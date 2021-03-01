MONTPELIER — Everything came down to the third quarter Monday as the Montpelier boys basketball team survived a clash of undefeated teams with a 58-49 victory over Hazen.
The Solons (6-0) trailed 10-8 after the first quarter and carried a 25-22 lead into halftime. Montpelier came out of the break and threatened to slam the door on the visitors by piecing together a 23-8 run. Nine quick points by Hazen’s Isaiah Baker helped make it 55-49 in the fourth quarter, but Leo Riby-Williams answered with two foul shots for MHS.
“At halftime we talked about our turnovers, which I don’t think got a whole lot better,” Montpelier coach Nick Foster said. “We were happy with the way we were defending their guards, but we weren’t satisfied with our physicality inside. Carter Hill was eating us up in there. And we knew he was capable of playing like that, so it shouldn’t have been a surprise. Because we were expecting the type of effort Hazen was going to come out with. And we knew that Carter could score inside.”
Tyler Ricker paced Montpelier with 16 points, while teammate Nathan LaRosa added 12 points and fours assists. Leo Riby-Williams (11 points, 11 points) and Bobby Cody (eight points) also stepped up for MHS. Marshall Donahue (six points) and Ronnie Riby-Williams (four points) helped the Solons spread things out offensively.
“The energy was off the charts and its as fast-paced a game that we’ve had,” Foster said. “You pull your hair out as a coach because of the turnovers, but it was also a lot of fun.”
Hazen’s top contributors were Isaiah Baker (17 points), Jadon Baker (12 points), HIll (12 points) and Ethan Shopland (four points).
“He’s a bull down there,” Foster said of HIll. “He’s a perimeter player, but he’s good on the offensive glass and he’s good on the dribble-drive. He can finish with both hands better than anybody we’ve seen. And he doesn’t need a lot of space to do it.”
Isaiah Baker scored 11 points in the fourth quarter after battling early foul trouble. The senior guard picked up his second foul in the first quarter and was sidelined again when he committed another foul with 1:50 left in the first half.
“We kept him to six points through three quarters,” Foster said of Baker. “It was nice to build that lead because you knew he would come out gunning in the fourth quarter. And he did. He hit a couple 3’s that were contested and it reminded me of last year’s game. They continued to pressure and trap and foul and extend the game.”
Hill scored six quick points for an 8-4 lead with 2:30 left in the first quarter. Leo Riby-Williams crashed the offensive glass and launched a full-court pass to LaRosa for a fast-break layup with 1:40 on the clock. Hill scored off an inbounds pass at the other end for a 10-6 advantage. LaRosa stole the ball and worked a quick give-and-go with Leo Riby-Williams for any high percentage basket in transition to close out the first quarter.
Montpelier’s Bobby Cody started the second quarter with a basket and then took a charge on Hazen’s next possession. Leo Riby-Williams set up Ronnie Riby-Williams for a layup, and then Hill made a two-pointer to tie things at 12 with 5:20 left in the first half.
Leo Riby-Williams was fouled while making a turnaround jumper and then converted the three-point play from the free-throw line. A mid-ranger jumper by Tyler Rivard a few seconds later sliced Montpelier’s lead to 15-14. Donahue scored in the paint on the next possession, but Jadon Baker’s fast-break basket gave Hazen a spark at the other end.
Ricker immediately responded with a jumper that fell through the cylinder after a few bounces. The Solons senior picked off a pass at mid-court and used his physicality to free up a layup in transition for a 21-18 lead. A Shopland bucket and a fast-break layup by Isaiah Baker pushed Hazen in front 22-21. Donahue showed off his baseline moves to give MHS a 23-22 lead. A LaRosa basket at the end the first half pushed the Solons in front 25-22 entering halftime.
Isaiah Baker and Riby-Williams traded baskets at the start of the third quarter before Cody extended the lead to 29-24, resulting in a timeout by the Wildcats. A jumper by Cody from the left side kept the Solons in control. A steal and a layup by LaRosa made it 33-24, prompting Hazen to call another timeout.
Ricker picked the Wildcats’ pocket after the short break and darted in for an uncontested layup. LaRosa slashed along the baseline for a layup and a 37-24 lead.
Tyler Rivard inbounded to Lincoln Michaud for a short jumper, but Ronnie Riby-Williams scored at the other end. Ricker responded to another Hazen basket by draining a 3-pointer. A steal by Bruzzese set the stage for a Ricker layup in transition, pushing MHS in front 44-28. Leo Riby-Williams hauled in a full-court pass and flew up for an easy layup with 2:25 left in the third quarter. Jadon Baker scored for Hazen to give his team some hope, but LaRosa connected to Leo Riby-Williams for an alley-oop and a 48-30 entering the fourth quarter.
