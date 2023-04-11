BARRE - The 1-2 offensive punch of attacker Collin Smith and middie Luke Bushey helped Milton deliver the knockout blow during Tuesday's 11-8 boys lacrosse victory over Spaulding.
The Yellowjackets trailed at halftime before firing home four unanswered goals in the third quarter to pull ahead for good. Smith scored a team-high four goals, while Bushey fired two shots into the back of the cage.
"Collin Smith and Luke Bushey are both really good players and it was the third quarter that made the difference," Crimson Tide coach Matt Flaherty said. "We have a young defense and we're still learning our rotations and our slides. That really was a challenge for us and they got some fast breaks by breaking our rotations. They'd beat one of our men and we were scrambling and they took advantage."
Thomas Ducharme recorded a hat trick for the Tide, while Even Peloquin finished with two goals and one assist. Aidan Kresco contributed one goal and two assists in the loss. Teammates Noah Long and Andrew Pelletier added one goal apiece.
"We were settling for first looks on offense," Flaherty said. "For our offense, that look may be there. But as far as a grade, that may be a C or a C-plus shot. We want an A shot, and that may be on the third or the fourth look. Tonight we were going for that first shot a little too early."
Milton led 3-2 after the opening quarter before the Tide closed out the second quarter with a 6-5 advantage. The Yellowjackets defense held Spaulding scoreless in the third quarter, resulting in a 9-6 Milton lead entering the final 15 minutes. Goalie Chris Howarth finished with 20 saves for the Tide and kept his team in contention until the final minutes.
"Chris was standing tall tonight," Flaherty said. "He's a senior goalie and he will save a lot of those outside shots. We're going to really lean on him this year."
Milton (2-0) kicked off the season with a 9-7 victory over Stowe and will return to action during Friday's 4:30 contest at Colchester. Spaulding (0-1) only practiced outside of its gym three times prior to Tuesday's opener and showed a few signs of rust while transitioning to the much larger surface area.
"When you play on a bigger field, the defense wants to get stretched out more because their man may be playing out so wide," Flaherty said. "That's the big difference between being inside and being outside. Ground balls were more challenging outside, but really ground balls are about fighting. We want to be disciplined and we want to maintain an energy level where we're battling for ground balls, no matter what. The technique of getting a ground ball, I'm not as concerned about. I'm more concerned about fighting for ground balls. We were outside for practice (Monday) and we aren't making excuses. The one thing we want to work on is having a high intensity level throughout the game and riding the waves for all four quarters."
Even though the Tide have plenty of room for improvement, Flaherty noted that the midfield play of Tyler Glassford was a clear bright spot for the Granite City squad.
"Tyler was causing problems and getting ground balls and working hard," the Tide coach said.
Spaulding will travel to play defending Division III runner-up Mount Abraham at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Many of the Eagles compete for the Bullheads in the Vermont Box Lacrosse League during the summer, while a big crew of Tide players suit up for the Barre Woodchucks.
"We played them every week for five weeks during the summer and we know that they're going to come ready to play," Flaherty said of the Eagles.
BOYS LACROSSE
Colchester 7, Harwood 4
COLCHESTER - Aiden Flaherty (three goals) and Isaac Karlin (two goals, two assists) helped the Lakers outlast the Highlanders during Tuesday's early-season clash between Division II heavy-hitters.
Cooper Blondin and Mason Cardinal also scored for the Lakers. Gavin Murphy, Austin Daigneault and William Mullins notched assists in the victory, while goalie Kieran Phillips made 16 saves.
Brian Bechtel (two goals), Iyah Lavit and Trent Jordan scored for the Highlanders. Nathan Kudriavetz dished out one assist for HU and teammate Evan Andrews stopped 11 shots in front of the cage.
Harwood (0-2) will travel to play two-time defending Division II champ Montpelier at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Colchester (1-0) will host Milton the same day.
BASEBALL
Spaulding 11, Enosburg 1
ENOSBURG - The defending Division II champs stretched their winning streak to 18 games Tuesday by kicking off the 2023 season with a five-inning victory over the Hornets.
Winning pitcher Cole McAllister allowed one hit during three innings of work. He struck out five batters and issued two walks to help the Crimson Tide start the season in style. Reliever Brady Lewis finished up on the mound, allowing no hits, issuing zero walks and recording one strikeout.
Trevor Arsenault paced the Crimson Tide offense with a home run and a double. Arsenault drove in three runs and scored two. Danny Kiniry was 3 for 3 at the plate with one RBI, a stolen base, and scored three runs. Averill Parker had two hits, including a double, and recorded three RBI for the Tide.
Trevor Arsenault went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBIs for Spaulding, which will compete in the D-I tournament later this spring. Danny Kiniry was another lethal weapon for the Tide, going 3-for-3 with a triple and one RBI. Averill Parker, one of the heroes of last year's semifinal and final, went 2-for-4 and drove in three runs.
Losing pitcher Peter Stiebris gave up six hits over the course of three innings. He recorded two strikeouts, issued five walks and struggled against the top of the Tide batting order.
Enosburg (0-1) will host BFA-Fairfax at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Spaulding (1-0) will travel to play St. Johnsbury the same day.
SOFTBALL
Milton 18, Harwood 2
MILTON - Pitcher Grace Williams threw a two-hitter for the Yellowjackets during Tuesday's five-inning victory.
Williams piled up 12 strikeouts and was also an offensive standout. She connected for three hits, including a home run, and recorded four RBIs. Jessica Hensely belted a three-run homer for Milton, which ended the game by erupting for nine runs in the fifth inning.
Harwood (0-1) will travel to play U-32 at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Milton (1-0) will host Lamoille the same day.
GIRLS TENNIS
Mount Mansfield 7, U-32
JERICHO - The Cougars dropped a total of five games while earning seven straight-set victories during Tuesday's season-opening victory over the Raiders.
Bea Molson, Ada Krull, Irian Adii, Avela Kniffin-Krull and Zoe Rozen gave MMU a clean sweep of the singles action. Hannah Agran and Estelle First didn't lose a game at No. 1 doubles, while Ava Poehlmann and Aurora Leonetti were 6-0, 6-1 winners at the No. 2 spot. Yvette Petrella was the most competitive player for the Raiders, suffering a 6-2, 6-3 loss to Ada Krull at No. 2 singles.
"We played a strong team today," U-32 coach Karen Vatz said. "And even though we lost, all our players stayed focused and motivated. I was especially pleased to see them figure out what was working well and what wasn't - and make adjustments during their matches. We had a lot of great points and came away with new goals to work on."
Mount Mansfield (1-0) will host Harwood at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. U-32 (0-1) will travel to play Essex the same day.
