MONTPELIER - Defense can win games, but Montpelier showed Lyndon that offense goes a long way too.
The Solons hit 14 3-pointers - one shy of their season-high - and used an overpowering second quarter to set the tone during Monday's 91-62 boys basketball victory. The Vikings trailed 19-17 after the first eight minutes, but the Solons showed the visitors why they're the two-time defending state champs while pulling ahead 41-22 before halftime. Montpelier led 71-49 after three quarters and wound up tallying its highest offensive total of the winter.
"It's been 10 days since we played Spaulding and I thought we'd be a little lethargic to start the game," MHS coach Nick Foster said. "Lyndon played really well too to start the game. They shot the ball well and they made three 3's in the first quarter. We changed up our defense in the second quarter and we went to more of a trapping zone. And they stopped making 3's, so that helped."
Carson Cody made a trio of long-distance shots for MHS and finished with 27 points. Teammate Carter Bruzzese hit five shots from beyond the 3-point line and wound up with 21 points. Hayden Lilley came off the bench for the Solons and tallied 11 of his 13 points in the second half. Ronnie Riby-Williams (nine points), Kleo Bridge (six points, four steals) and Clayton Foster (six assists) also stepped up for Montpelier, which went 7 of 12 from the foul line.
Lyndon connected on eight 3-point attempts and was 12 of 16 from the stripe. Austin Weeler paced LI with 27 points.
"Austin Wheeler was a tough," coach Foster said. "But we held them to five points in the second quarter and then we were able to win the third quarter. Even though they scored 17, we scored 30 and kind of put the game away."
Ten players scored for Lyndon. Ethan Lussier finished with nine points, while teammate Julian Thrailkill added six points.
"They were prepared and ready to go," coach Foster said of the Vikings. "We're getting everybody's best shot and Lyndon is much-improved - certainly from last year and even since the beginning of this year. They have some good players and that will be a tough matchup for someone in the playoffs."
Lyndon (6-5) will host Lamoille at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Montpelier (7-3) will travel to play Lake Region at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Harwood 53, Lamoille 30
HYDE PARK - Hot shooting from long distance by guard Tobey Bellows helped the Highlanders snap a two-game losing streak Monday.
Bellows scored 26 points after making six long-distance shots, turning a back-and-forth game into a blowout. Harwood faced a 6-4 deficit after the opening quarter before closing out the first half in front 23-17. The Highlanders entered the final quarter with a 37-25 advantage and refused to let the Lancers get within single digits again down the stretch.
"We got what we wanted for shots in the first quarter," HU coach Jay Bellows said. "We just didn't make them and we were missing some layups. Tobey hit three 3's in the second quarter and he opened up the floor for the big guys inside. We started getting more open looks and the ball was moving really well. For us, one of our issues this year was coming out in the third quarter and being a little dead. We lost to Lyndon last Friday and threw up a dud, so we talked through it today and tried to get over the issue. We came out in the third quarter focussed and we were really able to separate from them and then close it out in the fourth quarter. We're still looking for that elusive game where we can piece it together for all four quarters. But tonight was a step in the right direction for us."
Power forward Lewis Clapp finished with six points and eight rebounds for the Highlanders. Iyah Lavit (five points), Joshua McHugh (eight rebounds) and Cole Hill (seven rebounds) helped HU bounce back from last Friday's 63-57 loss at Lyndon.
"We had Cooper Olney back for us for the first time in a few weeks," coach Bellows said. "That allowed us to pick up the pace a little bit and play with more direction. And the defense was there tonight, which was something we've been missing. We've been defending on the fly a little bit, and to keep them to 30 points was good."
Gabe Locke (seven points), Malcom Ernst (six points) and Tyler Clark (five points) led the way for Lamoille, which proved its mettle during Capital Division victories over Williamstown, U-32 and Lake Region. The Lancers (3-8) will travel to play Lyndon at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Harwood (4-6) will visit Peoples Academy the same day for a 7 p.m. game.
"We have a stretch right now where we feel good about a couple of games coming up," coach Bellows said. "We're trying to play better. And against Lyndon, they barely missed a shot in the third and fourth quarter. They were hitting shots from crazy angles. And we were doing good things against them too and Tobey also had six 3's in that game. But they were making shots and it's tough in those environments and playing away games over and over. One of the things about the conference this year is it's a little unpredictable. Spaulding has been kind of the class of the conference this year, and in that first Montpelier game Spaulding won by three points. And the next time Spaulding won by 16. So you just don't know. Some guys will come out and hit some shots and you never know and anybody can win. For us, it's about closing out the season in a good way. We get more time on the court during games than we do in practice. We're not getting in the gym a ton. But the more games we have, the better we're going to get."
Hazen 62, Randolph 35
RANDOLPH - Double-double machine Tyler Rivard paced the Wildcats with 23 points and 21 rebounds during Monday's blowout victory over the Galloping Ghosts.
Jadon Baker chipped in with 11 points and five steals for Hazen, which carried a 30-15 lead into halftime.
"For the first time this season we had foul trouble and our bench played well for us in the first half," Wildcats coach Aaron Hill said. "Jadon Baker is starting to really shoot the ball well and is playing great defense."
Ethan Davignon finished with a team-high 13 points for coach Jeremy Rilling's Randolph side.
"Randolph played extremely hard and battled us inside all night," coach Hill said. " eremy is doing a great job and they are much improved from earlier in the season."
Hazen (11-1) will travel to play undefeated Spaulding at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Randolph (5-6) will host Thetford the same day.
BOYS HOCKEY
CVU 3, U-32 3
EAST MONTPELIER - The Raiders erased one-goal deficits three times Monday to salvage a tie with the Redhawks.
CVU's Zach Vincent opened the scoring on an assist from Ted Connery with 4:02 left in the first period. U-32's Maddox Heise knotted things at 1-1 by scoring an unassisted goal with 10:02 left in the second period. A well-placed shot by Nic Menard give CVU the lead again with 8:48 on the clock in the middle period. Max Scribner fired back for the Raiders to make it a 2-2 contest with 5:39 left in the second period.
The Redhawks pulled ahead once again when Connor Malaney capitalized on a Menard assist with 13:24 left in the final period. The resurgent Raiders clawed back to equalize with 4:26 remaining when Colton Warren scored on a feed from Lance Starr.
Goalie Duncan Mathies closed out the game with 24 shots for the Raiders, who killed off a penalty in overtime. CVU goalie Trevin Keefe recorded 33 saves
U-32 (8-2-1) will host Harwood at 5 p.m. Wednesday. CVU (5-6-3) will return to action the same day with a 7:40 p.m. home game vs. Rice.
Hartford 7, Stowe 2
WHITE RIVER JCT. - The Hurricanes snapped the Raiders' five-game winning streak during Monday's decisive victory. Stowe (7-5) will travel to play Milton at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Hartford (10-3) will visit Woodstock the same day for a 6:30 p.m. contest.
