EAST MONTPELIER — One goal and one assist by Siena Mills on Tuesday night helped Montpelier defeat reigning Division II champ U-32 for the second straight year.
The Solons junior assisted the game-tying goal in the 54th minute and scored the game-winner in the 57th minute, lifting MHS to a 2-1 girls soccer victory.
A 30-yard shot by Alyssa Frazier gave U-32 a 1-0 lead in the third minute. Clara Wilson tallied the assist.
Montpelier’s Estherline Carlson fired a shot off the right post in the 45th minute before Mills set the stage for the equalizing goal nine minutes later. Her corner kick from the left side made its way to the far post, where Anja Rand buried the point-blank scoring chance. The one-time strike marked Rand’s third goal in two games.
Mills scored in the 57th minute with a 20-yard blast. U-32 goalie Evie Moore showcased impressive anticipation in the 77th minute by diving toward the right post to stop a low penalty kick by Grace Nostrant.
Goalie Bella Wawrzyniak stopped five shots for MHS, while Moore finished with eight saves.
“Avery Knauss played well in central defense along with Tovah Williams in midfield,” U-32 coach Steve Towne said. “Maia Pasco, Clara Wilson and Sun Meehan also had strong performances.”
U-32 (2-2-1) will travel to play Stowe at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Montpelier (4-1) will host Lake Region for a Homecoming match at 5 p.m. Saturday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Spaulding 2, Paine Mountain 0
BARRE — Sage MacAuley had the hot hand for the Crimson Tide during Tuesday’s shutout victory under lights.
MacAuley scored in the 2nd minute by curling a corner kick across the goal line.
“Their keeper got a glove on it but wasn’t able to get it out,” Spaulding coach Rob Moran said.
The Tide sophomore added an insurance goal in the 78th minute after racing toward a through ball played by Paige Allen.
“Sage received the ball 35 yards out and had to outdribble the last two defenders and used her body to keep them off the ball,” Moran said. “And she didn’t pull up and shoot too early. A lot of players will take a shot at the top of the 18, but she took a prep touch at the top of the 18 to give her a better opening. And then she just pounded it to the far side.”
Goalie Rebecca McKelvey made seven saves in the shutout. Teammate Molly Parker was a defensive standout who helped the back line contain a high-octane Paine Mountain offense.
“Molly is the leader in the back and she had a great game tonight,” Moran said. “And every defender that was on the field added to that play. Paine Mountain had so many attacks going forward. They were really good at finding the middle of the field today and then playing the ball in to Becca Dupere, who was dangerous up top. Our backs did a good job of pinching in and running her down and just staying between her and the ball.”
Spaulding (2-2) will host Lyndon at 4 p.m. Friday. Paine Mountain (3-2) will host Randolph the same day at 4:30 p.m.
“Paine Mountain created a lot of chances,” Moran said. “We were able to really close up inside the 18 and force them to take more looks from the outside. Rebecca is a strong goalie and it’s going to take something special to beat her from 20 or 25 yards out. Paine Mountain had a lot of high pressure and they played really quick in transition, which made things really difficult for us. We tried to transition quickly and we tried to open up the field a little more by playing through the outside and then looking for that attack up the middle. Shots on goal were pretty even between both teams, so we were pretty fortunate that our shots went in.”
Harwood 9, Randolph 0
RANDOLPH — The Highlanders opened up a 6-0 halftime lead and never looked back while routing the Galloping Ghosts on Tuesday.
Tanum Nelson set up Louisa Thomsen for the opening goal in the 10th minute. Thomsen took a few touches and showcased patience with a well-timed shot into the lower-left corner.
Tessa Jernigan doubled the lead in the 20th minute. She settled a pass from Thomsen and carefully lofted the ball over the head of Randolph’s goalie. Josie Rand extended the lead to 3-0 in the 23rd minute with a shot inside the right post. An unassisted effort by Thomsen 48 seconds later made it 4-0.
Harwood put things away by burying two goals during the final 58 seconds of the first half. Tanum Nelson scored on a pass from Eloise Lilley before capping her hat trick on a Thomsen pass with three seconds on the clock.
Randolph capitalized on a Harwood miscue to close the gap to 6-1 in the 49th minute. Thomsen scored again midway through the second half for a 7-1 advantage. A Jernigan pass through the middle set up Maeven Cattanach for another goal. Cattanach has now scored in four straight matches. Lilley closed out the scoring on a breakaway.
Harwood (4-0-1) will host Thetford at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Randolph (2-3) will travel to play Paine Mountain at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
