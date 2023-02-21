MONTPELIER - Ronnie Riby-Williams was a bubble player for a rebuilding Montpelier boys basketball program as a freshman and probably never imagined he'd make a habit of playing in championship games every season.
Three years later, the multi-sport standout and his Solon teammates refuse to settle for anything less.
Riby-Williams and classmates Andrew Tringe, Ezra Morrison and Orrin Price celebrated Senior Night on Monday and treated the home crowd to a 68-51 victory over Thetford. The Solons faced one of their toughest opponents of the year while facing off against the Panthers (14-5), and it was clear that winning never grows old for the two-time defending Division II champs.
This past fall Riby-Williams scored the only goal for the MHS soccer team in a 1-0 championship victory over Harwood. It gave the Solons their second soccer title in three years after MHS finished as runner-up in 2021.
Now the Solons are eyeing a basketball three-peat while shooting for their fourth straight appearance in a final at the Barre Aud. Riby-Williams' teams have gone a combined 68-8 under coach Nick Foster, and the current crew of upperclassmen has helped carry on that winning tradition as a talented group of sophomores prepare to keep the dynasty going in the years to come.
"The seniors' commitment to the team has been great," coach Foster said. "They come in every day, they work hard, they're great teammates and they understand their role."
Tringe saved his best performance of the winter for Senior Night, scoring a season-high 14 points. The 6-foot-7 forward completed the double-double by grabbing 10 rebounds and he also swatted away five shots by the Panthers.
"He's improved week over week," coach Foster said of Tringe. "Right now he's creating a lot of offensive chances for us and he's cashing in on them. He was 4 of 6 from the line tonight, so it's nice to see him get to the line and convert some of those as well. …We are smaller than most teams that we play against, especially at the guard position. So we really need every rebound we can get from guys like Atif (Milak) and Andrew and Ronnie. And anything those smaller guys can get for us is big."
The Solons also featured impressive performances by Carter Bruzzese (18 points, three assists), Clayton Foster (11 points, three steals), Carson Cody (11 points) and Riby-Williams (eight points, seven rebounds). Montpelier was up 17-14 after the first quarter and led 34-24 entering halftime. Montpelier made six of its seven 3-pointers in the third quarter to pull ahead 54-35. Bruzzese hit four long-range shots and Cody buried two.
Thetford's top scorers were Boone Fahey (18 points), Jacob Gilman (13 points) and Mitchell Parkman (eight points).
"We just started making some shots in the third quarter," coach Foster said. "We were definitely prepared for Thetford and we knew that we were going to get a great effort from them and that they were going to play well defensively and they were going to be all over the offensive glass."
Thetford (14-5) will host Harwood at 7 p.m. Thursday. Montpelier (15-3) will travel to play U-32 the same evening before wrapping up the regular season with Saturday's 11:30 a.m. game at Lyndon. The Solons are currently ranked fifth in Division II behind Hartford (17-2), North Country (16-2), Fair Haven (18-0) and Spaulding (18-0). The Hurricanes earned a 58-53 victory over MSJ on Monday and will host Fair Haven on Thursday.
"We'll need Hartford to drop a game," coach Foster said. "But if we take care of business and they lose, we could end up with the No. 4 seed. We're looking ahead and we know who our playoff opponents could be, so we're scouting them pretty heavily."
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hazen 87, Williamstown 41
WILLIAMSTOWN - An early deficit was short-lived Monday as the Wildcats flexed their muscles during another blowout victory over the Blue Devils.
Hazen power forward Tyler Rivard played the first three quarters and rested during the final eight minutes for the second straight game after his team built an insurmountable lead. He finished with 33 points and 24 rebounds, while teammate Xavier Hill contributed 12 points, five rebounds and four assists.
Jadon Baker (nine points, nine assists) and Ryan Morrison (nine points, 12 rebounds) also stepped up for the defending Division III champs, who earned a 48-45 victory over the Blue Devils during last year's semifinal after Williamstown missed a 3-pointer in the final seconds.
"We got off to a good start and Tyler dominated the first three quarters," Hazen coach Aaron Hill said. "Ryan Morrison also had great game on the boards."
Brady Donahue and Evan Bailey scored 10 points apiece for Williamstown, which trailed 24-6 after the first quarter. The Blue Devils were in front 40-17 entering halftime and extended their lead to 69-24 before the start of the fourth quarter.
Hazen hit seven 3-pointers, while Williamstown made nine shots from beyond the arc. The Wildcats capped a regular-season sweep over the Blue Devils after earning a 75-45 victory on Jan. 6. Williamstown (4-15) will travel to play Spaulding at 7 p.m. Thursday. Hazen (16-3) will host Randolph the same evening.
