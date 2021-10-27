MONTPELIER — Emma Synder and Ari Cioffi scored equalizing goals for No. 12 Springfield but No. 5 Montpelier was resilient during Wednesday’s 5-2 victory in Division II girls soccer playdown action.
Montpelier freshman Anya Carlson opened the scoring in the 30th minute. Springfield found the back of the net less than a minute after the ensuing kickoff to tie the game. Carlson recorded another go-ahead goal in the 45th minute, only to watch the Cosmos equalize again on a corner kick in the 57th minute.
Mills produced the game-winning goal on a header before Nostrant scored on a rebound following a penalty kick, stretching the lead to 4-2. The Solons added a late insurance goal to thwart the upset attempt by Springfield (5-8-2).
Montpelier (10-4-1) will travel to play No. 4 Rice (10-4-1) during Saturday’s 3 p.m. quarterfinal. The Green Knights are attempting to reach the title game for the fifth straight season.
GIRLS SOCCER
Stowe 6, Bellows Falls 0
STOWE — Olivia Gianni recorded two goals and one assist for the top-seeded Raiders during Wednesday’s Division III playdown victory over the No. 16 Terriers.
Ellie Ortiz, Iris Cloutier, Julia Biedermann and Noelle Lyden (one assist) also scored for the defending champs. Both Lynden and Biedermann tallied their first varsity goals. Sarah Hailey, Orly Bryan, Izzy Mitchell and Ella Murphy recorded one assist apiece.
Stowe goalies Anika Wagner And Parker Reeves made one save apiece, leading their team to its fifth shutout. Keeper Corina Mitchell made 12 saves for the Terriers, who trailed 2-0 entering halftime. Stowe (13-0-2) will host No. 8 Randolph (7-8) in Saturday’s 3 p.m. quarterfinal. Bellows Falls ends the season at 1-14.
Twinfield 4, Sharon 0
MARSHFIELD — Annie Dunlop’s two goals and one assist led the Trojans to their first playoff victory in a decade Wednesday.
Eva Hebert and Aydyn Corbette also scored in the winning effort and teammate Holly Dunlop dished out two assists. Sharon goalie Lily Welch made eight saves, while goalie Ida Astick stopped one shot for the Trojans (9-6).
“We played really well tonight and the girls dominated in possession,” Trojans coach Seth Wilmott said. “They did a very good job at keeping the ball on the ground and combining to build forward. The postseason is a whole new animal. Going into this, every team is 0-0 and fighting to win. I’m excited for the next game. The girls still have their best soccer to come.”
The Phoenix end the season at 2-13. Twinfield will travel to play No. 4 MSJ (9-3-2) in Saturday’s 3 p.m. quarterfinal.
Paine Mt. 1, Peoples 0
WILLIAMSTOWN — Emma Korrow scored in the 45th minute during Wednesday’s Division III playdown and Erin McGinnis made five saves during her team’s fifth shutout of the season.
Goalie Josie Simone registered 12 saves for Peoples, which ends the season at 3-12.
“We came out with strong possession play and found openings to take several good shots early in the first half,” Pain Mountain coach Stephen LaRock said. “We continued to find the open space and test Josie over and over with outside shots. But Josie made save after save. She was outstanding for PA today.”
Korrow is also a cross-country running standout who used her combination of speed and endurance to test the Wolves in both halves. Her XC team will compete at state championships in Thetford on Saturday morning before her soccer team plays in the afternoon.
“Emma had a lot of space to operate in throughout the game,” LaRock said. “She did well to find the open pockets and look to generate our attacks. She played a lot of good through balls in the attacking third and I thought for sure she would be looking at an assist or two. Instead, the PA goalkeeper stayed solid and made a lot of great saves. So when Emma found herself in good position to take a shot early in the second half, she did. And that’s the difference in today’s game: One shot. One moment. She did it a few weeks ago from almost the same exact spot. She knows where she likes to take her shots and finds a way in these close games.”
Paine Mountain (10-5) will host either No. 5 Green Mountain or No. 12 Lake Region in Saturday’s 3 p.m. quarterfinal. The Chieftains (9-5) will host the Rangers (4-10) during Thursday’s playodown.
