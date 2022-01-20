MONTPELIER - A third-quarter burst gave the Montpelier boys basketball team complete control during Wednesday's 68-44 victory over MSJ.
Jonah Cattaneo made a trio of 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 21 points for the Solons. Fellow senior Rashid Nikiema scored 17 points as MHS handed the Mounties (8-1) their first loss of the season.
"The kids didn't have any nervous energy before the game, which is good," Montpelier coach Nick Foster said. "We know we're playing against a good team. They have some good players and they're considered a top-five team in Division II - and I think they are. We try not to get too excited for one team and not another, but we knew this would be a big game."
Carter Bruzzese and Clayton Foster added eight points apiece for MHS. Nikiema, Bruzzese and Foster all made two 3-pointers. Teammate Will Bruzzese grabbed eight rebounds and nabbed six steals.
"Will is a total game-changer for us," Foster said. "He's guarding the point and he's an assistant coach at times. He's just incredible."
Montpelier went 8 of 10 from the foul line, while MSJ was 5 of 10. The Mounties hit four 3-pointers. Owen Traynor (11 points), Andre Prunty (10 points) and Jake Williams (nine points) paced MSJ.
"We knew we'd have our hands full inside with Williams early," coach Foster said. "He played really well and had all nine of his points in the first half. We came out of the break and played our post defense much better. We were able to get out and run - and we took advantage of our depth."
Montpelier led early but couldn't shake off MSJ during the opening half. The Solons led 18-11 after one quarter and 33-24 after two. A 17-5 run in the third quarter sent MHS into the final quarter with a comfy 50-29 advantage.
"It just opened up for us in the third quarter," coach Foster said. "We got some stops and we were able to get out and get some 3's and get some finishes. We can go on a quick run with this team. You look up at the scoreboard and all of a sudden you're on a big run and you're starting to put the game away. So it was nice to see that tonight."
MSJ recently capped a season sweep over Burr & Burton and opened the winter schedule with victories over Twin Valley, Bellows Falls, Brattleboro, Springfield, Windsor and Otter Valley. Nikiema and Cattaneo were two top targets on the Mounties' scouting report before Wednesday's game, but the Montpelier standouts got the job done while continuing their double-digit scoring trend.
"It's huge, and they're doing it with fewer attempts," Foster said. "They're starting to share the basketball even more than they did early in the season. Those two guys are able to lead the team in scoring, but we just become more of a whole team when we play with our depth. As much as other teams pay attention to Jonah and Rashid, if we move the basketball and share it and our role players are knocking down shots, we're going to be a tough team to beat."
Montpelier (6-1) will travel to play Spaulding at 7 p.m. Friday. The Mounties will host Otter Valley the same day.
"They're good and we're young," MSJ coach Chris Charbonneau said of the Solons. "We'll be OK."
BOYS BASKETBALL
Spaulding 55, Lamoille 48
HYDE PARK - The short-handed Crimson Tide needed a hot streak in the fourth-quarter to rally past the Lancers on Wednesday.
"We had some pretty big stretches where we weren't able to get much going," Spaulding coach Jesse Willard said. "We could have chalked it up to: It wasn't our shooting night, we were on the road or consistency with who was here and who was not. We knew we would experience some adversity this season - and every game has some opportunity for adversity. We had some tonight, but the boys adjusted in the second half and really focussed on getting shots in the paint. And that - paired with our great defense on the other end - really carried us."
Riley Severy led the Tide with 21 points. He was supported by teammates Tavarius Vance (11 points), Grady Chase (10 points) and Cole McAllister (eight points). Spaulding never created much separation against the hosts, holding leads of 16-10 after one quarter, 22-19 after two and 36-33 after three.
"Any time you need to focus and compete, it makes you better," Willard said. "We've had some of these games. Lyndon played us very tough at their place. And tonight Lamoille played us tough. We had a lot of trouble with their zone, getting good open looks. It's no secret that we want to shoot a lot of 3's, and they did a good job contesting that."
