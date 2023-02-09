MONTPELIER - Some hoop teams struggle to score 34 points in a game, but Montpelier only needed eight minutes to reach that figure Wednesday.
The Solons (11-3) coasted to their fifth straight victory with ease by routing Lamoille, 89-52. It marked the fifth game this year that coach Nick Foster's squad has poured in at least 80 points, allowing the two-time defending champs to keep the pressure on Hartford (15-2) in a battle for the No. 4 spot in the Division II standings. Eight players hit long-range shots for the Solons, who connected on a dozen 3-point attempts as a team.
"Our goal is to set the tone early in the game and dictate the pace of play," coach Foster said. "If that means we get a big lead as well, it just sets us up for the rest of the game as far as rotations and what we're going to do defensively. When you get up that big early, it puts your opponent in a big hole. And after that it's just the feel of the game: If you feel like you're controlling play, you can get in those rotations early. If you're not controlling play and you're still leading big, you can't get ahead of yourself. For us, you try to do everything you can do to get everyone on the floor to get valuable minutes and give everyone a chance to contribute."
Sophomore sensation Carson Cody returned to the lineup for Solons after missing a game due to illness and made an immediate impact once again. He scored 18 points in the first half and finished with a team-high 21 points.
"Carson was ready to go - he's always ready to go," coach Foster said. "From the very first possession, we threw it to him on the wing and he got a catch-and-shoot to start the game. And then he was off and running."
Fellow sophomore Carter Bruzzese wound up with 17 points in the winning effort and nabbed four steals. Solons center Andrew Tringer made the most of his 6-foot-7 frame down low, scoring six of his 11 points in the first quarter. He also contributed eight rebounds and six blocks.
"Andrew has been a big factor with us doing so well," coach Foster said.
Clayton Foster scored eight points in the winning effort and dished out a team-high six assists. Ronnie Riby-Williams was another all-around threat for MHS and finished with four steals. Montpelier substitute Orin Price scored a career-high eight points, while teammate Joseph Nyringingabo came off the bench in the fourth quarter and contributed five points.
"The excitement from the bench when guys like those get to score is really good for us," coach Foster said. "They're all practicing every day and the commitment level from our role players to our starters is no different. They all work hard and it's nice to see them get a chance to contribute."
Gabe Locke (20 poins), Malcolm Ernst (12 points) and Azariah Hungerford (eight points) led the way for Lamoille. Their team suffered an 88-38 loss to Montpelier earlier in the season and struggled to keep pace in the rematch. The Solons had no trouble reaching the 80-point mark once again, following up an 80-55 victory over Essex, a 91-62 victory against Lyndon and a 85-40 win over Williamstown.
The Solons won the opening tip-off and Cody splashed in a 3-pointer a few seconds later. Bruzzese assisted Tringe on Montpelier's next possession and then Riby-Williams hit a pair of foul shots and a field goal. Ernst countered with an old-fashioned three-point play, but Bruzzese quickly responded with a basket for an 11-3 lead. Following another Riby-Williams free throw and a Tringe putback, Locke scored to help the Lancers limit the damage. Bruzzese came through with two points a few moments after a timeout and then Locke countered at the other end.
Tringe used his size advantage down low for two easy points and then Foster made a layup after a Lancers turnover. Montpelier stretched the lead to 25-7 with a field goal and a 3-pointer by Cody, prompting another Lamoille timeout. Hayden Lilley kept Montpelier rolling with a bucket and a steal before Foster hit a 3-pointer. Hungerford scored entering the final minute of the first quarter, but Bruzzese went 2 of 2 from the foul line and then Cody scored in transition. A second-chance effort by Locke trimmed the deficit to 34-11 to wrap up the first eight minutes of action.
A Bruzzese jumper and a 3-pointer by Lamoille's Graden Conger continued the high-scoring trend at the start of the second quarter. Locke and Hungerford scored on back-to-back trips up the floor before Cody retaliated with a jump shot. Locke showed off his individual skills by beating a double-team in the lane and capping a three-point play form the stripe. However, Bruzzese responded with five unanswered points and then Cody poured in six quick points after a short break, extending the lead to 49-21. Locke stayed hot with a floater and a free throw sandwiched around an Ernst basket. A 3-pointer by Kleo Bridge sent the Solons into halftime with a 52-26 lead.
