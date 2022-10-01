MONTPELIER - A balanced Harwood girls soccer team entered Saturday's match with a six-game winning streak and was determined to question Montpelier's Division II authority.
Once again, the Solons had the answer.
Montpelier reinforced its escape-artist reputation by tucking away big goals during crunch time, resulting in a 3-1 Homecoming victory.
An early lead disappeared when the Highlanders equalized in the 63rd minute, but Grace Nostrant scored for the hosts three minutes later. Teammate Ava Hollinsworth netted her first goal of the season to provide insurance at the end, allowing the 7-0 Solons to continue their bid to become the first undefeated squad in program history.
Esterline Carlson tallied the opening goal for the Solons on a feed from Sienna Mills, who also assisted Hollinsworth. Tessa Jernigan scored for the Highlanders, thanks to a slick pass from Maeven Cattanach.
"This game meant a lot to the group," Montpelier coach Jay Geibel said. "It's been a few years since we beat Harwood in the regular season and it felt a little bit like the yardstick for us to see how we stack up. Harwood is playing well and getting good results, and we are too. So it was a good way to see where we're at. Last game we didn't feel like we put the pieces tougher 100%. And tonight we took a big step closer to that. I still see us being able to make some strides and make progress. I don't think we're done improving and building. This was a great win. It's a great cross-town rivalry that's always exciting and it was a great crowd. We're taking a lot away from tonight but we still feel like we have progress to make."
The Solons are seeking their first title in a decade and have put themselves in position to potentially secure home-field advantage through the semifinals of the D-II tournament.
Montpelier's perfect record was in jeopardy a few times, but several Houdini-esque performances led to dramatic victories. The Solons erased a late 2-0 deficit at Peoples Academy by scoring three times in the final 17 minutes for a 3-2 victory. Three days later MHS scored twice in the final 39 seconds to earn a 3-1 win vs. U-32.
Netminder Bella Wawrzyniak finished with seven saves Saturday for Montpelier, which has outscored opponents 27-7. The Solons' resume also includes a 5-1 win at Middlebury, a 4-1 victory at Randolph, a 4-1 win over Lake Region and 5-0 rout over Thetford. Anika Turcotte, Emily Fuller, Molly Hutton and Pilar Abele anchored the defense to neutralize the high-scoring Highlanders.
"Quinn (Nelson) is good and fast and physical for Harwood," Geibel said. "And Pilar did really well for us in the back to contain her."
Central defenders Addey Lilley and Sardie Nordle excelled for HU along with outside backs Scout Vitko, Mae Murphy and Addison Olney. First-half keeper Ciera Fiaschetti and second-half goalie Anna Brundage combined to make 12 saves for Harwood.
"We feel good about the chances we created, but their goalies made some really strong saves," Geibel said. "They did well coming off their line and cutting out some of the chances that were in behind for Esther and Sienna to run on to. And Harwood's defense battled and really made it hard on us every time we had that 50-50 opportunity in behind."
The Highlanders entered the rivalry match with undeniable momentum after coasting to a 6-0 victory over Peoples Academy on Thursday. The Highlanders also flexed their muscles during a 5-0 win over Randolph and a 3-1 victory at U-32.
Coach Mike Vasseur's team nearly pulled ahead a few times at the start of Saturday's contest but also faced all it could handle defensively. A breakaway attempt up the left side by Esterline Carson was knocked over the end line, and on the ensuing corner Mills collected a loose ball near the top of the penalty area and lofted a shot that bounced off the crossbar and was cleared away from trouble. Three minutes later Harwood's Quinn Nelson ripped a long-range shot that flew a few inches over the iron.
Montpelier finally opened the scoring in the 32nd minute. Mills collected a pass near midfield and played a long forward pass across the center line. Carlson sped past the left side of a backtracking HU defender and got a foot on the ball a half-second before Fiaschetti near the corner of the penalty area. The ball ricocheted toward the end line, where Carlson quickly gained possession and directed a low shot across the unguarded goal line.
"Sienna got the ball into a dangerous spot," Geibel said. "Estherline has been working her butt off - as she has been all season - and she's dangerous. It was a great effort goal. …Esther creates so much."
Nostrant barely missed a shot off a corner kick at the start of the second half and then a bid by Estherline Carlson bounced off the left post in the 47th minute. Harwood equalized in the 63rd minute after Nelson and Cierra McKay teamed up to cause some mischief on the flank. Tessa Jernigan ran toward a Cattanach pass from the right side and hammered a long shot that drifted over Wawrzyniak and fell under the crossbar, making it a 1-1 match.
