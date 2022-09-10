BARRE TOWN - One of Montpelier's all-time scoring leaders found the back of the net again and a Solon freshman tallied his first varsity goal during Saturday's 2-0 boys soccer victory over Spaulding.
Senior striker Ronnie Riby-Williams picked up where he left off from last year's 24-goal campaign by opening the scoring in the 10th minute on a Maclay Ericson assist. Ninth-grader Colby Sterling-Proulx doubled the lead in the 56th minute. He received a free kick from Aidan Quinn at the far post and served up a one-time finish.
Montpelier (1-0) will attempt to reach the Division II championship for the third straight season later this fall, and this time around the Crimson Tide could be a playoff opponent after dropping down from D-I to D-II.
"Spaulding was well-organized today and they played hard," MHS coach Eric Bagley said. "We created a good number of opportunities to score. We were in really good positions to get shots off and we missed some easy goals. Spaulding came out and caused us a few problems early in the first half. We settled into the game and dominated possession a bit, but we didn't get a lot of goals today."
Keeper Brio Levitt made one save in the shutout. He was supported by fullbacks Clayton Foster, Carter Bruzzese, Ben Wetherell, Carson Cody, Steven Suppan and Sterling-Proulx.
"There will be some games where we're the stronger team than our opponent, but it's a difficult league that we play in," Bagley said. "Today Spaulding played us very hard and made it difficult for us. And Brio had a pretty good save toward the end. We gave the ball away in the back half and they got through and almost scored. There's no easy games, so we have to be on point every time we come out in order to be successful this year. For the most part, teams can compete with anybody on any given night."
Goalie Matt Redmond registered eight saves for the Crimson Tide, who will seek their first post-season victory in 15 years during the D-II tourney next month.
"(Redmond) made one really good save on a rebound in the second half," Bagley said. "Ronnie hit a shot off the crossbar, it came across to Tyler and (Redmond) came across the goal and tipped it over."
Montpelier will host Peoples Academy at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Spaulding will host Randolph the same day at 4:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
U-32 14, Lyndon 0
LYNDON - Senior striker Finn O' Donnell scored twice for the Raiders on Saturday, pushing his season total to six goals in three matches.
Zack Parton, Maddox Heise and Michael Dupont also tucked away two goals apiece to help turn the contest into a blowout. AJ Moore, Cole Hayes, Dylan Hinchliffe and Cam Tatro recorded their first varsity goals. Shiloh Weiss and Rory McLane rounded out the big crew of scorers as U-32 improved to 3-0.
Parton opened the scoring in the 9th minute on a Ben Clark assist. The Raiders doubled the lead less than a minute later when Clark set up Heise. O'Donnell helped his team keep stay red-hot with a goal in the 13th minute, thanks to a feed from Weiss.
Clark recorded his third assist in the 19th minute by connecting to O'Donnell for a 4-0 advantage. Parton assisted Heise in the 27th minute before Weiss made it 6-0 on a Caedin Bodach-Turner offering in the 29th. McLane buried a pass from O' Donnell in the 37th minute and then Luke Page set up Parton in the 39th for an 8-0 halftime lead.
Moore recorded one save in goal during the first half and then kicked off the second half as a field player. He scored in the 45th minute, extending the lead to 9-0 on an O'Donnell assist.
Hinchliffe's penalty kick in the 57th minute gave the Raiders a double-digit cushion. Dupont scored in the 61st and 64th minutes on assists by Hinchliffe and Weiss. Heise found Hayes for a 13-0 lead in the 70th minute before Tatro capped the scoring four minutes later on a Dupont assist.
U-32 coach Mike Noyes will compete against his former team when the Raiders host Hazen at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Harwood 8, Hazen 1
HARDWICK - Jordan Shullenberger backed up the hype with a hat trick Saturday and Eamon Langlais tucked away two goals during a lopsided victory over the Wildcats.
The Highlanders pumped in four goals in each half to turn the Capital Division showdown into a rout. Shullenberger, who scored 29 times last fall, made it 1-0 in the 10th minute on a Matthew Fiaschetti assist. Shullenberger stayed active by assisting Langlais for his first varsity goal in the 12th minute. Langlais returned the favor by setting up Shullenberger in the 17th minute, giving HU a 3-0 lead.
Wildcats starting goalie Tyler Rivard (three saves) was handed a red card in the 20th minute for denying a clear goal-scoring opportunity by Harwood. Teighen Fils-Aine notched his first varsity goal in the 33rd minute for a 4-0 halftime advantage.
The Wildcats scored at the start of the second half before Zach Smith's penalty kick gave Harwood a 5-1 lead in the 58th minute. Langlais scored in the 65th minute after finishing off a pass by Jack Greenwood. The Highlanders added another insurance goal in the 67th minute when Eamon Knight assisted Greenwood for his first goal at the varsity level. Shullenberger closed out the scoring in the 76th minute on a Smith assist. Liam Combs, Dylan Mauro and Finnegan Kramer all played in goal for the Highlanders and made two saves apiece.
"Our guys did a good job of problem-solving and creating from the middle and final thirds of the field," Harwood coach Joe Yalicki said. "I am hoping that we can continue to build trust in each other and keep raising the bar each game, because there are a ton of talented players and it looks like the lineup will change a lot game to game this year."
Hazen will travel to play U-32 at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Harwood (1-1) will host North Country the same day.
GIRLS SOCCER
Montpelier 4, Randolph 0
RANDOLPH - Grace Nostrant's hat trick helped the undefeated Capital City crew pull away from the determined Galloping Ghosts during Capital Division action.
Anja Rand tallied one goal for the Solons, who led 2-1 entering halftime.
"Randolph battled us pretty hard and certainly didn’t make it easy," MHS coach Jay Geibel said.
Montpelier (2-0) will host Lyndon at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
FOOTBALL
Lyndon 50, U-32 21
LYNDON - Ashton Gould excelled Saturday as a starting quarterback and defensive linebacker, propelling the Vikings to a season-opening victory over the Raiders.
Jake Sanville kicked off the scoring with a rushing touchdown in the first quarter. Gould ran the ball into the end zone and then connected to Sanville on a two-point conversion for a 14-0 lead with 3:29 left in the opening quarter. U-32's Daniel Yaeger sprinted in for a touchdown at the other end and the Raiders made it 14-7 with a successful extra-point attempt.
Another Gould touchdown and two-point conversion pushed the hosts in front 22-7. Sanville broke a tackle up the right side for a 5-yard rushing touchdown with 5:43 left in the first half. A successful pass from Gould to Colby Simpson on the two-point conversion extended the lead to 30-7.
Simpson used his strength and momentum up the left side to reach the end zone with 3:15 left in the second quarter. The Vikings were denied on the two-point conversion attempt and carried a 36-7 lead into the halftime break.
U-32's Cal Davis scored with 7:59 left in the third quarter, trimming the deficit to 36-13. Jayden Smith answered back to help the Vikings extend their lead to 44-13 later in the quarter. Backup quarterback Ethan Lussier connected to Aiden MacKenze with 4:54 left in the fourth quarter before Davis capped the scoring entering the final two minutes.
U-32 (0-2) will host North Country at 7 p.m. Friday. Lyndon (1-0) will travel to play Fair Haven at 6 p.m. Saturday.
