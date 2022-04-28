BARRE - Seven straight-set victories was just what the doctor ordered for defending Division II camp Montpelier during Thursday's girls tennis victory over Spaulding in cold-and-windy conditions.
Daphne Lassner, Grace Murphy, Emily Swenson, Rachana Cherien and Sophie Sevi gave the Solons a singles sweep during their 7-0 team victory. Chloe Monteith and Abby Bigglestone were winners at No. 1 doubles, while Lillian Boutin and Phoebe Gingold won the tightest match of the day at No. 2 doubles.
"Just when you thought it couldn't be any windier and colder, it was," Montpelier coach JP Lassner said. "And when it gets cold like this, everything is different and the ball doesn't bounce the same. And the girls are huddled up, because there are only three courts there. Sophie didn't go on until an hour and 45 minutes since we warmed up and we were frozen by then. And the wind was blowing from the playground out to the parking lot. So you could literally hit anything you wanted up in the air and driven toward the playground. And when it got out toward the service line, it would die and land within a foot or 2 of the baseline. And the other way, you hit everything long."
Daphne Lassner was in cruise control at No. 1 singles once again for the undefeated Solons. She defeated Julia Fewer, 6-2, 6-2.
"Daphne was volleying well today and hit some really nice overheads and short angles with a lot of spin," coach Lassner said.
The Solons easily clinched their second early-season victory over the Tide, but Montpelier's athletes still focussed on making some key adjustments with the big picture in mind. At No. 2 singles, Grace Murphy relied on patient groundstrokes and a handful of timely volleys to put the finishing touches on a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Ashley Boisvert.
"We don't want to lose the match," coach Lassner said. "But if we get ahead a set or a couple breaks early, I have certain things each of them is working on to incorporate into their game. We keep trying to get Grace to do more approaches. She actually hits this very flat ball and it's a great approach because it stays low. When she hits it into the corner and the other girl is taking four or five steps to the ball, the chances that the girl has a poor reply increases exponentially. And today Grace just out-rallied the other girl."
Emily Swenson beat Payton Lamberti for the second time this season at No. 3 singles. Swenson's serves overwhelmed her Tide opponent during a 6-3, 6-1 victory.
"Emily is playing really well at No. 3," coach Lassner said. "She hits multiple serves and she's been working on her kick-serve and it's really effective. She's around 5-11 and she goes after it. It passes the net higher than even when she makes contact with it and it goes and really dips and hits. And in the wind it's actually easier to hit a kick serve, consistency-wise. She was really dominating with that serve and had some good approaches to the other girl's backhand."
Rachana Cherian cruised to a 6-0, 6-3 victory over Autumn Lewis at No. 4 singles. Sophie Sevi capped the singles sweep by routing Kayla Hood, 6-0, 6-2.
"Rachana and Sophie handled things petty quickly," coach Lassner said.
Chloe Monteith and Abby Bigglestone triumphed at No. 1 singles with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Megan Rea and Emily Poulin 6-1, 6-1. Lillian Boutin and Phoebe Gingold joined forces at No. 2 doubles and outlasted Madison Pembroke and Avery Mase, 6-4, 6-1.
"Phoebe played amazingly," coach Lassner said. "She was hitting overheads, she was hitting backhands. We were telling her, 'Don't let the long shots drop - take them as high volleys.' And she did that. Her and Lillian were hitting hard today and they were maybe my two stars for the day. I'm glad they got out there and got some practice playing in difficult conditions."
Several players stepped into new roles for the Tide, with Lewis making her singles debut.
"Autumn got some great shots in and she hustled," Spaulding coach Kelley Cleveland said. "She worked very hard today. And Kayla was the last one on for us. She was freezing and she got out there and was a champ all through her match."
Spaulding (0-4) will travel to play Harwood at 10 a.m. Saturday. Thursday marked the second time this season that the Tide have battled wild spring conditions while facing off against the perennial Division II title contenders.