Isaiah Baker drained a pair of 3-pointers at the start of the fourth quarter. A backdoor pass from Bruzzese to LaRosa in the paint kept MHS in command Isaiah Baker hit a pair of foul shots and then Shopland scored before Donahue responded for the Solons.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Isaiah Baker made it 54-46 with 2:50 left to play. Ricker went 1 of 2 from the line at the other end. Leo Riby-Williams stole the ball under the basket to spoil one Hazen possession and Will Bruzzese blocked a shot to thwart the Wildcats again. An old-fashioned three-point play by Isaiah Baker made it 55-49. Leo Riby-Williams went 2 of 2 from the foul line,
“We’re happy to come away with the win and there’s so many things that we can learn from this game,” Foster said. “They’re a gifted team to play us this intensely. It’s the first time we came out of the locker room and had pull way. Hazen does a great job of crashing the boards and they’re really good at transition defense. They get back and they get their hands in the air and they get some deflections.”
Bruzzese grabbed a key offensive rebound and blocked a shot at the end to help MHS (6-0) keep its perfect record intact. Bruzzese finished with one point and four steals for the Solons
“It’s amazing to see how a player can change the game so drastically without scoring a lot,” Foster said. “He’s selfless and he worked so hard to try to stay with Baker.”
Hazen (5-1) will travel to play Randolph at 7 p.m. Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
White River 68, Northfield 62
NORTHFIELD — Dominic Craven scored five of his 26 points in overtime Monday for the Wildcats (2-1).
Carder Stratton (20 points) and Alex Lober (10 points) also reached double figures in the victory. Jacob Berry scored four points for White Rivers, while Austin Tracy and Curtis Barry added three points apiece.
Caiden Crawford-Stempel powered Northfield with 24 points and teammate Carson Smit scored 14 points. Fellow Marauder Ethan Miller (13 points) hit a 3-pointer at the end of regulation to force overtime. Preston Lilly added nine points for Northfield.
“It was an exciting back-and-forth game with several ties and lead changes,” Northfield coach Craig Tassie said. “Caiden and Dominic Craven battled it out all night and both teams made some great shots.”
Northfield (1-4) will host Peoples Academy at 7 p.m. Friday.
Vergennes 59, Harwood 45
VERGENNES — The Commodores (1-3) pulled away during the final three minutes to earn their first victory of the season Monday.
Isaiah Washington (nine points) led the Highlanders. Teammates Cooper Olney and Christopher James added seven points apiece. Sawyer Simmons added six points in the loss, while Tobey Bellows and Jasper Koliba scored five points apiece for the Highlanders.
Harwood (1-3) will travel to play U-32 at 6 p.m. Thursday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Spaulding 44, Colcehster 35
COLCHESTER — Sage MacAuley scored a dozen points for the Division II Crimson Tide during Monday’s victory over the D-I Lakers.
“We had a great practice on Friday and they were upbeat on the bus today,” coach Tanya MacAuley said. “Things seemed to feel better today vs. some of the other games where we’ve been struggling. Everyone was playing together as a team, instead of as individuals.”
Sage MacAuley also pulled down five rebounds and contributed four steals. Teammates Natalie Folland (eight points, 11 rebounds), Caitlyn Davison (seven points) and Emily Poulin (five points, four steals) also delivered strong performances.
“We had all of our players score but two, so that was wonderful to see,” coach MacAuley said. “It took us awhile to get used to the rim. It’s very springy, so we had to get in the groove to figure that piece out. And Natalie Folland was huge for us today. We did a lot of high-low and she was in most of the game.”
Ryleigh Garrow, Caitlin Beauvas and Taylor Karpinski recorded seven points apiece for the Lakers. The score was 6-6 after one quarter before Spaulidng built a 21-17 halftime lead. The Tide were in front 31-25 after three quarters and sealed the deal from the foul line.
Spaulding went 6 of 7 from the foul line in the fourth quarter. Sage MacAuley made 4 of 5 attempts from the stripe down the stretch.
“We fell flat and then all of a sudden they started playing us man — and we tend to thrive on that,” coach MacAuley said. “So we started picking it up a little.”
Spaulding (2-4) will host St. Johnsbury at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Essex 78, U-32 29
ESSEX — Anna Sabourin (24 points), Paige Winter (23 points) and Emma Sabourin (10 points) led the Hornets on Monday. The top scorers for U-32 (3-3) were Alaina Beauregard (11 points), Eliza Garland (six points) and Yvonne Roberge (five points). Essex (6-0) pulled ahead 22-4 in the first quarter and built a 39-10 halftime lead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.