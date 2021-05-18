MONTPELIER — Three-time defending champ Woodstock didn’t intimidate a short-handed Montpelier squad one bit during Tuesday’s girls tennis duel.
The Solons weren’t at full strenght and still cruised to a 7-0 victory over the Wasps. Kenzie Golonka and Sydney Dunn won close singles matches, while Chloe Monteith and Bella Wawrzyniak survived a scare at No. 2 doubles.
Rachana Cherian prevailed in her singles debut to help MHS snag its sixth straight victory. She played doubles during previous matches but moved up against Woodstock because her team competed without standout Georgia Schiff. Cherian earned a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Chloe Masillo.
“Rachana is probably a better singles players,” Montpelier coach Lou Cecere said. “Our lineup is so strong and she has waited very patiently for her turn. And today it was her turn. She was nervous when she stepped on the court, but she controlled her nerves. She’s a lefty, she had a nice serve and she controlled her ground strokes. And she wasn’t afraid to go to the net when she needed to.”
Daphne Lassner defeated Hannah Watson, 6-0, 6-3, at No. 1 singles. Kenzie Golonka clinched the team victory by outlasting Kendall Taylor, 6-0, 2-6, 10-6, at the No. 2 spot.
“Kenzie came out on fire,” Cecere said. “She got tired in the second set and Kendall didn’t make any mistakes. On the changeover to the third-set tiebreaker, we told Kenzie that we needed 10 more points and she had to get her edge back. And she did. It was a close tiebreaker, but Kenzie played error-free and forced Kendall to make shots. And Kendall came up with some nice shots, but Kenzie made more. It was a lot of grit and determination. It’s tough when you lose a second set like that. But she did a great job of resetting and just focussing on the 10 points in front of her.”
Grace Murphy defeated Sophia Nisimblat, 6-0, 6-2, at No. 3 singles. At No. 4, Sydney Dunn was tested early before putting the finishing touches on a 7-6(1), 6-0 victory over Meridian Joy-Piper.
“Sydney was down 3-1 in the first set and was having a real problem figuring out Meridian’s game,” Cecere said. “And then she just started hitting the ball like she can and not worrying about the other side. And she pulled even and pulled ahead. And she didn’t look back in the second set.”
Sophie Sevi and Emily Swenson were unstoppable at No. 1 doubles, earning a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Charlotte Nunan and Tess Belisle. Chloe Monteith and Bella Wawrzyniak outlasted Taylor Compton and Ava Dodson, 6-1, 7-5, at No. 2 doubles.
“Chloe is a strong doubles player and Bella is just a great athlete, so they’re a good team,” Cecere said. “Chloe is giving Bella some advice. and Bella is very coachable. She has so much energy on the court and she’s willing to make mistakes and learn, which is the key to winning in tennis.”
Woodstock falls to 5-4, while Montpelier improves to 6-1. The Wasps went a combined 39-1 during the past three years.
“Before the match I told the girls, ‘It doesn’t matter where you play. You all have talent, so focus on playing your match and we’ll be fine,’” Cecere said. “And they did that, to their credit. I didn’t get the lineup out until one o’clock today and it was in flux. But the girls did a great job of pulling it out.”
The Solons will play their third match in three days when they host Middlebury at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
SINGLES
Daphne Lassner def. Hannah Watson 6-0, 6-3 Kenzie Golonka def. Kendall Taylor 6-0, 2-6, 10-6 Grace Murphy def. Sophia Nisimblat 6-0, 6-2 Sydney Dunn def. Meridian Joy-Piper 7-6(1), 6-0 Rachana Cherian def. Chloe Masillo 6-1, 6-3
DOUBLES
Sophie Sevi and Emily Swenson def. Charlotte Nunanand Tess Belisle 6-0, 6-1 Chloe Monteith and Bella Wawrzyniak def. Taylor Compton and Ava Dodson 6-1, 7-5
GIRLS ULTIMATE
Montpelier 15, CVU 8
HINESBURG — Mae Browning (two goals, eight assists) and Maple Perchlik (one goal, four assists) helped the Solons improved to 10-0 Tuesday.
“CVU played really well and ran both person and zone defense, which really kept us on our toes,” Montpelier coach Nolan Benoit said. “But our level heads, consistent throws and good communication allowed us to cruise to another win. After an 8-4 score at half, we came out strong and scored four unanswered points. Then we traded points for awhile to finally end things at 15-8. Maple and Mae had 12 of the teams 15 assists, which was huge. They both really dominated our offense along with Saskia (Cousins-Joyce).”
Lucia McCallum (four goals, two assists), Elianna Moorhead (one goal, two assists) and Finley Torrens-Martin (two assists) were also standouts for MHS. Teammates Kasi Mccann, Amy Felice, Celia Teachout and Althea Torrens-Martin notched single goals.
Montpelier will host Burlington at 11 a.m. Saturday. CVU falls to 3-5.
SPRING SOCCER
CSC wins a pair
WATERBURY — Montpelier’s Ronnie Riby-Williams showed off his versatility recently by hopping from one sport to another and producing the same winning result.
The Solons sophomore helped MHS win the 4x400-meter relay at Saturday’s track and field meet at U-32 before leading Capital Soccer Club’s Under-19 boys team to Monday’s 2-1 victory over Synergy.
Riby-Williams scored a pair of second-half goals to lift CSC in Division I Vermont Soccer League action. He scored his first goal in the 50th minute after collecting a ball in his team’s attacking third. He fired a 20-yard shot into the left corner for a 1-0 advantage.
Synergy knotted the score at 1 in the 55th minute. Riby-Williams tallied the game-winner in the 71st minute on an assist from Gabe Van Hoy.
Ollie Hammond and Isaiah Schaefer-Geiger split time in goal for CSC. Schaefer-Geiger made a crucial stop in the final seconds to deny Synergy. Capital was led by Brecken Shea and Van Hoy as center backs. Adin Combs, Bryn White and Adam Porterfield combined efforts as outside backs.
Logan Ingalls, Sean Butler and Tucker Chapman controlled the midfield for the red and black. Tyler Hedding, Erik Smyth and Zach Smith played pivotal roles in the attack during the victory. Teammate Finn O’Donnell covered lots of territory as both a midfielder and a striker. Their team (1-1) will return to action Sunday with a match against Burlington FC in Essex.
The Capital U19 girls team boasts a 2-0 record after Sunday’s 3-1 victory over Rivers Edge SC 3-1. Ava Hollingsworth scored in the 70th minute on a cross from Sophie Burkhouse. Bella Snow set up Naima Bolles in the 76th minute before Snow capped the scoring five minutes later.
Goalie Evie Moore led CSC’s defense along with fullbacks Tovah Williams, Isabel Humbert, Addey Lilley, Sadie Smith, Rachel Fernandez and Jin Clayton. Joining Bolles in the midfield were Chloe Mattson, Lauren Towne and Kayla Yalicki along with wingers Rubi Murphy, Sydney Dunn and Tegan O’Donnell.
The CSC girls will host Lightning SC at 10:30 a.m. Sunday outside the Ice Center in Waterbury.
