MONTPELIER - This could be the year of the haves and have-nots in the Capital Division after another fierce girls soccer rivalry game ended in a rout.
Two goals apiece Saturday by Sienna Mills, Grace Nostrant and Anja Rand lifted Montpelier past Peoples Academy, 2-1, in one of the league's showcase matches. Mills took turns playing as a forward and a midfielder, helping MHS overpower the Wolves from start to finish.
"At first I played striker and then I moved to the No. 10 - central mid," she said. "We have our rotated positions, but we're finally finding our place on the field."
Goalie Bella Wawrzyniak made five saves to record her second shutout of the season for Montpelier (3-1). Fellow starters Sophia Flora, Anika Turcotte, Emily Fuller and Molly Hutton excelled on defense.
"They were very composed and ended up being able to find our midfielders' feet really well," Mills said of the fullbacks.
The Solons have tucked away 19 goals and conceded one during their past three matches. Montpelier opened the season with a 2-1 loss to Middlebury after allowing two goals in the final seven minutes. MHS followed up a 5-0 victory over Randolph with an 8-1 romp against Lyndon.
"Against Middlebury, we were still very new and we were learning where each other plays," Mills said. "Our coach also has done a very good job at practice looking to see what we need to work on. And it definitely showed in our past games and today."
Mills opened the scoring in the 17th minute with a 20-yard shot. Rand headed home a Mills corner kick for a 2-0 lead. Two minutes later Nostrant used fancy footwork to extend the lead to 3-0 before the break.
"I was coming into the game thinking this was going to be a good measuring stick for us," Montpelier coach Jay Geibel said. "This is a good team. They had a couple games where they really battled and didn't get the result. So we knew they were going to be raring for a W. And not quite knowing what they had, I would have been happy with a battle and squeaking it out. So six goals proves to us that things are coming together."
Nostrant used a few explosive bursts and changes in direction to free up shooting space in front of the goal during the 50th minute. She blasted a shot across the goal line for a 4-0 lead. Mills smashed a long-range shot into the back of the net in the 55th minute before Rand used her left foot to close out the scoring with a 20-yard goal.
"We've known that Grace and Anya are going to be central in everything we do," Geibel said. "And Anya especially, she wants to be up the field more. I've been holding her back more in a holding midfielder role. So it's helpful for her to know that she can still score from these positions. …I like Grace in a holding role. But with Esther (Carlson) out and pushing Siena forward, we saw a chance to get her up the field a little bit more. She can play any of those spots and I think she was happy to get a little more forward today."
The Solons adapted impressively while playing without Estherline Carlson, a goal-hungry striker who starts as a sophomore. Mills and her teammates attempted to pick up the slack, which wasn't an easy mission against a strong PA defense.
"We were going into the game knowing that we were missing one of our very strong, fast strikers," Mills said. "And we ended up being able to find those diagonal runs through for us to finish. I think we had more confidence to move forward and then finish into the goal."
Goalie Josie Simone recorded nine saves for PA, which falls to 1-3. Peoples opened the season with a 3-2 loss to Paine Mountain and a 4-3 loss to Thetford. The Wolves beat Hazen, 5-0, before visiting the Capital City. Peoples will host Lake Region at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
"We didn't come in thinking that they're going destroy us or we're going to beat them," Mills said. "We just stayed composed and we connected well. And our communication really helped us."
Geibel is off to a strong start during his first year at MHS but recognizes that some of the toughest matches are still on the horizon. He's focussed on the long term - especially with no seniors on the roster - and he's also fully aware of how much talent the Solons have right now.
"Just at the end of this week we finally got to addressing each phase of the game," Geibel said. "Before that (Middlebury) game, we had really just talked about a back-four structure. Since then we've built in the midfield, we've started talking about systems of play. The last training we talked about set pieces. So it feels like we've come together and we're all on the same page now about the system of play and how we want to play. Now the pieces are starting to come together and we're starting to find some kind of identity and some kind of character in how we play."
