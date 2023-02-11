HARDWICK - Carter Bruzzese and Clayton Foster stepped up with some crucial shots during crunch time Friday, leading two-time defending Division II champ Montpelier to a come-from-behind 60-55 boys basketball victory over reigning D-III champ Hazen.
The Solons dug themselves into an early eight-point deficit before steadily charging back in a clash of Central Vermont titans. Bruzzese made 5 of 6 attempts from the stripe in the final quarter and Foster gave his team the lead for good.
"We closed it out with some free throws and we were able to get some stops," MHS coach Nick Foster said. "Clayton broke the tie with a 3 on a baseline out-of-bounds play and it got us up by three."
Bruzzese and Carson Cody finished with 13 points apiece for MHS. Clayton Foster scored 12 points, while power forward Ronnie Riby-Williams chipped in with eight points and eight rebounds. Fellow starter Andrew Tringe blocked three shots and Kleo Bridge made a pair of 3-pointers in the second quarter to help the Solons get back within striking distance.
"We earned every basket and there were not many open looks all night," coach Foster said. "Our scoring was evenly distributed and we had to go to every single one of our starters tonight. They had us guarded well and we had to earn everything."
Hazen jumped in front early and led 18-10 after the first quarter. The Solons trailed 29-27 at the halftime break and both teams were tied at 41-41 heading into the final quarter.
"We knew that we'd have to weather a storm against them," coach Foster said. "Hazen was obviously ready to go. They were more prepared than us and more physical than us at the beginning of the game. And they were playing with more effort. It took a lot for us to keep punching back, and eventually we were able to get it back even in the third quarter."
Montpelier hit seven 3-pointers and was 11 of 17 from the foul line. Hazen was limited to three baskets from 3-point range and made 14 of 20 free-throw attempts. Tyler Rivard was 11 of 14 from the line for Hazen and finished with 25 points. He also set a school record with 33 rebounds. Xavier Hill added seven points in the loss.
"Rivard is definitely the toughest opponent we've played," coach Foster said. "And physically, they're the toughest team we've played. They don't wear on the glass and they run the floor really well. It was really good for us to have to do that on the road: to overcome a deficit and find a way to win in the fourth quarter."
Hazen (12-3) will host Thetford at 7 p.m. Monday. Montpelier (12-3) will travel to play Randolph at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
"It was a great game that could have gone either way," Hazen coach Aaron Hill said. "They made a few plays down the stretch and we didn’t. It's a tough loss, but once again a good opportunity for growth for us. I thought we battled hard and competed, but we really struggled hitting shots. Gabe Michaud did a tremendous job on Cody. And Tyler was awesome all night battling inside. Twenty-five points and 33 rebounds against a team like Montpelier is amazing."
BOYS BASKETBALL
Spaulding 86, Peoples 33
BARRE - The undefeated Crimson Tide accomplished their goal of spreading the wealth and giving every starter plenty of rest Friday while pouring in the most points of any game this season.
Cooper Diego and Tavarius Vance both connected on three shots from beyond the 3-point line, leading the Tide to another blowout victory. All 12 players scored for coach Jesse Willard's squad, which improves to 14-0.
"It's good getting everybody in and getting them experience and getting them confidence," Willard said. "Because we're going to rely on a lot of those guys next year to be our main scorers who are playing the majority of the minutes."
Diego hit all of his long-range shots in the first quarter and finished with 22 points. Vance ended the game with 17 points, while Cole McAllister added 10 points in addition to being a thorn in the Wolves' side defensively.
"Cooper had a big first quarter," Willard said. "Tavarius was pretty steady throughout the first three quarters, filling in some gaps and picking his timing. And he hit some key 3's and transition baskets. Cole tends to have those explosive moments where he'll get a steal and a basket - and then the other team gets frustrated. He can really frustrate whoever has to bring up the ball and we lean on Cole a lot defensively. Every game this season he's got some quick baskets, he gets out in transition really well and I think he leads our team in charges."
Zack Wilson chipped in with seven points during the victory. Brennan Langlais and Noah Ronson added six points apiece for Spaulding, which hit nine 3-pointers and built a 23-4 lead in the first quarter.
"We have such a strong starting five and we could go inside as a game plan and we could go outside as a game plan," Willard said. "And we're making sure they all experience that success, which is important. We were a little more guard-heavy tonight and let them play their game. And in games where we need it, Isaac (Davis) and Riley (Severy) certainly step up and perform at a high level as well."
Saywer Beck scored 13 points for Peoples, which drained four 3-pointers. Chandler Follensbee and Hudson Mace tallied six points apiece in the loss.
