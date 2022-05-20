EAST MONTPELIER - The defending champion Montpelier girls tennis team survived a few early scares and easily maintained their spot atop the Division II standings during Friday's 7-0 victory over U-32.
Rachana Cherian boosted her record this season to 12-1, while fellow singles standout Sophie Sevi improved to 11-1. Daphne Lassner and Emily Swenson upped their individual marks to 11-2 for the Solons, who collected seven straight-set victories. Teammate Grace Murphy will carry a 9-3 record into the final week of the regular season.
"All of our players had a little hiccup here or there in their sets," Montpelier coach JP Lassner said. "I talked with all of them and went over some of the basics and they all turned it around. We had some challenges, and I think that's good. This was a chance to tweak our games so we know to play against different opponents. We had to keep grinding it out today."
Lassner beat Ruby McElwain, 6-2, 6-4, at No. 1 singles. Murphy defeated Tovah Williams, 6-0, 6-3, at the No. 2 spot. Swenson faced a tough first-set challenge against Jin Clayton at No. 3 before wrapping up a 6-4, 6-1 victory. Cherian was also tested early during a 7-5, 6-1 win over Maya Elliott at the No. 4 position. Sevi maintained her composure at No. 5 singles to outlast Samantha Martzke, 6-2, 6-4.
Chloe Monteith and Abby Bigglestone kept up their hot streak at No. 1 doubles with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Yvette Petrella and Meredith Wilcox. Elizabeth Lassner and Lillian Boutin were 6-1, 6-4 winners over Sophia Badeau and Lea Emmons at No. 2 doubles.
"Ruby is the quintessential pusher, which Daphne hates," coach Lassner said. "And Daphne got sucked into that style a little bit before I reminded her to just play her game. Grace and Tovah had a lot of rallies in the second set and Grace managed to pull it out. Emily was down early but came back and was able to blow out Jin in the second set. Rachana won her first set 7-5 and then she got back on track. And Sophie won pretty easily in her first set and then she managed to rally in the second set. Our first doubles was down 2-1 in the second set and they they won five straight games. And our No. 2 doubles was down in the second set. Everybody had a little adversity today. And everybody moved through that and figured out how to win."
Montpelier (12-1) will travel to play BFA-St. Albans at 3:30 p.m. Monday. U-32 (3-6) will visit North Country the same day.
"Our players did a great job," Raiders coach Karen Vatz said. "Montpelier is a strong team and all our players focused on making their opponents win the match, rather than giving up or getting frustrated. We won a lot more games within each set compared to the last time we played them. We've been working on footwork and moving the ball around, and their effort really showed today."
SINGLES
Daphne Lassner def. Ruby McElwain 6-2, 6-4
Grace Murphy def. Tovah Williams 6-0, 6-3
Emily Swenson def. Jin Clayton 6-4, 6-1
Rachana Cherian def. Maya Elliott 7-5, 6-1
Sophie Sevi def. Samantha Martzke 6-2, 6-4
DOUBLES
Chloe Monteith and Abby Bigglestone def. Yvette Petrella and Meredith Wilcox 6-1, 6-2
Elizabeth Lassner and Lillian Boutin def. Sophia Badeau and Lea Emmons 6-1, 6-4
GIRLS TENNIS
Spaulding 5, BFA-St. Albans 2
BARRE - The Crimson Tide dropped close matches at the No. 1 singles and No. 2 doubles positions but won the rest to down the Comets on Friday.
Emily Poulin and Megan Rea were in synch at the top doubles spot while racing to an 8-3 victory over Lyla Rouleau and Maura Thompson.
"Emily and Megan had good serves and good placement," Spaulding coach Kelly Cleveland said. "It was a little windy out there today, but they were able to compensate on either side of the court and they were using that to their advantage."
Spaulding's Ashley Boisvert and BFA's Genevieve LaClair were locked in a dogfight at No. 2 singles. Boisvert won a handful of critical points at the end to close out an 8-6 victory.
