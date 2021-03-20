MONTPELIER - Leo Riby-Williams has been a double-double threat the last four years, helping Montpelier establish itself as one of the premier teams in Division II.
The senior forward went to work again Saturday, pouring in 34 points and grabbing 10 rebounds to trigger a 74-36 quarterfinal victory over Lamoille. The No. 2 Solons (9-0) will host No. 3 MSJ (7-1) in Wednesday's 6 p.m. quarterfinal.
"The No. 2 seed was really important to us," Foster said. "The last thing we wanted to do was have to travel south on a weeknight. And I know that we're going to get a really tough opponent Wednesday against MSJ. We're going to see guard play like we haven't seen all year with (Andre) Prunty and (Maddox) Traynor. It's going to be quite a game, and it's nice to play at home. But what could have been just to let those players showcase themselves at the Barre Auditorium in front of all those fans..."
Riby-Williams contributed 30 points and 10 boards during Wednesday's 76-39 playdown victory over Harwood. He missed a pair of games late in the regular season before returning in top form prior to playoffs. Last fall he scored the game-winning goal in the soccer championship, and Saturday's effort on the hard court leaves him 12 points shy of reaching 1,000 career points.
"Leo is that ultimate competitor and he's just had a real fire under him in the last couple weeks," Foster said. "I think missing a week there probably helped open his eyes and helped him appreciate it, even more than he already did. He can sniff the playoffs here. And he's just taking the ball to the basket like we haven't seen him do in quite awhile. Leo has a knack for coming up in the big moment - he's ready to go. Even when he appears tired, he just has more in the tank. We've always been able to count on him to at least give us his best effort."
Tyler Ricker (seven rebounds) scored 11 of his 15 points in the first quarter, helping MHS build a 23-10 lead. The Solons headed into the break with a 44-13 advantage and led 60-25 after three quarters. Shane Royer and Matt Selby finished with nine points apiece for the No. 7 Lancers (5-2).
"Lamoille was the hardest team to scout all year because they had only played five games," Foster said. "And two or three of them, they didn't have (Jackson) Stanton or Royer. So you're able to see games from early in the year, and mostly playing against some zone. You could watch their playdown game with Lyndon, but they were facing some zone again. So we never saw them have to face some man-to-man defense."
Rashid Nikiema and Nathan LaRosa tallied six points apiece for the Solons. Teammate Will Bruzzese added six steals and six assists.
"We just wanted to apply ball pressure - specifically to Stanton - and not let them get into their offense rhythm," Foster said. "And we wanted to make it hard for Royer and Selby to get any easy catches and shots. I was a little surprised when we pulled ahead so quickly, but I'm not surprised that we played with such great effort. We were able to get stops and limit them to one attempt. And the way that we were able to run out and finish at the other end was really impressive. We scored 21 points in the second quarter without making a 3, and that was with one foul shot. So we were able to get up and down the floor."
Lamoille committed 17 turnovers, while Montpelier coughed up the ball 10 times. Ricker hit a trio of 3-pointers for MHS, which was 7 of 11 from the foul line.
Royer scored early for a 2-0 lead, but MHS never trailed again after Ricker made a 3-pointer. The Solons stole the ball off the ensuing inbounds pass and Riby-Williams scored for a 5-2 advantage. Bobby Cody went 2 of 2 from the foul line for a 7-2 lead. Another Ricker 3-pointer prompted the Lancers to call a timeout. Royer answered the bell by draining a 3-pointer of his own, keeping things close at 10-5.
Ricker took a charge at mid-court to spoil Lamoille's next possession and then a Riby-Williams putback extended the lead to 12-5. Selby hit a 3-pointer from the right corner, but Ricker connected on another long-range shot a few seconds later before adding a high-percentage basket in transition. Layups by LaRosa and Riby-Williams stretched the lead to 21-9 entering the final minute of the first quarter. Royer hit a foul shot to stop the bleeding before LaRosa slashed along the baseline for a 13-point advantage.
Bruzzese's reverse layup and Nikiema's bank shot pushed MHS in front 27-10 in the opening minute of the second quarter. Stanton scored at the other end before baskets by Cody and Ricker kept the Solons in complete control.
Riby-Williams stole the ball and dribbled in for an uncontested layup with 4:36 left in the first half, giving MHS a 33-12 lead. The four-year starter added two more baskets for a 37-12 lead. LaRosa's wide-open layup in transition made it 39-12. The Lancers ended their scoring drought by sinking a foul shot entering the final two minutes of the first half. Riby-Williams capped a three-point play from the foul line for a 42-13 advantage. Evan Smith's baseline jumper from the right side gave MHS a 44-13 cushion heading into the break.
A dunk by Nikiema at the start of the third quarter gave the Solons bench even more reason to cheer. A steal and layup by Ronnie Riby-Williams sent the Solons into the final quarter with a 35-point lead.
"We wanted to come out of halftime and play with the same intensity defensively in the halfcourt," Foster said. "If we had an opportunity to rebound and push the pace and attack, that's what we wanted to do. We wanted to extend the lead again, and we were able to do that."
