MONTPELIER — Quinn Mills (four goals) and Sina Fallahi (three goals) were lights-out for Montpelier on Friday night, leading the Solons to a 13-1 victory over U-32.
“The guys are figuring out the offense and putting it to work,” MHS coach Nate Noble said. “They were very excited about tonight because we had a packed house and it was a rivalry game. And we executed on offense really well with our passing. Our shots weren’t all on the cage, which is something we need to work on. But we finished when we needed to.”
Bobby Cody and Josh Lajeunesse added two goals apiece in the victory, while teammates Joseph Tucker and Will Bruzzese also scored.
“Bobby controlled 95% of the face-offs,” Noble said. “He’s been our face-off guy since he was a freshman, so he’s perfected it. And it just increases our ability to possess.”
Winslow Monde made seven saves for MHS, which led 8-1 entering halftime. Brothers Evan and Neil Rohan were standouts as long-stick defenders for MHS, while Evan Smith stepped up as a defensive midfielder.
“They all play their position as needed and they do it with efficiency,” Noble said.
Montpelier (2-1) will travel to play the Raiders (0-3) for a rematch at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
“U-32 is a tough, physical team,” Noble said. “After getting the win tonight, now we go to U-32 on Monday. And historically they don’t sit back for long and they will come back. They have some phenomenal defensive poles themselves. But tonight we were able to capitalize on face-offs.”
BOYS LACROSSE
Spaulding 8, Hartford 7
HARTFORD — Utility player Owen Kresco won 11 face-offs and was a force at both ends of the field during Friday’s narrow victory over the Hurricanes.
“Owen played really well,” Spaulding coach Ian Thomas said. “He dominated the first half on face-offs and then the second half was fairly even. But in the first half he gave us a lot more possessions, and our wings helped out a lot too. And Owen also played really well defensively and offensively for us.”
Aiden Bouin scored five goals and dished out one assist in the victory. Colby Berard and Ryan Glassford both finished with one goal and one assist. Owen Kresco also scored and Aidan Kresco contributed one assist.
“We learned a lot about ourselves tonight and we grew a lot as a team,” Thomas said. “Our mission is to get better every day and take every opportunity as it comes. Playing under the lights against a great team like that, it was important to keep our energy in check and refocus on things throughout the game. It’s easy to get carried away with emotions in these night games. Every timeout and every beak after the quarter, we wanted to bring ourselves back to zero and think about the system we want to run. The bright lights bring a lot of emotion and energy for anybody. And when we are able to rise above it as a team, great things happen.”
Tide goalie Chris Howarth made 16 saves. Teammates Jon Malnatti, Ridge Herring, Max Spaulding and Cooper Aylward were defensive standouts.
Aidan Boonyaham scored three goals for the Hurricanes. Teammate Tarin Prior made seven saves in front of the cage.
Spaulding fell behind early before storming back to grab a 3-1 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Tide were in front 5-3 entering halftime and led 6-4 after three quarters.
“Hartford controlled possession time in the third quarter, but in the fourth quarter it was pretty even,” Thomas said. “We came up with huge stops at the end. Hartford scored the majority of their goals in transition, but our defense came up big during 6-on-6 game play. Jon did a phenomenal job up top as a long-stick middie and he shut down their primary dodger almost every time. So that was huge for our defense. We were able to force low-angle shots, which allowed Chris to make some easier saves.”
GIRLS LACROSSE
U-32 18, Lamoille 7
HYDE PARK — Sasha Kennedy (six goals) and Caitlyn Fielder (four goals) enjoyed some target practice Friday while leading the Raiders to their third consecutive victory.
U-32’s Emily Fuller made three saves during a relatively quiet day in front of the cage. Junior Maddie Deyo found the back of the net for the first time in varsity action for the Raiders and finished with three goals.
“It was great to see Maddie come out strong,” U-32 coach Emilie Connor said. “A lot of juniors lost a lot by not playing last year. They had one year on JV and then lost that year. So it’s good to see our juniors like Tegan (O’Donnell) and Maddie really stepping up for us. They’re playing well and putting the ball in the net.”
Cece Curtin scored two goals for the Raiders, while O’Donnell, Zoe Hilferty and Melanie Winters added single goals.
Lamoille’s Phoebe Loomis and Savannah Aiken scored two goals apiece. Goalie Kayla Turner made 11 saves for the Lancers, who trailed 15-5 at halftime.
“We came out strong and scored three quick goals,” Connor said. “And we kept the momentum going through the first half. We moved the ball well and capitalized on our opportunities. And we shot well.”
Fielder and Willow Long helped U-32 win the draw battle, 19-7. Both Raiders won six draws apiece. U-32 (3-2) will travel to play Milton at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
SOFTBALL
U-32 16, Peoples 2
EAST MONTPELIER — The Raiders used another overpowering performance at the plate to improve to 2-0 Friday.
Cady Burgess, Elizabeth Guthrie (four RBIs), Allie Guthrie (two doubles) and Grace Johnson (two RBIs) all went 2-for-4 in the victory. Johnson also earned the complete-game victory on the mound. She gave up four hits, issued four walks and recorded five strikeouts.
Mychaela Watson went 2-for-3 with a double for the Wolves and teammate Haley Michaud added a triple. Peoples pitcher Emily Ward took the loss.
