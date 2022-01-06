MONTPELIER — Suffocating defense in the opening quarter helped the Montpelier girls basketball team snap a four-game losing skid during Thursday’s 45-14 victory over Randolph.
The Solons bolted out to an 11-0 lead during the opening eight minutes and were in front 23-5 entering halftime. Montpelier headed into the final quarter with a 33-12 advantage before closing out one of the program’s most dominant performances in the last few years.
Ireland Donahue (14 points) and Grace Nostrant (11 points) delivered double-digit scoring efforts for the Capital City crew. Kasi McCann (six points), Ryleigh Chamberlin (five points) and Iris Toohey (four points) provided impressive balance in the victory. Shiloh Lake scored six points for the Ghosts, who fall to 0-7 and will host Woodstock at 2 p.m. Saturday.
”Our backcourt pressure contributed to keeping Randolph scoreless in the first quarter,” Montpelier coach Trish Singer said. “The offense was spread throughout the lineup, with 7 of 8 players contributing to the 45 points. Randolph also put pressure and created some turnovers but had difficulty maximizing offensively on those turnovers.”
Montpelier (3-5) will travel to play Peoples at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALLSpaulding 66, Lamoille 36
HYDE PARK — A 17-0 run at the beginning of the second half provided the knockout blow Thursday as the Crimson Tide earned a lopsided Capital Division victory.
Spaulding was in front 11-10 after the first quarter and padded its lead to 29-20 before halftime. Lamoille did not score during the opening seven minutes of the second half and trailed 46-25 entering the final quarter.
“We started out trying to play at their tempo and it didn’t work of us, so we regrouped,” Tide coach Tanya MacAuley said. “They threw their press on us and we adjusted and broke it quickly and then started getting easy buckets out of that. We’re working on pushing the ball up the floor quickly and we got a lot of points tonight from our transition.”
Sage MacAuley paced Spaulding with 17 points to go along with 10 rebounds. Teammate Emily Poulin made a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Yvonne Roberge (15 points, five steals), Autumn Lewis (10 points) and Sam Donahue (six points) also stepped up for the Granite City squad.
“These girls have been working together really well,” coach MacAuley said. “I had most of them in Mini Metro for many years and they’ve been playing together for a long time. They share the ball well together and they just play amazing team ball.”
Spaulding was 6 of 11 from the line, while Lake Region was 7 of 14. Heidi Tinker scored 14 points for the Lancers. Teammate Olivia Demay made four 3-pointers and wound up with 13 points.
“We knew (Tinker) was their hot hand and we didn’t play as much of a help line with her,” coach MacAuley said. “We kept our girl on her instead of sending her to help line. Sage had her in the second half and she only went to the line to score — so it was really just staying on her. Once she got cold, we knew we had to keep on her and hopefully she’ll stay that way.”
Demay gave Lamoille a brief lead late in the second quarter, but baskets by Donahue and Lewis sent Spaulding into the halftime break with an eight-point advantage.
Poulin’s 3-pointer extended the lead to 38-21 a few minutes into the third quarter. The Tide kept their foot on the gas to pull ahead 46-21. The Lancers finally scored during the last minute of the quarter, closing the gap to 46-25. Sage MacAuley hit a pair of foul shots early in the fourth quarter and the Tide never looked back.
Spaulding (4-3) will travel to play Lyndon at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
“We never know with everything going on in this world when it’s going to be our last game,” coach MacAuely said. “We’ve been playing every game like it’s our last game, because it could be. And that’s helped us really dig down deep and play up to our potential.”
Lyndon 59, Harwood 38
LYNDON — Brooke’lyn Robinson poured in 19 points Thursday to power the Vikings in a Capital Division clash against their Division II rivals.
Robinson jump-started her team’s offensive effort with eight points in the opening quarter before adding eight more points in the third quarter. She dropped in four 3-pointers and drained all three of her foul shots.
Kadienne Whitcomb scored 12 points in the winning effort, while teammate Ella Buckingham chipped in with six points. Molly Renaudette and Hannah Demers added five points apiece for LI, which led 22-14 after the first quarter. The hosts carried a 36-23 advantage into halftime and extended their lead to 49-30 at the end of the third quarter.
Quinn Nelson (10 points) and Emma Ravelin (nine points) paced Harwood. Jill Rundle and Cierra McKay added four points apiece in the loss. Ravelin recorded the only 3-pointer for HU, which was 5 of 14 from the stripe. The Vikings hit seven 3-pointers and made 12 of 20 free-throw attempts.
“It was back and forth, but we wore down and they played well,” Highlanders coach Tom Young said. “I appreciated my girls’ effort going into a tough game. Lyndon is one of the teams considered to get to Barre this year and they’re always well-coached. We played man because they have so many 3-point shooters. And we handled their press, so I was happy with that. They put on an impressive rebounding clinic in the first half and we’d only get one shot each possession. It’s a loss, but we’ll be better from this. And we won’t hang our heads because they played well.”