The Solons were originally scheduled to play MSJ in the regular season, but that game was cancelled due to the delayed start for winter sports. Two years ago Montpelier secured a 54-41 victory over the Mounties.
"We might have more depth as far as size," Foster said of the semifinal matchup. "But they've got a kid that's really big (Jake Williams). And he's going to give us as much of an issue as we've had all year in the paint. It's going to be certainly our toughest challenge, guarding the perimeter guys and holding our own inside."
BOYS BASKETBALL
Williamstown 63, BFA-Fairfax 60
WILLIAMSTOWN - Thomas Parrott kicked the ball out to Greer Peloquin for a last-second 3-pointer Saturday, allowing the No. 6 Blue Devils to eliminate the No. 14 Bullets in Division III quarterfinal action.
"Thomas has excellent court vision and he understands the game so well," Williamstown coach Jack Carrier said. "We wanted the ball in his hands, and during the last timeout we sent two shooters to the corner. And as soon as he started to drive and saw the defense collapse, he read it so well. He just kicked it to Greer, and Greer had a wide-open 3. So it was a nice look on Thomas' part. And it was a big shot on Greer's part."
BFA led 19-17 after the first quarter and 33-32 entering halftime. Parrott scored a dozen points in the third quarter, pushing his team in front 49-45 heading into the final eight minutes. Parrott finished with 21 points and five assists.
"Early on Thomas got called for a change, and we thought it was a block because a kid leaned in on him," Carrier said. "And then he went up for a rebound and got called for another foul, so those cost us a little bit. But we've talked about how we need him on the floor more than we need him committing another foul. So he played really smart after that. And he actually picked up a charge off of Fairfax on one of their drives. Even though I got nervous, that's what it takes."
BFA's top scorers were Riley Greene (21 points), Isaak Decker (11 points), Owen Demar (10 points), Carl Bruso (eight points) and Reed Stygles (six points). Blake Clark scored 15 points for the Blue Devils and dished out four assists. Teammate Tavien Rouleau chipped in with 14 points and seven rebounds.
"Tavien played a great game all throughout," Carrier said. "In the second quarter he got six key points when we needed them. And he ripped down some big boards. When we needed a rebound, he came down with it."
Williamstown was 12 of 19 from the foul line, while BFA converted 5 of 6 attempts from the stripe. Greene made five of his team's eight 3-pointers. The Blue Devils connected on seven attempts from beyond the arc.
"It was big for us to have to battle at the end and pull that game out," Carrier said. "Players get better and learn a lot from games like this. And they're juniors mostly. We only have one senior, so we think we learn a lot from these games. And we're going to have a more veteran staff next year. We're not done yet. And it's good we get a chance to face Enosburg again this year. And hopefully we get some revenge there."
Parrott provided a timely spark after the break, going 3 of 3 from the foul line to give his team the lead for good.
"Thomas hit a big 3 that was what we needed to get going," Carrier said. "And he drove the lane really well and had a couple putbacks. And we had a little post-up play for him that worked out great too."
Greene's 3-pointer closed the gap to 54-50 with 5:40 remaining. Parrott assisted Rouleau for a weak-side layup at the other end, pushing Williamstown in front 56-50. The Bullets closed the gap to 56-52 with 3:40 left to play, and one minute later a BFA 3-pointer made it 56-55.
Clark ended his team's scoring slump by going 2 of 2 from the foul line. A few seconds later Decker made the most of an open look underneath the basket. The Blue Devils created several chances to pull away, but they missed the front end of three 1-and-1 situations from the stripe.
Parrott went 2 of 2 from the line with 32 second left to give his team a little breathing room. Ten seconds later a BFA 3-pointer tied the score at 60. Parrott nabbed a steal before a late timeout gave his team a chance to draw up a play for the final shot. The junior dribbled straight toward the basket and drew a double-team before passing the ball to Peloquin in the left corner. The former Websterville Baptist standout delivered the dagger for his only points of the game, denying the Bullets' bid for another upset.
BFA ends the season at 3-6. Williamstown (7-3) will host No. 7 Enosburg (6-4) in Wednesday's 6 p.m. semifinal. The Hornets earned a 51-47 quarterfinal victory over the Blue Devils last winter.
"Enosburg is going to try to contain you defensively," Carrier said. "If we can attack them and get some points in the paint, I think we're going to have a better chance of beating them. Their strength is defense - by far. They do have some very good offensive players. But they really rely on their defense and they slow down their offense, which throws a lot of teams off."
Twinfield 52, Twin Valley 51
MARSHFIELD - The Trojans took advantage of a potent 1-2 punch in the paint during Saturday's Division IV quarterfinal victory.
Forwards Cutler Gladding (15 points, 10 rebounds) and Mason Cushing (11 points, eight rebounds) gave Twinfield a big boost down low, neutralizing a hot-shooting Twin Valley side.
