MONTPELIER — Junior striker Ronnie Riby-Williams scored his 13th and 14th goals of the season Wednesday night, guiding the Montpelier boys soccer team to a 4-0 victory over U-32.
“U-32 defended very well, especially in the first half,” Solons coach Eric Bagley said. “But Ronnie is such a dangerous player for us with his speed and his ability to run in behind defenders. On both goals he had great composure to slow himself down as he got toward the goalkeeper to tuck it away.”
The Raiders held the Solons scoreless for most of the first half before the reigning Division II champs finally broke through with five seconds on the clock. Solons veteran Patryk Harris dribbled the ball on the left side and fired a shot toward the back post that was headed away by a U-32 defender. Montpelier’s Olin Duggan raced toward the rebound and one-timed a shot into the back of the net, giving his team some breathing room heading into the break.
“That was a really important goal for us,” Bagley said. “A goal that close to halftime changes the complexion for both teams. It gives us a little bit of momentum going into halftime and it definitely can deflate the other team. We didn’t really play that great in the first half. And if it’s 0-0 at the half, it’s a completely different game and you never know what can happen. They could get a break and get in behind us and all of a sudden we’re looking at a deficit. So that goal really helped us getting headed in the right direction.”
Riby-Williams used his speed to beat three U-32 opponents up the middle in the 45th minute. He went 1-on-1 against U-32 goalie AJ Moore (four saves) and slotted a low shot inside the left post for a 2-0 lead.
Montpelier’s Ben Collier stepped up to take a penalty kick in the 62nd minute. He trotted toward the ball and waited for Moore to commit to one side before knocking a low shot inside the right post.
“It’s really fortunate that we have a player of Ben’s ability,” Bagley said. “He’s far and away one of the best players in our area. And when we aren’t playing great, we really rely on Ben to pick us up and get us going. Tonight, in the first half and going into the second half, he really did that. He’s so relaxed in those pressure situations and it really makes it a lot easier for everybody else.”
Riby-Williams scored again in the 68th minute and teammate Brio Levitt easily closed out his fourth shutout of the season. Montpelier (8-1) will host Randolph at 11 a.m. Saturday. U-32 (6-4) will travel to play Lamoille the same day.
“This was a huge game for both teams,” Bagley said. “Both teams were excited to play each other tonight and we were a little passive defensively in the first half. We sat a little too deep in the field and our forwards weren’t close enough together to be able to pressure their back line. We gave them too much time and too much space in the first half and they were able to get possession and put us under pressure. U-32 always comes to play hard and it’s another great test for us, just like all of these tough games. Winning by four, I don’t think the score represented how tough the game was. It was really competitive and U-32 will be a tough team come playoff time.”
BOYS SOCCER
Harwood 8, Spaulding 1
BARRE TOWN — Jordan Shullenberger recorded another hat trick Wednesday during the Highlanders’ runaway victory over the Crimson Tide.
Harwood’s Nic Moran opened the scoring in the 6th minute on a pass from Jack Birmingham. Zachary Smith scored back-to-back goals in the 8th and 9th minutes for a 3-0 advantage. Adam Porterfield and Shullenberger notched assists.
Shullenberger extended the lead to 4-0 in the 25th minute on a feed from Birmingham. Shullenberger added an insurance goal midway through the first half, with Moran tallying the assist. Harwood defender Chris James made his way up the field and tucked away a shot in the 23rd minute, giving HU a 6-0 lead entering halftime.
Birmingham set up Shullenberger again in the 53rd minute for a 7-0 cushion. Spaulding’s Jon Jesmonth broke up the shutout bid on an assist from Ryan Glassford. Cooper Olney scored Harwood’s final goal in the 63rd minute on an assist by Moran.
“My defense came out slow and Harwood possessed and made some nice runs forward,” Spaulding coach Jay Baitz said. “Our goal was to keep working on our game and piecing our game together. We were trying to get some runs going forward, knowing that they’re a tough team that possesses the ball. Every once in awhile we’d get some pressure up top, but it’s tough when you’re missing two key players. We’ve got some young players and we only had three subs today. And for the last 15 minutes we only had one sub because of some injuries. So it’s tough when you’re going up against a team with 22 players.”
Goalie Matthew Redmond turned in another double-digit save performance for Spaulding while stopping 15 shots. The Crimson Tide (0-9) will host Hazen at 10 a.m. Saturday.
“The kids are keeping their sprits up and we’re excited to play Hazen,” coach Baitz said. “We get our center mid back and that should help us in all three phases of the game.”
Goalie Dylan Mauro made one save for HU before teammate Liam Combs (zero saves) finished up in front of the net. Harwood (7-1-1) will host Peoples Academy at 4 p.m. Friday.
