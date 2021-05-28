MONTPELIER — Singles victories by Kenzie Golonka and Rachana Cherian combined with a doubles sweep propelled the Montpelier girls tennis team to Friday’s 4-3 victory over U-32.
The Solons suffered a few uncharacteristic losses in the middle of their singles lineup, but Golonka’s performance at the No. 2 position helped her team in control. She avoided many unforced errors while closing out a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Tovah Williams.
“Kenzie played a solid match and she limited her mistakes,” MHS coach Lou Cecere said. “She naturally doesn’t go to the net and volley, but she did today. A couple times she was forced to and she came up and hit nice shots. It’s all about being prepared and executing on game day.”
Cherian took another huge step adapting to single action by cruising past Kallista Parton, 6-1, 6-1. After starting the season in the doubles mix, Cherian rose to the occasion in singles when her team was short-handed. She hasn’t missed a beat ever since.
“Rachana is becoming more comfortable playing points out and not going for big shots,” Cecere said. “She’s playing with more consistency and she’s buying into the idea that you don’t have to ace everybody — just get the ball in play and play the points.”
The Raiders kept things close by winning a trio of singles matches. Lucy Krokenburger walked away victorious after a clash at No. 1, while Jasmine Toro prevailed at No. 3 and Caitlin Dodge-Prescott triumphed at No. 4 for the Raiders.
“Caitlin Dodge-Prescott is just a backboard,” Cecere said. “She has a game that may not be the most traditional tennis game. But she is exactly what you want to see in this sport: She runs everything down, keeps trying and gets good results.”
Montpelier’s Emily Swenson and Sophie Sevi secured a 6-1, 7-6(3) victory over Maya Elliott and Jin Clayton at No. 1 doubles. At No. 2, Chloe Monteith and Bella Wawrzyniak earned a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Aeva Pope-Howe and Willow Mashkuri.
“I want to give a big shout-out to Bella for stepping in again,” Cecere said. “It’s her first season and she’s stepped in multiple times and played outstanding. We did a lot of doubles work this week in practice and Bella had a couple great volleys today. And Chloe hit a shoestring backhand shot in the second set that was probably her best shot of the season. And the second set was a lot closer than the numbers. Both No. 1 and 2 doubles worked really well as a team. Our No. 1 doubles was down 5-2 and down 6-5 in the second set. But they came back and took control in the tiebreak. In both those matches, our girls came up with some volleys that I was very impressed with. People are getting comfortable wherever we ask them to play and they’ve bought in, which is not always the case when everybody wants to play No. 1 singles.”
Montpelier improves to 9-2, while U-32 falls to 7-4. Both teams will compete in the Division II playoffs next week.
“All season we kept thinking about the next match: ‘We’re going to enjoy it today and get ready for the next one,’” Cecere said. “And I wouldn’t say it was an easy 9-2. These girls worked really hard in practice. And even if the final scores were sometimes lopsided, the points were incredibly close in a lot of matches. The girls had to be really consistent to win. No. 1 doubles today, for instance, wasn’t that close in the first set. And it came down to the wire in the second set. Tennis can be an astonishing game and you have to close it out.”
SINGLES
Lucy Krokenburger (U) def. Daphne Lassner 6-4, 6-3 Kenzie Golonka (M) def. Tovah Williams 6-4, 6-3 Jasmine Toro (U) def. Grace Murphy (M) def. 7-6(6), 6-4 Caitlin Dodge-Prescott (U) def. Syney Dunn 3-6, 6-4, 10-7 Rachana Cherian (M) def. Kallista Parton 6-1, 6-1
DOUBLES
Emily Swenson and Sophie Sevi (M) def. Maya Elliott and Jin Clayton 6-1, 7-6(3) Chloe Monteith and Bella Wawrzyniak (M) def. Aeva Pope-Howe and Willow Mashkuri 6-3, 6-1
GIRLS TENNIS
Middlebury 6, Spaulding 1
MIDDLEBURY — Scarlett Carrara, Julia Bartlett and Elizabeth Bright gave the unbeaten Tigers an early boost with singles victories Friday.
“The scores don’t reflect it, but we gave it our best shot today,” Spaulding coach Kelly Cleveland said.
Carrara earned a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Halle Pletzer at No. 1 singles. Bartlett shut out Camden Kelley at the No. 2 position. Julia Fewer gave Spaulding its lone point with a 7-6(4), 7-5 victory over Abby Bailey at No. 3 singles.
“Halle and Scarlet both worked hard for their points,” Cleveland said. “Julia and Abby had to go into a tiebreaker in the first set and had a long second set, but Julia was able to nip it in the bud at 7-5.”
Emma Franklin and Lois Alberts defeated Payton Lamberti and Madison Pembroke, 6-2, 6-1, at No. 1 doubles. Gwen Trombley and Bridget Graham dug deep to earn a 6-4, 6-7(5), 10-5 victory over Lily LaCroix and Megan Rea at No. 2 doubles.
“Both doubles teams fought hard,” Cleveland said. “And unfortunately we were down a player today and had to forfeit No. 5 singles.”
Spaulding falls to 5-6. Middlebury improves to 10-0
“I am very proud of our season this year,” Cleveland said. “Our three newest members of the team arrived with just a little knowledge of tennis and it was humbling seeing just how much they’ve taken away from the season. Now it’s time for a three-day weekend to get rested up for playdown matches. I can’t wait to see what next week brings.”
