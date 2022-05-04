MONTPELIER - The Montpelier boys Ultimate team watched a three-point lead vanish Wednesday before Beorn Morrow-Caron soared into air on Universe Point to give the Solons a 12-11 victory over Burlington.
The Capital City squad never trailed, but the Seahorses rallied late in regulation to force extra time. Montpelier, the 2019 state champ, quickly took care of business to close out a dramatic victory over the defending champs.
"It went to Universe because as time expired, Burlington broke us," Montpelier coach Cameron Mack said. "We had offensive possession and all we needed to do was score, and we did not. We turned it over twice and then they eventually punched it in, which put it to sudden death. So Burlington really rose to the occasion there. And on Universe Point Milo Centers hucked it deep into the end zone and Beorn was lucky enough to come down with it. It was a deep pass and isolation on Beorn as the receiver. And he played the disc well."
The Solons built an early lead during the battle between perennial powers and led 8-6 entering the break. Mack's team made the most of its offensive possessions in the first half, but the Solon handlers struggled to connect to their receivers later in the game.
"We were doing exactly what we wanted to do at the start and they could not stop us," Mack said. "And then after the half Burlington kept capitalizing on our mistakes. Not so say that Burlington wasn't doing well themselves, but they started slow and chipped back. We were up by three for the majority of the first half. And then in the second half it was a lot closer. It was totally different and a tale of two halves: It was slower and more methodical. We only scored three times in the second half, so our offense completely sputtered."
The Seahorses completed their comeback attempt at the end of the second half, setting the stage for a winner-take-all Universe Point. Centers made an ambitious pass toward the end zone and Morrow-Caron beat his defender to the disc to end the game.
"Milo had a slew of defensive plays and a couple of points and assists as well," Mack said. "He's a very dominant player and he got up big in the sky today."
Morrow-Caron excelled once again for MHS, recording multiple assists and points to continue his strong start to the season. Last week the junior recorded a team-high five points and four assists during a 15-9 victory over St. Johnsbury.
"Beorn is a Swiss Army knife: He can do anything and he does everything," Mack said. "He's really unstoppable. He was primality cutting, but he is our catalyst. The disc flows through through Beorn. There is not a point that goes by when he does not catch the disc as much as anyone else."
Burlington capped a 17-0 season last year by defeating Mount Mansfield in the championship. Emmett Young, Kiran Bleakney-Eatman, Peter Kuypers and Ian Rock-Jones have been standouts this spring for BHS. The Seahorses' deep roster also features Amari Fraser, LJ Ashimwe, Levi Pare, Oakley Stenroos, Anders Thelemarck, Arbin Tamang, Innocent Ndikuriyo, Kai Sessions, Riley Gillespie, Isaac Wood-Lewis, Naveen Bleakney-Eastman and Quinn Boyd.
"We really tried to force them into many throws with our zone and Burlington kept chipping away and chipping away," Mack said. "And we shot ourselves in the foot with a lot of forced errors, turnovers and discs slipping through our hands. It was definitely hard-fought and there was great sprit. Those (Burlington) athletes are all really good kids who stayed positive. There were some pretty heated foul calls and disputes. But we all were hugging it out by the end of the game."
Centers and fellow senior Sam Watson are supported by MHS juniors Olin Duggan, Ethan Borland, Gabriel Hall, Jovan Strange, Cale Ellingson, Ethan Toth, Liam Boyles and Morrow-Caron. Sophomores Wyatt Smith, Andre Savard, Ben Wetherell and Jasper Turner round out the lineup along with freshman Forrest Holloway.
Montpelier and Burlington both overcame slick conditions and intermittent rain showers to complete the contest. The Solons made some uncharacteristic mistakes to let BHS back in the game before sealing the deal to improve to 3-1.
"The conditions were a huge factor," Mack said. "The winds were down, so the discs were being thrown deep. But there were lots of drops and tons of unforced errors - and some pretty spectacular plays. There was a lot of defensive aggressiveness to couple with dealing with the elements and a really wet disc. Our team dropped a lot. And when the game started, I looked at our team and thought it would be a walk in the park. We're a better team 7-on-7. We have seven capable players, and they probably have five on each line who looked comfortable with the disc. But as the game wore on, Burlington's confidence grew. And ours - probably due to conditioning and the mental side of the game - really slowed down. We started second-guessing ourselves and kind of getting in our own way."
Burlington will host South Burlington at 4 p.m. Friday, while Montpelier will host Middlebury at 4 p.m. Monday. The Solons returned to their winning ways after falling to South Burlington, 12-8, last Friday.
"After the loss to South Burlington we did some soul searching," Mack said. "We looked at our identity and said, 'What are we capable of?' So this was a big win. And at the same time, to have it go to Universe Point, we underperformed as a team. We're setting our sights high, we're staying positive and we know we can take down the bigger schools. We just have to play like it."
GIRLS LACROSSE
Vergennes 16, Harwood 3
VERGENNES - The Commodores did not hold back offensively and used lockdown defense to blow out the Highlanders on Wednesday.
Goalie Abi Leighty made six saves for HU. Maggie Aiken, Amy Cook and Lindsay Boyden scored in the loss.
"We stepped it up in the second half defensively, holding them to only five goals," Harwood coach Hillary Wheeler said. "We have really strong athletes and we continue to work on putting all the different pieces together."
Vergennes will host U-32 at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Harwood will travel to the Green Mountain Valley School at 4:30 p.m. Friday before visiting St. Johnsbury for a 6 p.m. game Saturday.