Diego hit two 3-pointers in the first minute of action and followed up a Beck putback by nabbing a mid-court steal and racing ahead for a layup. McAllister stole the ball a minute later and darted in for two more easy points. Severy scored midway through the first quarter and Diego extended the lead to 16-2 with a foul shot and a corner 3-pointer. Vance stole the ball in the backcourt and quickly set up Diego for a fast-break dunk. Follensbee ended the Wolves' scoring slump with a minute left in the quarter, but Vance promptly responded with a long-distance bomb. A runner by McAllister allowed the Tide to wrap up the first eight minutes with a 19-point lead.
Wilson and a PA opponent traded baskets at the start of the second quarter before Diego stayed hot with a putback and a layup in transition. Beck lit a fire under the Wolves with a field goal and a 3-pointer, but Vance reeled in a full-court pass and scored to keep Spaulding in complete control. A Beck 3-pointer and a Vance layup were followed by an old-fashioned three-point play by PA's Jacob Fougere. Isaac Davis capitalized on a second-chance scoring opportunity and then Langlais hit two foul shots. The Wolves buried two straight 3-point attempts, but Wilson rose to the occasion at they other end by capping a three-point play from the foul line. An unselfish pass in transition from Noah Ronson to Diego stretched the lead to 22 points before Severy sent the Tide into halftime with a 44-20 advantage.
McAllister grabbed an offensive rebound and made a mid-range jumper during the opening possession of the third quarter. Vance snagged a bounce pass in the lane and scored a minute later. A Vance 3-pointer and three consecutive layups by McAllister made it a 57-20 contest. Beck and McAllister scored off-setting baskets after a timeout and then McAllister assisted Vance down low. Vance buried a 3-pointer, Langlais added a putback and then McAllister drew a charge on the defensive end. A Mason Keel bucket, a Vance 3-pointer and a Wilson reverse layup gave the Tide a 73-24 cushion heading into the final eight minutes.
Beck hit a pull-up jumper at the beginning fourth quarter and then watched Spaulding's RJ Saldi drain a 3-pointer from the baseline before Luke Davis served up an old-fashioned three-point play for the Tide. Follensbee scored four points for the Wolves, but Spaulding kept rolling with a steal and layup by Langlais and a Ronson 3-pointer. A Matthew Redmond jump shot rattled through the rim entering the final minute, ensuring that every Tide player made a contribution in the scorebook.
"We played with a connectedness that we hadn't in awhile," Willard said. "Going into this last stretch, I wanted us to get out and really try to run and make things hard for us to execute going at a faster pace. But this team is well-suited to play at a faster pace. And they rose to that challenge and they executed phenomenally."
Spaulding (14-0) will host Lake Region at 7 p.m. Monday. Peoples (6-9) will host Lake Region at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Twinfield 59, BFA-Fairfax 55
FAIRFAX - Eli Russell had ice in his veins from the free-throw line Friday, denying the Bullets down the stretch to make sure the Trojans walked away with a victory.
"We were up by 17 at one point in the third quarter and then they hit a bunch of 3's and we had a couple turnovers," Twinfield coach Chris Hudson said. "They got it down to two and then Eli hit two foul shots at the end for us."
Tej Stewart paced the Trojans with 20 points. Meles Gouge (16 points) and Sam Russell (eight points) also delivered strong performances for the Trojans, who hit 10 3-pointers as a team. Twinfield led 29-27 after the first quarter and was up 50-35 entering the final eight minutes.
"Being as young as we are, we panicked at times and we started to rush at times," Hudson said. "And BFA made some shots. We were in their face and we were playing good defense. But they made shots and we didn't rebound very well. We still have to get better at game management. But on the road against a Division III team, we played really well for three-and-a-half quarters. They made a run - and we knew that would probably happen. But for being as young as we are, I was proud of them. That's six big (index) points and we're starting to peak at the right time, which we really need."
Twinfield (9-4) will face Danville on Saturday and will travel to play D-III powerhouse Winooski on Monday. BFA-Fairfax (4-10) will travel to play Oxbow at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Thetford 47, U-32 37
EAST MONTPELIER - Dillon Vance recorded 14 points for the Panthers and teammate Mitchell Parkman made an impressive return after suffering an early-game injury to help close out Friday's victory during the fourth quarter.
Parkman was sidelined in the opening quarter but returned for the final eight minutes and scored all eight of his points to help Thetford protect its lead. Spencer Durkee and Boone Fahey also wound up with eight points for the Division III title contenders.
"Thetford is having a great season and they have some nice wins, including one over Hazen," U-32 coach Gauthier said. "For us to be to be competitive throughout the game, I was happy with that. And I have to give our guys credit: They competed all the way until the end of the fourth quarter."
U-32's Caelan Zeilenga made 3 of 5 attempts from 3-point range and paced U-32 with 14 points to go along with five rebounds. The Raiders also featured balanced efforts by Luke Page (seven points, six rebounds, three steals), Michael Mallett (five points, five rebounds) and Alex Keene (four points, five rebounds, three steals, two steals).
