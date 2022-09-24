HARDWICK - Montpelier wanted a challenge Saturday and got its wish.
The Solons faced a brick wall for most of the first half while struggling to beat Hazen keeper Tyler Rivard (14 saves). But the scoring chances steadily started to overwhelm the Wildcats as the Capital City squad pulled away to earn a 5-1 boys soccer victory.
"Everything we did with the ball was great: Our passing was good and our movement was really good," MHS coach Eric Bagley said. "Without the ball was where we struggled today. In the first half we didn't do a great job getting pressure on the Hazen players when they had the ball in our half. And we didn't do a good job of dealing with the long balls today, which is surprising because we've been really good with those in all of our previous games."
Rivard's acrobatic saves near the goal line and daring clearances at the top of the penalty area helped the Wildcats keep things scoreless for the opening 20 minutes. When Solons striker Ronnie Riby-Williams finally found a way past Rivard on a breakaway, a Hazen defender rushed back to protect the goal line and booted away a point-blank shot.
"We probably could have scored a few more goals in the first half," Bagley said. "Their goalkeeper made a couple really good saves and they cleared a ball off the line. You know when you play Hazen that they're going to be tough to play against. They're going to be physical and they're going to go hard. We just needed to stick to our style of play and let our attacking players do their thing out there."
After coasting to a 9-0 victory over Lyndon last week, Bagley's Division II team found itself in a dogfight against the D-III Wildcats. The Solons caught the break they needed in the 21st minute after earning a corner kick from the left side. Restart specialist Noah Samuelsen delivered a bending pass toward the far post and the ball hopped past a pile of players before coming to rest in the side netting for a 1-0 advantage.
"He curled it and it bounced right in front of the goalkeeper and it hit a bump and went up and over," Bagley said. "Their goalie tried to get a hand to it but he wasn't able to. …I thought Noah did a good job of adjusting to the goalie. Their goalie is really tall and he's good with those high balls into the box. So Noah adjusted well to keep it low and making it a little more difficult for him."
Although the Solons owned most of the possession at the start, their early lead disappeared in the 35th minute. Hazen's Jadon Baker cashed in on a counterattack, beating MHS keeper Bro Levitt (two saves) to level the match at 1-1. The Wildcats came close to entering halftime with the score deadlocked, but with 64 seconds on the clock Riby-Williams headed in a corner kick that was served by Aidan Quinn from the right side.
"It was a great service from Aidan," Bagley said. "He somehow got it over the goalkeeper to the back post. And Ronnie got up and it was a powerful header that the goalkeeper wasn't able to keep out. That was a really important goal of us. Going into halftime with the 2-1 lead - and having not really defended great and not really attacked great - it was obviously much better than going in tied. It takes a little bit of the other team's belief away and it gives us more breathing room."
Riby-Williams extended the lead to 3-1 on a Tyler Thomas assist in the 43rd minute. Josiah Phillips made it 4-1 on a pass from Ethan Bigglestone before Owen Lathrop capped the scoring on an assist by Cameron Cook.
Hazen (1-3-1) will travel to play U-32 at 4:30 p.m. Monday. Montpelier (4-0-1) will travel to play North Country at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Twinfield-Cabot 8, Danville 0
CABOT - Meles Gouge (four goals) and Darshan Eddleman (two goals) provided a solid 1-2 punch offensively for the Trojans and Huskies during Saturday's blowout victory.
"Meles did a nice job holding the middle and helping the team maintain its shape," Twinfield-Cabot coach Peter Stratman said.
The Trojans and Huskies locked up their fifth clean sheet of the season while improving to 6-0. Stratman's team held a 7-0 lead entering halftime and has outscored opponents 43-1.
"The team executed well today," Stratman said. "Our goal was to control possession and manufacture quality attacks. We put one in during the third minute and didn't look back. In the second half we were able to rotate our younger players into the game and focus on possession and transitions."
Tej Stewart and Sam McLane also scored, while Dominick Hale recorded a two-save shutout.
"Dom stepped up and played big in the net," Stratman said. "I'm grateful that we have two talented keepers on the roster."
Goalie Josh Peterson made five saves for the Bears, who fall to 1-5 and will host Richford at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
"Danville has a quality team and several exceptional athletes," Stratman said. "They worked hard and never gave up. Our defensive line did a fantastic job denying Danville any quality scoring opportunities."
Twinfield will host defending Division III champ Enosburg at 4 p.m. Friday.
Harwood 3, Randolph 0
DUXBURY - Xavier Brookens and Jordan Shullenberger paced the Highlanders with one goal and one assist apiece during Saturday's Capital Division victory over the Galloping Ghosts.
Shullenberger opened the scoring on a penalty kick in the fifth minute. Eamon Langlais set up Brookens in the 73rd minute and then Brookens assisted Shullenberger two minutes later.
Goalies Dylan Mauro (two saves) and Finn Kramer joined forces to help Harwood secure its second clean sheet of the season. Lincoln Dice, Emmett Lisai, Adin Combs, Matthew Fiascetti, Caleb Brookens, Xavier Brookens and Gabe Frankel stood out defensively for coach Joe Yalicki's squad.
"Since the preseason I’ve been waiting for a game like today where everyone that plays contributes at a high level and we are super hard to keep up with and defend," Yalicki said. "We did a great job of making decisions and then executing the skill today. I moved people around and everyone was really flexible and we didn’t have any drop-offs. Dylan Mauro and Finn did great with their feet and anchored the defensive unit. The back line was the X-factor today because they got forward and attacked and quickly stopped most of Randolph’s counters."
