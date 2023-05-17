WATERBURY - Montpelier's Rachana Cherian erased two sizable deficits and showed that leadership starts at the top during Wednesday's girls tennis match.
Meanwhile, both of the Solons' doubles teams proved that they can lead from behind during a hard-fought 5-2 team victory over Harwood.
"Our doubles teams are really coming together," MHS coach JP Lassner said. "And championships are won on doubles: No. 2 doubles counts every bit as much as No. 1 singles."
Cherian, Sophie Sevi and Ruby McElwain earned straight-set victories at the top of the singles order for the two-time defending Division II champs. Teammates Juliet Allen and Elizabeth Lassner were victorious at No. 1 doubles, while Finn Lofgren and Ellie Duprey made quick work of their opponents at No. 2 doubles. The final outcome boosted Montpelier's record to 8-2 with just over a week left in the regular season.
"At the start of the season, I would have been very happy if I thought that we were going to walk out of this match being 8-2," coach Lassner said. "Stowe and Burlington were learning experiences. Obviously we're just weren't ready for that and we're not there yet. But by next year, if we work hard, we could be closer to that kind of thing."
The Solons graduated seven of their nine starters from last year's 16-2 squad, and the 2023 Capital City crew picked up the pieces quickly before going undefeated against D-II opponents. Cherian rose from No. 4 singles to the No. 1 position, while Sevi shot up to the No. 2 spot after playing at No. 5 singles last year. McElwain transferred to MHS after playing at the top of the singles lineup for U-32 a year ago. The only other player with varsity experience is Elizabeth Lassner, who has been a rock in doubles action all season.
"At the beginning of the season I was moving up a lot and Rachana was moving up a lot," Sevi said. "Our one other player who's left over - Bitty (Lassner) - she's solid at doubles and that's great to have that anchor there. I was definitely a little nervous coming into the season. But once we got out there and everyone started working really hard, we turned it around as a team and got people to where they needed to be. And now we're playing as a team and taking names."
Cherian trailed 5-2 in the first set and faced a 5-1 deficit in the second set during her No. 1 singles showdown against Ella Dice. In the end, Cherian's perseverance was the deciding factor as she rallied to a 7-5, 7-5 victory.
Sevi was also in a tight clash at No. 2 singles while taking on soccer and basketball standout Cierra McKay. The hard-serving Solon refused to let things go to a third-set tiebreaker by closing out a 6-4, 7-5 win.
"I tried to take my chances when I got them and hit the ball deep when I could," Sevi said. "And then I wanted to just come in and hit my approach shots and hit my angles and see what happened."
According to Sevi, sticking to her original game plan and trusting her instincts has been a recipe for success while taking on a wide range of opponents who have different strengths and weaknesses.
"It's hard to change your game that much just by watching someone warm up for five minutes," Sevi said. "So basically I just go out and play my first game and serve my serve and hit my shots and see what works and what doesn't. And if I can't hit something, then Plan B. Or if I find that something works really well and that my opponent is having trouble with something like slices or backhand, then maybe I'll throw that in a little more. But I try not to change things up too much, because things get shaky."
McElwain left nothing to chance at No. 3 singles by overpowering Liv Sprague 6-2, 6-1. The former Raiders standout cut her teeth last year by facing many over Vermont's top players, and this year she's been one of the Solons' most reliable performers.
"Ruby comes out every time and she plays solid tennis," coach Lassner said. "She played No. 1 last year, so from a competitive standpoint she knows how to compete with the best of them. And she's in a great spot for her this year. She just comes out and wins every match and is off the court quickly. If the person she plays is playing up, she plays better tennis. And if they're playing a little bit down, she never lets up."
Even though McElwain's margin of victory was lopsided, Sprague pushed her opponent to the limit in most games. The Highlanders' depth at singles has been a strength for several seasons and coach Kristin Kassis has faith that her players can flip the script during the next few weeks by recording some payback victories.
"In our No. 3 singles, I think every single game went to deuce," Kassis said. "It's just who's better in that moment for that point. A scorecard could say 6-2, 6-1. But ultimately almost every single one of the games was deuce, so it's crazy. You learn and it's all about getting the mindset, because tennis is 90% your brain. So it's about staying focussed and not bringing your shoulders up. Because once you start getting stressed and your shoulders come up, your swing gets totally distorted."
Allen and Elizabeth Lassner defeated Addey Lilley and Cassidy Berry, 6-4, 6-4. Lofgren and Duprey were also sharp while downing Hadley Anderson and Mae Murphy, 6-1, 6-2
"We're all here as a team and we're there to support each other," Sevi said. "Everyone is doing a great job just keeping their head on straight when it comes down to them and playing their game. We've got what we've got and you've gotta do what you have to do."
Maeven Cattanach gave Harwood one of its points at No. 4 singles. She bounced back from a second-set loss to beat Allegra Muller 6-3, 2-6, 10-5. Highlander Quinn Nelson cruised past Emily Tringe, 6-2, 6-0, at No. 5 singles.
Harwood (3-5) opened the season with three straight losses before winning three of four matches during a recent stretch. The victories over Middlebury, BFA-St. Albans and U-32 helped HU remain in contention for one of the top four seeds in the playoffs.
"We've had a good run," Kassis said. "We've had some good matches and we beat Middlebury. Tennis is such a confidence game. Many of these matches could literally go either way. It just depends on the day and the mood and what happened at school and how focussed they are. So when it comes to playoffs, it's going to be close between all the teams."