Harwood 7,
Otter Valley 0
DUXBURY — The top-seeded Highlanders recorded 39 shots and registered their seventh shutout during Wednesday’s Division II playdwon victory over the No. 16 Otters.
Linnea Faulkner was a standout in goal for Otter Valley, but her jaw-dropping saves weren’t enough to hold off one of the highest-scoring teams in Vermont.
Harwood pulled ahead 34 seconds into play when Eloise Lilley lofted a shot from the right side into the far corner. Louisa Thomsen scored on a deflected shot in the 11th minute and extended the lead to 3-0 in the 17th minute on a Ceirra McKay assist. Lilley set up Quinn Nelson for a one-time shot in the 19th minute to help HU carry a 4-0 lead into halftime.
Addey Lilly assisted Thomsen in the 43rd minute before Quinn Nelson set up Eloise Lilley for a 6-0 lead two minutes later. McKay stole the ball and fired a shot inside the left post to cap the scoring in the 54th minute.
Harwood (13-1-1) will host a 3 p.m. quarterfinal Saturday. Coach Mike Vasseur’s team will face the winner of Thursday’s playdown between No. 8 Middlebury and No. 9 U-32. Otter Valley ends the season at 1-14.
Burr & Burton 1, Spaulding 0
MANCHESTER — Rowan Russell scored on a Daisy O’Keefe corner kick to lead the No. 7 Bulldogs past the No. 10 Crimson Tide during Wednesday’s Division I playdown. Spaulding ends the season at 9-6. Burr & Burton (8-5-2) will travel to play No. 2 Colchester in Saturday’s 11 a.m. quarterfinal.
BOYS SOCCER
GMVS 2, Stratton 1
FAYSTON — Second-half goals by Joe Graziadei and Stephen Zubarik propelled the No. 7 Gumbies to Wednesday’s come-from-behind victory over the No. 10 Bears in Division II playdown action.
Logan Kidd scored in the 30th minute to give Stratton a one-goal advantage entering halftime. Alex Chudzik set up Graziadei for the equalizer in the 60th minute. Zubarik cashed in on a penalty kick in the 75th minute to complete the comeback. GMVS goalie Dillon Rowles made four saves, compared to 13 saves by Stratton keeper Jake Jacoby. The Bears were given a red card after a player blocked a shot with his hand on the goal line.
The Green Mountain Valley School (5-3-2) will face the winner of Thursday’s match between No. 2 Harwood and No. 15 Missisquoi. Stratton ends the season at 7-7.
PLAYOFF SCORES
GIRLS SOCCER
Mount Mansfield 1, St. Johnsbury 0; South Burlington 1, Essex 0; Woodstock 4, Green Mountain Valley 0; North Country 1, Mt. Anthony 0; Blue Mountain 3, Danville 1; Rice 5, Hartford 0; Lamoille 3, Missisquoi 2; Stowe 6, Bellows Falls 0; Mount Abraham 2, Stratton Mountain 0; Randolph 4, Enosburg 0; Paine Mountain 1, Peoples 0; Thetford 3, White River Valley 2; Fairfax 3, Vergennes 0; Windsor 2, Oxbow 1; Twinfield 3, Sharon 0; Rivendell 6, Long Trail 0; Arlington 2, Craftsbury 0; Rutland 3, BFA-St. Albans 0; MSJ 5, Hazen 0; West Rutland 4, Twin Valley 0; Montpelier 5, Springfield 2; Milton 5, Fair Haven 1; Poultney 3, Richford 2; Harwood 7, Otter Valley 0; BBA 1, Spaulding 0.
BOYS SOCCER
MAU 8, Rutland 0; Richford 1, Proctor 0; Arlington 7, Blue Mountain 3; Green Mountain Valley 2, Stratton Mountain 1; Colchester 3, St. Johnsbury 2; U-32 3, Hartford 0; Twin Valley 5, Danville 1.
FIELD HOCKEY
Mt Mansfield 4, Rutland 0; Woodstock 4, Brattleboro 0; St. Johnsbury 6, Middlebury 1.
