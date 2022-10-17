MILTON — Montpelier is one victory away from recording its first winning season in 22 years after the Solons routed Milton, 7-1, under the lights Saturday.
Coach Krista Grasso’s team scored four times in the opening quarter captured its third straight victory with ease. Montpelier (7-4) skyrocketed to the top of the Division III standings and holds a slim lead over Fair Haven (7-5-1), Lyndon (7-5) and Windsor (5-7). Rounding out the division are Missisquoi (4-6-1), Stowe (3-7-1), Harwood (4-8), North Country (3-7), Springfield (0-11-1) and Milton (0-12).
“We came out of the gate ready to play and controlled the ball the majority of the game,” coach Grasso said. “Milton had a couple of opportunities carrying the ball down into our defensive zone and were challenged by our defensive line, who did a great job recovering and clearing the ball. We were able to utilize subbing frequently, keeping fresh legs out on the field.”
Emily Tringe opened the scoring with 14:34 on the clock, thanks to an assist by Maaika Samsom. The Solons doubled the lead three minutes later when Samsom scored on a Hanna Grasso pass. Milou Haegans extended the lead to 3-0 on a feed from Eli Muller with 8:19 remaining in the first quarter. Haegans set up Maggie Kords six minutes later for a 4-0 advantage.
Hanna Grasso scored on a Muller assist with 9:57 left in the third quarter. Milton’s Sydnie Martin closed the gap to 5-1 four minutes later. A big fourth quarter by Muller helped the Solons close out the victory with ease. The senior midfielder buried a goal on an unassisted effort with 10:29 remaining before assisting Haegans with 6:42 on the clock.
The Solons outshot the Yellowjackets 25-3 and held an 11-3 advantage on penalty corners. Montpelier goalie Izzy Shrout finished with two saves.
Montpelier (7-4) will visit Missisquoi for a 4:30 p.m. contest Tuesday. The Solons will travel to play Lyndon at 4 p.m. Wednesday before hosting the Thunderbirds at 4 p.m. Friday during the regular-season finale.
“This momentum the team has going is positive and encouraging heading into a busy week,” coach Grasso said. “Our focus continues to be one game at a time through the end of the season. I am really excited with how the team continues to play and with the growth we have seen and continue to see. This team is dedicated and hard-working. It is exciting to watch them play.”
Milton (0-12) will travel to play Stowe at 4 p.m. Thursday.
BOYS SOCCER
BFA-Fairfax 3,
Twinfield-Cabot 1
FAIRFAX — Luca Chayer was sharp from the penalty stripe and recorded a hat trick for the Bullets, who handed the Huskies and Trojans their second straight loss.
“In the end, we beat ourselves today,” Twinfield-Cabot coach Peter Stratman said. “I’ve never coached a game where we lost because of three hand balls in the box. It was tough to swallow. Soccer is a crazy game sometimes: One bad bounce or lapse of focus can make a big difference. But despite the PKs, the defense actually had a solid game. BFA didn’t manufacture many quality scoring opportunities and our guys made some brave tackles. We’re still missing two veteran players from the back line and our young guys stepped up and played big. I’m hoping to get everyone back this week.
BFA keeper Brandon Gillilan finished with one save, while Twinfield-Cabot goalie Neil Alexander stopped three shots. Meles Gouge scored for the visitors to break up the shutout bid.
“The game was tight for most of the first half,” Stratman said. “After BFA’s first converted PK, the boys rallied to counter. Meles broke through BFA’s stingy defense to finish an impressive dribbling drive. He brings so much energy to the game.”
BFA-Fairfax (8-5) will visit Blue Mountain for a 4 p.m. match Wednesday. The Bullets are seventh in the Division III standings are battling for a home playoff match along with Thetford (5-5-2), White River (6-4-1), Hazen (4-6-1) and Randolph (5-7).
Stratman’s D-IV team faced off against D-II powerhouse Hartford earlier in the week and suffered a 3-0 loss. Tighe Hrabchak, Joey Beggs and Nolan McMahon scored for the Hurricanes and teammate Blaine Gour recorded a one-save shutout.
“Hartford played well and controlled the time of possession, “Stratman said. “We had trouble mounting counterattacks and our offense was struggling to find a rhythm. Several key players were missing due to injuries and illness and it showed. We were out of sync and Hartford did a good job applying pressure.”
Some pinpoint passing inside the 18-yard box resulted in Hartford’s first goal in the 14th minute. Twinfield-Cabot was called for a hand ball at the end of the penalty area midway through the second half and Hurricanes converted the PK to double their lead.
“It was close — a tough call,” Stratman said. “You could feel the energy fall off a bit when Hartford converted the PK.”
Alexander finished with seven saves in the loss.
“Neil made some incredible saves and showed why he is one of the best goalkeepers in the league,” Stratman said.
Twinfield-Cabot (8-4) will travel to play Craftsbury the same day. The Huskies and Trojans are currently fourth in the Division IV standings behind Arlington (8-2-1), Winooski (8-2) and Rivendell (10-1). Stratman’s teams finished with an 11-3-1 record last year after losing to eventual champ MSJ in the semifinals.
CROSS COUNTRY
U-32 places 9th
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — The U-32 boys returned closer to full strength while placing ninth out of 21 schools during the Varsity D Race at the Burnt Hills Invitational.
Taggart Schrader (30th, 16:30.5), Wilder Brown (36th, 16:40.3), Cyrus Hansen (39th, 16:44.8), Sargent Burns (51st, 17:06.1) and Tennessee Lamb (101st, 18:24.8) scored points for the Raiders. Cody Young (112th, 18:41.8) and Benjamin Warfield (115th, 18:44.1) also competed for U-32, which is the seven-time defending Vermont champ in Division II.
The Raiders will return to action at 10 a.m. Saturday for the NVAC Mountain Division Championships at St. Johnsbury. Thetford will host the state meet Oct. 29.