SINGLES
Scarlett Carrara (M) def. Halle Pletzer 6-4, 6-3 Julia Bartlett (M) def. Camden Kelley 6-0, 6-0 Julia Fewer (S) def. Abby Bailey 7-6(4), 7-5 Elizabeth Bright (M) def. Natalie Taylor 6-0, 6-1
DOUBLES
Emma Franklin and Lois Alberts (M) def. Payton Lamberti and Madison Pembroke 6-2, 6-1 Gwen Trombley and Bridget Graham (M) def. Lily LaCroix and Megan Rea 6-4, 6-7(5), 10-5
North Country 5, Harwood 2
WATERBURY — Ruthie Petzoldt, Haley Goff, Marta Potter and Lexi Booth gave the Falcons all the victories they needed in singles action Friday.
Maeven Cattanach and Grace Elwell provided another point for North Country at No. 1 doubles. Harwood’s Josie Rand earned a 6-3, 2-6, 17-5 victory over Anna Maurice at No. 5 singles. Bella Snow and Thea Potter gave the Highlanders (2-9) another point at No. 2 doubles, earning a 6-4, 6-4 win over Claudia Derryberry and Maeve Wright.
SINGLES
Ruthie Petzoldt (NC) def. Anda Gulley 6-3, 6-3 Haley Goff (NC) def. Ella Dice 6-2, 6-2 Marta Potter (NC) def. Liv Sprague 7-5, 6-0 Lexi Booth (NC) def. Cassidy Berry 6-2, 6-0 Josie Rand (H) def. Anna Maurice 6-3, 2-6, 17-5
DOUBLES
Maeven Cattanach and Grace Elwell (NC) def. Cierra McKay and Anisa Brasseur 7-5, 6-2 Bella Snow and Thea Potter (H) def. Claudia Derryberry and Maeve Wright 6-4, 6-4
BOYS LACROSSE
BFA-Fairfax 12, Montpelier 11
MONTPELIER — The Bullets gained crucial momentum heading into the Division II playoffs by outlasting the Solons on Friday. BFA (5-6) rallied in the second quarter to establish a 7-6 halftime lead.
“Fairfax outplayed us with great team play and by taking advantage of transition,” MHS coach Nate Noble said. “We just couldn’t get the completed pass on the crease to finish. It was a really tough loss.”
Eleven MHS seniors were honored before the game: Evan Rohan, Neil Rohan, Quinn Mills, Josh Lajeunesse, Winslow Monde, Bobby Cody, Leo Riby-Williams, Evan Fuller, Brecken Shea, Isaac Alcide and Bela Hughes.
Mills (five goals), Sina Fallahi (two goals), Will Bruzzesse (two goals) and Cody scored for Montpelier (5-3). Monde made six saves in goal.
“I think this loss is really putting a bad taste in our mouth that we feel can be corrected,” Noble said. “We have to work more with off-ball play. But overall I think we will be good going into playoffs.”
Harwood 18, U-32 1
DUXBURY — Senior Avery Fish kicked off the scoring and tallied a career-high three goals during Friday’s rout.
Jake Green scored four goals for HU and teammate Addison Dietz made eight saves in front of the cage.
“Brian Bechtel really took the lead on face-offs and was able to win 85% of them,” Harwood coach Russ Beilke said. “Our ability to share the ball and bring in the key offensive concepts was key once again. And hat’s off to U-32 and their players for playing a hard-fought, clean game the entire time. They never got chippy and they played hard and fair all the way until the end of the game. And it was a solid game for us to get back to what we do best, and that is team ball. We had multiple players scoring multiple goals and it was a whole team effort.”
Harwood improves to 9-2, while U-32 falls to 0-11.
GIRLS LACROSSE
U-32 16, Milton 3
EAST MONTPELIER — Ireland Hayes, Melanie Winters, Sasha Kennedy, Cece Curtin, Ania Kehne and Amanda Ferris were unstoppable for the Raiders on Friday during their final regular-season game.
“The girls were really fired up for our Senior Game and they came out flying,” U-32 coach Emilie Connor said. “I brought up some girls form JV and we rotated everyone throughout the whole game so no one got tired.”
Caitlyn Fielder paced U-32 with four goals. Kennedy, Curtin and Winters scored three goals apiece. Teammates Maddison Deyo, Hayes and Tegan O’Donnell also found the back of the net.
Zoe Hilferty picked up seven ground balls for the Raiders. Fielder and Kennedy each won four draws, while Hilferty won three draws.
Emma Schaarschmidt, Ella Stafford and Anna Sargent scored for the Yellowjackets. Raiders goalie Emily Fuller finished with 11 saves. U-32 scored the first eight goals of the contest and led 10-1 at halftime.
“Emily had her best game of the season and she saved everything,” Connor said. “Tegan has really been stepping up on defense for us and she did great again today. Ania and Amanda had good games too and it was great team defense. It wasn’t anybody specifically stepping up. It was everyone stepping up and forcing them to take bad shots. We put it all together today and just played our game. Everyone played hard up and down the field, and it was the strongest defense we’ve played all year. It’s a good way to end the regular season.”
U-32 improves to 8-4, while Milton falls to 1-11.
Hartford 8, GMVS 5
FAYSTON — Zoe Pfeiffer (three goals) and Jasmine Jenkins (four assists) guided the Hurricanes past the Gumbies on Friday.
Goalie Bailey Cameron made 13 saves for Hartford, while Molly Quinlan stopped seven shots for GMVS. Carly Elsinger (two goals), Molly Queally, Meg Ryan and Erika Wiebe scored for the Gumbies. The game was tied at 2 midway through the first half before Hartford scored three unanswered goals to build a 5-2 halftime advantage.
The Hurricanes improve to 15-1, while GMVS falls to 7-2. The Gumbies will face Colchester on Saturday.