Spaulding 89, Lyndon 47
LYNDON - Ten players scored Monday for an unbeaten Crimson Tide squad that's doing everything possible to lock up the top seed for the upcoming Division II playoffs.
Cooper Diego (18 points), Riley Severy (17 points), Isaac Davis (14 points) and Brennan Langlais (14 points) led the way for Spaulding (18-0). Tavarius Vance (nine points) and Cole McAllister (six points) also rose the occasion for a Tide squad that jumped out to a 25-15 lead in the first quarter. Spaulding carried a 49-27 advantage into halftime and led 67-36 after three quarter.
"It's nice when every night you know that you have five starters and they're going to be focussed and they're going to get the job done," Spaulding coach Jesse Willard said. "We have seven guys on the bench who all put in a lot of work as well. And we know that when they go in, they're going to keep the defense and the offense rolling."
Spaulding hit seven 3--pointers and went 4 of 12 from the foul line. Lyndon made four 3-pointers and was 9 of 12 from the stripe. The top scorers for the Vikings (9-8) were Gavin Williams (16 points) and Austin Wheeler (14 points).
"It was Senior Night for them and they came out with a lot of energy and hit some big shots early," Willard said. "Austin Wheeler scored quite a few points and they've gotten better offensively. They hit us on a lot of backdoor cuts and his some good 3's. They're a good team and there's a reason why they're where they are in Division II. And with a couple wins this week, they could move up and have a home playoff game."
Harwood 49, Lake Region 31
ORLEANS - Parker Davey scored 15 points and nabbed two steals Monday, leading the Highlanders to a crucial late-season victory before they return to their home court for the first time in over a year.
Lewis Clapp (three blocks), Cooper Olney (four assists) and Iyah Lavitt scored six points for HU. Tobey Bellows (four points, four rebounds, three assists), Joshua McHugh (four points, four rebounds) and Cole Hill (six rebounds, four assists) were also instrumental forces in their team's fifth straight win. Sophomore Braden Martens and freshman Steele Nelson scored their first varsity points for HU.
"We got everyone in for some significant time, which was really great," Harwood coach Jay Bellows said. "We were able to control play and get through progressions well. We got the starters some rest for another three-game week and we got some underclassmen their first points."
The Highlanders held leads of 13-3 after one quarter, 27-12 after two and 49-31 after three. Lake Region (2-16) will attempt to snap an 11-game losing skid when it hosts Lyndon at 7 p.m. Thursday. Harwood (9-8) will travel to play Thetford at 7 p.m. Thursday before hosting undefeated Spaulding on Saturday for its first home game of the season. The Highlanders' gym suffered flooding damage last fall and coach Bellows' team has been unable to practice there all winter.
"We're incredibly excited to finally have a home game," coach Bellows said. " And we will be able to have a practice on the court as well, weather-depending."
U-32 62, Peoples 61
MORRISVILLE - Sawyer Mislak (19 points), Michael Mallett (15 points), Alex Keane (11 points) and Sargent Burns (eight points) helped the Raiders storm back from e late deficit to overpower the Wolves during Monday's Capital Division clash.
Chandler Follensbee (15 points) and Sawyer Beck (13 points) paced PA, which led 18-8 after the first quarter. The Wolves headed into halftime with a 33-28 cushion and were in front 49-36 after three quarters.
“I’m so proud of our guys," U-32 coach Dan Gauthier said. "Tonight was one of those wins that just felt good. It was a really competitive game and a great atmosphere. Our game against Harwood played out very similarly - we just weren’t able to get over the hump. I’m happy for our guys that they were able to experience that type of game again and come out on top. They earned every bit of that win.”
U-32 (5-13) will host Montpelier at 7 p.m. Thursday. Peoples (7-12) will travel to play Lamoille the same day.
Richford 59, Twinfield 44
RICHFORD - An 11-point effort by Sam Russell wasn't enough to keep the Trojans in contention during Monday's loss to the Falcons.
"Richford is an older team and they are a very good Division III team," Twinfield coach Chris Hudson said. "Tej (Stewart) got banged up in the first half and did not play much in the second half, so that did not help. And we just did not shoot the ball well tonight. We shot it well Friday, but tonight was a struggle. I thought our defense was good at times, but you've got to score points to win. I like the effort - we've just got to find the production."