Eighth-grader Kerrick Medose scored 16 points for the Trojans, who trailed 15-12 after the first quarter. Twinfield led 27-25 at halftime and closed out the third quarter with a 38-35 advantage. A double-digit lead in the final quarter quickly shrank when the Wildcats made a handful of late 3-pointers.
Aaron Soskin (16 points), Colin McHale (12 points) and Isaac Park (11 points) all hit a pair of long-range shots for Twin Valley. Medose made four of his team's five 3-pointers. The Trojans were 8 of 19 from the foul line.
"We made plays at the right time," Twinfield coach Chris Hudson said. "We had a 12-point lead with 2:30 to go. And then they started hitting 3s. And we were in their face. But they were shooting from 25 feet and making 3s. So they went on a run. But we just beat them inside. Mason and Cutler went inside and scored a ton of points in the second half. And Kerrick kept us in it in the first half by hitting some shots from the outside and playing real smart. The big thing was getting the ball inside - that was our whole thing from the get-go. And Cutler and Mason had 26 points between the two of them and they got a lot of rebounds."
Sixth-seeded Twin Valley ends the season at 6-3. The No. 3 Trojans (6-2) will host No. 7 West Rutland (8-3) in Wednesday's 6 p.m. semifinal. The Golden Horde earned a 25-point victory over D-II Mill River during the regular season.
"The tournament this year is different in any division because of the limited number of games," Hudson said. "A lot of teams played some harder competition and they lost some games, so they're having to play for the No. 7 or No. 8 seed. And those are some good team, so you have to be ready to play. We knew Twin Valley was pretty good, and obviously not having Gavin (Fowler) does not help matters. The other guys had to step up and they did, so I'm proud of them. We have five freshmen and an eighth-grader. And then five upperclassmen. And playing without Gavin, you couldn't ask for anything more from these guys. They really came to play and found a way to win. It was hairy at times, but they ended up pulling it out."
MSJ 63, Spaulding 42
RUTLAND - A 29-point performance by Jerimiah Green lifted the Mounties to a double-digit victory over the Crimson Tide during Saturday's Division II quarterfinal.
"We played really tough defense, but they made us pay when we let off a little bit," Spaulding coach Jesse Willard said. "Their 3-pointers were well-contested and there were not a lot of wide-open looks. I'm proud of the way that we played and we didn't give up at any point in the game. We went out and executed our game plan. And they executed theirs a little better and knocked down a lot of shots."
Riley Severy (nine points), Andrew Trottier (eight) and Isaac Davis (seven points) paced No. 11 Spaulding. Andre Prunty added 17 points for second-seeded MSJ, which led 17-10 after one quarter and 34-20 after two.
"We watched a lot of their games in the regular season and we knew they had shooters," Willard said. "We held Maddox (Traynor) to eight points, which was good for us. Because he's another kid that could have easily put up 20 or 30 points. They put up a lot of 3s last week against Hartford and they were 15 of 24 from behind the 3-point line. Not many teams shoot that percentage. And not many teams shoot that percentage twice."
Keegan Chadburn grabbed a team-high 14 rebounds for MSJ.
"They're like 6-foot-3 across the board, so it was a great game for Keegan," MSJ coach Chris Charbonneau said.
MSJ (7-1) will travel to play No. 2 Montpelier (9-0) in Wednesday's 6 p.m. semifinal. Spaulding ends the season at 3-7. Earlier in the week the Tide earned an upset victory over Hartford to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time in six years. Returning seniors Zach Stabell, Camden Boucher and Dylan Estivill all played a crucial role in Spaulding's improvement the past few years.
"When they came in as freshmen, we had a really good group of senior leaders, led by Otto Emmons," Willard said. "They took the lessons that he taught them and they've been passing it down as they've gotten older. I thought, from the looks of things, we'll have great leaders for the future too. The seniors have been a big part in the way that we approach our culture. And we look forward to what we have next year coming back."
BOYS HOCKEY
Harwood 3, Middlebury 0
WATERBURY - Top-seeded Harwood is one game away from a repeat championship following Saturday's shutout victory over the No. 5 Tigers in the Division II semifinals.
Junior Finn O'Hara capped his hat track with 3:39 remaining by scoring a short-handed goal on a breakaway, with Jacob Green assisting. O'Hara opened the scoring with 10:45 left in the second period after the Highlanders killed off a 5-on-3 Middlebury power play. The Tigers still had a man advantage, but O'Hara's attacking mindset helped HU pull ahead on a Green assist. O'Hara doubled the lead with 4:07 left in the middle period, thanks to assists by Tanner Woodard and Garrett Nelson.
Goalie Liam Guyette stopped 29 shots in the victory.
"Liam came up big with key saves and really earned the shutout," Harwood coach Shawn Thompson said.
Middlebury ends the season at 5-3. The Highlanders (8-0) will face No. 2 Brattleboro (8-1) in Wednesday's 7:30 p.m. championship at the BOR. Harwood skated to a 6-4 victory over the Colonels three weeks ago.
