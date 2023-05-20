MONTPELIER - A calm, humble demeanor can't hide the fact that Tae Rossmassler has a wild tiger in his tank.
Last winter the senior stunned thousands of fans by scoring a last-second goal to help his team capture the boys hockey championship. On Saturday he had the magic tough once again, burying a shot with one second left in overtime to fuel Montpelier's' 9-8 boys lacrosse victory over Colchester.
"Tae got the ball and he drove and took a shot that was about 120 mph," Montpelier coach John Grasso said. "It's a Tae shot."
The Solons (6-4) stretched their winning streak to five games while handing the Lakers (5-4) their fourth defeat in five games. Montpelier is the two-time defending Division III champ and continued to climb up the standings by rallying past another D-II opponent.
"It was an unbelievable game and it was a statement game," Grasso said. "We showed what we are capable of and that we can beat a top-end D-II team. I couldn't be more pour of our guys. It felt like the championship game from last year."
Dylan Hood, Brendan Tedeschi, Nolan Lyford and Rossmassler all tallied two goals for MHS, which trailed 4-3 entering halftime. Phin Hilferty also scored in the winning effort and Solons goalie Cal Davis made nine saves, including a momentum-shifting stop late in the fourth quarter that set the stage for the equalizer.
"Cal made one of his best saves of the year at the end and then we went down the field and tied it up," Grasso said.
Henry Lumbra, Lance Starr, Angus Kurts Crosse Gariboldi, Asher Canty, River Sciarotta and Lyford excelled defensively to contain a high-octane Lakers attack. The Solons were forced to make adjustments due to a limited roster and successfully put the pieces together down the stretch.
"It was all hands on deck," Grasso said. "One of our (long-stick middies), River Sciarotta, went down with a thumb injury, so we had to do some shuffling It was the next man up and Nolan Lyford went to defense and he did an excellent job for us. We only had a few LSM's today, so we had to make up for that spot. But we shuffled the right way."
Montpelier is currently third in the D-III standings behind Mount Abraham (7-2) and Stratton (5-1). Grasso's squad earned a 17-8 championship win over Mount Abraham last spring to follow up the team's 8-6 title victory over the Green Mountain Valley School in 2021.
"We haven't even talked about (a three-peat) yet," Grasso said. "We have GMVS and Otter Valley next week after we play Harwood, so we'll start talking about playoffs then."
BASEBALL
U-32 8, Harwood 2
DUXBURY - Strength in numbers on the mound helped the Raiders complete a regular-season sweep over the Highlanders on Saturday.
Aiden Boyd, Dom Concessi, Max Scribner and Sawyer Mislak took turns in the spotlight while combining to throw a four-hitter against Harwood. Boyd allowed two hits and one run over two innings while striking out three batters. Concessi was untouchable during two innings of work, allowing zero hits and recording one strikeout.
A two-inning performance by Scribner allowed U-32 to protect its lead. He gave up a pair of hits and one run while fanning one batter. Mislak didn't surrender any hits during one inning and also struck out one Highlander.
"We challenged our defense last week, and they’ve really risen to that challenge," U-32 coach Geoff Green said. "We’re feeling good, but we still have a long way to go."
U-32's Shane Starr and Ben Bourgeois each went 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs. Starr and Mislak showed off their power with home runs, while teammate Alex Keane was 2-for-4. Peter Cioffo wound up going 1-for-3 in the victory.
"This was a great team win and everyone had a hand in this win," Green said. "We played with a lot more confidence than our first matchup with Harwood and it showed. Each of our pitchers felt comfortable attacking hitters because they trusted our defense to execute behind them - and they did. We only made one error, and our defense made a couple of clutch plays to help us get out of the jams we did find ourselves in. Dom Concessi and Shane Starr made two huge outs for us in the outfield to help limit a bases-loaded, nobody-out situation to only one run scoring. And Grady Smith made several strong plays on slow rollers in front of him at third base that turned hits into outs."
U-32 (9-3) will host Spaulding at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in a rematch of last year's Division II semifinal. Harwood (2-9) will travel to play Lake Region the same day.
Hazen 11, Randolph 3
HARDWICK - The Wildcats scored eight runs during Saturday's fifth inning to rally past the Galloping Ghosts.
Hazen trailed 3-2 after four innings before turning things into a blowout in the blink of an eye. Winning pitcher Tyler Rivard struck out 11 batters during the complete-game effort and belted a double at the plate.
Lyle Rooney paced Hazen's offensive by going 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. James Montgomery was 3-for-3 in the victory with one RBI and one run scored, while teammate Jake Davison went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
"Today was a good day at the plate for us and we put together 12 hits," Wildcats coach Spencer Howard said. "Tyler led us on the mound in a big way and our bats gave him the support that he needed today. Jake Davison was also big with some hits in key situations that plated runs for us, which was nice for our total lineup depth today."
