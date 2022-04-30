MONTPELIER - Lillian Boutin and Phoebe Gingold survived a wild ride at No. 2 doubles Saturday and showed Stowe that diamonds are made under pressure.
The Montpelier girls tennis duo delivered the clinching victory against the defending Division I champs, bouncing back from a second-set loss to close out a 4-3 team victory. All eyes were on Boutin and Gingold with the team score knotted at 3, and the MHS athletes rallied late in their third-set tiebreaker to tip the scales in the Solons' favor.
"Lillian and Phoebe made some good adjustments," Montpelier coach JP Lassner said. "Phoebe was standing back a little far with her volleys earlier on, and she starting coming forward in an aggressive position. And Lillian hit a lot of good forehands and kept the ball in. They dealt with the pressure and they managed to battle back by being consistent and keeping the ball in and playing smart tennis."
Daphne Lassner and Rachana Cherian gave the Solons much-needed points in singles action, while teammate Sophie Sevi won by forfeit. Singles victories by Charlotte Stevens and Kate Tilgner gave the 13-time champion Raiders an early boost. Parker Reeves and Lucy Andrus came through at No. 1 doubles for Stowe, pushing Montpelier's back against the wall.
"Daphne, Grace (Murphy), Emily (Swenson) and No. 1 doubles went out first, and Daphne was battling it out with Julia," coach Lassner said. "Maybe six of those games in the first set came down to deuce points, and Daphne lost the majority of them. While it was 6-1, the score didn't reflect how close it was because Julia won the big points. At No. 2, Charlotte is very steady. And if you don't hit the ball deep against her, she puts it away. She hits nice angles and hard balls to the corner, and she had some nice winners on short balls after some 20- and 30-shot rallies. Kate Tilgner hits a lighter ball and Emily wasn't quite aggressive enough on it, so Kate outrallied her. And at No. 1 doubles, Chloe and Abby didn't get quite enough on their returns and their net person kept picking it off and making volley after volley. They were poaching and making all of their volleys. And we couldn't put enough pace of their serves, which didn't have much pace on them already. So out of the gate, everyone was getting beat."
Stevens defeated Grace Murphy, 6-1, 6-4, at No. 2 singles. Tilgner was a 6-2, 6-1 winner over Emily Swenson at No. 3 singles. Reeves and Andrus prevailed 6-2, 6-2 over Chloe Monteith and Abby Bigglestone at No. 1 doubles.
"Stowe's players are well-trained, their coaching is good and they carried themselves well," coach Lassner said. "And their girls who won, they played better than our girls because they're so good. I feel partly lucky to get out of here with a win, but it was also well-deserved."
Daphne Lassner dropped her first set at No. 1 singes against hard-hitting Julia Biederman. With the team outcome on the line, the Solons standout dug deep to win the second set in dramatic fashion. Biederman shot ahead in the third set before Lassner rallied to earn a 2-6, 7-6(2), 12-10 victory in a match that lasted two and a half hours.
"Julia has a big first serve," coach Lassner said. "But I serve bombs at Daphne all the time in practice, so no serve bothers her. And I kept telling Daphne to make her run - because when she was on the move with multiple steps, her proficiency goes down and she makes more errors. Daphne and Julia just started slugging it out in the second set, and Daphne was making less errors and she had her slices going. When Grace and Emily lost and No. 1 doubles lost, Daphne was still in the second set and it went to a tiebreaker and she closed it out. And in the 10-point tiebreaker, Daphne is a lefty and she was serving at 11-10 and hit an amazing ace out wide on the ad court to win it."
The victory by Lassner combined with the automatic point by Sevi helped the defending Division II champs close the gap to 4-3. Cherian was unfazed by the high stakes at No. 4 singles, earning a 6-0, 6-4 victory over three-sport standout Anna Isselhardt.
"Rachana won her first set 6-0 and No. 2 doubles won their first set 6-3," coach Lassner said. "At that pint Daphne was in a third-set tiebreaker and she ended up winning. So we went from everyone losing to all of a sudden the whole thing going the other way. And Rachana closed the girl out 6-4 in the second set."
Boutin and Gingold seized the momentum in their No. 2 doubles clash, winning the first set with relative ease. After watching a narrow lead disappear in the second set, the Solons fell behind in the third set and were two points away from losing. However, Boutin and Gingold dug deep and rallied to a 6-3, 6-7(2), 11-9 victory over Carly Miller and Astrid Young.
