MONTPELIER — Holley MacLellan tallied four of her six goals with unassisted efforts Wednesday, propelling Missisquoi to a 7-6 girls hockey victory over U-32 during the Dr. Butsch Tournament.
“She’s a fast girl,” U-32 coach Larry Smith said. “Every time we turned it over, she was right there. And the one goal she didn’t get, she assisted.”
MacLellan set up Rory Schreindorfer for MVU’s opening goal. Both teams battled back and forth during the first period, resulting in a 3-3 tie after 15 minutes.
“Turnovers hurt us in the first period,” Smith said. “The three goals they had were all on turnovers, and we just can’t have that.”
A redirected shot by Allie Guthrie gave U-32 a 4-3 lead with 5:55 left in the second period. Guthrie sent a shot off the post later in the period before the Thunderbirds rallied.
“It was a totally different team than when we played our first game,” Smith said. “We have to control the turnovers and control the puck a whole lot better than we did. It’s the second game of the season and we’ve got some practicing to do.”
Alyssa Frazier scored two goals for U-32. Teammates Gabby Cruickshank and Grace Lagerstedt both recorded their first varsity goals. Caitlyn Fielder finished with one goal and one assist.
Alex Pickel, Morgan Ribolini and Cruickshank also notched assists for the Raiders, while teammate Jin Clayton made 16 saves in goal. Kali Faveau-Ward stopped 15 shots for MVU.
U-32 will host Stowe at 6:15 p.m. Saturday.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Spaulding 7, Middlebury 0
MIDDLEBURY — Chelsea Bell’s hat trick gave the Crimson Tide lots of early-season confidence during Wednesday’s shutout victory over the Tigers.
Corrina Moulton, Portia Berard, Lilly Tewksbury and Bria Dill also found the back of the net. Goalie Mattie Cetin stopped nine shots to deny the Tigers. Ruby Hubbell recorded 32 saves for Middlebury.
Bell opened the scoring midway through the first period on an assist from Emily Morris. Moulton doubled the lead less than two minutes later after capitalizing on a Molly Parker assist. Ruby Harrington and Alexis Otis-Leclerc set up Bell’s second goal, giving the Tide a 3-0 advantage entering the first intermission.
Berard’s second-period goal pushed her team in front 4-0. Moulton assisted Tewksbury at the start of the third period before Dill scored on a feed from Morris. Bell closed out the scoring during the final minutes.
Spaulding improves to 2-0, while Middlebury falls to 0-2. The Tide will host Burlington-Colchester at 3:15 p.m. Saturday.
Harwood 6, Rice 4
SOUTH BURLINGTON — Harwood’s Louisa Thomsen and Rice’s Katie Craig both scored four goals Wednesday, but superior depth lifted the Highlanders to victory.
Summer Herrington and Shea Wheeler also found the back of the net for HU, while teammate Jordan Hunter made 31 saves in goal. Herrington, Thomsen and Wheeler all scored in a span of 1:12 to give their team a crucial spark late in the second period.
Wheeler dished out three assists and Thomsen noticed one assist. Finley Strong set up two of Craig’s goals. Emma Schaarschmidt, Addison Bryan and Grace Nigolian also registered assists for HU. Rice goalie Lindsey Taylor made 24 saves.
BOYS HOCKEY
Harwood 8, Burlington 1
WATERBURY — Tyson Silvia recorded a hat trick Wednesday for the Highlanders.
Pacie McGrath notched two goals, while teammates Aidan Vasseur, Jake Green and Michael Clark also scored. Vassuer, Green, Adin Combs, Cole Dezan and Charly Seitz recorded assists for the Highlanders.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
North Country 53, U-32 23
NEWPORT — Junior Cora Nadeau scored 15 points, while freshmen Sabine Brueck (13 points) and Josie Fortin (10 points) also had big nights for the Falcons on Wednesday.
Senior Olivia Hogan scored eight points for the Raiders, who trailed 16-4 after the first quarter. U-32 was down 30-7 entering halftime and faced a 44-15 deficit after three quarters.
Thetford 48, White River 23
THETFORD — Madi Mousley dropped in 16 points and dished out four steals to give the Panthers a huge advantage against the Wildcats.
“It was our first game,” Thetford coach Eric Ward said. “It’s a new team and a new starting five. We are missing a couple of players (but) the team is making adjustments as we move forward.”
Macey Smith (11 points, five rebounds) and Charlize Brown (eight points, seven rebounds, four steals) also stepped up for Thetford. Teammates Whitney Lewis (six points, 11 rebounds) and Mason Fahey (six rebounds, seven steals) were sharp as well. The Panthers outscored the Wildcats 34-6 in the second half.
“It started with great defense, led by Mason Fahey,” Ward said. “And the offense started to flow, beginning with Madi Mousley. I saw a lot of positives as the game processed.”
Thetford will host Rivendell at 7 p.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.