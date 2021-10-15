MONTPELIER — Second-half goals by Sina Fallahi, Brooks Duprey and Ronnie Riby-Williams on Friday night proved that reigning Division II boys soccer champ Montpelier can still win with a limited roster.
The Solons and Paine Mountain were locked in a scoreless battle through 47 minutes, but Fallahi and Duprey scored in a one-minute span to fuel a 3-0 victory. Ronnie Riby-Williams added a header goal and the Solons defense closed out its eighth clean sheet of the season.
Fallahi scored in the 48th minute for a 1-0 lead. The senior striker took advantage of his superior speed to burn past Paine Mountain’s back line on the unassisted effort.
“They threw it in and one of their guys passed it forward,” Bagley said. “Will (Bruzzese) cleared it, Sina flicked it on to himself and ran by a couple guys and got a goal. …It was a goal that we’ve seen before from Sina. He’s been out for about a week with an injury and he only played about 25 minutes today. So for him to get that first goal and get us going, it just shows how important he is to us.”
A 25-yard direct kick by Duprey curled into the upper-right corner for a 2-0 lead a minute later. The senior midfielder didn’t hesitate before stepping up and taking the restart from the right side.
“Between Brooks, Ben and Noah (Samuelsen), they get together and I leave it up to them to make the decision on the field (for free kicks),” Bagley said. “We have gone over a few options for them, but Brooks is very good with the ball at his feet. He has really nice technique and he can hit a ball really well. Ben was out sick today, so he wasn’t at the game, and Noah played about 25 minutes. So Brooks really stepped up. He played that holding role in the midfield and really dictated play for us. He did a great job defensively in the midfield and broke up a lot of their attack. And he got a goal and an assist to go with it.”
Riby-Williams headed in a corner kick by Duprey for a 3-0 lead. It was the junior striker’s 19th goal of the season.
“Ronnie can get up there and jump pretty high,” Bagley said. “And that was a really good header. It’s not an easy technique, running diagonally toward the goal and to jump and turn your body and generate power while you’re in the air. He headed it down and into the corner, and their goalie didn’t even have a chance to get it. It was 6-to-8 yards outside the goal, so it was a really nice header.”
Ethan Miller stopped eight shots in goal for Paine Mountain. Keeper Brio Levitt made three saves for the Solons to earn his fourth straight shutout.
Last fall Montpelier rallied to a 2-1 victory over previously unbeaten Milton in the D-II final to claim its first championship since 1996. The Solons (11-1) will travel to play Stowe at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Bagley’s team will finish up the regular season with a home match Oct. 23 against Lake Region.
Paine Mountain (5-6-1) will travel to play Lamoille at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Coach Colin Crawford-Stempel’s team will host U-32 on Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. at Norwich University.
“I didn’t’ think we were at our best in the first half tonight,” Bagley said. “Northfield-Williamstown always comes out and plays really hard. Colin has done a great job with getting those guys organized and they made it very difficult for us through that first half and into the second half. It was a really big win for us, considering that Ben was out and Noah and Sina played limited minutes. So it was a pretty big performance. Some guys stepped up and got some extra minutes for us. We were a little shorthanded but the guys pulled through and got us the victory.”
BOYS SOCCER
Thetford 3, Spaulding 1
BARRE TOWN — The Panthers scored twice in the second half Friday, snapping a two-game losing streak while ending Spaulding’s two-match winning streak.
“We came out and didn’t play as well as we had been,” Spaulding coach Jay Baitz said. “They played really well and we couldn’t get our game going.”
Thetford’s Aidan Keane scored in the 13th minute before Spaulding’s Ryan Glassford recorded an equalizing goal in the 36th minute.
“We had a free kick outside the 18 and Ryan took a cross from Ian MacDonald and he headed it in,” coach Baitz said.
Elliott Jones scored during a scrum inside the penalty area during the 50th minute, pushing the Panthers in front 2-1. Junker Fritz capitalized on a defensive miscue by the Tide in the 56th minute for a two-goal lead.
“At halftime we knew we could still come back and win, but our touches just weren’t as clean today,” coach Baitz said. “When close to 80% of your touches are rebounding and passes are going to the other team, it’s tough to win a game. Thetford came in strong and their coach said it was their best game of the season.”
Thetford keeper Mack Briglin made 10 saves. Matthew Redmond stopped 13 shots in goal for the Tide.
“Our defense has been working on getting the shots down into single digits,” coach Baitz said. “They stepped in the way a lot today and didn’t give up many easy shots.”
Spaulding generated a few scoring chances during the end of regulation but couldn’t capitalize.
“We had some opportunities at the end,” coach Baitz said. “We were putting it in their end and their goalie stepped up. We had three or four shots bouncing around inside the 18 and it was one of those days where we just couldn’t finish. Ryan had another one in the first half when he got his foot on a cross, but he had too big of a foot and put it over the crossbar.”