Hazen improves to 12-1, while Randolph falls to 4-9. The Wildcats own the top spot in the Division III standings and will shoot for their first championship in 41 years next month.
Montpelier 16, Lake Region 6
ORLEANS - A 13-run fifth inning allowed the Solons to erase a 6-2 deficit during Saturday's come-from-behind victory over the Rangers.
Montpelier outhit Lake Region 11-8 and capitalized on six errors by the hosts. Leadoff batter Colden Hollingworth went 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and one run scored for MHS. Teammate Niles Hogan was 3-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored, while fellow Solons Lucas Alber went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored.
Cleanup hitter Keegan Smith also stepped up for MHS by going 1-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Andrew Tringe was 1-for-4 with one RBI and two runs scored for the Capital City crew. Will Talbert (1-for-3, double, three runs scored), Nick Rubin (one RBI, one run scored) and Clayton Foster (one RBI, two runs scored) were also solid at the plate in the victory.
Aren Barr, Hogan, Hollingsworth and Foster recorded stolen bases for Montpelier, which improves to 6-6. Lake Region falls to 2-11.
Spaulding 11, Lyndon 5
LYNDON - Four Crimson Tide players served up multiple hits and Averill Parker was a beast on the mound to lift the visitors during Saturday's rematch of last year's Division II championship.
Parker gave up three hits over four innings while striking out eight batters and issuing two walks. Teammate Zack Wilson went 2-for-4 at the plate with a triple, a double and three RBIs. Cole McAllister was 3-for-5 with one RBI, while Cam Burke also went 3-for-4 and drove in one run. Trevor Arsenault (2-for-4) and Averill Parker (double) helped round out a potent offense for Spaulding (12-1).
Lyndon's Austin Wheeler went 2-for-2 and belted a three-run homer that flew roughly 420 feet. Logan Wheeler, Ethan Lussier and Brody Mosher also had hits for the Vikings (9-3).
SOFTBALL
U-32 16, Harwood 4
DUXBURY - U-32 defied the odds Saturday by plating nine runs with two outs in the fourth inning to overpower the Highlanders.
Harwood led 4-1 after the first inning before U-32 inched ahead 5-3 in the third frame. The Raiders' defense rose to the occasion the rest of the way, committing just one error during the seven-inning contest.
U-32 outhit Harwood 10-5 and leaned heavily on relief pitcher Caroline Flynn. The veteran entered the game in the fourth inning and limited HU to four hits while striking out three patters. Brooke Reed pitched the last three innings for Harwood. She struck out six batters and connected for a double at the plate.
Pinch hitter Christin Haynes helped spark the offensive explosion in the fourth inning by serving up a two-run triple. Teammate Elyse Kelley recorded three doubles and fellow Raider Kaydence Smith added three singles. U-32's Maryssa Rossi went 2-for-3 with a triple.
Flynn and Ainsley Gross added doubles to help their team improve to 7-5. U-32 will host Spaulding at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, while Harwood (2-8) will travel to play Lake Region the same afternoon.
BOYS ULTIMATE
CVU 12, Montpelier 11
MONTPELIER - The Redhawks won on Universe point during Saturday's showdown between two of the top programs in Vermont.
"It was a really hard-fought game with good spirit and we love CVU," MHS coach Cam Mack said. "We took a 5-2 lead at the start and we just looked fantastic with a super clean offense. We also had a really strong defense and capitalized on their miscues. And then we got a case of the turnovers a bit as well and the wind steadily increased as the game went on. We made execution errors and mental errors and had a lot of drops and lot of aggressive throws that weren't needed into double coverage. Some of our key players had drops and had throwing errors that they don't typically have. So we made it a little bit easier on CVU and they can back and held for half. The whole game was on serve and then we scored to push it to Universe with four seconds left on the clock. And then CVU turned it over and we had it right on the edge of the end zone, and then we turned it over."
CVU's top performers were DJ Steinman (three goals), Jacob Lepple (four assist) and Zach Spitznagle (three defensive turnovers). Jovan Strange scored twice, dished out one assist and broke up three passes on the defensive end for Montpelier.
"Jovan was playing so athletically and locking down their most athletic receiver at the same time," Mack said. "Ethan Borland also played a really strong game and he lengthened the field for us by catching some deep throws. He's not the tallest person, but he's super fast and he's like a track star. So he locked it down and he got a couple key points."
Montpelier was poised to enter the upcoming postseason as one of the top two seeds in the state, but Saturday's loss could force the Solons to hit the road for a potential semifinal. Both CVU and Montpelier were eliminated in the semifinals last season.
"Now we have a much harder road in the playoffs, losing that No. 2 seed," Mack said. "So we'll see where we end up. It will be an uphill battle, but we're ready for it."