Twinfield (10-7) will host Blue Mountain at 7 p.m. Thursday. Richford (13-5) will wrap up the regular season with games at BFA-Fairfax and Oxbow.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
U-32 52, Otter Valley 39
BRANDON — Cara Richardson was unstoppable down the stretch while leading the No. 17 Raiders to Monday's Division II playdown victory over the No. 16 Otters.
Richardson finished with 23 points and seven rebounds, while teammates Clara Wilson (14 points, six rebounds, three assists) and Yvette Petrella (eight points, six rebounds) added crucial offensive balance. Natalie Beauregard (12 rebounds) and Paige Parker (six rebounds) also stepped up for the Raiders
Elena Politano (11 points), Breanna Bovey (nine points) and Matelin LaPorte (eight points) led the way for the Otters, who fell behind 11-6 in the first quarter. U-32 led 23-15 heading into halftime and entered the final quarter in front 33-29. Otter Valley closed the gap to four points with five minutes left to play before Richardson scored the last 12 points of the contest.
"Rebounding wins games and we had 38 tonight," U-32 coach Danielle Laperle said. "The girls hustled hard on both ends of the court. Clara Wilson was all over the real estate with drives tonight to create double gaps in the lane. She was fearless and she was getting hammered all game. But the refs were letting them play, which I always prefer. Natalie Beauregard led us on rebounds and pushed the ball up hard on transition offense. Cara Richardson had her varsity high of 23 points and played excellent defense.Yvette Petrella is continuing to see her opportunities on offense and is now taking her shots. She always shows up for me on defense, so it’s nice to see her getting rewarded on the offensive end as well. Paige Parker may be my smallest player, but she does not act like it. I'm very proud of their no-quit attitude tonight."
Otter Valley ends the season at 5-16. U-32 (4-17) will travel to play No. 1 North Country (20-0 for Thursday's 7 p.m. playdown.
"We needed this after those two close games recently that we should have had but just fell short," Laperle said. "North Country will be tough, but I’ve seen upsets like this before. You never know what is going to happen come playoffs. So don’t count out the Raiders yet."
GIRLS HOCKEY
Spaulding 3, BHS-Colchester 1
BURLINGTON - Rebecca McKelvey (two goals) and Hannah King led the Crimson Tide to Monday's late-season victory over the SeaLakers.
"While we didn't have a ton of shots, I thought tonight was one of our most consistent and steady efforts of the season," Spaulding coach Dave Lawrence said. "Burlington-Colchester is a good team. They've taken BFA to overtime in a 0-0 game, they're very well-coached and they have great goaltending as well. And tonight we had nice long stretches of dictating the play. It was nice to see simple and smart plays by everyone in our lineup."
Spaulding pulled ahead with 12:02 left in the first period when King set up McKelvey for a high, glove-side shot that flew past SeaLakes goalie Olivia Dallamura (13 saves). Burlington-Colchester equalized with 4:43 left in the opening period. Holley MacLellan assisted Gussie Guyette to keep things interesting against the unbeaten Tide. Guyette sent the puck in from center ice and the puck bounced off the end boards and took a fortunate bounce to help BHS-Colchester knot things up at 1-1.
"They scored a really strange goal on a dump-in and it didn't rattle our bench," Lawrence said. "The kids stayed positive and Mattie (Cetin) made nice stops in the game after that. It's great to see that kind resiliency from everyone to just keep moving forward and stick with the game plan."
King scored a short-handed goal with 1:32 left in the second period for a 2-1 lead. She stole the puck at center ice from a SeaLakers forward and skated around a BHS-Colchester defenseman before firing a shot into the top corner. Molly Parker set up McKelvey for the final goal midway through the third period. McKelvey collected the puck in her team's defensive end, skated up the ice and cut toward the left side before beating Dallamura with a shot toward the top shelf.
"I was really impressed with how our defense handled their forecheck," Lawrence said. "Molly, Amelia (Healey), Gracie (Lunt) and Kaya (Moulton) all did a lot of nice misdirections to shake people chasing them - and it helped us immensely. They've been working hard at that in practice and it showed."
Cetin wound up with 15 saves for Spaulding, which improves to 18-0-1 and will travel to play CVU at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday.
"We've got one game left before playoffs and things we saw in the game tonight are encouraging for our team - and for us the coaches to see," Lawrence said. "We played with a purpose and we're using our strengths to our advantage. It's a good tone to set as we prepare for the playoffs."
BOYS HOCKEY
U-32 5, St. Johnsbury 0
MONTPELIER - Two goals by Lance Starr and 16 saves by goalie Duncan Mathies helped the Raiders improve to 15-2-2 with Monday's victory over the Hilltoppers. U-32 will travel to play Middlebury at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.