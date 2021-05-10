MONTPELIER — A few highlight-reel receptions by Beorn Morrow-Caron weren’t enough for defending champion Montpelier during Monday’s 15-11 loss to Mount Mansfield in boys Ultimate action.
“Beorn had some amazing airborne catches,” Montpelier coach Anne Watson said. “They were catches that just didn’t look possible, but he came down with them.”
The Solons built an 8-5 halftime lead but struggled to generate much offense after the break.
“We couldn’t keep up the momentum in the second half,” Watson said. “The best part about losing, though, is that it shows you areas for improvement. That was certainly true in this case. We will be working on our transitions from offense to defense — and vice versa — dumping the disc and making good throwing decisions.”
The Solons kicked off the season with a 10-6 victory over St. Johnsbury. Montpelier suffered an 11-9 loss to CVU and a 15-0 defeat at Burlington before bouncing back with a 13-5 win over Middlebury and an 11-10 victory at Colchester.
“We are playing competitively against teams that have JV teams, while we don’t have a JV team this year,” Watson said. “Thirteen of our 15 players are first-years and sophomores, playing against teams that are mostly juniors and seniors. I continue to be very impressed with this crew. Even though we have lost now to Burlington, CVU and MMU, we are still playing competitively. We absolutely could have won the game today. And next time we’ll be a stronger team because of today’s loss.”
Montpelier (3-3) will travel to play South Burlington at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Mount Mansfield improves to 6-2.
“MMU was a great team to play,” Watson said. “It’s always refreshing to play a team that understands the rules.”
BOYS LACROSSE
Montpelier 13, U-32 6
EAST MONTPELIER — Solons Josh Lajeunesse (six goals one assist), Quinn Mills (four goals, one assist) and Sina Fallahi (three goals) did not mess around on attack during Monday’s romp.
“The ball was doing the work and they were finding the right openings,” MHS coach Nate Noble said. “Really good off-ball play created a lot of opportunities. And our defense really laid down a nice groundwork of controlled chaos. They were tested, but they were able to get the quick stick in the gloves and hold U-32’s offense to a minimum.”
Goalie Winslow Monde made five saves for MHS, which beat the Raiders for the second time in four days. Brendan Tedeschi scored three goals in the loss. U-32 trailed 9-3 at halftime.
“Bobby Cody controlled the face-offs again for us,” Noble said. “What he lacked today in shots and goals, he really did make up for it in the face-off X.”
U-32 falls to 0-3 and will host Milton at 4:30 p.m. Friday. The Solons rolled to a 13-1 victory Friday against the Raiders. Montpelier (3-1) will travel to play Harwood at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
“Everyone is getting good touches and the offense is really coming together,” Noble said. “It’s going to be a big test when we play Harwood, which is really strong and disciplined. …We may have some special defensive tactics (for Finn O’Hara), but I trust our D-line to really hold their own.”
GIRLS LACROSSE
U-32 18, Milton 6
MILTON — Zoe Hilftery won eight draw controls and scored a goal for the Raiders during Monday’s double-digit victory.
Caitlyn Fielder (one assist) and Sasha Kennedy notched five goals apiece to help U-32 claim its fourth straight victory. Gracyn Kurrle recorded her first varsity goal for the Raiders and teammate Emily Fuller stopped five shots in front of the cage. Cece Curtin (four goals) and Melanie Winters (two goals) also had big games. Emma Schaarshmidt recorded a hat trick for the Yellowjackets (0-4).
U-32 dominated the draws battle, 19-6, after Willa Long won five draw controls. The Raiders (4-2) will travel to play Stowe at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Vergennes 12, Stowe 4
VERGENNES — The Commodores improved to 6-1 with Monday’s blowout victory over the Raiders (1-3).
Hannah Kelly (one assist) and Ryley Olsen recorded hat tricks for Vergennes. Teammates Halle Huizenga (two goals, two assists) and Marley Keith (one goal, two assists) were also in top form. Sydney Weber (one assist), Txuxa Doherty-Konczal and Sophie David added one goal apiece in the victory, while Ashley Tierney (five saves) was sharp in goal.
Stowe’s offensive leaders were Ella Murphy (two goals), Rachel Ramos (one goal, one assist), Kailey Hulse (one goal) and Raegan Smith (one assist). Goalie Sadie Wing made 16 saves for the Raiders, who will host U-32 at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
SOFTBALL
U-32 7, Spaulding 3
EAST MONTPELIER — Allie Guthrie, Elizabeth Guthrie and Sage Winner recorded multiple hits Monday for the Raiders to fuel a cross-town victory over the Crimson Tide.
Spaulding pulled ahead 1-0 in the second inning before U-32 stormed ahead 4-1 in the third. The Raiders added two runs in the fifth and scored again in the sixth frame.
Allie Guthrie with 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs. Winner was 2-for-4 with a home run, while Elizabeth Guthrie went 2-for-3. Winning pitcher Grace Johnson allowed eight hits, issued three walks and struck out one batter in the complete-game effort. Losing pitcher Cydney Ferrer allowed nine hits, issued three walks and piled up 10 strikeouts.