"Ashley was well-matched with her opponent and they were back and forth," Cleveland said. "She was having a rough time getting under the ball at first, but she turned it around. The wind was taking the ball and it would hover in the air and then it would drop, so you had to figure out what was going to happen."
Payton Lamberti refused to give up much at No. 3 singles while coasting past Jaylin Bedard, 8-2. Lamberti gained more late-season momentum after prevailing in three sets earlier in the week.
"Payton has been playing really well for us," Cleveland said.
Autumn Lewis kept the Tide in the driver's seat with an 8-1 victory over Shelby Bechard at the No. 4 spot. Madison Pembroke was an 8-1 winner over Jillyan Bedard at the No. 5 position.
"Autumn and Madison had quick matches," Cleveland said. "They were coming off the court feeling much better today after we had a long haul to the Middlebury match Wednesday. Autumn can read her opponents really well and she's an athlete who quickly picked up on the placement this year. She makes good decisions early and she's one of those players that thinks ahead."
The Tide (4-7) will travel to play Rice at 3:30 p.m. Monday. The Comets (4-8) will host Montpelier the same day.
"We were supposed to do a doubleheader, but BFA was playing four matches in a row this week and we decided to do eight-game pro sets," Clelveland said.
SINGLES
Lydia Hodgeman (B) def. Julia Fewer 9-8(4)
Ashley Boisvert (S) def. Genevieve LaClair 8-6
Payton Lamberti (S) def. Jaylin Bedard 8-2
Autumn Lewis (S) def. Shelby Bechard 8-1
Madison Pembroke (S) def. Jillyan Bedard 8-1
DOUBLES
Emily Poulin and Megan Rea (S) def. Lyla Rouleau and Maura Thompson 8-3
Saige Bressette and Jayden Derosia (B) def. Kayla Hood and Avery Morse 8-6
BOYS TENNIS
Harwood 5, Mt. Mansfield 2
JERICHO - A pair of doubles victories pushed the Highlanders over the top during Friday's victory over the Cougars.
Eric Dessureau and Xavier Brookins triumphed at No. 1 doubles by cruising past Liam Repp and Ian Ritter, 6-0, 6-3. River Collins and Dylan Silveira downed Ebbe Longstreth and Charles Filkhorn, 6-3, 6-3, at the No. 2 position.
Cole Baitz, Christopher Cummiskey and Nico Camino collected singles points during tense matches for HU. Baitz saved his best for last during a 6-4, 1-6, 10-5 win over Sam Molson at the No. 1 spot. Cummiskey was also pushed to the limit at No. 3 singles during a 6-2, 4-6, 10-4 victory over Joss Clegg. Camino overpowered Alex Aridgides, 6-2, 5-7, 11-9, at the No. 5 position.
“Our strokes were on point today,” Harwood's Xavier Brookins said. "It really was a mental battle. Every match required the players to overcome a mental hurdle."
Mount Mansfield (1-9) will travel to play Rice at 10 a.m. Saturday. Harwood (2-4-1) will host Middlebury at 3:30 p.m. Monday.
SINGLES
Cole Baitz (H) def. Sam Molson 6-4, 1-6, 10-5
Parker Vinson (M) def. Artur Cantallops 6-1, 6-1
Christopher Cummiskey (H) def. Joss Clegg 6-2, 4-6, 10-4
Milo Vinson (M) def. Colin Deschamps 6-4, 4-6, 10-5
Nico Camino (H) def. Alex Aridgides 6-2, 5-7, 11-9
DOUBLES
Eric Dessureau and Xavier Brookins (H) def. Liam Repp and Ian Ritter 6-0, 6-3
River Collins and Dylan Silveira (H) def. Ebbe Longstreth and Charles Filkhorn MMU 6-3, 6-3
Stowe 7, CVU 0
STOWE - A few dramatic victories in both singles and doubles Friday helped the Raiders cement a clean sweep over the Redhawks.
Nissenbaum earned a 6-0, 5-7, 10-8 victory over Charlie Mjaanes at No. 1 singles. Doubles partners Parker Guffey and Jesse Brown gave the Raiders another hard-fought point by rallying to a 1-6, 7-5, 10-7 victory over Kalle Glader and Rusty Zia at the No. 2 position.
