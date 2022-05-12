MONTPELIER - Six Montpelier batters connected for hits and their team rallied from a three-run deficit in the sixth inning during Thursday's 7-6 baseball victory over Harwood.
Winning pitcher Andrew Tringe allowed five hits while striking out 10 batters and issuing four walks over four-plus innings. Reliever Cabot Hart closed things out by limiting the Highlanders to one hit.
"It was a good win," Montpelier coach Logan Cooke said. "We got down to a really good pitcher in Chris James, and we were able to keep putting together at-bats. Cabot pitched extremely clutch in relief to keep us in the game."
Keegan Smith belted a triple for the Solons and finished with two RBIs and two runs scored. Teammate Jason Harries was 1-for-1 and also crossed home twice. Rounding out a balanced offensive arsenal for the Solons were Braedan Adams (1-for-4, one RBI), Andrew Tringe (1-for-4, one RBI), Will Talbert (1-for-4, one run scored) and Nick Rubin (1-for-2).
"One defensive highlight was Nate Groff, our catcher," Cooke said. "He has been such a rock-solid force for us all year. He works as hard - if not harder - than anyone on the team and gives us such confidence. He is great with the pitchers and is such a high-IQ player. And as a sophomore, he is only going to continue to grow. And that makes me really excited."
James struck out nine batters for HU, allowing four hits and three earned runs over five innings. Relievers Boone Maher and Jonah Hill gave up two runs while combining efforts on the mound for HU during the last inning. Adyn Oshkello (two RBIs) and James each finished with two hits, while teammate Gus Mosle also drove in two runs.
"We struck out 14 times on the day, which is what really hurt us along with four errors in the field," Harwood coach Dominic Moreno said. "We scored two runs in the first inning and four in the fifth inning and ended that inning with a 6-3 lead. But we gave up four runs in the sixth."
Montpelier (5-4) will seek its fifth straight victory when it travels to play red-hot Spaulding (8-1) at 11 a.m. Saturday. Harwood (5-4) will host Lyndon (10-0) the same day.
"We knew coming into the year that our schedule would force us to be patient while people settled in," Cooke said. "We’ve got some guys like Braeden and Andrew who are really confident at the plate right now. And every game we're getting contributions from other guys. Nick Rubin has had some really good at-bats and so has Jason Harries."
BASEBALL
U-32 7, North Country 4
EAST MONTPELIER - Kevin Dowling was dynamite on the mound Thursday to give the Raiders a timely mid-season boost during their second game in two days.
The sophomore struck out seven batters and allowed seven hits while going the distance. Teammate Shane Starr was a lethal weapon at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs. Teammate Ben Bourgeois was another top threat during a 3-for-3 effort. Carter Hoffman added two hits for the Raiders, who pulled away during a five-run fifth inning. Dowling, Peter Cioffi, Sawyer Mislak and Maddox Heise added one hit apiece for the reigning Division II champs.
U-32 got untracked after suffering a 16-6 lost to D-I Mount Mansfield. Shane Starr (triple), Bourgeois (3-for-3) and Dowling (two hits) excelled offensively against the Cougars, while pitcher Alex Keane took the loss after three innings of work.
U-32 (5-3) will host Hazen (9-1) at 11 a.m. Saturday. North Country (2-8) will host Lake Region the same day at 2 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Spaulding 14, Harwood 7
BARRE - A three-hitter by winning pitcher Cydney Ferrer helped the Crimson Tide snag their sixth victory in a row Thursday.
The Spaulding ace had 10 strikeouts and issued two walks. Teammates Taylor Keel (2-for-4, double), Rebecca Mckelvey (2-for-4, double) and Dee Wild (2-for-3, double) stepped up offensively. Sage Johnson, Maria Hoar, Bria Dill, and Sam Donahue added one single apiece in the victory.
Losing pitcher Lauren Van Schaick gave up 10 hits, issued seven walks and notched three strikeouts in the complete-game effort. Cierra Fiaschetti (2-for-4) and Jordan Hunter (single) led the way for Harwood at the plate.
“A win is a win, but we struggled today defensively with too many errors," Spaulding coach Tara Simpson said. "But to struggle is OK - it helps us build our mental game.”
Spaulding (6-3) will travel to play U-32 at 11 a.m. Saturday. Harwood (0-9) will host Lyndon the same day.
BFA-Fairfax 14, Williamstown 0
WILLIAMSTOWN - A complete-game one-hitter by Sarah Coloney helped the Bullets establish total control against the Blue Devils on Thursday.
Coloney recorded nine strikeouts and issued one walk, while teammate Anna Villeneauve went 1-for-3 at the plate with a triple and two runs scored. BFA's Halle Rocheleau went 1-for-3 at the plate with a double and two runs scored.
Williamstown's Paige Dwinell connected for her team's only hit. Losing pitcher Brianna McLaughlin gave up six hits over six innings while striking out eight batters and issuing eight walks.
BFA scored three runs in the first inning before adding two in the second, one in the third and two in the fourth. The Bullets slammed the door with a five-run sixth inning.
Williamstown will travel to play Craftsbury at 11 a.m. Saturday.
GIRLS ULTIMATE
Montpelier 13, Middlebury 5
MIDDLEBURY - Sophia Flora and Grace Hall (one assist) each caught four passes in the end zone to propel the Solons past the Tigers following a long bus ride Thursday.
"After our last game we talked about the need to transition into the attack quickly and decisively," Montpelier coach Andrew Keegan said. "I was proud of how the team executed that today. We still turned it over more than I’d like and made some questionable throwing decisions at times. We will be focusing on cleaning up those unforced errors moving forward."
Handler Finley Torrens-Martin caused nightmares for Middlebury by dishing out six assists and scoring once. Pilar Abele finished with two goals and one assist, while fellow Solons Susha Benoit and Kasi McCann each notched two assists. Olivia Serrano contributed one goal and one assist in the victory. Recent addition Amani Suter closed out the scoring for MHS.
"Middlebury is a talented team with some good throwers and our defense played spectacularly," Keegan said. "Everyone played great, but Pilar was the anchor of our Cup and Susha was the vocal general patrolling the deep space."
Montpelier will host CVU at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
