travel to play Randolph at 11 a.m. Saturday.
BASEBALL
Thetford 8, U-32 7
THETFORD — The Panthers rallied late to snap the Raiders’ seven-game winning streak Thursday.
U-32 led 6-3 entering the bottom of the seventh before Thetford stormed back to force extra innings. Raiders standout Owen Kellington led off the top of the eighth with a double and scored on Carter Hoffman’s double for a one-run lead. The Panthers had the final word after U-32 threatened to steal the victory.
“We were trading runs all game,” U-32 coach Geoff Green said. “In the bottom of the eighth inning we put a few guys on base with walks. They had the bases loaded with two outs, and we were still up by one. They hit a shot to the outfield and one of our players made a full-extension dive and it went in and out of his glove. It was a tough way to lose, but it was a fantastic baseball game all things considered.”
U-32 starting pitcher Alex Keane gave up three runs during the first six innings. Kevin Dowling pitched one-plus innings for the Raiders before Hoffman finished up on the mound. Kellington hit a solo home run for the Raiders and teammate Tony Concessi added a two-run single.
U-32 (7-2) will host Lyndon at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Panthers improve to 8-3 after earning their third straight victory.
“This doesn’t change our confidence in what our team can accomplish in playoffs,” Green said. “As long as you focus on your strengths and try to work out your weaknesses after each game, it’s a step in the right direction.”
South Burlington 4, Spaulding 3
SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Wolves made the most of five hits Thursday to snap the Crimson Tide’s seven-game winning streak.
Spaulding held a 3-2 advantage entering the bottom of the sixth inning. A sacrifice fly and a throwing error allowed South Burlington to grab the lead.
Tide starting pitcher Trevor Arsenault gave up three hits while striking out four batters during four innings. Teammate Camden Boucher gave up two hits and recorded two strikeouts during the final two innings.
Spaulding (10-2) will host Mount Abraham at 11 a.m. Saturday.
SOFTBALL
Spaulding 13, Rice 6
RICE — Rebecca Mckelvey and Allison Everett both connected for one single and one double during Thursday’s victory.
Teammate Emily Lamberti contributed two singles, while Sage Johnson recorded a double for the Tide. Bria Dill, Mariah Hoar, Deanna Wild and Ariana Thurber added singles for Spauldling, which claimed its second victory of the week. Winning pitcher Cydney Ferrer recorded eight strikeouts and issued five walks in the complete-game effort.
“We’ve been waiting for our offense and defense to come together at the same time,” Spaulding coach Tara Simpson said. “We knew if it did, we could do some damage. The heat was intense today, but the girls handled it well.”
Johnson excelled defensively for the Tide. Johnson and Everett turned a double play for the Tide, who did not commit any errors.
Spaulding (4-9) will face Mount Abraham at 11 a.m. Saturday.
U-32 28, Northfield 12
NORTHFIELD — Raiders slugger Sage Winner went 4-for-6 with a triple and two home runs Thursday. She belted a grand slam during a 12-run fourth inning and wound up driving in seven runs.
Allie Guthrie (3-for-4, double, triple, three RBIs) and Elyse Kelley (3-for-3, double, four RBIs) were also sharp for the Raiders. Teammate Elizabeth Guthrie went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs, while Caroline Flynn was 2-for-3. Piper Mattson went 3-for-3 in the loss.
Northfield led 4-2 after the first inning. U-32 shot ahead 9-4 in the top of the second inning before the Marauders pulled even in the bottom of the frame. The Raiders outscored the Marauders 6-1 in the third inning and exploded for a dozen runs in the fourth.
Flynn earned the victory on the mound. She gave up three hits and issued one walk over two-plus innings. Losing pitcher Maya Sanders allowed 17 hits, issued eight walks and struck out one batter while going the distance.
The Raiders outhit the Marauders 17-6. U-32 committed two errors and took advantage of 10 errors by Northfield. U-32 (7-2) will host Lyndon at 11 a.m. Saturday. Northfield (0-8) will travel to play Danville the same day.
Blue Mountain 20, Williamstown 7
WILLIAMSTOWN — Blue Mountain’s Felicity Sulham went 2-for-5 with a double and scored a run during Thursday’s victory.
Jessica Holmes and Emma Gray also recorded multiple hits in the victory. Williamstown’s top performers at the plate were Hailey Brickey (1-for-4, one run scored), Hailey Miller (1-for-3, one run scored) and Alexus Isham (2-for-4).
Blue Mountain grabbed a 2-0 lead in the opening frame before the Blue Devils pulled ahead 3-2 in the third inning. The visitors scored five runs in the fourth, five in the fifth and eight in the seventh.