"With the wind, it made it so hard when the ball was hit to calculate where the ball was going to go - for serves, for rallies, for placement," Spaulding coach Kelly Cleveland said. "So that made it difficult for the girls. And because the Montpelier girls play so much harder, it forced our girls to play harder. There were a lot of good placement shots that our girls may not have been able to get otherwise, so that was nice. We always know that when we play Montpelier, it's going to be tough. But our girls came off the court smiling. We've played Colchester twice and Montpelier twice and no one else, so I'm looking forward to seeing some other teams that are closer to our ability. Right now our roster is starting to become what it's going to be. And as that happens, the girls are going to be able to continue to improve. We're seeing it now, but with this weather it's hard to go into these matches when you're freezing."
Montpelier (4-0) will host Division I powerhouse Stowe at 2 p.m. Saturday.
"Aside from being in the playoffs, this is going to be the biggest and toughest match we have," coach Lassner said. "This is the biggest measuring stick. And in my mind, if we come out and play our best tennis, I think we can give them a run for their money. If we all come out and play our game, we can all be very competitive."
SINGLES
Daphne Lassner def. Julia Fewer 6-2, 6-2
Grace Murphy def. Ashley Boisvert 6-3, 6-1
Emily Swenson def. Payton Lamberti 6-3, 6-1
Rachana Cherian def. Autumn Lewis 6-0, 6-3
Sophie Sevi def. Kayla Hood 6-0, 6-2
DOUBLES
Chloe Monteith and Abby Bigglestone def. Megan Rea and Emily Poulin 6-1, 6-1
Lillian Boutin and Phoebe Gingold def. Madison Pembroke and Avery Mase 6-4, 6-1
BOYS TENNIS
South Burlington 7, Harwood 0
WATERBURY - Sriram Sethuraman won the match of the day at No. 1 singles and the Wolves easily tamed the Highlanders during Thursday's frigid showdown.
Sriram Sethuraman overcame a first-set loss against Cole Baitz and rallied to a 3-6, 6-1, 10-7 victory. Chris Bialas, James Bialas, Vihit Gupta and Oscar Loewenmark also picked up singles points for South Burlington. Will Bradley and Yuyan Zhan won at No. 1 doubles, while James Bradley and Jay Eagle triumphed at the No. 2 spot.
South Burlington will host St. Johnsbury at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Harwood (0-2) will host Rice on May 5 at 3:30 p.m.
SINGLES
Sriram Sethuraman def. Cole Baitz 3-6, 6-1, 10-7
Chris Bialas def. Christopher Cummiskey 6-1, 6-1
James Bialas def. Artur Cantallops 6-2, 6-0
Vihit Gupta def. Eric Dessureau 6-1, 6-2
Oscar Loewenmark def. Nico Cambio 6-2, 6-4
DOUBLES
Will Bradley and Yuyan Zhang def. River Collins and Dylan Silveira 6-1, 6-3
James Bradley and Jay Eagle def. Rohin Jordan and Xavier Brookins 6-0, 6-3
SOFTBALL
Spaulding 10, Rice 2
BARRE - Crimson Tide slugger Rebecca Mckelvey went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and six RBI's Thursday, leading her team to its first victory of the season.
“Rebecca had a great game today," Spaulding coach Tara Simpson said. "It’s been a wet, cold start to the season and we’ve faced three of our toughest opponents right out of the gate. This was our rebound game, and boy did we need it."
Taylor Keel, Emily Lamberti and Deanna Wild all recorded singles for Spaulding. Winning pitcher Cydney Ferrer went the distance on the mound, allowing three hits while striking out nine batters and issuing one walk.
Rice starter Jaydenne Garbarino allowed four hits over three innings and struck out three batters while issuing two walks. Green Knights reliever Alayna Havreluk also pitched three innings. She recorded four strikeouts, issued two walks and gave up two hits. Makayla Perry went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and a triple. Havreluk connected for one hit in the loss.
Rice (0-3) will host Lyndon at 11 a.m. Saturday. Spaulding (1-4) will host Lamoille at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Williamstown 17, Craftsbury 13
WILLIAMSTOWN - The Blue Devils bounced back from an early 5-0 deficit while rallying past the Chargers on Thursday.
Courtney Townsend connected for a two-run double in the victory. She reached base four times on walks and scored two runs. Pitcher Brianna McLaughlin earned the complete-game victory after piling up six strikeouts, issuing 13 walks and allowing one hit.
The Blue Devils scored five runs in the second inning but trailed 11-5 after Craftsbury erupted for six runs in the top of the third. Williamstown scored three times in the third and fourth innings before adding two runs in the fifth and four runs in the sixth.
