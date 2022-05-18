MONTPELIER - Grace Murphy and the Montpelier girls tennis team returned to action after a four-day layoff and inched closer to locking up the top seed for the playoffs with Wednesday's 6-1 victory over Harwood.
Murphy improved to 8-3 on the season by outlasting Cierra McKay, 6-4, 6-1, at the No. 2 position to fuel a singles sweep. The defending champion Solons (11-1) maintained their spot atop the Division II standings with less than two weeks remaining in the regular season.
"We hadn't played in awhile, so Grace was a little rusty and Cierra gets everything back," Montpelier coach JP Lassner said. "(McKay) did a really good job of rallying and keeping the ball in play, so Grace got a little frustrated. I had to remind Grace that she's excellent at rallies. She works out daily and there's no one more fit than her. And she pulled it around in the second set and she kept the ball in play and did a better job of hitting those opportunity balls away from Cierra and winning the points. And she also did do quite a bit of volleying."
Solons Daphne Lassner, Emily Swenson, Rachana Cherian and Sophie Sevi also picked up singles points. Lassner cruised past Ella Dice, 6-0, 6-2, at the No. 1 position to set the tone for the day. The Solons' top gun boasts a record of 10-2 and will represent her school later this week at the individual state championships.
"Daphne and I have been practicing the drop shot," coach Lassner said. "We watch a lot of tennis on TV and (Carlos) Alcaraz is a 19-year-old Spaniard and he won in Madrid last week and he has an amazing drop shot. You think he's going to pound the ball and he changes the grip and hits a drop shot. So Daphne and I have embraced the drop shot and we probably hit 500 drop shots in the last week. Today she was slicing it and she was getting it. The disguise on the drop shot is where you present like you're going to drive the ball with topspin and then change the angle and it just goes over the net and then bounces and dies. And she was also hitting aces today."
Swenson (10-2) was unstoppable at the No. 3 spot during a 6-0, 6-3 win over Livy Sprague. Cherian (11-1) defeated Maeven Cattanach, 6-0, 6-0, at No. 4 singles. Sevi (10-1) was a 6-0, 6-2 winner over Claudia Derryberry at No. 5.
"The girls have come so far with their games," coach Lassner said. "I am amazed sometimes that no matter who we have or who we don't have, somehow we put it all together and everybody plays well. And we still have the depth from No. 1-9. We're running out of extra people, but we're still a force without those people. We just reshuffle and plug in the right people at the right spots and continue on. And No. 1-5, Rachana has really nice strokes and she's really fast. We've got Emily, who's hitting kick serves and flat serves. And everybody just has really good games and there's no weak point. Even when we play the better teams and we get down to No. 4 and 5, those girls are all winning those matches 6-1 or 6-2. Sophie has a big serve and she's playing well and we rely on her to lock up the No. 5 spot, for sure. And that point is worth every bit as much as Daphne's point at No. 1. Sophie is a force to be reckoned with at No. 5."
Chloe Monteith and Abby Bigglestone prevailed at No. 1 doubles for MHS with 6-1, 6-0 victory over Cassidy Berry and Mae Murphy.
"Chloe has gotten pretty good and she is the foundation of that No. 1 doubles team," coach Lassner said. "And Abby is a great addition, because her game has really picked up. Today she was on the run and she was hitting some great shots."
Montpelier will travel to play U-32 at 3:30 p.m. Friday. Harwood (2-8) will host Mount Mansfield the same day.
"We have three matches left," coach Lassner said. "As far as my calculations go, we're in the No. 1 place and we're not taking anyone for granted. We have to come out and win. And if we do that, hopefully we won't have to get on the bus for playoffs."
Montpelier is trailed by Burr & Burton (9-2) and Woodstock (7-3) in the D-II standings. The eight-time champion Solons will attempt to earn back-to-back titles for the third time in program history after accomplishing the feat in 2016 and 2013.
"It's a special team," coach Lassner said. "I hate to count my chickens before they're hatched and I don't think it's going to be easy and I don't assume we're going to win. But I certainly have my eye set on a championship match in Montpelier. And I know that I myself would be disappointed if we didn't do well right to the end."
SINGLES
Daphne Lassner (M) def. Ella Dice 6-0, 6-2
Grace Murphy (M) def. Cierra McKay 6-4, 6-1
Emily Swenson (M) def. Livy Sprague 6-0, 6-3
Rachana Cherian (M) def. Maeven Cattanach 6-0, 6-0
Sophie Sevi (M) def. Claudia Derryberry 6-0, 6-2
DOUBLES
Chloe Monteith and Abby Bigglestone (M) def. Cassidy Berry and Mae Murphy 6-1, 6-0
Quinn Nelson and Anna Alberghini (H) def. Elizabeth Lassner and Lillian Boutin 6-4, 6-1
GIRLS TENNIS
Middlebury 5, Spaulding 2
MIDDLEBURY - The Tigers easily swept the doubles action and extended their winning streak to three matches Wednesday after closing out some hard-earned singles victories agains the Crimson Tide.
Scarlet Carrara, Julia Bartlett and Kaya Wright picked up points in singles action for Middlebury. Audrey Carpenter and Caroline Nocolai walked away victorious at No. 1 doubles, while Oni Krizo and Maeve Roche prevailed at the No. 2 spot.
Spaulding's Payton Lamberti dug deep after an early letdown to earn a 4-6, 6-1, 10-6 victory over Talia Cotroneo at No. 3 singles. Autumn Lewis triumphed for the Crimson Tide at No. 4 singles. She outlasted Paige Hescock, 7-6(5), 7-5.
