MONTPELIER - Jonah Cattaneo and Rashid Nikiema poured in 21 points apiece Friday, leading the Montpelier boys basketball team to its 13th straight victory.
The defending Division II champs defeated D-III Hazen, 65-55, in one of their closest games of the season.
"They played mostly some man-to-man (defense) and they mixed in some 2-3 zone and changed their looks," MHS coach Nick Foster said. "And they were looking to run offensively, just like us. We were up by four with about 3:30 to go and Carter Bruzzese hit a 3 out of the corner to give us a seven-point lead. Jonah came down the next possession and followed it up with another 3 to get us ahead by 10. We talked about getting a score and a stop. And we did that for consecutive minutes to help put the game away."
Tyler Rivard and Carter Hill led Hazen with 16 points apiece. Teammate Logan Michaud chipped in with six points for coach Aaron Hill's sqaud.
"It seemed like (Rivard) always had a rebound and a putback opportunity," coach Foster said. "He's just an absolute handful. We mixed it up defensively on him and Will (Bruzzese), Rashid, Carson (Cody) and Ronnie (Riby-Williams) guarded him at times. He's more of a threat on the offensive glass and he's so hard to keep away from the rim."
Montpelier made eight 3-pointers and Hazen hit two. The Solons went 11 of 17 from the line in the fourth quarter and were 15 of 22 overall. Hazen made 9 of 17 free-throw attempts. Cattaneo was 7 of 10 from the stripe in the fourth quarter and Nikiema was 3 of 3.
"We felt like if we could have a couple-possession lead in the last two or three minutes, they would have to foul," coach Foster said. "And we have five kids on the floor at one time that can all make free throws pretty consistently. So we felt like if we were in that position, we'd be able to close things out."
Hazen (12-3) will host Thetford on Monday at 7 p.m.
"That's as good a team that we've seen in quite some time," coach Foster said of the Wildcats. "The effort that they play with was as good as anyone we've seen: They just play so hard defensively. And Aaron is as good a scout as anyone in the state. You can't slip anything by him and he is just absolutely ready to go every game."
Montpelier (14-1) will travel to play U-32 at 7 p.m. Monday.
"All night in our timeouts, we talked about how this was a positive thing for us to face some adversity - and we faced a lot of it," coach Foster said. "We did not shoot the ball well and Jonah and Rashid both had three fouls in the first half, so they were on the bench. We were facing adversity and we were facing a team that was playing hard until the end, so it was a good thing for us."
Spaulding 90, Peoples 35
MORRISVILLE - All 13 players on the roster scored Friday for the Crimson Tide, triggering one of the team's most lopsided victories of the season.
Isaiah Terrill and Cole McAllister led the way with 14 points apiece and Zack Wilson added a season-high 10 points for Spaulding. They were supported by teammates Cooper Diego (nine points), Noah Ronson (seven points), Isaac Davis (six points), RJ Saldi (five points), Andrew Trottier (five points) and Riley Severy (four points).
"This time of the year, coming up to Morrisville on a Friday night and getting everybody in was really important," Spaulding coach Jesse Willard said. "And it gives us time to rest and recover going into the weekend. We're getting ready for a tough stretch going into the last two weeks of the season."
Chandler Folansbee (10 points) was the lone Wolf in double figures. The Granite City crew led 29-3 after one quarter, 47-10 after two and 67-18 after three.
"Our focus in practice this week and our pre-game focus was that we wanted to come out with a lot more energy than we had in the past couple games," Willard said. "Not that we didn't play well in the first quarter the last few games, but we didn't feel like we had the sense of urgency that we want to have. Tonight we came out with that sense of urgency and hit some big shots early and settled in defensively and had a big first quarter."
Peoples Academy (6-7) will travel to play Lake Region at 7 p.m. Monday. Spaulding (13-2) will travel to play U-32 at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Harwood 53, Lamoille 39
DUXBURY - The Highlanders outscored the Lancers 13-8 in the third quarter and maintained complete control during the late stages of Friday's Capital Division victory.
A 16-10 lead after the first quarter was promising for HU. Both teams struggled in the second quarter, resulting in a 21-15 Harwood lead entering halftime.
"We were up by 20 at one point in the fourth quarter and we got our bench players in," HU coach Jay Bellows said. "It was great to see them get good minutes and it helped give our starters a little rest before we play again (Saturday) at Hartford."
Tobey Bellows made a trio of long-range shots for the Highlanders and finished with 14 points. Teammates Isaiah Washingon (10 points, nine rebounds), Zach Smith (nine points), Lewis Clapp (seven points, 10 rebounds) and Cole Hill (nine rebounds) were also in top form.
"The goal for us is trying to get a home playoff game and we are going to work hard to achieve that," coach Bellows said. "We're getting better and we're starting to make some second-level plays, which is huge. The younger guys are starting to recognize matchups and they're seeing the secondary moves out of the primary moves."
Tucker Chapin (16 points), Nolin Wuestenberg (six points), Jackson Stanton (five points) and Gabe Locke (five points) led the way for Lamoille. Cole Hill was the primary defender on Locke, who scored 30 points two weeks ago in a 58-48 victory over U-32.
"Cole is a ridiculous defender and he stuck with Locke tonight," coach Bellows said. "Cole is easily 6-2 and he's probably gained about 20 pounds of muscle. He was very good before and he's even better now."
Harwood (6-9) will travel to play Hartford at 7 p.m. Saturday. Lamoille (7-9) will host Hazen at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Twinfield 65, BFA-Fairfax 62
MARSHFIELD - The Division IV Trojans went 16 of 22 from the foul line and hit some clutch shots during crunch time Friday to knock off the D-III Bullets.