The majority of Harwood's players are two- or three-sport athletes who have the ability to rely on superior conditioning if their matches go to a third-set tiebreaker. But many of those team players are still transitioning to the reality of being a lone wolf at times on the courts.
"Tennis is different than a lot of sports," Kassis said. "You are alone for a lot of the match and we can't coach them, except between every third game. So if you are a tennis player, you have to figure out how to regulate your breathing, how to make sure you're watching the ball. Because when you get anxious in a match, you stop watching the ball. And the minute that happens, your game falls apart. It's different when you're on a team and you can have a player on the basketball court say something to you. You don't have that luxury in tennis. So if you start to get worked up, your game can call apart. Tennis is a great sport for so many reasons. But I think the life lesson it teaches you is that you need to learn how to count on yourself to get through really difficult moments and how to talk yourself through something and how to stay calm."
Montpelier (8-2) will host U-32 at 3:30 p.m. Friday. Harwood (3-5) will host Middlebury at 3:30 p.m. Monday. The Highlanders will wrap up the regular season with rematches against BFA-St. Albans and North Country.
"We have 23 girls on four courts during practice, so it's difficult to get what you want to get done," Kassis said. "And next week we have three matches in three days, so we're not going to have a lot more practices. If we can pull out a couple more wins, we might be able to get a home playoff match. But the reality is that it really doesn't matter if we're home or away - it matters what your mindset is that day. And, to some degree, sometimes being home is not necessarily an advantage because they're racing over from school to make it to the match on time. Whereas when we get an away match, we've got to get on the bus and we can collect ourselves and take a moment and breathe and chill out. So it's not such a bad thing to have an away match. …We're going to go into playoffs and I really believe we could go really far. If everybody stays focussed and plays their best tennis, we'll do well."
SINGLES
Rachana Cherian (M) def. Ella Dice 7-5, 7-5
Sophie Sevi (M) def. Cierra McKay 6-4, 7-5
Ruby McElwain (M) def. Liv Sprague 6-2, 6-1
Maeven Cattanach (H) def. Allegra Muller 6-3, 2-6, 10-5
Quinn Nelson (H) def. Emily Tringe 6-2, 6-0
DOUBLES
Juliet Allen and Elizabeth Lassner (M) def. Addey Lilley and Cassidy Berry 6-4, 6-4
Finn Lofgren and Ellie Duprey (M) def. Hadley Anderson and Mae Murphy 6-1, 6-2
BOYS LACROSSE
Montpelier 8, St. Johnsbury 3
ST. JOHNSBURY - The two-time defending Division III champs rolled to their fourth straight victory Wednesday and are embracing the notion that it's not where you've been, it's where you're at.
Both teams faced off on a spring afternoon with temperatures in the low 40s, but Montpelier had the hot hand early and often to record a wire-to-wire victory. Just over a week ago the Solons were struggling to find answers offensively and defensively after their record plummeted to 1-4, but now they're legitimate contenders to record a three-peat after earning a trio of a trio of victories over D-II opponents.
"It was cold up there and St. Johnsbury always has a great program," MHS coach John Grasso said. "We had guys wearing their sweatshirts, but it was a heated field. It was our first time this year playing on turf and the speed was a lot faster. And bounce shots go in a straight line, compared to on a grass field when you don't know where it's going to go. We seemed to pick up ground balls a lot better and we won half the face-offs, so Angus (Kurts) did great with that. And then our defense locked down when they had to lock down. We played really well today."
Nolan Lyford, Brendan Tedeschi and Dylan Hood tallied two goals apiece for the Solons, who led 3-0 after the first quarter and held a 4-2 halftime lead. Phin Hilferty and Tae Rossmassler also scored for Montpelier, which excelled in man-down situations after committing eight penalties. Kurts, Lance Starr, Henry Lumbra, River Sciarotta, Crosse Gariboldi and Duncan Mathies were defensive standouts for the Raiders and teammate Cal Davis registered nine saves in goal.
"It was a great game against a good D-II team," Grasso said. "Our offense controlled the game in the first quarter. When it got to 4-2 in the second quarter we got a little worried. We had one little mis-step on defense where we didn't cover one of their guys coming in and he ran straight toward the crease and scored. But in the second half our lead kept growing and we pulled out another win."
Montpelier (5-4) will host Colchester at 11 a.m. Saturday. St. Johnsbury (2-8) will travel to play Northeast Kingdom rival Lyndon the same day.
"We're a different team from the start of the season," Grasso said. "We just have to carry this four-game winning streak into Saturday when we face Colchester, and hopefully we build on that. We have Colchester and Harwood back-to-back with no practice in between, so those will be two hard games."
Hartford 3, Spaulding 1
BARRE - The Crimson Tide held the Hurricanes to their lowest offensive output of the season Wednesday, but Hartford's defense was even stingier than Spaulding's as the visitors kept their perfect record intact.
Andre Pelletier scored the lone goal for the Granite City squad and teammate Chris Howarth made 14 saves in goal.
"Our defensive discipline really kept us in the game today," Tide coach Matt Flaherty said. "We had the discipline to play physical within the rules of the game and the discipline to have a team defensive system. On top of that, Chris had another great game in net that anchored our defense down. Hartford possessed the ball for most of the game and our whole defensive unit held a powerful offense to just a few goals. Offensively, we want to aim to handle pressure with more poise as we head into the final few games of the regular season. Today was a great look into what our defense is capable of. And we hope to continue put some more goals in moving forward."
Hartford (12-0) will host Milton at 10 a.m. Saturday. Spaulding (5-6) will travel to play Rutland the same day at 11 a.m.