The Solons kicked off the third quarter with three Tringe foul shots and a Cody-3-pointer. Lamoille banked in a 3-pointer, but three blocks by Tringe in the opening minutes of the quarter frustrated the Lancers. Bruzzese went 2 of 2 from the charity stripe and then Locke and teammate Tucker Langlois slashed in for layups. Following another layup by Locke, Lilley pulled up for a 3-pointer, Riby-Williams made a foul shot and Bruzzese scored for a 66-35 advantage entering the final eight minutes.
A Price 3-pointer and pull-up jumper gave the home crowd another jolt of energy at the start of the fourth quarter. Locke and Ernst hit foul shot before Tringe went 2 of 2 from the line. An Ernst basket was negated by a Foster 3-pointer on the Solons' next possession. Locke scored again and then Montpelier's Ezra Morrison went 2 of 2 from the line and drained a 3-pointer. Price and Lamoille's Tyler Clark buried off-setting 3-pointers and then Lamoille's Tyler Hall dribbled in for a coast-to-coast layup. Nyringingabo made a 3-pointer of his own and added two foul shots, while Hungerford scored four late points for the Lancers.
Spaulding (13-0), Fair Haven (14-0), North Country (13-2) and Hartford (13-2) lead the way in the Division II standings, but Montpelier is poised to take over the No. 4 spot if the Hurricanes lose a late-season contest.
"We'd love to have a chance to host that second (playoff) game," coach Foster said. "We can only control what we can control. And if we win the rest of the games, we'll give ourselves a shot. But either way, we'll be in a pretty good spot."
Montpelier will travel to play reigning Division III champ Hazen (12-2) at 7 p.m. Friday. Lamoille (4-10) will host Harwood the same night.
"We've really been looking forward to it and the players, especially, can't wait for that game," coach Foster said of Friday's showdown. "We're mostly excited to play in that environment on a Friday night in Hardwick. We've had to focus on one game at a time and this is our third straight week of playing three games a week."
Hazen power forward Tyler Rivard scored 50 points against Enosburg earlier in the season to break his school's single-game scoring record. He also became the program;s all-time leading rebounder after grabbing his 800th career board last week.
"(Tringe and Riby-Williams) are up for the challenge," coach Foster said. "And it's going to be up to our guards too to pinch in and make some contact and fight for those rebids. Atif (Milak), Andrew and Ronnie are going to have to rebound well and it's going to be a team effort on the glass. We know that Rivard is a special player. But he has teammates around him that play just as hard and that makes it difficult."
BOYS BASKETBALL
Spaulding 67, Randolph 43
RANDOLPH - The Crimson Tide improved to 13-0 Wednesday after building an early double-digit lead and keeping the Galloping Ghosts in check the rest of the way.
Cooper Diego scored 20 points for Spaulding, which is attempting to record the program's first undefeated regular season in over 50 years.
"It goes game by game," Tide coach Willard said. "Tonight was a challenging game and it was physical. Jeremy (Rilling) is a good coach and he had them playing really hard. And when you have a group of shooters, they always have a chance. We had to have everyone on their 'A' game. And our bench played great: They played big minutes and got some timely baskets to close out the first half for us."
Riley Severy (11 points), isaac Davis (10 points) and Tavarius Vance (eight points) also stepped up for the Tide. Zack Wilson and Brennan Langalis scored five points apiece in the victory. Their team held leads of 19-9 after one quarter, 37-17 after two and 53-37 after three. Randolph's top scorers were Shea Fontanella (13 points), Ethan Davignon (11 points) and Ben Hanford (five points).
"We came out and played really good man-to-man defense," Willard said. "Randolph has some kids who can shoot the ball really, really well. And I thought we contested as well as we could. The Davignon kid hit three 3-pointers - and two of them were from very deep. I can't fault our guys for not covering him too much. And they have a very good younger player in Fontanella."