"It was tied at 62 with 14 seconds to go," Twinfield coach Chris Hudson said. "We got a turnover and they fouled Kerrick (Medose) and he went to the line and he hit both of them. We got a stop and then we went 1 of 2 from the line. They had two chances at the end and turned the ball over both times."
Medose (22 points), Lucas Roberts (14 points) and Meles Gouge (13 points) reached double figures in the victory. Reed Stygles (20 points), Evan Fletcher (15 points) and Riley Greene (13 points) paced BFA.
BFA built a 15-14 lead in the opening quarter and led 33-30 entering halftime. A third-quarter surge helped the Solons carry a 47-43 advantage in the final eight minutes. Medose made 7 of 9 free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter and Gouge went 2 of 2.
"We've got to ride Kerrick and we did tonight," Hudson said. "He really stepped up for us and took control of the game. He shot the ball well and shot the ball really well from the foul line. When he attacks the rim, he's tough to stop. He's still a freshman and sometimes he settles too much for jump shots. Tonight he attacked the rim and also made some jump shots from the outside."
Kerrick wound up going 12 of 15 from the foul line, while Gouge was 4 of 5. Twinfield punished BFA with eight 3-pointers and went 16 of 22 from the stripe as a team. Roberts hit four 3-pointers and Medose made two. The Bullets connected on eight 3-point attempts and went 8 of 13 from the line.
"We had Mason (Cushing) back tonight and we're trying to phase him into the rotation," Hudson said. "Having another big body in there was huge and he grabbed a big rebound at the end of the game. He's still a work in progress and he's not back to where he was, but he's getting there. We're hopeful that he'll be a big factor and he'll help out for the stretch drive and for playoffs."
BFA (4-9) will travel to play Northfield at 7 p.m. Monday. Twinfield (6-6) will host Danville at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Williamstown 58, Lake Region 44
ORLEANS - Thomas Parrott did a little bit of everything for the Blue Devils during Friday's victory over the Rangers.
The senior guard recorded 12 points, six rebounds, seven steals and four assists. Teammates Blake Clark (15 points), Tavien Rouleau (12 points, nine rebounds) and Michael Murphy (11 points) added double-digit scoring efforts. David Piers piled up 20 points for the Rangers, who led 28-21 entering halftime.
"Our defensive intensity picked up in the second half and it led to some easy buckets," Williamstown coach Jack Carrier said. "I liked that we fought back, overcoming a low-scoring first half. We may have found a few things in this game that will help us down the stretch. I am proud of how hard they worked as a team."
Lake Region (1-13) will host Peoples Academy at 7 p.m. Monday. Williamstown (10-5) will host Randolph the same day.
Blue Mountain 51, Northfield 30
WELLS RIVER - Evan Dennis paced the Bucks with 17 points Friday, while teammates Richard Fennimore and John Dennis scored nine points apiece.
Ethan Gilding wound up with eight points in the victory. Caiden Crawford-Stempel (nine points), Carson Smit (eight points) and Preston Lilly (six points) led the Marauders.
"Blue Mountain is a really talented and well-coached team," Northfield coach James Robinson said. "They played an impressive 3-2 zone that was difficult for us to penetrate. I expect them to go far in the playoffs this year. Their size was a difficult matchup for us and will be for any team."
Smit's weak-side layup pushed the Marauders in front before Gilding answered with two points on the Bucks' next possession. Crawford-Stempel assisted Smit in the paint before Evan Denis and Gilding boosted the Bucks with a pair of putbacks. Evan Dennis and Crawford-Stempel both went 2 of 2 from the line, resulting in a 9-6 BMU lead to close out the first quarter.
A Crawford-Stepel jump shot rattled in at the start of the second quarter and a fast-break layup by King gave the Marauders a 10-9 advantage. Evan Denis made two foul shots and then Jason Blood served up a steal and two free-throw attempts. Fennimore went 1 of 2 from the line and then the Marauders missed a pair of attempts from the stripe. Crawford-Stempel ended his team's scoring slump with a 3-pointer from the left corner. Gilding assisted Evan Denis in transition for a 16-13 halftime lead.
Denis kicked off the third quarter with a 3-pointer from the right side. Crawford-Stempel and Fennimore traded baskets before Evan Dennis and Preston Lilly scored at opposite ends of the floor. The Bucks made the front end of a two-shot situation at the line and then Fennimore grabbed an offensive rebound and scored, extending the lead to 26-17. The Bucks went 1 of 4 from the line for a double-digit cushion. Hayden Lilly capitalized on a Bucks turnover by racing in for a fast-break layup. Hayden Lilly scored again at the end of the third quarter, closing the gap to 29-21.
A mid-range jumper by Fennimore helped the Bucks pad their lead heading into the final six minutes. Crawford-Stempel made a foul shot and Hayden Lilly leapt in the air for a putback, trimming the deficit to 31-24. Preston Lilly scored for Northfield, but Gilding responded with a 3-pointer and John Dennis made it a 36-26 game with a steal and a layup. Smit scored for the Marauders and then Evan Dennis went 2 of 2 from the line.
Preston Lilly sliced the Bucks' lead to 38-30, but John Dennis and Evan Dennis countered with two free throws apiece. Jacob Dube went 2 of 2 from the line and then John Dennis and Evan Dennis combined to score four quick points. Dube added three more foul shots to cap the scoring.
Northfield (10-5) will host BFA-Fairfax at 7 p.m. Monday. Blue Mountain (12-3) will travel to play Winooski at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.