MONTPELIER - Double-doubles from Rashid Nikiema and Leo Riby-Williams on Saturday helped Montpelier record an undefeated regular season for the first time in over 50 years.
The Division II Solons (7-0) earned a 64-42 victory over perennial D-III title contender Williamstown. The hosts had a difficult time pulling away from the Blue Devils (5-3) in the first quarter, but Montpelier's depth eventually wore down the visitors. Nikiema finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Riby-Williams recorded 10 points and 10 boards.
"We were challenged early and we had to respond," Foster said. "It was nice to get everybody back together on the court and be able to fine-tune our game. It felt like the time we traveled to St. Johnsbury, which was the last time we had everybody."
Nathan LaRosa (12 points) and Tyler Ricker (11 points) also reached double figures in the victory. Will Bruzzese dished out six assists for MHS, which returned to full force after playing without several athletes in recent games.
"I love the way that we move offensively," Foster said. "We've had six different leading scorers in seven games. With our balance, everybody can score. So we don't have to run things through one person."
Thomas Parrott (10 points) and Tavien Rouleau (seven points) paced Williamstown, which faced a 15-14 deficit after the first quarter. The Blue Devils were down 30-20 heading into halftime before struggling in the third quarter, resulting in a 59-31 Montpelier lead.
"We had to get our legs under us," Foster said. "It's been three weeks since we've had all 10 guys together, and almost two weeks since we played a game. Williamstown came out of the gates playing really well. They shot the ball well early and they made three 3's in the first quarter. Once we were able to get some stops and get out in transition, then the whole group brought their game up."
Montpelier (7-0) snapped Williamstown's four-game winning streak and is likely to be the No. 2 seed behind North Country (7-0) for the D-II playoffs.
"I give all the credit to the guys," Foster said. "Their attention and focus to practice from Day 1 was spot on. They took everything we did seriously on the floor, and with the safety protocols. So I'm not surprised to have success. It would have been an easy season to make excuses for anything, but not with these guys. We'll work on things Monday and Tuesday and we'll be ready."
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Montpelier 57, Randolph 25
RANDOLPH - Grace Murphy scored seven of her 12 points in the fourth quarter to give the Solons crucial momentum heading into the Division II tourney.
Ireland Donahue (13 points) punished the Galloping Ghosts with a handful of second-chance opportunities on the offensive end. Montpelier's Willow Sterling (11 points) made a trio of 3-pointers. Grace Nostrant (eight points) and Emily Swanson (seven points, eight rebounds) rounded out the top scorers for MHS, which led 22-11 after two quarters.
"Emily and Ireland really kept us afloat in the first half," Montpelier coach Brian Donoghue said. "They both rebounded the ball incredibly and had a bunch of putbacks and were getting to the foul line."
Ella Davignon and Whitney Lewis contributed 11 points apiece for Randolph. Eight players scored for the Solons, who rolled to a 67-19 victory over the Ghosts earlier this season.
"We played at a good pace and it's our first road win, so I'm pretty happy," Donoghue said. "It took us this far into March, but any time you win on the road it's a good thing. We turned them over a lot and got some transition going."
Randolph will enter the D-III postseason with a 1-6 mark. The Solons will carry a 2-5 record into the D-II playoffs.
"We had our two best practices of the year Thursday and Friday," Donoghue said. "We just felt very prepared. And we had 10 healthy bodies today. Even the players that are banged up a little, they stuck with it."
Harwood 58, Stowe 13
DUXBURY - Senior Ashley Proteau and the Highlanders allowed four points in the second half to deny the Raiders on the Saturday.
Proteau finished with 14 points, five rebounds, three steals and three assists. Emilee Semprebon and Cierra McKay scored eight points apiece for HU. Emma Ravelin (six points), Jaye Fuller (five points) and Quinn Nelson (five points, four rebounds) were also impressive in the victory. Teammates Jill Rundle and Abby Young added four points apiece.
"It's a good tuneup and hopefully we can use this as some momentum for playoffs," Harwood coach Tom Young said. "We're not sure how the rest of the games will impact where we are and who we face. Right now we're still trying to find consistent contributions on offense. Some games we're in the 50's and some games we barely break 30. If our seniors step up and contribute down low, I think we'll be a tough team to beat. I think we'll go as far as our seniors can carry us, along with contributions from the other girls."
Stowe's Parker Reeves scored five points. The Raiders trailed 8-5 after one quarter, 19-9 after two and 20-4 after three.
"We were pretty lethargic in the first half and we were letting the pace be dictated," coach Young said. "I feel like we were quicker than we were showing. Our passes were sloppy and we just weren't as good as we can be. At halftime we talked about how to execute more efficiently. And we snapped out of it and outscored them 20-4 in the third quarter and 17-0 in the fourth."
Peoples 37, Oxbow 34
MORRISVILLE - Shelby Wells and Mychaela Watson dropped in 10 points apiece to lift the Wolves over the Olympians during Saturday's Division III battle.
Oxbow's top scorers were Arianna Bolles (12 points) Emma DeGoosh (eight points) and Emma Parkin (seven points). The Olympians led 12-7 after the first quarter before PA pulled ahead 21-17 to close out the second quarter. Peoples led 27-22 entering the final eight minutes.
"The second and third quarter, we were out of rhythm offensively and didn't hit shots," Oxbow coach Barry Emerson said. "If you get five-point quarters, it's pretty hard to win basketball games. We were down by 12 with under four minutes to go, and we came back and we got off a last-second 3-pointer that could have tied the game. But it didn't go."
Lake Region 47, U-32 33
EAST MONTPELIER - Senior Tia Martinez scored her 1,000th point in the second half Saturday to help the Rangers (9-0) lock up the top seed for the upcoming Division III post-season.
Martinez finished with 16 points, while teammate Sakoya Sweeney added nine points. Olivia Hogan (eight points, eight rebounds) and Casey Flye (six points) led U-32. Ari Hawkins and Alaina Beauregard added five points apiece for the D-II Raiders .
"They were up 26-10 at halftime and we got the score within five early in the fourth quarter but ran out of gas," U-32 coach Erik Bennett said.
BOYS HOCKEY
Middlebury 9, Northfield 0
MIDDLEBURY - Bode Rubright's hat trick guided the No. 5 Tigers past the No. 12 Marauders during Saturday's Division II playdown.
Iain Olsen (one goal, two assists) and Matthew Kiernan (two goals) were also big contributors. Middlebury led 2-0 after one period before scoring five times in the middle period.
Giles Heilman (five saves) and Devon Cyr (two saves) combined efforts in goal for Middlebury. Ethan Prentice-Morby (32 saves) and Landon Amell (nine saves) split time in front of the Northfield goal.
Middlebury (4-3) advances to play No. 4 Lyndon (3-1) in Wednesday's 4 p.m. quarterfinal in Jay. The Marauders end the season at 0-6-1.
