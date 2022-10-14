WILLIAMSTOWN - Montpelier stretched its shutout streak to six straight games Friday while coasting to a 9-0 boys soccer victory over Paine Mountain.
The Solons (11-0-1) have scored 43 unanswered goals and are two wins away from matching the 2012 Solons by going undefeated in the regular season.
"It's not anything that we set out to do," MHS coach Eric Bagley said of the clean sheets. "We're just going game by game and trying to play as well as we can - and make sure we're staying as sharp as we can as we get ready for playoffs."
Ronnie Riby-Williams and Tyler Thomas both recorded three goals and one assist. Riby-Williams has tallied 19 goals and eight assists this fall for the Solons after scoring 24 goals last season.
Josiah Phillips scored twice, while Cameron Cook contributed one goal and one assist. Noah Samuelsen (two assists) and Will Curtis (one assist) were also key playmakers for MHS, which led 7-0 heading into halftime.
"We came out very strong and we were focussed," Montpelier coach Eric Bagley said. "We were moving the ball really well and created some really good scoring opportunities and put the ball in the back of the net."
Olin Duggan, Ben Wetherell, Colby Sterling-Proulx, Clayton Foster, Carson Cody and Steven Supan led the Solons defense. Teammate Brio Levitt did not have to make any saves in goal.
Montpelier (11-0-1) will host Stowe at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Paine Mountain (1-11) will host Lamoille the same day at 4 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Montpelier 9, Lyndon 0
MONTPELIER - Eight second-half goals helped the Solons slam the door on the Vikings during Friday night's Capital Division rout.
Estherline Carlson returned to action for MHS and made a big impact as her team bounced back from its first loss of the season. The junior striker contributed a hat trick and her younger sister Anya added two goals. Sienna Mills, Aleah Dyson, Ava Hollingsworth and Emily Fuller also scored. Keeeper Bella Wawrzyniak made two saves to lock up her second shutout of the season.
"Not much changed between halves," Solons coach Jay Geibel said. "The first half we just missed our chances - and during the second they fell in."
Montpelier (9-1) will host Spaulding at 1 p.m. Saturday. Lyndon (0-10-1) will travel to play Thetford at 4 p.m. Saturday.
North Country 5, Stowe 2
NEWPORT - The Falcons remained in contention for their first Capital Division crown in program history by snapping the Raiders' eight-game winning streak Friday.
North Country earned its eight consecutive victory and has scored multiple goals during each of the past 11 matches. Stowe (9-2) will host Harwood at 4 p.m. Tuesday. North Country (10-2) will host Lyndon at 4 p.m. Thursday before closing out the regular season at Paine Mountain.
FOOTBALL
Brattleboro 40, Spaulding 13
BARRE - The Colonels carried a 14-7 lead into halftime and pulled away during the third quarter to secure their fourth straight victory Friday.
Brattleboro (5-2) will host Mount Anthony at 7 p.m. Friday. Spaulding (1-6) will travel to play U-32 on Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.