"It was a very cold, windy game today," Williamstown coach Hannah Bonneau said. "But the team battled hard to really settle down during the second half of the game. It was nice to get the first-game jitters out and see some great plays late in the game when we needed them. Brianna pitched three nice innings at the end of the game. Hunter Covey was a great vocal leader today defensively and Courtney Townsend had a timely double late in the game to drive in two runs to help us go ahead in the sixth inning."
Craftsbury will travel to play Northfield at 11 a.m. Saturday. Williamstown will travel to play Randolph the same day.
BASEBALL
Northfield 8, Williamstown 4
WILLIAMSTOWN - The Marauders capitalized on a handful of unearned runs to defeat their cross-town rivals Thursday.
Jaymeson Locarno threw all seven innings for the Blue Devils. He gave up eight hits, issued one walk, recorded 10 strikeouts and allowed three earned runs.
Williamstown's top offensive performers were Ethan Young (3-fore-4, one run scored), Dominic Chartier (2-for-3, one run scored), Tavien Rouleau (double, two RBIs) and Locarno (double, one run scored).
“It was a tough day for both teams as the playing conditions were less than ideal," Williamstown coach Tory Busconi said. "I thought Jaymeson pitched very well for his first time out this year. We have to get better on the defensive side of the ball. We’re just giving up too many unearned runs right now, so that will be our focus moving forward. I like many of the things I saw offensively. We had the same number of hits as Northfield, and we had some clutch at-bats. But it’s tough to compete when you are giving up four and five unearned runs over seven innings. I think if we can clean up things on the defensive side of the ball, we’ll have some better results.”
BOYS LACROSSE
Hartford 6, Harwood 3
HARTFORD - The Hurricanes defense limited the Highlanders to one of their lowest-scoring performances of the past decade to tip the scales during Wednesday's clash of Division II titans.
"We were outshot 20-9 and our defense kept us in it as long as they could," Harwood coach Russ Beilke said. "We need to go back to figuring out what we're going to do offensively. Whether we were prepared for it or not, the coaches take full responsibility for the lack of offensive production."
Harwood (3-1) will travel to play Montpelier at 2 p.m. Saturday. Hartford (4-1) will travel to play GMVS the same day at 11 a.m.
Montpelier 19, Otter Valley 2
MONTPELIER - The defending Division III champs built a 7-2 halftime lead and kept their foot on the gas while clobbering the Otters under the lights on Thursday.
Tae Rossmassler recorded four goals and three assists for Montpelier. Dylan Hood, Nolan Lyford and Greer Peloquin all recorded hat tricks in the victory while dishing out one assist apiece. Cal Davis stopped nine shots in front of the gave for MHS and teammate Brendan Tedeschi won five face-offs. Kieran Williams and Hayden Bernhardt scored for Otter Valley and teammates Evan Thomas and Williams dished out assists.
Montpelier (1-0) will host Harwood at 2 p.m. Saturday. Otter Valley (1-4) will host GMVS at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Hartford 15, U-32 4
EAST MONTPELIER - Caroline Hamilton's five goals were enough to singlehandedly outscore the Raiders during Thursday's victory.
"Hartford was very good all-around," U-32 coach Emilie Connor said. "They were very crisp on passing and ground balls and they capitalized on all of our turnovers. We did well on draws, winning nine to their 12. But we had way too many turnovers. I don't think we were ready for that kind of pressure. They were aggressive and had a really solid midfield ride that they capitalized on many times."
Raiders Zoe Hilferty and Caitlyn Fielder scored two goals apiece. U-32 goalie Emily Fuller made seven saves and her teammates displayed lots of steps in the right direction after falling behind early. Hilferty won nine ground balls, while Fielder and Willa Long won six apiece.
"We had some really positive improvements," Connor said. "We adjusted our defense and put more pressure on them, and beat their ride more often in the second half. Tegan O’Donnell played great, forcing four turnovers in the defensive end. And Zoe, Willa and Caitlyn competed well on ground balls. We need more game experience overall to get used to playing with this much pressure, but that will come."
U-32 (0-3) will travel to play Harwood at 11 a.m. Saturday. Hartford (4-0) will travel to play Lamoille the same day.