"With the weather and Monday's Harwood match cancelled, we haven’t been on the courts this week," Tide coach Kelly Cleveland said. "It took a little while to warm up, but we got the momentum going. Payton and Talia where very well-matched and they moved each other around. Both are good at placement, so the winning points were well played. Payton settled in and won the second set and the tiebreaker went back and forth up to 5-5. And with grace, Payton won 10-6. Autumn has settled in at No. 4 and she and Paige battled it out during the points. But Autumn won the tiebreaker in the first set and she won back-to-back games in the second second set to win 7-5. All the girls have been showing more confidence in their mindset and skill."
Middlebury (7-3) will host North Country at 3:30 p.m. Friday. Spaulding (2-7) will host BFA-St. Albans the same day.
"We have less than a handful of matches left and the Senior Match is just a week away," Cleveland said. "It goes by fast."
SINGLES
Scarlet Carrara (M) def. Julia Fewer 6-3, 6-1
Julia Bartlett (M) def. Ashley Boisvert 6-0, 6-4
Payton Lamberti (S) def. Talia Cotroneo 4-6, 6-1, 10-6
Autumn Lewis (S) def. Paige Hescock 7-6(5), 7-5
Kaya Wright (M) def. Madison Pembroek 6-4, 6-3
DOUBLES
Audrey Carpenter and Caroline Nocolai (M) def. Emily Poulin and Megan Rea 6-0, 6-3
Oni Krizo and Maeve Roche (M) def. Kayla Hood and Evelyn LaCroix 6-1, 6-2
BOYS TENNIS
Stowe 7, Mt. Mansfield 0
STOWE - The Raiders only dropped one set all afternoon Wednesday while trouncing the Cougars. Ben Nissenbaum, Bo Graves, TJ Guffey, Max Biederman and JP Marhefka got the job done in singles action. Jesse Brown and Parker Guffey easily won at No. 1 doubles, while Leo Jercinovic and Carter MacDonald prevailed at the No. 2 spot.
Stowe (7-2) will travel to play Rice at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Mount Mansfield (1-8) will host South Burlington the same day.
SINGLES
Ben Nissenbaum def. Sam Molson 6-4, 6-4
Bo Graves def. Nick Vinson 6-1, 6-1
TJ Guffey def. Parker Vinson 6-1, 5-7, 10-5
Max Biederman def. Josh Clegg 6-1, 6-3
JP Marhefka def. Noah Bushay 6-4, 6-1
DOUBLES
Jesse Brown and Parker Guffey def. Milo Vinson and Owen Lahiff 6-1, 6-1
Leo Jercinovic and Carter MacDonald def. Alex Aridgides and Liam Repp 6-2, 6-2
BASEBALL
Harwood 13, Randolph 3
DUXBURY - The Highlanders gained some key late-season momentum Wednesday while flying past the winless Galloping Ghosts.
Jonah Halter started on the mound for HU and gave up two hits while issuing one walk and two strikeouts over four innings. He was the picture of efficiency, needing just 49 pitches to silence Randolph.
Slugger Nic Moran hit a grand slam in the fourth inning and finished with three hits and seven RBIs. Adyn Oshkello and Gus Mosle added two hits apiece for the Highlanders, who recorded 11 hits as a team while capitalizing on six walks.
Harwood (6-5) will host Hazen at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Randolph (0-10) will host Thetford the same day.
BOYS LACROSSE
Montpelier 10, St. Johnsbury 4
MONTPELIER - The 1-2 punch of Tae Rossmassler (five goals, one assist) and Sina Fallahi (three goals) spelled trouble for the Hilltoppers during Wednesday's loss against the hard-charging Solons.
"Keys to the victory were unselfish play, great communication on defense and solid goaltending," Solons coach Shane Aldrich said.
Brendan Tedeschi (one assist) and Nolan Lyford also scored for MHS and teammate Cal Davis made five saves in goal. Their team includes stars from both the Capital City and U-32, with the former rivals joining forces on a cooperative team that will compete in Division II for the upcoming playoffs.
"Everyone shares a common goal of improving every game and every practice," Aldrich said. "The adversity we have faced has made us stronger. Moving into the home stretch, we need to stay healthy and focused. We have five games in eight days and then playoffs."
Ian McNeil (two goals), Karson Clark and Jude Coe scored for the Hilltoppers, who trailed 5-1 entering halftime. Teammate Dominik Gray stopped seven shots in between the pipes.
Montpelier (4-4) will travel to play Colchester at 4:30 p.m. Friday. St. Johnsbury (4-6) will attempt to snap a three-game losing skid when it hosts Mount Anthony at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Stowe 8, GMVS 3
FAYSTON - The Raiders rolled to their fourth straight victory Wednesday while delivering one of their best defensive performances of the season.
Luke Farley, Eames Eiden and Reed Taylor each scored two goals for Stowe, which built a 5-2 lead in the first half. Leander Pinkham and Wyatt Sigleralso found the back of the net and fellow Raider Conor Dunne turned aside eight shots in front of the cage.
Albie Preisler (two goals) and Sawyer Reed scored for the Gumbies. Goalie Will Patton made 14 saves in the loss.
Stowe (9-2) will host Rice at 4 p.m. Thursday. GMVS (2-3) will travel to play Stratton at noon Saturday in a battle between elite ski academies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.