Montpelier (3-1) will travel to face defending Division II champ U-32 at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Raiders will attempt to rebound from Friday's 11-0 Homecoming loss to Harwood.
"Harwood is a very strong team," Mills said. "A lot of their girls have been playing in club together and they know how each other play. But you can't be scared. You have to go in confident. And U-32 did lose a lot of players. It's a tough loss, but U-32 still has it in them."
GIRLS SOCCER
Paine Mt. 6, Lamoille 2
WILLIAMSTOWN - Becca Dupere's natural hat trick in the first half gave Paine Mountain the spark it needed to rally past the Lancers on Saturday.
Lamoille opened the scoring before Dupere took over for her cooperative team featuring Williamstown and Northfield athletes.
"Becca's second goal was one of the best I've seen this season," Paine Mountain coach Stephen LaRock said. "She collected a through ball and attacked toward the edge of the penalty area. She cut it back, had the defender off-balance and curled the ball into the top-right corner of the goal. …Becca is really good and she plays with a lot of intensity, focus and a desire to score. Any goal she scores is going to be a good one. She is attack-minded and finds the open gaps to drive the ball into. I was beyond impressed with her goals today."
Pain Mountain led 3-1 entering the break and Dupere added a fourth goal for good measure in the second half. Fasika Parrott set up Emma Korrow for another insurance goal following a string of passes on the right side of the field.
"Fasika collected the ball at the top of the penalty area and slotted the ball into Emma's feet as she ran through an open gap," LaRock said. "Emma took a few touches, watched the Lamoille goalkeeper come out and calmly placed the ball in the back of the net. …Emma and Fasika played well in the middle today. I think it's the best I've seen those two play together this season."
Naveda Orton recorded the final goal with a well-placed shot.
"Naveda brought a lot to our attack today," LaRock said. "She was making good runs on the wing and beating players to the ball. It was good to see her hard work pay off. She found herself in space on the right side, beat the last defender and placed a tough-angled shot into the far-side net."
Phoebe Loomis and Barrett Freeman scored for Lamoille. Paine Mountain keeper Erin McGinnis stopped 13 shots.
"Erin made a lot of great saves today and was quick to come off the line when we needed it most," LaRock said.
Paine Mountain proved its mettle during a 4-3 loss to defending Division III champ Stowe and gained lots of momentum in the past week. LaRock's team defeated perennial D-III title contender Peoples Academy, 3-2, and coasted to a 9-0 victory over Twinfield. Paine Mountain (3-1) will travel to play Spaulding at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
"It was good to see the team make the necessary adjustments to clean up our defensive presence and not allow the Lamoille strikers to get in behind our back line," LaRock said. "Piper Mattsson, Meliah Hutchinson and Eliza Dwinell were all huge contributors in slowing Lamoille's attacks. I was also really happy to see us create a lot of scoring opportunities and get shots off. Becca and Naveda each had six shot attempts and Emma had seven shot attempts. We've talked a lot about creating high-quality scoring chances and getting shots off when we can. It was nice to see the shots come from a handful of players today."
Lamoille falls to 1-3 and will host Stowe at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
"Phoebe and Barrett are strong players and will have a lot of success this season," LaRock said. "The buildup of Lamoille's attack was really great at times. One play in particular involved some combination play and a wide-open shot that one of the Lamoille strikers rocketed off the post. If that shot goes in, it's game on. You never know what will be the play that shifts the momentum or changes the game. Lamoille had their chances. The score could have easily been closer than the 6-2 final."
Stowe 8, Lyndon 0
STOWE - The reigning Division III champs scored six first-half goals and spread the wealth during Saturday's Capital Division victory.
Orly Bryan and Sarah Hailey both contributed two goals and two assists. Iris Cloutier (two goals) and Lucia Lovell (one goal, one assist) also recorded multiple points. Ellie Ortiz added one goal, while Isabel Donza and Izzy Mitchell also dished out assists.