"Our No. 2 doubles had an opportunity to win the second and were up 6-5, and they ended up losing," coach Lassner said. "So it was a lot of pressure when it all came down to that match and everyone was watching. At one of the changeovers I asked them, 'Do you want more pressure or less pressure?' And Phoebe thought about it for a second and ended up saying, 'Don't even say anything more to me.' They were down 8-5 and 9-7 in the tiebreaker and they battled back. Lillian was serving at 10-9 and served it out. It was amazing."
Stowe will host D-I rival CVU at 3:30 p.m. Monday. Montpelier (5-0) will travel to play Harwood at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
"I thought this was going to be the hardest match of the year," coach Lassner said. "Stowe is always a powerhouse and they have nothing but excellent players. I said that if we can play our game and play well, we could be competitive and there was a chance we could win. There was some fortune that came our way with the forfeit, but we played so tough. I'm so happy that the kids played hard and it was a great team win."
SINGLES
Daphne Lassner (M) def. Julia Biederman 2-6, 7-6(2), 12-10
Charlotte Stevens (S) def. Grace Murphy 6-1, 6-4
Kate Tilgner (S) def. Emily Swenson 6-2, 6-1
Rachna Cherian (M) def. Anna Isselhardt 6-0, 6-4
Sophie Sovi (M) won by forfeit
DOUBLES
Parker Reeves and Lucy Andrus (S) def. Chloe Monteith and Abby Bigglestone 6-2, 6-2
Lillian Boutin and Phoebe Gingold (M) def. Carly Miller and Astrid Young 6-3, 6-7(2), 11-9
GIRLS TENNIS
Spaulding 6, Harwood 1
WATERBURY - Madison Pembroke won a marathon match at No. 4 singles and the Crimson Tide nearly completed a team sweep Saturday to pick up their first victory of the season.
Pembroke recovered from a second-set loss to outlast Maeven Cattanach in a third-set tiebreak. The Tide's first-year singles competitor faced all she could handle during a 7-5, 3-6, 12-10 victory.
"Maddy Pembroke wasn't expecting to be playing singles this year - coming in, she thought she would be playing doubles," Spaulding coach Kelly Cleveland said. "So it's fun to see what she's been able to do on the court. She's been working on her serving to get a little faster and a little more consistent.
Ashley Boisvert, Julia Fewer and Autumn Lewis also walked away with singles victories at the top of the order. Boisvert and Harwood's Ella Dice went back and forth in the first set before the Spaulding standout put the finishing touches on a 6-4, 6-1 victory at the No. 1 position. Fewer coasted in the first set and held on for a 6-0, 7-5 win over Olivia Sprague at the No. 2 spot. Lewis was in command of her No. 3 singles showdown, cruising to a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Cierra McKay.
"They all went to the task and got it done," Cleveland said. "We needed a win and I'm excited for them. This was really big for us because we'll be playing again Tuesday against Middlebury, which will be tougher."
The Tide refused to drop a set during both doubles matches. Megan Rea and Emily Poulin defeated Ruby Schmolz and Hadley Anderson, 6-3, 6-0, at the No. 1 spot. Avery Morse and Lily LaCroix downed Jillian Odefey and Mae Murphy, 6-3, 7-5, to cap the doubles sweep. Quinn Nelson gave Harwood its lone point with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Kayla Hood at No. 5 singles.
"We're working our way back up with the girls and their skills," Cleveland said. "Over the years we tend to go back and forth with Harwood: they win one, we win one. They're always a team near our level, so we can have a good match. And if we do win, all those points and all our work is worth it."
Spaulding (1-4) will host Middlebury at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Harwood (0-1) will host defending Division II champ Montpelier the same day.
SINGLES
Ashley Boisvert (S) def. Ella Dice 6-4, 6-1
Julia Fewer (S) def. Olivia Sprague 6-0, 7-5
Autumn Lewis (S) def. Cierra McKay 6-2, 6-1
Madison Pembroke (S) def. Maeven Cattanach 7-5, 3-6, 12-10
Quinn Nelson (H) def. Kayla Hood 6-2, 6-1
DOUBLES
Megan Rea and Emily Poulin (S) def. Ruby Schmolz and Hadley Anderson 6-3, 6-0
Avery Morse and Lily LaCroix (S) def. Jillian Odefey and Mae Murphy 6-3, 7-5
BOYS ULTIMATE
South Burlington 12, Montpelier 8
MONTPELIER - South Burlington took advantage of some unsuccessful Montpelier passes in the second half and steadily pulled away to earn a narrow victory.
