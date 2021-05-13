BARRE — Six Milton players recorded at least one hit during Thursday’s 6-2 softball victory over Spaulding.
“We left some runners on base and my girls just couldn’t string anything together today,” Crimson Tide coach Tara Simpson said. “And we were swinging at pitches that weren’t in the strike zone. So we have to work on cleaning up our choices with pitch selection.”
Grace Williams went 3-for-4 with a double in the victory. Teammates Emma Eaton, Emma Philbrook and Kira Jennings all went 2-for-4. Chelsea Hemingway and Abigail Farrar also recorded base hits for Milton.
“We beat them our first game of the season and they were looking for a win today,” Simpson said. “It was a beautiful day and it was a great game.”
First baseman Allison Everett and second baseman Sage Johnson provided some defensive highlights for the Tide.
“Sage and Allison had a couple really nice combination plays,” Simpson said. “And there was a ground ball to Allison at first and she threw it over to Deanna Wilder at third for another impressive out.”
Both teams scored one run in the first inning before the Yellowjackets pulled ahead 2-1 in the fourth. Milton extended its lead to 4-1 in the fifth inning and then Spaulding made it 4-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning.
“We had a couple of double plays and our defense looked good today,” Simpson said. “We only had one error, and (Milton) threw it around a little bit in the infield and we capitalized.”
Spaulding pitcher Cydney Ferrer recorded two strikeouts, issued one walk and allowed 11 hits. Philbrook earned the complete-game victory after piling up five strikeouts, issuing three walks and giving up eight hits.
“They outhit us, but our defense was solid today and we looked good,” Simpson said. “They have a good team and we were pretty evenly matched. We just fell a little bit short today.”
Everett went 3-for-4 with a double. Teammates Sage Johnson, Rebecca McKelvey, Emily Lamberti, Bria Dill and Ariana Thurber added base hits. Spaulding (2-7) will host BFA-Fairfax at 11 a.m. Saturday.
“We’re only losing by a few runs, so we’ll keep fighting,” Simpson said.
GIRLS ULTIMATE
Montpelier 15, St. Johnsbury 0
MONTPELIER — The Solons improved to 8-0 Thursday while earning their third victory in three days.
Ten of the 12 available players for MHS notched at least one assist or one goal. Mae Browning tallied seven assists, while Eliana Moorehead and Lucia McCallum both recorded five goals and one assist.
“Eliana and Lucia definitely dominated our offense tonight,” Montpelier coach Nolan Benoit said. “But all of the cutters have an important role in our offense, whether it’s making a cut or making space for someone else to cut. We are continuing to improve, which is always our main goal.”
Althea Torrens-Martin (one goal, two assists), Finley Torrens-Martin (one goal, one assist) and Kasi Mccann (two assists) also recorded multiple points. Maple Perchlik, Amy Felice and Celia Teachout added one goal apiece for MHS, while teammate Saskia Cousins-Joyce notched one assist.
“This game wasn’t as close as our first matchup against St Johnsbury,” Benoit said. “Our tight defense, smooth offense and good communication made a big difference for us. Mae continues to lead the team with nearly half the assists, but we have so many other players that play crucial roles. Maple and Saskia are our other main handlers. And while their stats aren’t as high, they play an invaluable role on the field.”
The Solons will travel to face Middlebury at 11 a.m. Saturday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
BFA-St. Albans 7, GMVS 6
FAYSTON — The Comets (2-2) pulled off a major upset over the shorthanded Gumbies while prevailing in overtime Thursday. Erika Wiebe (three goals), Julia Brophy, Kelly Gebhardt and Megan Ryan scored for GMVS. Teammate Molly Quinlan made 11 saves in goal. GMVS (3-1) will host Harwood at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Stowe 7, St Johnsbury 0
STOWE — The Raiders didn’t let the Hilltoppers hang around for long during Thursday’s shutout victory. Skyler Graves, Natalie Doehla, Charlotte Steven, Gabby Doehla and Olivia Carey made it a clean sweep in singles. Abbie Rice and Annabel Stevens won at No. 1 doubles, while Lucy Andrus and Kate Tilgner prevailed at the No. 2 spot. Stowe (4-0) will travel to play Burlington at 10 a.m. Saturday.
SINGLES
Skyler Graves def. Miwa Ozawa 7-5, 6-3 Natalie Doehla def. Mary Fowler 6-4, 6-3 Charlotte Stevens def. Zhi Howes 6-0, 6-0 Gabby Doehla def. McKenns Brochu 6-0, 6-1 Olivia Carey def. Sofia Limoges 6-1, 6-1
DOUBLES