Goalie Parker Reeves made three saves for the Raiders (4-0). Molly Renaudette registered 10 saves for the Vikings. Stowe will travel to play Lamoille at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Lyndon will host North Country the same day.
Mount Mansfield 3, Spaulding 0
JERICHO - The Cougars deposited three shots into the back of the net during the final 28 minutes of Saturday's victory over the Crimson Tide.
Abbey Foote gave MMU a 1-0 advantage on a Leila Monks assist in the 52nd minute. Naia Surks doubled the lead midway through the second half on an assist from Finley Barker. Monks set up Eva DeJong to cap the scoring in the 65th minute.
Goalie Bryn Hennessey stopped four shots to earn the clean sheet. Tide goalie Rebecca McKelvey turned aside 15 shots.
"Rebecca had a fantastic game," Spaulding coach Rob Moran said. "She made five or six goal-saving saves."
FIELD HOCKEY
Spaulding 2, U-32 2
EAST MONTPELIER - Things went down to the wire Saturday and there were plenty of fireworks but no goals during a 7-on-7 overtime between the Raiders and Crimson Tide.
"We knew it was going to be a tough game and we were really well-matched with them," U-32 coach Dillon Burns said. "After a messy first quarter, it was a pretty even game. Zoe Hilferty played really hard for us in the miffed and Kiki Hayward and Maria Sephani came up huge in the 7-vs.-7. Both teams are psyched to have another crack at each other in 10 days."
Bella Bevins advanced toward the goal and unleashed a strong shot to give Spaulding the lead with 4:07 left in the first quarter. U-32's Alaina Beauregard scored with 9:26 left in the second quarter following a penalty corner, resulting in a 1-1 tie entering halftime.
Hannah King drove a shot on target from Ruby Harrington to give the Tide a 2-1 lead with 11:21 left in the third quarter. Raiders standout Caitlyn Fielder scored the final goal with 4:29 left in the third quarter by lifting a shot up and over Abigail Geno (six saves).
Hayward made 13 saves for the Raiders. Spaulding earned nine penalty corners, while U-32 had six.
"Molly Bombard, Ashley Morrison, Ruby Harrington, Bella Bevins, Hannah King, Isabel Preston and Eden White kept pressure on the U-32 defense through teamwork," Spaulding coach Tabitha Lord said. "Corrina Moulton, Addison Pinard, Chelsea Bell, Lilly Tewksbury and Zoe Tewksbury stole the show, controlling possession for a majority of the game. Heading into overtime we dominated the field, controlling the game. But their defense held our shots off."
U-32 (2-1-1) will host North Country at 4 p.m. Monday. Spaulding (2-0-1) will host Lyndon at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Harwood 0, Missisquoi 0
SWANTON - Highlanders goalie Kate Wilkesman recorded a five-save shutout while taming the Thunderbirds on Saturday.
MVU goalie Kali Farreauward stopped a penalty stroke by HU's Maggie Aiken in the fourth quarter. Missisquoi held a 12-5 advantage on penalty corners.
"The team played well this morning," Highlanders coach Sophia Tretiak said. "We will continue to work on offensive pressure, scoring and cleaning up our play."
Harwood will travel to play Montpelier at 6 p.m. Friday.
BOYS SOCCER
Paine Mt. 1, Lake Region 0
NORTHFIELD - Logan Amell cashed in on a 1-vs.-1 opportunity 28 seconds into the second period of overtime, propelling Paine Mountain past the Rangers.
"We piled the pressure on them with a number of breakaway chances from Travis Robillaird and Logan Amell, who was so dangerous all game," Paine Mountain coach Colin Crawford-Stempel said. "And we had a couple of good chances from Caiden Crawford-Stempel, but they just could not find the back of the net in regulation. The Lake Region keeper stood tall and weathered everything we threw at him."
The Rangers defense kept Paine Mountain off the scoreboard during the first period of extra time but Amell hit pay dirt in the 91st minute. Lake Region's goalie got a glove on the late shot, but the ball ricocheted across the goal line.