“We used the whole field really well tonight,” Harwood coach Joe Yalicki said. “There were a few long streaks of 10-plus passes strung together and then some really quality finishes. We did a good job of going to get the game rather than waiting for it to come to us.”
Twinfield 3, Richford 2
MARSHFIELD — Meles Gouge punished the Falcons with a penalty kick in overtime to tip the scales during Wednesday’s battle between Division IV powers.
Aske Greve scored in the opening minute to give Richford a 1-0 lead. Brody Moran equalized for the cooperative Cabot-Twinfield squad in the 8th minute. Gouge scored a go-ahead goal in the 15th minute before Greve knotted things at 2 in the 52nd minute.
“Richford worked hard and played tough the entire game,” Cabot-Twinfield coach Peter Stratman said. “They caught us flat-footed in the first minute and slipped in a quick goal. Letting one in that early can be demoralizing, but the boys responded quickly to get even.”
Keeper Neil Alexander made three saves in the victory. The Trojans outshot the Falcons 13-5.
“We created lots of scoring opportunities but had trouble finishing,” Stratman said. “Soccer can be fickle sometimes. And letting a team hang around can come back to bite you. Richford’s defense did a good job keeping us off-balance. In the end, it felt great to secure the win.”
GIRLS SOCCER
Harwood 9,
Lake Region 1
ORLEANS — The Highlanders left nothing to chance against the Rangers during another wildly successful Capital Division contest.
Louisa Thomsen scored four goals and the Highlanders spread the wealth in the offensive end. Emma Ball collected a pass from Scout Vitko and set up Thomsen for the opening goal. Thomsen scored again on a Cierra McKay assist before capping the natural hat trick.
Eloise Lilley scored on a pass from Tanum Nelson for a 4-0 advantage. Tanum Nelson found the back of the net on a feed from McKay with 20 seconds left in the first half for a 5-0 lead at the break.
Emma Ravelin set up Tanum Nelson for a 6-0 lead in the 43rd minute. Tessa Jernigan scored on a Tanum Nelson assist in the 47th minute. Thomsen tallied another goal before Tanum Nelson capped the scoring on an assist from Quinn Nelson.
Harwood (7-0-1) will travel to play North Country at 4 p.m. Friday. Lake Region (2-6) will visit Paine Mountain the same day.
FIELD HOCKEY
Spaulding 4,
North Country 1
BARRE TOWN — Junior forward Bella Bevins was too much for the Falcons to handle Wednesday as the Crimson Tide enjoyed some target practice offensively.
Bevins capitalized on assists by Ruby Harrington and Zoe Tewksbury to give Spaulding a two-goal advantage entering halftime. Harrington scored on another Zoe Tewksbury assist for a 3-0 advantage in the third quarter. Bevins set up Corrina Moulton with 1:56 left in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring. Tide goalie Abigail Geno made two saves, while North Country goalie Ava Bouchard stopped 20 shots.
“Molly Bombard, Ashley Morrison, Ruby Harrington, Bella Bevins, Hannah King, Isabel Preston, Eden White and Lexi Royce kept pressure on the defense by passing the ball and waiting for the perfect shooting opportunity,” Spaulding coach Tabitha Lord said. “Corrina Moulton, Zoe Tewksbury, Addison Pinard, Chelsea Bell and Lilly Tewksbury had more action the second half. They were tackling the ball and stopping North Country in their tracks and quickly getting the ball back to the offensive line.”
Spaulding (7-1-1) will travel to play St. Johnsbury at 6:15 p.m. Friday.
U-32 6, Montpelier 1
EAST MONTPELIER — Senior captain Peyton Smith recorded her first varsity goal and the Raiders scored five times in the first half Wednesday against their crosstown rivals.
Morgan Ribolini opened the scoring on a pass from Natalie Beauregard. The Raiders doubled the lead when Natalie Beauregard capitalized on a Ribolini assist. Alaina Beuregard scored from Natalie Beauregard to make it 3-0 before Natalie Beauregard added another goal on a Zoe Hilferty assist.
Caitlyn Fielder set up Ribolini at the end of the second quarter, giving the hosts plenty of momentum heading into the break. Montpelier’s Eli Muller scored in the second half to spoil U-32’s bid for a shutout.
“Eli Muller was able to dribble through our defense and set up Montpelier for several corners as well as a nice lifted shot for a goal,” U-32 coach Dillon Burns said.
Montpelier (3-3) will travel to play North Country at 4 p.m. Friday. U-32 (6-1-1) will travel to play St. Johnsbury at 11:15 a.m. Saturday.
“We are thrilled to get back on turf against St. Johnsbury on Saturday,” Burns said. “It will be our first time back on turf since preseason.”