Thetford (3-9) will travel to play Lake Region at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Spaulding (1-10) will travel to play North Country the same day. The Crimson Tide were limited to a handful of reserves Friday in order to field a full squad for the JV game.
“Playing with three subs is tough,” coach Baitz said. “And Thetford had around 20 or 22 kids on the team, so they could keep some fresh legs going. But the main issue was not connecting (passes) and not putting the accuracy there. We’ll have to figure things out mentally this weekend and try to turn it around before we play North Country.”
Cabot-Twinfield 6, Blue Mountain 2
WELLS RIVER — Four goals by Meles Gouge lifted his cooperative team to a decisive victory over the Bucks during Friday’s tuneup for Division IV playoffs.
Cooper Bernatchy and Brody Moran also scored for the Trojans and Huskies. Kristofer Fennimore and Cameron Roy found the back of the net in the loss.
“The first half was tight, with play going back and forth, and each team put together several dangerous attacks,” Twinfield-Cabot coach Peter Stratman said. “We settled down a bit in the second half, found a good passing rhythm and did a much better job controlling the play. I’ve been so impressed by the growth across our team this year. With only three seniors and three juniors, we have a relatively young squad. We’ve done well competing against experienced teams full of juniors and seniors.”
Goalie Neil Alexander made five saves in the victory. His team outshot the Bucks 13-7. Twinfield (8-2) will host Craftsbury at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
“One of our sophomore defenders, Silas Robbins, has stepped into a big role this year to anchor the backfield,” Stratman said. “His skills and field awareness have really improved this year. And best of all, he has a fantastic worth ethic. And sophomore TJ Bernatchy has moved from midfield to the back line for the last few games. He’s strong, fast and he gets to a lot of balls that seem like they’re going to be out of reach. Our left starting back is Sam Russell and he moved to the back line as well this fall. With his offensive experience, he brings a great attacking mindset to our defense.”
GIRLS SOCCER
GMVS 2, Hartford 1
FAYSTON — Tess Hanley scored the game-winning goal by firing a 20-yard shot into the upper-left corner in the 30th minute Friday.
Meadow Brunelli tallied the first GMVS goal in the 26th minute. Izzy Sirois scored for Hartford on a Sarah Howe assist. Keeper Skye Greenberg made 13 saves for the Gumbies (1-6-1). Megan Lang stopped five shots for the Hurricanes (4-7-1).
FOOTBALL
Spaulding 50, North Country 0
NEWPORT — Grady Chase scored three touchdowns and piled up nearly 200 rushing yards during Friday night’s one-sided victory over the Falcons.
A 30-yard reception by Zack Wilson helped jump-start the Tide offense midway through the opening quarter. Spaulding quarterback Andrew Trottier took advantage of solid blocking to score a 2-yard touchdown a few moments later. Wilson’s extra-point attempt was successful for a 7-0 lead with 5:01 remaining in the first quarter.
Chase made a diving interception near the sideline a minute later. Wilson kicked a 36-yard field goal through the uprights for a 10-0 advantage with 2:24 left in the opening quarter.
Chase broke a few tackles and raced up the right side for a 30-yard punt return during the final minutes of the first quarter. Wilson closed out the quarter with a 10-yard reception, bringing the ball inside the red zone. Chase danced up the middle for a 4-yard touchdown run with 11:26 left in the second quarter. The Falcons blocked Wilson’s extra-point attempt, leaving the Tide with a 16-0 advantage.
Justin Young picked off a Spaulding pass with four minutes left in the first half and returned the ball 30 yards, giving his team prime field position at the 15-yard line. Spaulding defensive standout Kadar Goldring made a leaping sack on a third-down-and-10 situation for a big loss. The Falcons fumbled the snap on a long field-goal attempt and Spaulding capitalized to bring the ball near midfield.
Chase made a big gain on the left side and then found daylight up the middle on the next play for a 17-yard running play with 1:19 on the clock. North Country’s defense rose to the occasion during the next few plays, resulting in a 16-0 Tide lead entering halftime.
Christian Titus picked off a lofted pass and returned the ball 40 yards into the end zone for a 22-0 lead with 11:40 left in the third quarter. The Tide’s attempt at a two-point conversion was denied.
Chase made a 60-yard interception return by sprinting up the right sideline and into the end zone, extending the lead to 28-0 with 9:55 left in the third quarter. Wilson’s extra point made it 29-0.
Chase ran the ball up the middle and darted toward the left sideline for a 35-yard gain on Spaulding’s next offensive possession. A few seconds later Chase showed off his speed and fancy footwork for a 12-yard touchdown run. The extra-point attempt by Wilson was good for a 36-0 lead with 7:23 remaining in the third quarter.
Colton Perkins scored a 2-yard touchdown and Wilson’s extra-point gave the Tide a 43-0 lead with 4:39 remaining. A 1-yard touchdown run and a Wilson extra-point pushed Spaulding in front 50-0 with 10:29 left to play.
The Tide (3-3) will host Milton on Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. North Country (0-3) will travel to play U-32 the same night.