The Highlanders (3-2) will travel to play Stowe at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Ghosts (3-3) will host Hazen the same day.
GIRLS SOCCER
Hazen 1, Oxbow 1
HARDWICK - Caitlyn Davison's buzzer-beating goal at the end of regulation allowed the Wildcats to salvage a Homecoming draw with the Olympians on Saturday.
Natalie Spear scored on a free kick in the 8th minute to give Oxbow an early lead. The Wildcats were staring at a likely defeat as the final seconds slowly ticked off the clock, but with one second remaining Davison sent a shot across the goal line to force overtime. An apparent goal by the Wildcats in extra time was waved off due to an offside infraction and both teams settled for a tie.
Keepers Ella Renaud (10 saves) and Madeline Kaiser (seven saves) combined efforts for Hazen, while Oxbow's Makenna Simmons finished with nine saves.
The Olympians (1-3-2) will host Richford at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Wildcats (1-3-1) will travel to play BFA-Fairfax the same day.
Harwood 4, Thetford 1
THETFORD - Maeven Cattanach tallied her first two goals of the season and teammate Quinn Nelson also scored twice to power the Highlanders on Saturday.
Cierra McKay notched two assists for the Highlanders, while Francesca Campanile and Nelson added one assist apiece. Ciera Fiascetti and Anna Brundage combined efforts in goal during the victory and Sadie Nordle excelled defensively for HU. Kelsey Bogie capitalized on a penalty kick for the Panthers, who trailed 2-1 entering halftime.
Thetford (0-7) will travel to play Montpelier at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Harwood (5-1) will host Peoples Academy at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Randolph 4, Paine Mt. 1
RANDOLPH - The Galloping Ghosts tucked away two goals in each half to earn a rivalry victory over the visitors during Capital Division action.
"Randolph outworked and outplayed us," Paine Mountain coach Steve LaRock said. "They have talented players and moved the ball forward really well. Randolph’s center back was impressive and won 99% of her challenges on the ball. She’s the best center back I’ve seen in a long time and clearly showed she wanted the ball more."
Paine Mountain's Becca Dupere broke up the shutout bid by scoring in the 75th minute. Teammate Olivia Boyd stopped 12 shots in front of the net.
"It simply was not a good game for us," LaRock said. "We gave a good effort for the first quarter of the game. We had the ball in our attacking third of the field a lot in the opening 20 minutes and had numerous scoring chances. We hit the crossbar twice and the post once. After hitting the frame for a third time and having other shots sail into the hands of their goalkeeper, we completely changed our attitude. We stopped working while Randolph kept working."
Paine Mountain (2-3) will travel to play Lamoille at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Randolph (3-3-1) will visit Stowe at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
"This one didn’t sit well with us," LaRock said. "It’s one thing to lose a game. It’s another thing to know we simply didn’t show up to play - or at least play for the full 80 minutes. We learned a lot from the way we played today and will use those takeaways to continue to build our system. We are in a tough position now but this group is ready for whatever happens next."
CROSS COUNTRY
CVU, U-32 prevail
MANCHESTER, N.H. - The CVU and U-32 girls helped the Green Mountain State claim bragging rights over some of the top schools in New England during Saturday's Manchester Invitational.
Five Redhawks raced to top-25 individual finishes to trigger a lopsided victory over runner-up Phillips Exeter in the Large School Race. Four Raiders cracked the top 25 in the Small School race to set the tone for a 14-point victory over New Hampshire powerhouse Oyster River.
Amy Felice placed 11th for U-32 with a 5-kilometer time of 20 minutes, 21 seconds. Claire Serrano (14th, 20:42), Jane Miller-Arsenault (21st, 21:00), Avery Ryan (24th, 21:07) and Ella Thomas (67th, 23:03) also scored points for the Raiders, who posted a team score of 137 points. Olivia Serrano was 90th for the East Montpelier school in 23:38.
Charlie Flint (12th, 20:22) and Julia Thurston (16th, 20:50) led the way for Harwood, which finished fourth with 202 points. The Highlanders also featured solid showings by Heidi Haraldsen (49th, 22:17), Hazel Lillis (60th, 22:46) and Masie Franke (65th, 23:00).
CVU (78 points) placed first out of 22 schools in the Large School race, while Phillips Exeter (127 points) finished second. The dynamic duo of Alice Kredell (second, 19:08) and Estella Laird (seventh, 19:46) gave the Redhawks a strong presence near the front of the pack. Rounding out the scoring for CVU were Amelie Scharf (21st, 20:39), Charlotte Crum (23rd, 20:44) and Audrey Nielson (25th, 20:46). The were trailed by teammates Ava Rohrbaugh (35th, 21:17) and Lydia Donahue (42nd, 21:42).
Bishop Hendricken (87 points) finished first out of 34 teams in the boys Large School competition. St. Johnsbury was seventh with 250 points, while U-32 wound up ninth with 291 points.
The Hilltoppers relied on speedy times from Andrew Thornton-Shermam (10th, 16:32), Carson Eames (24th, 16:45), Nathaniel Bernier (49th, 17:19), Nathan Lenzini (75th, 17:46) and Ari Levin (92nd, 18:02). U-32's top performers were Cyrus Hansen (12th, 16:33), Taggart Schrader (40th, 17:10), Sargent Burns (61st, 17:30), Wilder Brown (77th, 17:47) and Wyatt Malloy (101st, 18:07). Montpelier's Avery Smart placed sixth out of 228 finishers in 16:16.