Spaulding went 13 of 26 from the foul line, while Lamoille was 3 of 8. The Lancers made all three of their 3-point attempts in the first half. Chase and Vance both connected on 3-pointers, but the rest of the Tide's long-range shots missed the mark.
"We knew we had to get in the paint, and we tried passing and we tried dribbling," Willard said. "We needed better ball rotation and then we finally got into the paint. And Riley had a big night: He's just a workhorse. He does a lot of things - not just scoring. And sometimes he gets overlooked because we have guys who can put up a lot of points quickly with the 3-ball. So for as good as he is, I think he can get lost in the scouting report."
Gabe Locke (19 points), Logan Chapin (nine points) and Jackson Stanton (six points) led the way for Lamoille. The Lancers and Tide traded baskets after the opening whistle, with both teams showcasing stingy efforts defensively. Spaulding extended the lead to 12-5 when Severy made a pair of foul shots midway through the first quarter. Spaulding closed out the quarter with a six-point cushion.
Lamoille trimmed the deficit to 20-15 midway through the second quarter but proceeded to miss two foul shots and a layup attempt in transition. Both teams endured a cold stretch from the floor before Spaulding finally ended the drought. Lamoille answered with four quick points and the Tide went 0 of 2 from the foul line, resulting in a three-point Spaulding lead entering halftime.
The Lancers opened the third quarter with four answered points to briefly take the lead. Spaulding countered with two baskets in transition to help off-set another bucket by the Lancers. The Tide shot ahead 36-31 entering the final minute of the third quarter. The Lancers limited the damage with a last-second basket to make it a 36-33 game.
Spaulding opened the fourth quarter with a 4-0 run before the Lancers scored four points in a hurry at the other end. The Tide led 42-37 with four minutes remaining and punished Lamoille with a 3-pointer to make it an eight-point game. Severy followed with an old-fashioned three-point play for a 48-37 advantage. Lamoille scored three quick points but missed the front end of a 1-and-1 situation from the foul line.
A short jumper by Severy on the weak side pushed the Tide in front 51-42 with just over a minute left to play. Lamoille went 2 of 2 from the stripe but couldn't get over the hump while falling to 3-6.
The Lancers will host Thetford at 7 p.m. Friday. Spaulding (7-1) will travel to play Montpelier the same day.
"We do a coaches poll and papers do their power rankings," Willard said. "So you kind of know who's at the top of D-II, but some of the teams get overlooked. There's a lot of good teams in our division - and not just the first four or five. I think D-II is really good from top to bottom this year."
U-32 52, Harwood 50
DUXBURY - Riley Richards showed off his long-range accuracy when the Raiders needed it most during Wednesday's victory over the Highlanders.
Richards scored 15 of his team-high 18 points in the second half. The reigning golf state champ connected on six 3-point attempts and recorded three steals.
"We won the quarter and started to chip away at their lead," U-32 coach Gauthier said. "We talked about some simple things: passing and catching, finishing at the rim. And as it goes with coaching, throw all that out the window and Riley hits four 3's for us. He got hot at just the right time and put the team on his back in that quarter."
U-32's Elvin Stowell and Jake Fair scored nine points apiece. Stowell added six rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Fair also served up two assists and two blocks. Cameron Comstock chipped in with six points and three rebounds for the Raiders.
"We needed this experience," Gauthier said. "We talked about how, to this point, the margin of victory or losses has been pretty large in all of our games. I think it's been around 15 or 16 points on wins or losses. We beat Middlebury by 11, but we hadn't really had that back-and-forth, really competitive game all the way through. So I think we needed this. It certainly helped build some character for us down the stretch and it helped us identify some things we need to work on in practice. Hopefully it's something the guys will have seen and experienced. And they'll be able to take that and learn and grow from it."
U-32 wound up 9 of 11 from the stripe for the game, while Harwood was 6 of 9. The Highlanders made seven 3-pointers.