Singles players Bo Graves, TJ Guffey, Max Biederman and JP Marhefka won in straight sets for Stowe. Parker Guffey and Jesse Brown triumphed at No. 1 doubles.
Stowe (8-2) will travel to play Burlington at 3:30 p.m. Monday.
SINGLES
Ben Nissenbaum (S) def Charlie Mjaanes 6-0, 5-7, 10-8
Bo Graves (S) def Ziggy Babbott 6-3, 6-0
TJ Guffey (S) def Miles Peterson 6-2, 6-3
Max Biederman (S) def. Jacob Sternberg 6-3, 6-3
JP Marhefka (S) def Quinn Moore 6-1, 6-2
DOUBLES
Parker Guffey and Jesse Brown (S) def. Jacob Graham and Zach Mjaanes 6-3, 6-2
Carter MacDonald and Leo Jercinovic (S) def. Kalle Glader and Rusty Zia 1-6, 7-5, 10-7
BASEBALL
Spaulding 14, North Country 3
NEWPORT - Another strong effort by winning pitcher Averill Parker lifted the Crimson Tide past the Falcons on Friday.
Parker gave up one earned run over four innings while striking out eight and issuing one walk.
"Averill did a good job throwing strikes today and mixing in his curveball just enough to keep hitters off-balance," Spaulding coach Dan Kiniry said. "He had to work around a couple errors in the fourth inning but kept his cool and worked through it."
Spaulding's Grady Chase went 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs and three runs scored. Teammate Aiden Madison was 2-for-2 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Mason Otis was another offensive standout for the Tide, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs and one run scored.
North Country (4-8) will travel to play Thetford at 11 a.m. Saturday. Spaulding (11-1) will host Lyndon at 11 a.m. the same day.
Lyndon 6, Montpelier 2
LYNDON - The Vikings bounced back from their first loss of the season by holding off the Solons on Friday.
Lyndon made the most of six hits and capitalized on eight walks to prevail. The Vikings improve to 12-1 and will travel to play Spaulding at 11 a.m. Saturday in a battle between two of the top teams in Division II.
The offensive leaders for D-III Montpelier were Will Talbert (2-for-3, one run scored), Keegan Smith (1-for-4), Cabot Hart (1-for-2) and Soren Bay-Hansen (1-for-1). Talbert, Smith, Hart and Bay-Hansen combined efforts on the mound.
"Our bats just weren't able to square up the baseball," Montpelier coach Logan Cooke said. "Our defense played well and we made their pitchers work. We just couldn't string anything together."
Montpellier (6-6) will host Lake Region at 11 a.m. Saturday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
U-32 14, Stowe 11
STOWE - Willa Long (five goals), Caitlyn Fielder (three goals) and Zoe Hilferty (two goals) were a thorn in Stowe's side while propelling U-32 to its second straight victory Friday.
Natalie Beauregard (one assist), Alyssa Frazier (one assist), Tegan O'Donnell and Anika Turcotte also scored for the hosts, who led 8-7 at halftime. U-32 goalie Emily Fuller made 11 saves.
Reagan Smith paced the visitors with three goals and teammate Emma McIntosh made a handful of clutch saves in front of the cage. Stowe won 16 draws to keep things interesting until the final minute.
"It was a battle today," U-32 coach Emilie Connor said. "We always have a great competitive game in Stowe. They battled all over the field and it was a tight one-goal game the whole time until the end. We fought hard and I’m really happy with our composure at the end. We matched their intensity well. It was nice to have a good close competitive game heading into the final week."
Players from both teams joined forces for a good cause during the Division II showdown.
"This game was played in honor of 'Morgan’s Message' and Paul Hoeppner, who was a victim of suicide in 2018, to raise awareness of mental health and that it’s OK for athletes to ask for help," Connor said. "They did a great job memorializing this message."
Stowe (4-7) will host St. Johnsbury at 4:30 p.m. Monday. U-32 (4-6) will travel to play defending D-II champ the same day.