Randolph erased a double-digit deficit Saturday while rallying to a 71-63 victory over U-32. The Ghosts went 21 of 24 from the foul line against the Raiders, but they couldn't get to the stripe much against Spaulding.
"We haven't really struggled with putting teams on the foul line too much this season," Willard said. "We had a couple kids in foul trouble tonight, and we know that (the Ghosts) have a lot of kids who can shoot - we were aware of that. They hit three 3's in their 20-point third quarter. Then we switched Cole (McAllister) to the Davignon kid and he was able to hold him scoreless in the fourth quarter. And I thought that was a big turning point."
Randolph (6-7) will travel to play Lyndon at 7 p.m. Friday. Spaulding (13-0) will host Peoples Academy the same evening. The Tide will celebrate BYSA Night with a halftime knockout game in addition to honoring their former coach during Fran Pinard Scholarship Night.
Hazen 86, Peoples 31
MORRISVILLE - Shooting guard Brendan Moodie went 5 of 6 from 3-point range for the Wildcats and tallied a season-high 21 points to haunt his former team Wednesday.
"I was happy with the way we came out early and jumped on them," Hazen coach Aaron Hill said. "We were very sharp offensively all night. Brendan came out and was really aggressive and shot the ball great. He brings a lot to our team because he such a great shooter and he's also a good playmaker. He's been great for us. He has a good attitude, he's a good teammate and he fits right in."
Tyler Rivard contributed 17 points and 10 rebounds for Hazen, which led 23-8 after the first quarter. The Wildcats headed into halftime in front 42-19 before pulling ahead 62-21 at the end of the third quarter.
Hazen's Ryan Morrison scored season-high 16 points to go along with eight rebounds. Teammate Xavier Hill was a jack-of-all-trades threat with 15 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals. Hudson Mace and Sawyer Beck scored eight points apiece for the Wolves, who fall to 6-7 and will travel to play Spaulding at 7 p.m. Friday. Hazen (12-2) will host two-time defending Division II champ Montpelier the same evening.
"Friday should be a really fun game," coach Hill said. "It will be a great atmosphere and it should be a packed gym. Montpelier is so good, so we're really excited for the challenge. We need to be able to guard their guards and keep them off the 3-point line. And at the same time, keeping them out of the paint is going to be a real challenge. They're so quick and they have so many shooters - there's no question about it. We're going to have to really focus on our close-outs and our rotations."
Lyndon 70, Williamstown 56
WILLIAMSTOWN - The Vikings led from start to finish during Wednesday's Capital Division clash.
Austin Wheeler scored 35 points for the Vikings and teammate Gavin Williams added 12 points. Williamstown's Evan Bailey poured in 19 points and dished out six assists. Teammate Nick Mascitti wound up with 10 points. The Vikings outscored the Blue Devils 24-17 in the second quarter to establish a 10-pointer lead entering halftime.
Williamstown (2-12) will host Lake Region at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Lyndon (8-5) will host Randolph the same day at 7 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Spaulding 6, South Burlington 0
SOUTH BURLINGTON - Rebecca McKelvey recorded a hat trick Wednesday and the undefeated Crimson Tide opened the floodgates with three goals in the final period.
"You'll always have moments in games where things aren't going well, even when you're winning," Spaulding coach Dave Lawrence said. "But I thought tonight, from start to finish, we played very well and limited those tough moments to very few."
Field hockey standouts Hannah King (one goal, two assists) and Ruby Harrington (one goal, one assist) also recorded multiple points for Spaulding. Lanie Thayer scored one goal, while Amelia Healey noticed two assists. Gracie Lunt and Peyton Laperle registered one assist apiece and teammate Mattie Cetin recorded a 12-save shutout.
"Our Orange Line - as we call them - of Lanie, Peyton and Ruby had a nice game," Lawrence said. "They have good chemistry and were moving the puck well. I thought Aubrey Tremblay also had a nice night. She was aggressive on the forecheck and really battled."
McKelvey found the back of the net with 11:13 left in the first period with a stick-shot from a tight angle. King and Kaya Moulton notched assists for the early lead. King cashed in on assists by Healey and Ellie Parker for a five-hole goal from the high slot with 14:28 left in the second period. McKelvey scored again on a second-chance effort with 8:21 left in the middle period. Ellie Parker and Healey recorded assists on the goal.