The Raiders kicked off the season with a 32-8 victory at Randolph. They will travel to play Lake Region at 3 p.m. Saturday.
BOYS TENNIS
U-32 4, Mount
Mansfield 3
EAST MONTPELIER — JT Nordenson and Nils Young displayed grace under fire at No. 2 doubles Friday to help the Raiders clinch a narrow victory over the Cougars.
The duo faced all they could handle in the first set before putting the finishing touches on a 7-6(2), 6-4 victory over Ian Ritter and Alex Aridgides. It gave U-32 a hard-earned victory during a delayed season opener.
“JT looked back at me at our crossover and asked me what we needed to win,” U-32 coach Garrett Washburn said. “And I told him, ‘You guys need to win.’ He turned around and shook his head and he knew. But I don’t think he told his partner. …There were a lot of back-and-forth points the whole way in the first set. Once they won that tiebreaker, they carried that momentum forward. They lost focus a little bit midway through the second set and gave up a couple games, but they pulled through in the end. You have some speed and some experience there, so they complement each other. They had a game plan going in and they stuck to it. Once they figured out what they needed to do, they just kept doing what was working. They didn’t want to mess with a good thing.”
Kayl Humke earned a 6-4, 6-3 victory at No. 2 singles. Tzevi Schwartz rallied to a 3-6, 6-3, 10-3 victory at the No. 3 position. Finn O’Donnell and Rory McLane netted a 6-1, 6-4 victory at No. 1 doubles.
“The boys needed to play,” Washburn said. “Every single match has been rain and rain and it kept getting cancelled. I was glad we were finally able to get out and play. And I had to move my lineup around at the last minute because our No. 3 player, Lincoln Smith, was injured. So everybody else moved up a spot. I’m just excited for when everyone is up to full health and we can rock and roll. I think it’s going to be a really good season.”
SINGLES
Eric Bhave (M) def. Lasse Liebermann 6-2, 6-4 Kayl Humke (U) def. Sam Molson 6-4, 6-3 Tzevi Schwartz (U) def. Nick Vinson 3-6, 6-3, 10-3 Govind Luck (M) def. Evan Elliott 7-5, 6-3 Joss Clegg (M) def. Andrew Ognibene 6-1, 6-0
DOUBLES
Finn O’Donnell and Rory McLane (U) def. Troy Riddell and Abbe Longstreth 6-1, 6-4 JT Nordenson and Nils Young (U) def. Ian Ritter and Alex Aridgides 7-6(2), 6-4
GIRLS TENNIS
Mount Mansfield 4, Spaulding 3
BARRE — The Cougars swept Friday’s doubles action to outlast the Crimson Tide.
Halle Pletzer, Ashley Boisvert and Julia Fewer won singles matches for Spaulding, which forfeited the No. 5 match. Spaulding’s Camden Kelley put up a strong fight at No. 2 singles before losing to Kieley Vita, 6-1, 7-5.
“Camden struggled in the first set but she stood out in the second set,” Spaulding coach Kelly Cleveland said. “She worked really hard against Kieley to bring the score back to a 5-5 tie. Kieley did pull off the last two games, but I was proud of Camden’s comeback. She worked really hard for those five wins.”
Spaulding will host Middlebury at 3:30 p.m. Monday before welcoming Harwood on Wednesday.
SINGLES
Halle Pletzer (S) def. Erin Rusnock 6-3, 6-2 Kieley Vita (M) def. Camden Kelley 6-1, 7-5 Ashley Boisvert (S) def. Emily Jeffrey 6-0, 6-1 Julia Fewer (S) def. Lilia Fitzpatrick 6-1, 3-6, 10-6
DOUBLES
Ella Agran and Hannah Erb (M) def. Natalie Taylor and Lily LaCroix 6-3, 6-4 Kristina Day and Avela Kniffin-Krull (M) def. Payton Lamberti and Madison Pembroke 6-1, 6-1
Middlebury 6,
Harwood 1
WATERBURY — The Tigers left nothing to chance while earning four straight-set victories Friday.
Julia Biedermann gave the Highlanders their lone point by defeating Scarlet Carrara, 6-1, 6-1, at No. 1 singles. The Highlanders (0-3) will travel to play BFA-St. Albans at 3:30 p.m. Monday.
SINGLES
Julia Biedermann (H) def. Scarlet Carrara 6-1, 6-1 Julia Barrett (M) def. Gretchen Kogut 6-1, 6-1 Abby Bailey (M) def. Anda Gulley 5-7, 7-5, 10-7 Elizabeth Bright (M) def. Ella Dice 6-0, 6-0 Paige Hescock (M) def. Olivia Sprague 6-0, 3-6, 10-3
DOUBLES
Emma Franklin and Lois Alberts (M) def. Maeven Cattanach and Cierra McKay 6-2, 6-1 Gwen Trombley and Bridget Graham (M) def. Anna Alberghini and Charlie Flint 7-5, 6-2.
CORRECTIONAn article on Page B1 of Thursday’s edition of the Times Argus incorrectly reported the final team result and several individual scores from a girls tennis match between Spaulidng and U-32. Spaulding’s Julia Fewer won the No. 4 singles match, while Natalie Taylor and Lily LaCroix won at No. 2 doubles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.