WATERBURY - Montpelier gymnast Evelyn LaCroix scored her team's first perfect 10 on beam during Tuesday's victory over Harwood.
LaCroix's all-around total was an eye-popping 38.5 points. Teammate Eva Stumpff (32.55) and Harwood's Kai McGrath (31.5) rounded out the podium.
Stumpff, Payton Lamberti and Quinn Fleischer celebrated Senior NIght for the Solons and classmate Alex Bar was also honored as the team manager. Montpelier finished with a team score of 131.6 points, while Harwood recorded 85.65 points.
"It was fun going against Harwood since we share a gym, and last year our meet against them got cancelled due to Covid," Montpelier coach Shannon LeBoeuf said. "This was our Senior Night, and it was extra special because we got to share it with a team that we are always in the gym with. Our seniors have been amazing teammates and role models in gymnastics, always cheering for the other team and congratulating teammates on new skills."
Harwood's Kai McGrath (second, 8.35) and Stowe's Julia Biedermann (third, 8.25) also excelled on beam. LaCroix recorded a 9.6 on floor and was joined on the podium by Stumpff (8.85) and teammate Quinn Fleischer (8.25).
LaCroix's 9.3 on vault was followed by Stumpff and Biedermann, who tied for second place with matching scores of 8.2 Montpelier's Ariy Little was fourth with an 8.15. A score of 9.6 on bars was easily good enough for LaCroix to prevail again. Harwood's Kai McGrath placed second with an 8.4. Stumpff finished third with an 8.1.
The Solons will compete in their final regular-season meet when they travel to Randolph for an 11 a.m. showdown Saturday. State championships will take place Feb. 19 in Essex.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Spaulding 66, Randolph 43
BARRE - Things were a little too close for comfort in Tuesday's first quarter for the Division II Crimson Tide before a second-quarter surge led to a decisive victory over the D-III Galloping Ghosts.
Cooper Diego (17 points), Riley Severy (16 points) and Cole McAllister (10 points) paced Spaulding. Isaiah Terrill (eight points) and Isaac Davis (four points) added key baskets to help the Tide complete the come-from-behind effort.
"We had possibly our worst shooting night from the 3-point line, but it was probably our best performance from the foul line," Spaulding coach Jesse Willard said.
McAllister, Noah Ronson and Andrew Trottier hit one 3-pointer apiece for the Tide, who made 15 of 21 free-throw attempts. Randolph's Chase Higgins hit a trio of 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 13 points. Andrew Lewis and Ethan Davignon scored a dozen points apiece for the Ghosts, who led 14-13 after the first quarter. The Ghosts struggled in the second quarter, allowing the Tide to pull ahead 35-20 before the break.
"We did a good job on (Levi) West and we held him to one point," Willard said. "Isaiah and Cooper were guarding him primarily most of the game. But there were times that other guys were guarding him out of our rotation. Overall, we did a good job on him in 1-on-1 situations, both in the paint and with our help defense."
The Capital Division foes struggled with passing and shooting accuracy during the first two minutes. A baseline jumper by Lewis and a layup by Severy finally opened the scoring, but the Tide and Ghosts went cold again from the field. Davignon's 3-pointer was off-set by an old-fashioned three-point play by Diego midway through the quarter.
Davignon scored again before McAllister used sneaky baseline moves to tie things at 7. West found Lewis under the basket in transition, but Terrill countered with two foul shots. West assisted Davignon for a weak-side 3-pointer to keep Randolph a step ahead.
An up-and-under layup by Terrill fired up the Tide fan section and then Sam Wilcox saved the ball from going out-of-bounds by firing a no-look, behind-the-back pass to Cooper, resulting in the Tide's first lead of the game. Lewis scored on an inbounds pass for a one-point Randolph advantage to close out the first quarter.