Harrington extended the lead to 4-0 by pouncing on a rebound with 13:39 left in the final period, thanks to assists by Healey and Laperle. McKelvey capped her hat trick with 12:09 on the clock. She made the most of an odd-man rush by directing a low, stick-side shot into the back of the net from the left face-off circle.
"Rebecca's hat trick stood out compared to others she's had because she had to grind around the net tonight to get rewarded," Lawrence said. "Her linemates, Hannah and Ellie, also ended up on the scoresheet with their hard work."
Thayer capped the scoring with 12:00 remaining after following up an initial shot by Harrington. Laperle tallied the secondary assist and the Tide held on during the final minutes to earn their seventh shutout of the season.
"While our defense is always solid, I thought Molly Parker stood out," Lawrence said. "She was dumping it when needed and making some nice moves on the rush. And she was extremely vocal, helping her teammates. That's what we want from our leaders and she brought it."
Netminder Oli Roy made 41 saves for South Burlington, which falls to 5-11 and will host Rutland on Feb. 18 at 4:35 p.m
"Their goalie was fantastic tonight," Lawrence said. "We were throwing a lot on net and we didn't miss the net much. She had to be sharp and she was."
The Tide (15-0-1) will host BHS-Colchester at 3:15 p.m. Saturday for Senior Day.
"Saturday will be a special day," Lawrence said. "Our seniors really are great kids. I can't say enough good things about them athletically and personally. I'm really looking forward to them getting recognized for their dedication and success at Spaulding."
Woodstock 5, U-32 1
MONTPELIER - Kassidy Haley scored twice for Woodstock on Wednesday, while Maggie Mello, Isabel Konijnenberg and Gracelyn Laperle also found the back of the net.
Haley also dished out one assist to join Konijnenberg in the 100-point club for their varsity careers. Caitlyn Fielder scored for U-32 on a Hannah Drury assist. Goalie Renee Porter made 35 saves in the loss. Meridian Bremel stopped 15 shots for the Wasps.
U-32 (6-10-1) will travel to play Brattleboro at 4:45 p.m. Saturday. Woodstock (13-3) will host the Kingdom Blades the same day at 6 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
U-32 4, Lyndon 3
\MONTPELIER - The Raiders clawed back from a two-goal deficit Wednesday to secure their second victory in a three-day span.
Cal Davis opened the scoring for U-32 with 12:46 left in the first period. The Vikings responded with three goals during a six-minute stretch at the end of the period.
Ashton Gould tied the game on a feed from Alex Giroux, who scored the go-ahead goal on a pass from Zachary Griffith. Atte Manner buried a shot on a Ben West assist with 18 seconds on the clock for a 3-1 lead.
U-32 made it a one-goal game again when Maddox Heise set up Brenden Teedeschi for a well-placed shot with 34 seconds left in the second period. Nolan Lyford assisted Hazen Stoufer for the equalizer with 2:17 left in the third period and then Heise assisted Colton Warren for the game-winner 18 seconds later.
Goalie Henry Lumbra stopped 23 shots for the Raiders, while Garrett Shatney made 28 saves for LI. U-32 (11-2-1) will host Brattleboro at 4:15 p.m. Saturday. Lyndon (5-8-2) will host Northfield the same day at 7 p.m.
Spaulding 3, South Burlington 3
SOUTH BURLINGTON - Camden Burke scored with 59 seconds left in regulation Wednesday to help the Crimson Tide salvage a tie against the Wolves.
Evan Peloquin and Tyler Boutin also scored for Spaulding and teammate Noah Long recorded 39 saves in goal. Jules Butler (two goals, one assist) and Nick Kelly (one goal, two assists) led the way offensively for South Burlington. Drew Dougherty and Will Bradley notched assists for the hosts, while Wolves goalie James Chagnon stopped 17 shots.
Spaulding (3-9-3) will host Colchester at 5:15 p.m. Saturday. South Burlington (8-6-2) will CVU on Feb. 15 at 7:40 p.m.