"We're trying to keep our composure and control the pace of play," Harwood coach Jay Bellows said. "And I don't think we had a single turnover against their press. The guards are showing their composure and the bigs are stepping up too. There are a lot of good things we can pull from this game."
Harwood led 11-9 after the first quarter and entered halftime in front 24-20. The string of 3-pointers by Richards helped U-32 shave the deficit to 37-36 at the end of the third quarter.
"For whatever reason, in my time at U-32, we've always struggled to get off the bus at Harwood," Gauthier said. "I can't quite put my finger on it, but we talked about it and we were aware of it going into the game. We got down 9-0 at the start and we all looked at each other knowing that could happen. But it still surprises you. We continued to let the game come to us - and to our guys' credit, they stayed with it and made adjustments. And they finished the quarter with a 9-2 run to get us back into it. And it was a pretty even second quarter. We were actually going to be within a point, but they ran a set piece with time running down in the first half and got an open look from the corner. And they hit that with a few seconds on the clock, so it stretched it out a little bit."
U-32 made 7 of 9 attempts from the foul line in the fourth quarter. Fair was 4 of 4 down the stretch and Stowell went 3 of 3.
"I thought we might pull away a little bit in the fourth quarter, but Harwood didn't let us," Gauthier said. "We were up three points with under two minutes to go and got a little too passive offensively. Harwood forced a turnover and got to the free-throw line and hit 1 out of 2 to make it a two-point game. And then it turned into the foul game. And thankfully we were solid from the line down the stretch. Due to Riley's success on the perimeter, we were finally able to exploit the middle of the zone a little more. We went to the basket, they put us on the line and our guys were able to knock them down."
Tobey Bellows hit five 3-pointers for Harwood and finished with 20 points and two steals. Teammates Christopher James (14 points, nine rebounds) and Cooper Olney (seven points, three steals) were threats for HU at both ends of the floor.
"We lost our heads a bit at the end, which caused the momentum to shift in their favor," coach Bellows said. "But our guys are maturing nicely, which is huge. Tobey matched Riley well tonight and we played a good game. We had a lot of momentum and then Riley hit three 3-pointers in a row and got them right back into the game. But these games are a big step for us because we have such a young core. It's part of maturing as individuals and as a team. We're getting better each game and we're getting there."
Zach Smith (six points) and Cole Hill (two steals) also kept Harwood in the hunt. The Highlanders (2-5) will travel to play Hazen at 7 p.m. Friday.
"We don't even know what we're capable of," coach Bellows said. "The team that we have right now won Mini Metro in all of middle school - and that was against teams like Burlington, South Burlington, Colchester and U-32. We have a nice nucleus and I'm excited to play some more of these top teams. Some of the best Division II teams are really well-coached. We played North Country early and we went into a zone against them and it stifled them. They didn't turn the ball over, but they just didn't get great shots. I think there is really good coaching all the way through Division II. And any given night, you don't know what's going to happen."
U-32 (5-2) will travel to play Lake Region at 7 p.m. Friday.
Williamstown 51, Thetford 35
THETFORD - Thomas Parrott was unstoppable for the the Blue Devils on Wednesday, erupting for 20 points, 10 rebounds and four assists against the Panthers.
"We played the game missing a few players on both teams," Williamstown coach Jack Carrier said. "So we had to bring up JV players for both teams to play tonight. We hope everyone is back and healthy soon. We were rusty since we hadn’t played since Jan. 5 due to numbers and issues with other teams. It was nice to get back out on the court and get a game in."
Brady Donahue contributed 12 points, seven boards and five steals for the Blue Devils. Tavien Rouleau added 11 points and 13 rebounds in the victory. Thetford's Jacob Gilman scored 14 points.
Williamstown (6-1) will host Randolph at 7 p.m. Friday. Thetford (1-5) will travel to play Lamoille the same day
"I know a lot of teams are dealing with the same situations," Carrier said. "It looks like we may be playing three games some weeks to make up some we postponed. We saw some good things tonight and hope to build on our strengths. We know what we need to work on and we'll continue to try and grow as a team."