"Cooper Hurley, our sophomore winger, had his best game of his high school career," coach Crawford-Stempel said. "And Travis Robillard was a threat on the opposite wing. Paul Gadbois was so tough at fullback and was well-supported by Carter Allen at opposite fullback. And Greer Peloquin, a senior who's new to us, just puts in a hard-working shift every time he is out there and makes things happen. I think this game will really build our confidence moving forward."
Lake Region falls to 1-3 and will host Randolph at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Paine Mountain (1-3) will travel to play defending Division III champ Peoples Academy at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Paine Mountain kicked off the season with a 2-0 loss at Vergennes, a 2-1 defeat against Randolph and a 5-1 loss at Stowe.
"It was great to get that breakthrough finally," coach Crawford-Stemepl said. "It just felt like getting a monkey off our backs. We believe so much in this team, have played so well for stretches in games and just haven't won. And it started to make us doubt the real quality we have. Tonight we played our best game of the season, even without the many chances we created. We have been working on possessing the ball, movement off the ball, building out of the back - all the things to become a more skilled and dangerous team. Tonight it was all on display, but we had to agonize until the end. This time we played with a different intensity and hunger for most of the game, something we only had in spells for our other games. We played more of a complete match overall and we had different guys stepping up all over the field."
U-32 3, Thetford 0
EAST MONTPELIER - It was a classic case of better late than never for the Raiders offense during Saturday's Homecoming victory over the Panthers.
U-32 allowed the Panthers to hang around for the majority of the match, but two goals in a span of three minutes gave the hosts a crucial boost.
Kayl Humke scored on an assist from Ben Clark for a 1-0 lead in the 57th minute. Quinn Olney tallied his first varsity goal in the 59th minute before Sean Butler converted a penalty kick in the 74th minute.
U-32 goalie AJ Moore made four saves, while Justin Robinson stopped eight shots for Thetford. The Raiders (4-1) will travel to play Stowe at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Thetford (0-4) will host Hazen the same day.
CROSS COUNTRY
HU girls triumph
BURLINGTON - Harwood's Ava Thurston avenged a pair of early-season losses to Loghan Hughes by beating the BFA-St. Albans standout by more that 30 seconds during Saturday's Burlington Invitational.
The Highlanders senior placed first out of 71 varsity finishers, crossing the line with a 5-kilometer time of 18 minutes, 24.9 seconds. Hughes was second in 18:55.8.
The Harwood girls finished with a winning score of 44 points, while Rhode Island powerhouse North Kingston was second with 59 points. Third-place Burlington recorded 60 points.
The Highlanders capitalized on superior depth to dominate the 10-team event. Ava Thurston was followed by teammates Charlie Flint (ninth, 20:31.7), Britta Zetterstrom (10th, 20:37.8), Julia Thurston (1th, 20:38.2) and Elisa Cierici (13th, 20:43.6).
BFA-St. Albans standout Jacob Tremblay won the boys race in 16:00.9. He helped the Bobwhites tally a first-place score of 41 points. Rhode Island's Jackson Bore placed second in 16:07.1 for second-place North Kingstown. Scoring points for seventh-place Harwood were Ebbe Lillis (18th, 17:33.5), Noah Rivera (27th, 18:07.4), Rye MacCurtain (33rd, 18:48.4), Indy Metcalf (39th, 19:29.9) and Chris Cummiskey (42nd, 19:37.2).
GIRLS TEAM SCORES
1. Harwood 44 2. North Kingston 59 3. Burlington 60 4. Essex 99 5. BFA-St. Albans 138 6. South Burlington 141 7. Middlebury 149 8. Stowe 273 9. Colchester 275 10. Rice 284
BOYS TEAM SCORES
1. BFA-St. Albans 41 2. North Kingston 65 3. South Burlington 69 4. Essex 79 5. Middlebury 145 6. Colchester 152 7. Harwood 159 8. Burlington 172 9. Stowe 218