Both teams were tied at 5 going into halftime before a potent defensive effort by Wolves resulted in lots of offensive production.
"It was a windy, feisty game between two strong and athletic teams," Montpelier coach Cameron Mack said. "Points were hard-fought and intense, and the wind not let up at all throughout the game. In the second half South Burlington separated themselves almost immediately with a stifling zone defense, with some of their biggest and longest defenders smothering our handlers. (We) were struggling to work in the wind and South Burlington capitalized on turnovers."
Montpelier will host Burlington at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
BASEBALL
U-32 13, Vergennes 2
EAST MONTPELIER - The Raiders' red-hot offense produced its second double-digit scoring output in three days to overpower the Commodores.
U-32 followed up Thursday night's 20-7 victory over Hartford by spreading the wealth at the plate against Vergennes. Eight players recorded hits for coach Geoff Green's squad, with Dylan Lutz going 2-for-3.
Ben Bourgois and Shane Starr both connected for one hit and contributed three RBIs in the victory. Sawyer Mislak hit a double to help trigger a nine-run fifth inning. Peter Cioffi, Alex Keane, Tony Concessi and Carter Hoffman also had hits for the Raiders. Teammate Kevin Dowling reached base twice on walks and scored two runs.
Dowling earned the victory on the mound after five innings of work. He struck out five batters and allowed one earned run. The Raiders fell behind 2-0 in the top of the first inning before closing the gap to 2-1 in the bottom of the frame. U-32 knotted things at 2 in the second inning and pulled ahead 4-2 in the fourth.
“This was a team win," Raiders coach Geoff Green said. "We had contributions all up and down the lineup, and all but one of our hitters had at least one hit. And that one hitter without a hit put down a safety squeeze that scored us a run. So No. 1-9 - and the subs - were manufacturing runs for us this morning. Kevin was sharp on the mound, and kept his plan of attack the entire game. That being said, this was still not the best we can play. We weren’t as sharp early in the game, and we had a couple of defensive miscues that I think we can clean up. Moving forward, this is a good game for us. We can definitely improve from it, and we’re looking forward to getting back to practice on Monday and preparing for Oxbow and Montpelier this week."
U-32 (2-1) will host Oxbow at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Spaulding 9, Mt. Abraham 2
BRISTOL - Winning pitcher Kieran McNamara gave up one hit over five innings and piled up 10 strikeouts to silence the Eagles on Saturday.
Offensively, McNamara had three hits and four RBIs while scoring two runs. Teammates Danny Kiniry, Cole McAllister, Mason Keel and Aiden Madison contributed two hits apiece. Losing pitcher Adam Mansfield issued one walk and recorded seven strikeouts during five-plus innings.
Spaulding jumped ahead 1-0 in the first inning following a leadoff walk to McAllister. The multi-sport star stole second base and scored with two outs when McNamara singled to left field.
McAllister led off the top of the sixth inning with a double and moved to third on a groundout by Grady Chase. Kiniry drove a 3-2 pitch from Mansfield off the wall in center field for a double, driving in McAllister from third. A double by McNamara allowed Kiniry to score. A line-drive single by Averill Parker kept Spaulding in command by driving in McNamara. Parker scored on a single by Keel for a 5-0 lead.
Keel took over pitching duties in the bottom of the sixth inning and gave up a two-run homer to Mansfield. Spaulding's offense came through with four insurance runs in the top of the seventh inning. Keel was untouchable on the mound in the bottom of the seventh to finish the job.
The Tide (2-1) will host Lamoille at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Eagles (2-3) will travel to play Rice the same day.
Harwood 12, Lamoille 3
DUXBURY - The 1-2 punch of Jonah Halter and Nic Moran on the mound overwhelmed the Lancers as the Highlanders bounced back from their first loss of the season.
Halter kept the Lamoille batters frustrated at the start, recording eight strikeouts over four-plus innings. He have up five hits and three runs. Moran struck out six batters and allowed one hit during two-plus innings.
Lamoille built a 1-0 lead in the first inning and the Lancers defense limited Harwood to a pair of runs through the first four innings. Harwood erupted for a combined 10 runs during the fifth and sixth frames to establish total control.
Gus Mosle (four RBIs) and Wyatt Ross led HU with two hits apiece. Nate Conyers and Aidan Oshkello each drove in a pair of runs for the Highlanders.
Lamoille falls to 0-3, while Harwood improves to 3-1. The Highlanders will travel to play North Country at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
Vergennes 18, U-32 12
EAST MONTPELIER - The Commodores scored five runs in the sixth inning and held the Raiders scoreless in the seventh to win Saturday's slugfest.
