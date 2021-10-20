STOWE — Montpelier scored three goals in a 10-minute span early in the first half and limited Stowe to four overall shots on goal during Wednesday’s 3-0 boys soccer victory.
“It’s the first time in the four years I’ve been coaching the boys that we’ve beat them,” Montpelier’s Eric Bagley said. “We went into overtime with them my first year and ended up losing. But I don’t think the boys think about the history of the games between the two schools. We’re thinking about how that team is this year, and we knew that they’re good. We knew it would be a difficult game and that was really what we were focussed on.”
Noah Samuelsen scored in the 11th minute on an assist by Ben Collier. Ronnie Riby-Williams extended the lead to 2-0 in the 17th minute on a Tyler Thomas assist. Brooks Duprey finished off a corner kick by Sina Fallahi in the 21st minute after the Raiders came close to clearing the ball.
“A Stowe defender partially cleared it and it went right to Brooks, who hit it pretty hard into the back of the net,” Bagley said.
The Solons entered halftime with a comfy cushion against the Raiders, who won eight state championships in a row before losing to Lake Region in the playdowns last year.
“I don’t think we were surprised,” Bagley said of the early lead. “We have some very good players on the team, they work really hard off the ball and they’re very good with the ball. Ronnie has scored a lot of goals this year. And Brooks has been playing some of the best soccer he’s played in three years of being on the varsity team. Everyone knows that we have that capability. And we showed tonight against a quality team that we can do good things.”
Central defenders Clayton Foster and Will Bruzzese led the Solons to their ninth shutout of the season. Montpelier has outscored opponents 18-0 during the past five matches.
“Clay had one of his best games this year and I thought Will was the best player on the field today,” Bagley said. “Will defended better than anyone I’ve seen defend this year or last year at any point. He was really good tonight.”
San Van Hoy, Carter Bruzzese, Patryk Harris and Ben Wetherell were standouts as outside fullbacks for MHS. Teammate Brio Levitt made four saves in goal.
“Brio made one really good save at the end of the game,” Bagley said. “Adrian Bryan took a 30-yard shot and Brio jumped up and tipped it over.”
Stowe (8-3-2) will travel to play Randolph at 11 a.m. Saturday. Montpelier (12-1) will travel to play Lake Region the same day at 1 p.m.
“It was a really smart performance by the guys,” Bagley said. “Stowe plays a lot of long balls and they’re pretty direct. Since we were up 3-0 at halftime, we sat back a little deeper and absorbed their long balls. They had a little more possession in the second half than they did in the first. But aside from that long shot from Adrian, they didn’t have any great opportunities to score.”
BOYS SOCCER
Cabot-Twinfield 2, Craftsbury 0
MARSHFIELD — Sophomore Meles Gouge and eighth-grader Sam McLean and scored second-half goals and teammate Neil Alexander didn’t have to make a single save during Wednesday’s victory over the Chargers.
Craftsbury keeper Jas Zendik nine saves. Brody Moran set up Gouge late in the match to cap an impressive combination play.
“We moved the ball well and did a good job controlling the tempo,” Cabot-Twinfield coach Peter Stratman said. “The play was on Craftsbury’s side of the pitch for most of the match. Craftsbury packed the back and denied us easy scoring opportunities. We created several quality attacks, but Jas is a phenomenal keeper and tough to beat. …We finally broke through midway through in the second half on a beautiful corner kick by Sam McLean. He bent the ball far post over Zendik’s outstretched arms and it was a beautiful goal.”
Twinfield (10-2) will host BFA-Fairfax at 11 a.m. Saturday. Craftsbury (3-10) will travel to play Richford the same day.
Harwood 4, Lyndon 0
LYNDON — Zachary Smith and Jordan Shullenberger scored two goals apiece for the Highlanders on Wednesday.
Christopher James and Jack Birmingham each tallied two assists and Bryndon White added one assist.
Goalie Liam Combs made three saves to helped HU earn its eighth shutout of the salon. The Highlanders secured their fourth straight clean sheet and have outscored opponents 15-0 since rolling to an 8-1 victory over Spaulding two weeks ago.
“We didn’t play our best, but we won,” Harwood coach Joe Yalicki said. “We had to work really hard to score goals because we didn’t make easy plays. There were no dangerous runs off the ball and we lacked communication with any purpose. I have a ton of respect for Lyndon and coach (Dick) McCarthy. I hope his players realize what a passionate and special person he is in Central Vermont soccer.”
Harwood (11-1-1) will host Thetford at 11 a.m. Saturday. Lyndon ends the regular season at 3-11.
Paine Mountain 6, Lamoille 1
HYD PARK — Three players scored two goals apiece to lift the visitors to victory Wednesday.
Goals by Travis Robillaird and Carter Cochran gave Paine Mountain a 2-0 lead. Robillaird and Cochran also scored in the second half, while Logan Amell scored twice after the break. Caiden Crawford-Stempel tallied three assists. George Sullivan scored on a Bryce Asper free kick for the Lancers.
Lamoille keeper Caleb Bezio made eight saves, while Ethan Miller stopped four shots for Paine Mountain.
“You could tell Greer Peloquin was really up for the game,” Paine Mountain coach Colin Crawford-Stempel said. “He continued his strong recent play with endless energy, aggressive play and determination.
Carter Allen also had a really nice game. Not only has he been solid defensively, but he has been really jumping in to the attack to support play and make smart runs. And senior Hayden Sargent played a great second half, running non-stop and contesting everything.”
FIELD HOCKEY
Spaulding 4,
Missisquoi 0
BARRE TOWN — The Crimson Tide celebrated Senior Day by shutting out the Thunderbirds to earn their third straight victory. Missisquoi (2-10-1) will travel to play Montpelier at 4 p.m. Friday. Spaulding (10-2-1) will host Harwood the same day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.