Sarge Burns (four rebounds, three assists), Aiden Boyd (seven rebounds) and Ed Sayers (four blocks) were additional threats for U-32, which was 5 of 11 from the free-throw line. The Raiders hit four 3's and limited the Panthers to a single long-distance shot. Thetford left the door open for a U-32 comeback by going 4 of 13 from the line, but Parkman's production at the end was enough for for his team to finish the job.
U-32 enjoyed a hot start and led 13-9 after the first quarter. The Panthers clawed back in the second quarter and were in front 25-18 entering halftime. Thetford owned a 32-25 lead after three quarters and refused to let U-32 get back in contention during the final minutes.
"We got off to a relatively good start and I liked the pace that we were dictating," Gauthier said. "Thetford got some good looks at the rim that didn't drop, which was in part due to our improved help-side defense. Now we need to take the next step and start helping the helper - and in those rotational situations, finding a guy to keep off the glass. Thetford had several offensive putbacks that turned into easy scores. We were playing from behind partway through the second quarter, so that influenced the pace. But as the pace of the game picked up, we had a few too many turnovers. We weren't giving ourselves a chance to cut into the deficit. And you're making it really difficult defensively with a live-ball turnover in transition. In the first quarter, part of our success was we were able to maintain possession and find quality scoring opportunities. And when we we scored, we could get back defensively into a good position. Turnovers really hurt us down the stretch."
Thetford (12-3) will travel to play defending Division III champ Hazen at 7 p.m. Monday. U-32 (3-11) will travel to play Lamoille at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Harwood 44, Lamoille 41
HYDE PARK - The Highlanders had the upper hand when it mattered most Friday to put the finishing touches on a gritty Capital Division victory over the Lancers.
Lamoille was sharp at the start and led 18-15 after the first quarter. The Lancers owned a 23-18 halftime lead before Harwood pulled ahead 33-32 to close out the third quarter.
"They came out and hit a bunch of shots in the first quarter," Harwood coach Jay Bellows said. "They moved the ball really well and took care of the ball - and we did not do that. But we were able to recover and do much better in the second half."
Tobey Bellows (14 points), Cole Hill (eight points), Cooper Olney (six points) and Parker Davey (five points) led the way for HU. Lewis Clapp and Josh McHugh scored four points apiece in the winning effort. Graden Conger scored nine points for the Lancers, while teammates Malcolm Ernst, Tyler Calrk and Azariah Hungerford added six points apiece.
"We couldn't get many baskets tonight, but we gutted through a tough win and I'm really proud of the guys," coach Bellows said. "We really needed a character win. And I'm hoping that's what this was and that we can feed off this and move forward."
Lamoille (4-11) will host U-32 at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Harwood (5-8) will travel to play Lyndon at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Williamstown 58, Lake Region 43
WILLIAMSTOWN - Brady Donahue (28 points, 13 rebounds) and Colby Laggner (15 points, 10 rebounds) helped the Blue Devils cap Friday's wire-to-wire victory over the Rangers.
Jonathan Piers scored 11 points for Lake Region, which faced a 36-22 halftime deficit. The Rangers (2-12) will travel to play Spaulding at 7 p.m. Monday. Williamstown (3-11) will return to action against Harwood at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Williamstown 45, Northfield 18
WILLIAMSTOWN - Coach Sid Sweet and his crew capped a triumphant all-around performance by a trio of Blue Devil teams Friday while making the most of Devils vs Cancer Night.
"The JV boys started the night with a tough 55-46 win over Lake Region, and the varsity boys kept the night going with a huge win over Lake Region," Sweet said. "We talked about keeping the momentum going and focusing on locking in on defense."
Natalie Beliveau (17 points, seven rebounds) and Destiny Campbell (12 points) paced the Blue Devils. Isabel Humbert and Natalie Higgins each scored six points for Northfield, which fell behind 10-2 in the first quarter. Williamstown led 16-8 entering halftime and was in front 29-14 after three quarters.
"Natalie and Destiny get a lot of the accolades, but we are becoming a complete team," Sweet said. "The effort on defense has been great and we had 17 team steals and 15 deflections tonight. I'm very excited for this last week. This team genuinely cares for each other - and that type of chemistry is fun to work with."
Northfield (4-10) will travel to play Winooski at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Williamstown (9-7) will host Mid-Vermont Christian at 5 p.m. Monday.
"The varsity girls raised $2,821 on their own prior to tonight," Sweet said of the Devils vs Cancer fundraising effort. "And this evening we raised another $2,191. Both boys teams are finishing their fundraiser Sunday. These student athletes and the community really rallied to help people in need. We are donating to one Northfield resident battling cancer, and the rest to Gifford Oncology for direct patient aid."
