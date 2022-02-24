MONTPELIER - Senior Night was a glorious occasion for Montpelier's Will Bruzzese, Cabot Hart, Rashid Nikiema, Evan Smith and Jonah Cattaneo during Thursday's 79-47 boys basketball victory over U-32.
Nikiema (27 points, 11 rebounds) and Cattaneo (16 points) paced the defending Division II champs, who pulled ahead 30-10 in the first quarter. A 48-19 halftime lead and a 67-33 cushion after three quarters allowed the Solons to go deep into their bench down the stretch.
"We really wanted to close the season the way that we've played for the last couple months," MHS coach Nick Foster said. "We tried to play really well in the first quarter and set the tone and then let our defense do the work the rest of the game. And we did that. We opened the game up 30-7 and were able to play great defense the rest of the way and share the ball and close things out."
Ronnie Riby-Williams (10 points), Hart (nine points), Will Bruzzese (five steals, five assists) and Andrew Tringe (eight rebounds) were also in top form for the Solons. Their team coasted to its 18th straight victory to wrap up a 19-1 regular season.
"Cabot scored our first nine points," coach Foster said. "It was a perfect recipe because we have five seniors and we started all five. U-32 played a triangle-and-two to start the game and we had been preparing for that. And Cabot made his first three shots - all 3-pointers - to open the game."
Cam Comstock led the way for U-32 with 13 points. Teammate Riley Richards hit a trio of deep 3-pointers, while Elvin Stowell added seven points in the loss.
"It's not an easy task trying to contain Elvin," coach Foster said. "But we can just give Will that assignment and he can neutralize just about anyone. So then it's about guarding everyone else. And with Riley, it's just about stepping out and getting after him. We knew he can shoot from anywhere and get hot at any time."
U-32 falls to 11-7 and will travel to play Woodstock at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
"When we take the court, our kids want to compete - regardless of who we're playing," coach Foster said. "There's certainly a lot of friendships out there with U-32, and you'll see that before and after the game. But once the ball goes up, our guys are competing and going hard the whole time. And when the final horn blows, it's over."
BOYS BASKETBALL
Spaulding 60, Williamstown 52
WILLIAMSTOWN - Five Crimson Tide players scored at least seven points during Thursday's come-from-behind victory over the Blue Devils.
"In the locker room we talked about how if we don't come out with a win, we definitely want to build some momentum for playoffs," Williamstown coach Jack Carrier said. "Spaulding is a strong team and we wanted to set the tone for playoffs. And we did that the whole way. We started on top and fought until the end."
Cole McAllister (11 points) and Isaiah Terrill (10 points) reached double figures for the Tide, who closed out the regular season at 18-2. Spaulding coach Jesse Willard expects that his team will earn the No. 3 seed in Division II for the upcoming playoffs.
"Our defense was pretty solid tonight once we settled down," Willard said. "There was a tremendous amount of energy in that building to start the game. It was good to have a battle this time of the year and it's helpful going into playoffs. Any time you go into a building on Senior Night, you should expect to maybe play a little bit from behind at the start. We talked about that and we knew they would come out and give us their best to start the game. We don't see a lot of halfcourt trapping zones in our schedule and we were a little uncomfortable at first. But once we settled in, we did a good job of breaking it down."
Williamstown seniors Greer Peloquin, Thomas Parrott, Michael Murphy, James DeForge, Tavien Rouleau, Blake Clark and Quinn Higgins enjoyed their moment in the spotlight. Parrott was unfazed by any pressure, tallying 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Rouleau contributed 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals, while Clark finished with 11 points and four steals.
"I think there's going to be a lot of teams struggling with their zone trap in playoffs," Willard said of the Blue Devils. "They're quick and athletic and very well-coached. And they do their rotations very well, so they were able to make adjustments on the fly. I was also impressed with their transition defense. A lot of games we've been able to get steals and breakouts and get wide-open layups. But it seemed like every opportunity we had was a contested tough shot tonight."
James DeForge (seven points) and Brady Donahue (six points) also stepped up for Williamstown. Cooper Diego (nine points), Isaac Davis (eight points) and Tavarius Vance (seven) helped Spaulding thrive on its signature balance in the scoring department.
"The guy that hurt us the most in key situations was Davis," Carrier said. "He would get points in crucial situations whenever we made a run. It was tough to stop that guy - he's just so big. The rebounding really helped them, especially in the second half. If we would have eliminated those second-chance opportunities, we could have given them a run at the end. But I'm really proud of our guys, being an emotional Senior Night. They dug in and we were tied up with about six minutes to go and we had a chance. We fought right down to the wire and just kept going."
Spaulding went 7 of 14 from the foul line and made eight 3-pointers. Williamstown cashed in on 13 of 19 free-throw attempts and drained six long-range shots.
Williamstown established a 15-9 advantage in the first quarter before Spaulding rallied to seize a 28-25 halftime lead. Andrew Trottier's buzzer-beating layup gave Spaulding a 41-39 lead at the end of the third quarter.
"We had guys that stepped up and we hit some big shots," Willard said. "And not necessary just in the fourth quarter - there were some momentum shifts as well. Grady (Chase) came up with a steal in the frontcourt and then found Andrew on the break at the end of the third quarter. And Cole McAllister hit a big 3 and then got a steal and a layup in the fourth. Cole Benoit came in and gave us another tremendous effort in the fourth quarter on Rouleau."
Williamstown will enter the Division III playoffs with a 14-6 record. Spaulding stands at 18-2.
Hazen 52, Randolph 36
HARDWICK - Jadon Baker (14 points) and Tyler Rivard (12 points) helped the Wildcats pull ahead and stay ahead during Thursday's victory over the Galloping Ghosts.
Carter Hill and Xavier Hill scored eight points apiece in the winning effort. Asha Gould added six points for Hazen, which led 19-8 after the first quarter and carried a 37-17 advantage into halftime.
"We played a very good first half and led by as many as 25," Hazen coach Aaron Hill said. "Jadon Baker and Ryker Willett had great games for us."
Xavier HIll hit the only 3-pointer for the 15-4 Wildcats, who were 7 of 10 from the foul line. Andrew Lewis (15 points) and Levi West (six points) led the way for Randolph (5-12). The Ghosts connected on three attempts from beyond the arc and made 5 of 9 shots from the stripe.
Harwood 56, Thetford 35
DUXBURY - Cooper Olney (15 points), Chris James (nine points) and Isaiah Washington (eight points) helped the Highlanders rout the Panthers during Thursday's late-season clash.
"It was a good game and our kids kept their composure and played well on Senior Night, which is a big deal," Harwood coach Jay Bellows said. "The seniors played really well and I'm very happy for them to be able to end the regular season this way. We had a great crowd on hand tonight to wish our seniors well. I'm looking forward to the playoffs and hopefully being able to make a nice run."
Harwood improves to 9-11, while Thetford falls to 4-15.