Severy served up four quick points at the start of the second quarter. At the other end, Lewis used his strength in the paint to keep things close. Two missed foul shots and a lane violation were costly for the Ghosts, who watched Severy go 2 of 2 from the stripe. Lewis closed the gap to two points, but a Tavarius Vance foul foul shot and a fast-break basket by Terrill made it 23-18. The Tide entered the bonus with 4:28 on the clock and Diego punished the Ghosts with two more foul shots.
Higgins crashed the offensive glass and used a pump fake to free up space for a putback. Lewis and West took charges in the lane defensively, negating four potential points by the Tide. A Diego foul shot and a layup and putback by Severy pushed Spaulidng in front 30-20 entering the final minute of the second quarter. Zack Wilson pulled up near the right corner for a 3-pointer and then McAllister soared in for a fast-break layup and a 15-point halftime lead.
"Our whole season has been scoring by committee," Willard said. "Any given night, a different guy can have a big game. And any given night, where we got those points from can change. We were not getting the points from the 3-point line today, but we were getting them from the foul line. Our guys were doing a great job of getting into the paint and finishing at the rim, or getting to the line."
Severy, Terrill and Diego kicked off the third-quarter scoring before a putback by Lewis gave Randolph a small spark. Diego capped a three-point play from the foul line, while Chase Higgins made a 3-pointer at the other end. Severy scored down low and McAllister added a foul shot. Davignon scored for Randolph and then it was Ronson's turn to hit a 3-pointer, giving Spaulding led 50-30 lead after three quarters.
Davis scored at the beginning of the fourth quarter before two 3-pointers by Higgins and one by Joey Ferris fueled a quick 9-0 run by the Ghosts. McAllister retaliated with a long-range shot and a fast-break layup. Diego scored four points and Severy added a foul shot to keep the Tide in charge. Lewis went 2 of 2 from the line and Davignon scored again for Randolph, but putbacks by Davis and Cole Benoit prevented any late drama.
"We did a really good job on the defensive boards," Willard said. "The pace of the game was more suited to our style of play once we got some energy in the second quarter. And we carried that over into the third and fourth. Our rebounding was better. And our energy was better, which increased our rebounding."
Spaulding (12-2) will travel to play Peoples Academy at 7 p.m. Friday. Randolph (2-9) will host Lyndon the same day at 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Harwood 53, Randolph 15
DUXBURY - The Highlanders spread the wealth and reaped the rewards again Tuesday.
Ten Harwood players scored, leading to a wire-to-wire victory in Capital Division action. Quinn Nelson (12 points, seven rebounds, two blocks) and Eloise Lilley (10 points) led HU, while teammate Jaye Fuller added eight points and four rebounds.
Cierra McKay chipped in with five points in the winning effort. Highlanders Jill Rundle (four rebounds) and Ciarra Fiasceti finished with four points apiece. Harmony Bradshaw and Faith DeCroti each scored four points for the Galloping Ghosts.
Abby Young made her first basket of the year for Harwood, which ended the first quarter with a 25-4 advantage. A 34-6 halftime lead gave the HU reserves plenty of chances to shine in the third and fourth quarters. Highlanders assistant coach Greg Titus filled in for Tom Young as the head coach and earned his first varsity victory.
"Greg did a great job getting the girls experienced on things we want to run, and we tried a few different things too," coach Young said. "We wanted to try some things aggressively in the first quarter. And once we had it in hand, you want to still work on things. But you also want to be respectful of your opponent. And we don't want to lose sight of that, no matter what we're doing."
Harwood (9-8) will host Lamoille at 7 p.m. Thursday for Senior Night. Randolph (0-14) will host Thetford at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Oxbow 50, Lamoille 47
HYDE PARK - The Olympians narrowly averted an overtime scenario during Tuesday's Capital Division victory.
Emma Parkin paced Oxbow with 18 points, while teammates Maggi Elsworth (12 points) and Alexa Kosakowski (11 points) also reached double figures. Ellsworth and Parkin made the only 3-pointers for coach Barry Emerson's team. Emily Hutchins (13 points) and Evie Pirie (seven points) powered the Lancers. Teammate Heidi Tinker scored all four of her points in the first half. Lamoille was 10 of 14, while Oxbow was 6 of 13.