The Solons scored in the 66th minute to re-establish control. Nostrant dribbled toward the left sideline before cutting the ball back to open up a few feet of free space in front of her defender. She glanced up and ripped a long right-footed floater that dipped just under the iron for a 2-1 advantage.
"In this league and in high school soccer, those lofted goals can be a really effective way to put the ball in the net - especially from players that can put a good shot on target," Geibel said. "That's how Harwood scored, and we knew we had to get more (defensive) pressure on. But we have players who can do the same thing. Grace is great at taking advantage when she finds space up there. She battled and she covered a lot of ground. She played so much because she's so valuable in possession of the ball and with her shot. As the game went on, she was getting more confident and creating space for herself and playing some great balls to our outside midfielders. She has the skill to turn players three or four times. And she's physical enough to shield the ball and keep defenders off. That was a great solo effort from her and she was putting the team on her back."
Brundage held her ground during a 1-on-1 showdown with Estherline Carlson in the 72nd minute and made a point-blank reaction save. The HU keeper stopped Estherline Carlson again in the 75th minute.
Harwood's luck ran out a few minutes later after Mills beat a double-team to get a foot on a cross outside the right post. The Solons senior pushed the ball across the goal line to an open Hollinsworth, who seized the moment with a one-time finish for a two-goal lead.
"I was really proud of Ava for that one," Geibel said. "She's been doing a fantastic job of getting the ball down the line, she's a strong player and it's showing up in her possession and decision-making. It was great to see her in the thick of it and battling in front of the goal. She deserves that one. She's been working really hard and deserves to be on the scoresheet."
Harwood (6-2) will host Lake Region at 4 p.m. Monday. Montpelier will host the Green Mountain Valley School at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Spaulding 1, U-32 1
EAST MONTPELIER - Freshman Sophie Guarriello bailed out the Crimson Tide by using her head to knock in the game-tying goal in the 75th minute during Saturday's draw with the Raiders.
Yvonne Roberge notched the assist to help Spaulding tie the Raiders after trailing for most of the second half. U-32 coach Steve Towne opted to put some extra players on defense down the stretch, but it wasn't enough to neutralize a Tide squad riding a four-game undefeated streak.
"At that point Steve had dropped another holding attacker and put them in the back, so they were actually pretty loaded," Spaulding coach Rob Moran said. "And I had actually changed my formation from a 4-3-3 to a 4-2-4. And a minute after we made that change, Yvonne received the ball in the middle and drove in across to the outside on the right. Yvonne got free for the cross, and there were three or four of my players in the middle and five or six U-32 defenders in the middle. The ball came in perfectly and Sophie was able to redirect it with her head."
U-32 attempted to end things in regulation when scoring leader Maia Pasco dribbled toward the goal. Tide keeper Rebecca McKelvey was on top of things, making a clutch save in the 79th minute to force overtime.
"Maia got a little space on the outside and she had a fantastic shot," Moran said. "It was a line drive that was rising and Rebecca had to make a fantastic save to keep it out."
Meredith Wilcox scored for U-32 in the 34th minute, giving the Raiders a 1-0 halftime lead. She headed in a corner kick by Pasco for the go-ahead goal.
"My team does not like to head the ball and I don't see a lot of header goals from the teams that we play against," coach Moran said. "It's definitely not something that's common from my team or in the games that we've played. With the rule change where you can't even head a ball until after you're 12, it does take away that part of the game because a lot of girls either don't like to head the ball or don't do it properly."
McKelvey finished with eight saves, while U-32's Yvette Petrella made nine saves. Center fullbacks Mia Dolan and Mollie Moran were standouts for Spaulding along with outside backs Isabella Moyes, Hallee Allen and Maria Saldi.
"(Pasco) is really dangerous on the run, but both of my outside backs positioned themselves really well and they're really good at stopping a player," coach Moran said. "And if they get beat, my two center backs are very good at covering. We kept Maia outside the 18 and I think she only had one shot from inside the 18. With Rebecca in goal, that was what we were planning on: to just keep her out of the 18. With the pressure from the outside backs and the cover from the center backs, I didn't need to make the change to cover Maia."
Spaulding (5-2-1) will host Randolph at 6 p.m. Monday. U-32 (3-4-1) will travel to play Paine Mountain at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
"The top 8 teams in Division II are all solid," coach Moran said. "Playoffs this year are going to be tough. Montpelier, with their win tonight, they are showing their dominance. And even with Harwood's loss, they are still one of the teams to beat. Rice has only lost to Division I teams - and they've only lost by a goal or two. So nobody is looking forward to seeing Rice."
