Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Cloudy early with periods of light rain and snow later in the day. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 41F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low near 40F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.