Offensviely, Spaulding’s Allison Everett was 3-for-4 with a solo home run in the second inning. Teammate Mariah Hoar went 2-for-3. The Tide (2-5) will host Middlebury at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. U-32 (3-1) will travel to play Harwood the same day.
Williamstown 25, Twinfield 0
MARSHFIELD — Brianna McLaughlin threw a no-hitter with six strikeouts and three walks Monday.
The Blue Devils followed up a seven-run second frame by scoring 13 runs in the third during the five-inning victory. McLaughlin was also a force at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a triple and scoring four runs.
Eliza Dwinell went 2-for-5 and scored twice in the victory. Teammates Hailey Brickey (three runs scored) and Alexus Isham (two runs scored) connected for doubles.
Twinfield starting pitcher Ginger Klarich gave up four hits, issued 12 walks and struck out two batters during three innings. Maddi Duke finished up on the mound, issuing four walks, recording two strikeouts and allowing three hits.
Williamstown (3-3) will host Northfield at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Twinfield (2-4) will travel to play MSJ at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
TRACK AND FIELD
U-32 places sixth
BURLINGTON — U-32, Spaulding and Montpelier were among the top Central Vermont squads during the Burlington Invitational.
St. Johnsbury won the boys’ side, while Mount Mansfield took home top honors for girls. The U-32 boys and girls both finished sixth.
Leo Cioffi finished fifth in the 800 (2 minutes, 5.61 seconds) and ninth in the 1,500 (4:15.54) to power the Raider boys. Twin brother Patrick Cioffi was fourth in the 3,000 (9:13.3) and sixth in the 1,500 (4:11.33). The Raiders’ also featured strong performances in the 1,500 by Jacob Miller-Arsenault (10th, 4:20.68) and Oliver Hanson (16th, 4:27.01). Hanson was sixth in the 3,000 (9:17.46). Jed Kurts, Carter Little, Alex Saunders and Luke Page finished third in the 4x800 relay (8:52.14).
U-32’s Jacob McCoy was fifth in javelin (38.82 meters) and teammate Greyson Davis was 10th (35.73 meters). McCoy was runner-up in triple jump (11.98 meters).
On the girls’ side, U-32’s May Lamb finished second in the 800 (2:28.02) and fifth in the 1,500 (4:56.41). Shams Ferer was seventh in the 3,000 (11:17) and 12th in the 1,500 (5:11.78) for the Raiders. Teammate Isabel Moustakas placed eighth in the 300 hurdles (53.84 seconds) and 10th in high jump (1.29 meters).
Lamb, Ferver, Nina Young and Lana Page joined forces during a fourth-place showing in the 4x400 relay (4:27.53). Alaina Beauregard finished seventh in the javelin (23.19 meters), while fellow Raider Caroline Kirby was sixth in long jump (4.35 meters). Page finished third in triple jump.
Spaulding’s Theresa Hoar was second in shot put (9.8 meters), seventh in discus (22.68 meters) and 15th in javelin (18.65 meters). Nich Whalen third in high jump (1.77 meters) and seventh in the 100 (11.94 seconds) for the Tide boys. Taite Magoon placed sixth in the 400 (53.79 seconds) for Spaulding. Magoon, Jake Darling, Marcel Brault and David Poulin wound up fourth in the 4x400 relay in 3:50.25. Brault wound up fourth in triple jump (11.51 meters), Darling was sixth in pole vault (2.75 meters) and Seth Almond placed 10th in long jump (5.39 meters).
Montpelier’s Sienna Mills finished sixth in the girls 100 (13.89 seconds) and seventh in the 200 (28.81 seconds). Lexy Shannon was seventh in the 100 hurdles (19.33 seconds) for the Solons.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES
1. Mt. Mansfield 87.5; 2. St. Johnsbury 77; 3. Essex 75; 4. CVU 48; 5. Colchester 42; 6. U-32 41; 7. Burlington 40; 8. Thetford 37; 9. South Burlington 35.5; 10. Rice 31; 11. BFA-St. Albans 25; 12. Lamoille 22; 13. Missisquoi 19; 14. Lyndon 17; 15. Craftsbury 16; 16. North Country 15.5; 17. Lake Region 15; 18. Spaulding 10; 19. Mt. Abraham 9; 19. Middlebury 9; 21. Peoples 8; 22. Montpelier 6.5
BOYS TEAM SCORES
1. St. Johnsbury 143; 2. CVU 77; 3. Essex 66; 4. Mt. Mansfield 59.33; 5. Burlington 44.5; 6. U-32 37; 7. BFA-St. Albans 30.5; 8. South Burlington 27; 9. Lake Region 26; 10. Colchester 25; 11. Spaulding 23.5; 12. Vergennes 23; 13. Thetford 22.66; 14. North Country 21.5; 15. Missisquoi 16; 16. Lyndon 15; 17. Peoples 10; 18. Rutland 8; 19. Rice 5; 20. Mt. Abraham 4; 21. Lamoille 3.