Williamstown (4-8) will travel to play Richford at 11 a.m. Saturday.
BOYS LACROSSE
Harwood 13, Milton 2
DUXBURY — Brian Bechtel won 14 face-offs and lost four during Thursday’s one-sided affair against the Yellowjackets.
“Brian had a great game today,” Harwood coach Russ Beilke said. “It was really nice to see and really good for his confidence.”
The Highlanders held a 26-14 advantage on ground balls. Finn O’Hara (five goals) and Jake Green (three goals) paced HU, which led 9-2 at halftime. Jon O”Brien, Sawyer Simmons, Hayden Adams and Cam Forbes also scored.
“We had a really good practice (Wednesday),” Beilke said. “We walked through and talked about the things we need to do on offense. And the boys really grasped some of the concepts again. And we were able to put that hard work to use today. And we were able to get a lead and then maintain it. Also, it was key to be able to play overall defense: not just the long sticks, but the goalie and the defensive middies. When you win that many face-offs, and when you have possession of the ball for around three quarters of the time, it puts the other team at such a disadvantage. And it really gives you a chance to do things offensively that you may not get the opportunity to do if you don’t have a chance to possess the ball. When you win as many face-offs and ground balls as we did today, it bodes well for the team being able to score and move the ball around.”
Addison Dietz stopped five shots in front of the Highlanders’ cage. Goalie Chaz Larivee stopped 11 shots for Milton (1-6).
“Their goalie played pretty well, considering we were peppering him,” Beilke said.
Harwood (7-1) will host Stowe at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
BOYS ULTIMATE
Montpelier 15, Essex 11
MONTPELIER — Beorn Carron-Morrow recorded 10 goals Thursday to lift the Solons past the Hornets.
“It was a great game — maybe the best we’ve played yet,” Montpelier coach Anne Watson said. “(We made) an intentional effort to make more conservative, high-percentage throws.”
Carron-Morrow served up “bookends” by forcing a turnover and scoring a point during the same possession. Teammates Milo Centers and Cale Ellington were Montpelier’s primary handlers.
“While there were a few calls made by players on the field, both teams stayed positive and respectful — which reinforced good habits for both teams,” Watson said. “I was also very impressed with Noah Samuelson’s playing today. He was an essential cutter. I could always count on him to get open and make the catch.”
Essex (3-5) defeated BFA-Fairfax, Colchester and Middlebury earlier in the season. The Hornets and Solons (6-4) are both battling for position in the middle of the standings.
“We kept up the intensity and we adapted our play as the game progressed,” Watson said. “And we made better throwing decisions than we have in previous games.”
Alex Boes was honored on Senior Night for the Solons.
“He played very well,” Watson said. “He’s a great defender and he even caught a disc that was missed by one of his teammates.”
Jovan Strange and Centers recorded their first goals of the season during Wednesday’s 15-2 victory over Vermont Commons.
“They were one of the most spirited teams we’ve played yet,” Watson said. “It was a lot of fun and our players got to stretch their skills by taking on on-field roles they don’t normally play.”
Montpelier (6-4) will travel to play Milton at 11 a.m. Saturday.
BOYS TENNIS
U-32 5, North Country 2
EAST MONTPELIER — A singles sweep kept the Raiders in the driver’s seat Thursday against the Falcons.
Lasse Lieberman, Kayl Humke, Tzevi Schwartz and Evan Elliott won contested matches for U-32, while teammate Julian Fitz prevailed by forfeit.
“Kayl and Tzevi controlled their points and they played smart balls and kept making the other guy run,” U-32 coach Garrett Washburn said. “And Evan came off a win at Harwood and played great again. He’s been working on stuff in practice with his strokes, so it’s paying off for him.”
U-32 (4-1) will travel to play North Country (3-3) at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Raiders are ranked third in the Division I standings behind Burlington (8-0) and Stowe (4-1).
“All the boys have improved,” Washburn said. “Even the guys who aren’t in the lineup are starting to improve too, so I think there’s going to be some challenge matches coming up. I’m proud of how far the boys have come. And it’s all about doing the best you can each match and then moving on to the next one.”
SINGLES
Lasse Lieberman (U) def Ian Applegate 6-2, 6-1 Kayl Humke (U) def. Jeffrey Blais 6-1, 6-1 Tzevi Schwartz (U) def. Max Roberts 6-1, 6-1 Evan Elliott (U) def. Will Brandich 6-3, 7-5 Julian Fitz (U) won by forfeit
DOUBLES