Sierra Bertrand went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double for Vergennes. Teammates Audrey Tembreull (3-for-4, two doubles) and Jasmine Little (3-for-5) were also in the zone at the plate. Felicia Poirier and Kaityln Little both went 2-for-5 in the victory. Their team tied the game at 3 in the second inning and faced a 6-4 deficit after three innings. Six runs in the fourth inning and three in the fifth helped Vergennes pull ahead for good. Winning pitcher Savanah Blaise gave up 12 hits and seven earned runs while issuing six walks and recording 10 strikeouts.
Caroline Flynn took the loss on the mound after six innings of work. She allowed 10 hits and nine earned runs while issuing five batters over six innings.
U-32's top hitters were Elyse Kelley (3-for-3), Allie Guthrie (home run), Caitlin McGinley (2-for-4, triple), Caroline Flynn (2-for-4, double) and Kaydence Smith (double). The Raiders (0-3)
GIRLS LACROSSE
St. Johnsbury 8, Spaulding 6
BARRE - Keating Maurer (three goals) and Maren Nitche (two goals) led the way offensively for the Hilltoppers during Saturday's battle between Division II title contenders.
"I thought our girls were probably the stronger team out there," Spaulding coach Jason Pinard said. "The goals just didn't go our way. It was tied at halftime and it was 6-6 with about 10 minutes to go in the game and they scored two late goals to win."
Maggie Zschau, Avery Tomczyk and Ellie Rice added one goal apiece in the victory. St. Johnsbury suffered a 10-9 loss to Vergennes in the 2019 championship and fell short against GMVS, 15-11, during last year's final.
"I haven't seen Hartford or Vergennes or GMVS, but I felt like we were as good as St. Johnsbury and we had the better of the play," coach Pinard said. "It was a tight, one-goal game pretty much the whole way and it was a super intense game. We dominated face-offs and we dominated ground balls. We had about 10 more shots than them and just couldn't put the ball in the net."
Goalie Clara Andre turned aside 16 shots for St. Johnsbury,
"She was definitely pretty solid and I thought she played well," coach Pinard said.
Addison Pinard and Hallee Allen scored two goals apiece for the Tide. Bella Bevins and Ruby Harrington also found the back of the cage in the loss and teammate Paige Allen notched one assist. Goalie Corrina Moulton recorded seven saves.
"They face-guarded Addy the while game," coach Pinard said. "Their coach specifically told me that their plan was to try to take her out of the game and try to let the rest of the girls beat them."
St. Johnsbury (4-1-1) will host the Green Mountain Valley School at 4:30 p.m. Monday. Spaulding (4-2) will travel to play Rice the same day.
U-32 7, Harwood 4
DUXBURY - The Raiders outscored the Highlanders 3-1 in the second half to snap a three-game losing skid Saturday.
"It was a better game for us," U-32 coach Emilie Clark said. "This was our first full week of games, so we're still trying to figure it out and put it together. We stepped up in the second half and we scored the last goal with 12 minutes left on the clock and we slowed it down at the end. Harwood was playing really strong defense and their goalie made a few very good saves. We were struggling to get scoring opportunities, which has been one of our problems this week. We put 12 goals on the board against South Burlington the first week of the season. And then we were practicing against ourselves for a few weeks and I think we got into our own heads a little bit. It's an interesting start to the season and we know what we need to go work on, but we were were happy to get the win. We're playing strong defense and we're holding most teams in check. Harwood is a good, strong team and it's always good to play against them."
Willa Long and Caitlyn Fielder scored two goals apiece for U-32. Teammates Natalie Beauregard (two assists), Alyssa Frazier and Zoe Hillfety also found the back of the net. Goalie Emily Fuller made nine saves in the winning effort and Long won eight ground balls.
"U-32 is a strong team that makes really great connections happen in front of the net," Harwood coach Hillary Wheeler said.
Ilyana Valadakis, Ava Thurston, Sadie Nordle and Anna Kudriavtez scored for the Highlanders.
"We are lucky to have some really versatile players this season," Wheeler said. "And our first-year players have strong athletic abilities and have learned the game of lacrosse very quickly."
Harwood goalie Abigail Leighty made 17 saves, while teammate Molly Caffry was a defensive standout.
"Molly had a fantastic game with several caused turnovers and solid midfield play," Wheeler said.
Harwood will travel to play Lamoille at 4:30 p.m. Monday. U-32 (1-3) will travel to play Milton at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.