Oxbow outscored Lamoille in each of the first three quarters before barely holding off the Lancers in the final minute. The Olympians held leads of 19-7 after one quarter, 30-16 after two and 44-26 after three. Pirie and Hutchins hit 3-pointers to help the Lancers make a late run at the Olympians.
"We did not shoot well from the line and we went 2 of 6 in the fourth quarter," Oxbow coach Barry Emerson said. "They stepped up and applied a full-court man defense that gave us a little bit of a fit and we threw it away a few times. And they hit some shots that they didn't hit for most of the night. They really closed the gap on us in the last couple of minutes. They had to give a couple fouls in order to put us on the line, and they did. Alexa Kosakowski went 1 of 2 to give us a three-point lead. They came down and got a last-second desperation shot and it didn't go."
Oxbow (7-8) will host Spaulding at 7 p.m. Thursday. Lamoille (2-11) will travel to play Harwood the same day.
Thetford 72, Montpelier 37
THETFORD - Kelsey Bogie and Whitney Lewis scored 13 points apiece Tuesday and the Panthers overcame a strong second-quarter effort by the Solons to prevail in Capital Division action.
Lewis also grabbed 13 rebounds, while teammate Charlize Brown finished with 12 points, four assists and four steals. Madi Mousley (10 points, five assists) and Taylor West (eight points) were also sharp for the Panthers, who made a trio of 3-pointers and were 9 of 20 from the foul line.
Ireland Donahue (17 points) and Grace Nostrant (14 points) paced MHS, which fell behind 15-7 in the first quarter. Montpelier trailed 30-23 entering halftime and faced a 49-27 deficit after three quarters.
"We put together three solid quarters tonight," Thetford coach Eric Ward said. "It was our second game in which we had our full squad available to play. We had 10 players and they all scored tonight. We shot the ball well, going 30 of 55. We are starting to see the floor better, which leads to more layups. And we are starting to rebound better, which jump-starts our offense."
Montpelier (4-11) will travel to play Lyndon at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Thetford (6-6) will travel to play Oxbow at 4 p.m. Friday.
"We had great bench contributions, accounting for 34 of the team's points," Ward said.
The Panthers are playing four games this week and will play four more next week in an effort to secure a first-round home game for the upcoming Division III playoffs.
"We are in line for a busy last two weeks," Ward said. "I think we will be ready for the postseason."
Lake Region 35, U-32 27
EAST MONTPELIER - Maya Auger made 5 of 7 free-throw attempts in the final quarter to deny the Raiders' determined comeback bid Tuesday.
Lake Region led 11-7 after the first quarter and was in front 21-12 entering halftime. U-32 closed the gap to 29-25 late in the fourth quarter and forced a backcourt violation by the Rangers, creating an opportunity to complete the improbable comeback attempt. But Auger (13 points) and Sakoya Sweeney (15 points) helped the Rangers finish strong in the final minutes.
Olivia Hogan (nine points), Alaina Beauregard (six points) and Melinda Laquerre (four points) led the way for the Raiders.
"We got it down to four late in the fourth but couldn’t finish the comeback," U-32 coach Erik Bennett said. "We held them to two field goals total in the second half. And they scored all eight points from the line in the fourth on 8 of 14 shooting."
Lake Region (8-5) will host Peoples Academy at 7 p.m. Thursday. U-32 (6-10) will host Hartford the same evening.
Williamstown 60, Stowe 25
WILLIAMSTOWN - Brianna McLaughlin (17 points) and the Blue Devils cruised to their 14th straight victory Tuesday. Natalie Beliveau and Destiny Campbell each scored nine points in the victory. Parker Reeves paced Stowe with 17 points. The Raiders (1-13) will host Hazen at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Blue Devils (14-0) will travel to play Winooski the same day.