Lyndon (6-1) will host Spaulding at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Hawood (2-4) will host Lake Region at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Lake Region 48, U-32 35
ORLEANS — Danyelle Pion recorded all 14 of her points in the first half and grabbed eight rebounds Thursday to boost the Rangers.
Lake Region’s Sakoya Sweeney (12 points) and Lillian Fauteux (10 points) also reached double figures. Cara Richardson and Olivia Hogan scored eight points apiece for U-32. Alaina Beauregard (six points) and Natalie Beauregard (four points) also delivered solid showings in the loss.
Two foul shots by Lake Region and a putback by Pion helped the hosts kick off the game in style. Hogan hit a jumper for U-32 before Pion scored on an inbounds play for a 6-2 lead. The Rangers added two more baskets before Natalie Beauregard scored for the Raiders entering the final two minutes of the opening quarter.
Sweeney stole an entry pass and darted ahead for a fast-break layup and a 12-4 advantage. Natalie Beauregard scored at the other end before Sweeney added a foul shot for a 14-6 lead to wrap up the first quarter.
Richardson’s jumper closed the gap to 18-14 midway through the second quarter. A steal and layup by Sweeney ended the Raiders’ mini-run, but Clara Wilson quickly answered with a foul shot for the Raiders. Alaina Beauregard went to the line for a 1-and-1 situation and made both attempts, reducing the deficit to 20-19. Pion pushed the Rangers in front by five points before converting a weak-side putback for a 26-21 halftime lead.
Both teams struggled from the floor at the start of the third quarter. An old-fashioned three-point play by the Rangers sparked a quick spurt, with a pull-up jumper in transition by Sweeney keeping her team in control. Maddie Racine followed with a fast-break layup, giving Lake Region a 34-23 lead and resulting in a U-32 timeout. Madison Bowman’s 3-pointer helped Lake Region stretch the lead to 39-25. Wilson hit a jumper at the end of the third quarter, keeping the Raiders within striking distance while trailing 39-27.
The Raiders opened the fourth quarter with a quick basket but were plagued again turnovers and missed shots. Sweeney scored for a 45-29 lead with 2:30 left to play, forcing the Raiders to take some ambitious shots down the stretch. Alaina Beauregard ended U-32’s scoring drought entering the final two minutes, but Lake Region answered with two free throws and easily locked up the final outcome.
U-32 (0-5) will travel to play Burr & Burton at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Lake Region (2-4) will travel to play Harwood at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALLDanville 42, Northfield 33
NORTHFIELD — The Bears outlasted the Marauders in Mountain Division action Thursday. Danville improves to 1-2, while Northfield falls to 1-3. The Marauders will host BFA-St. Albans at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
NORDIC SKIINGPatterson, Martin prevail
Caitlin Patterson captured her second national title in five days and Adam Martin won the men’s race Thursday, giving the Craftsbury Green Racing Project a sweep of the classic distance events at the 2022 U.S. Cross Country Ski Championships in Utah.
Patterson followed up her victory in Sunday’s freestyle sprints by crossing the line in 28 minutes, 12 seconds during the women’s 10-kilometer interval-start event. She had no trouble holding off Stratton Mountain School T2 athlete Katharine Ogden, who placed second in 29:05.4 after returning from the Tour de Ski. Patterson, a 2018 Olympian, went 4-for-4 during the 2018 national championships.
Martin posted a winning time of 39:18 in the 15k men’s race at the Soldier Hollow venue. The 27-year-old was fourth during the 30k skate race at nationals. Scott Patterson, Caitlin’s younger brother, earned another podium appearance by placing second. He was 48.9 seconds off the winning pace. Rising World Cup standout JC Schoonmaker was third, trailing Martin by 52.9 seconds.
Leading the way for the Craftsbury women along with Caitlin Patterson were Alexandra Lawson (fifth, 29:34.5), Margie Freed (12th, 30:07.2), Annika Landis (14th, 30:14) and Michaela Keller-Miller (17th, 30:34.9). Stratton’s top skiers were Evelina Sutro (18th, 30:51.1) and Miley Bletzer (80th, 36:07.2).
Kate Oldham (23rd, 31:25.1) and Quincy Massey-Bierman (52nd, 33:50.7) competed for Middlebury College. Racing for the UVM women were Annie McColgan (22nd, 31:18.8), Anna Bizyukova (26th, 31:29.5) and Waverly Gebhardt (48th, 33:26.9).
Waterbury’s Ava Thurston placed 30th in 31:39.6. The Dartmouth College standouts included Wheelock’s Nina Seeman (32nd, 31:44.3), Middlesex racer Rena Schwartz (34th, 31:55.1) and Jay’s Callie Young (39th, 32:17.7).
