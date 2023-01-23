EAST MONTPELIER - U-32 neutralized Middlebury's Penn Riney at the start of Monday's boys basketball clash, but the Raiders' best efforts defensively were simply delaying the inevitable.
The 6-foot-5 power forward was unstoppable for the majority of the Division II battle, going 8 of 12 from the foul line and dominating the paint while scoring a team-high 28 points. He repeatedly had an answer to every run by Raiders, leading the Tigers to a 60-57 victory.
"We don't have a ton of size and we knew that (Riney) was going to be a difficult matchup, regardless," U-32 coach Dan Gauthier said. "Aiden Boyd did a nice job trying to match Riney physically. But the height difference came into play on some offensive rebounds and some easy putbacks. But Aiden, per usual, was all hustle and he gave a great effort. In our man-to-man defense, we would have liked to see us use a little bit more help on the back side. But we played well and it's something we can continue to work on."
Graham Mattrick made 6 of 10 free-throw attempts for the Tigers and finished with 16 points. Middlebury went 19 of 29 from the stripe as a team, while U-32 was 12 of 24. Foul shots in the final quarter proved to be a key difference-maker in the final outcome, with the Tigers going 9 of 13. U-32 was 3 of 6 from the line during the final eight minutes.
"In the end it came down to the fact that they made free throws down the stretch and we weren't able to convert offensively," Gauthier said. "We did enough defensively. Now we need to turn our attention to executing down the stretch and being on the same page about what looks we're trying to get. We need to get more high-quality looks and hopefully we'll be able to close out these games in the future."
An undeniable bright spot for the Raiders was the play of guard Sawyer Mislak, who scored his team's first nine points and then tallied one of his four assists to give U-32 an early nine-point lead. Mislak finished with a career-high 22 points and nabbed three steals.
"Sawyer is fearless and he plays fearless," Gauthier said. "Tonight he was really the catalyst that got us going. I pulled him aside after the game and told him this was the best game I've seen him play. He's really come so far since the start of the season and tonight was a sign of his growth. We certainly wouldn't have had a chance at the end if it weren't for what he gave us over the course of the game."
Michael Mallett hit four the Raiders' nine 3-pointers and went 3 of 4 from the foul line. He finished with 15 points and three steals. Teammate Luke Page chipped in with seven points, seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Caelan Zeilenga hit a pair of long-distance shots to help U-32 keep things close.
"For our team as a whole, tonight's game was the best, most competitive game we've been involved in," Gauthier said. "Middlebury plays hard and they pressure you defensively. One of our areas of focus over the last few games has been valuing the basketball and limiting turnovers. And tonight we had a season-low 10 turnovers as a team. When you're able to take care of the basketball like that against a good, hard-nosed team like Middlebury, you give yourself a chance at the end."
A left-handed layup by Mislak and a jumper by Middlebury's Willem Berry resulted in a 2-2 deadlock during the opening minute. Mislak grabbed a steal during a scramble in the backcourt and quickly cashed in with another layup. Mislak forced the Tigers to take a timeout in order to regroup after serving up a 3-pointer and a fast-break layup. Mislak assisted Page for a short baseline jumper, extending the lead to 11-2.
Berry ended his team's scoring slump by capping a three-point play from the foul line with 3:06 on the clock. Another Berry basket and a high-percentage shot by Riney sliced the deficit to 11-9. Mallett picked off a Tigers pass near mid-court and hit two foul shots to keep the Raiders in control. Middlebury pulled ahead for the first time when Riney responded with two foul shots and an old-fashioned three-point play. Mallett launched a long shot from the left side and banked in a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give his team a 16-14 lead to wrap up the first quarter.
Riney promptly tied the score at the start of the second quarter. Mattrick and Riney both scored in a six-second span for a 20-16 advantage. Foul shots by Page and Mallett helped off-set another two points by Riney and then Zeilenga nailed a 3-pointer from the left corner. A floater in the lane by Middlebury's Kyle Stearns and a fast-break layup by Mattrick led to a timeout by the Raiders. Zeilenga scored and then set up Aiden Boyd for a 3-pointer, pushing U-32 in front 27-26. A pull-up jumper in transition by Matrick was followed by three Mislak foul shots, allowing U-32 to head into the halftime break clinging to a 30-28 lead.
A wide-open fast-break layup by Mattrick helped boost the Tigers at the start of the third quarter. Mislak made a 3-pointer from the left corner, but a Mattrick foul shot tied the score at 33-33. Three Riney foul shots negated a pair of Mislak free throws, but Mallett gave U-32 a spark by burying a 3-pointer from the left side. Mattrick went 2 of 2 from the line, picked the Raiders' pocket a few moments later and darted in for an easy bucket and a 42-38 lead. Riney and Mislak scored at opposite ends of the floor and then Riney showed off his interior skills again for a 46-40 lead entering the final eight minutes.
A Mallett 3-pointer and a sneaky move along the baseline by Page sliced the deficit to 46-45 heading into the final five minutes. U-32's Ed Sayers stepped to the line for a 1-and-1 situation and made both attempts to help his team regain the lead. Riney made two free throws a few seconds later, making it a 48-47 game. Mattrick also went 2 of 2 from the line for a three-point lead midway through the final quarter and then Riney scored after a timeout. Page grabbed an offensive rebound and converted the putback with 2:32 left to play. Middlebury's Noah Doherty-Konczal went 3 of 4 from the foul line, but a Mallett 3-pointer from the left corner kept things a one-possession game heading into the last two minutes.
U-32's Alex Keene scored to tie the game after a timeout, but Middlebury's Jack Trudeau dropped in a 3-pointer with a minute left to play. Mislak scored with 29 seconds on the clock, making it a one-point affair. Mattrick stretched the lead to a pair of points by draining a foul shot with 23 seconds remaining. Doherty-Konczal hit the front end of a two-shot foul shooting situation with nine seconds left to play and Page grabbed a defensive rebound when the second shot missed the mark. The Raiders put up a last-second 3-pointer from the left side, but the bid to force overtime bounced off the front of the rim.
U-32 (2-8) will travel to play Lamoille at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Middlebury (5-4) will travel to play Milton the same evening.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Spaulding 68, Thetford 50
THETFORD - Four players in double-figures Monday helped the Crimson Tide take another crucial step toward completing their goal of an undefeated season.
Riley Severy recorded another double-double for Spaulding by recording 19 points and giving his team a big advantage on the glass. Cooper Diego (14 points), Cole McAllister (11 points) and Isaac Davis (10 points) were also key offensive contributors in the victory.
"This game was a game of halves," Tide coach Jesse Willard said. "Cole had 10 points in the first quarter and Cooper had 10 points in the first half. Cole came out on fire defensively again, like he did in the Montpelier game. He was making steals, getting to the foul line and making some open-court layups. And then Riley had the majority of his points in the second half. Depending on how teams try to take away our offensive flexibility, we always have other guys who can step up."
Spaulding held leads of 21-17 after one quarter, 43-27 after two and 57-44 after three. The Tide went 16 of 19 from the foul line, while Thetford was 3 of 6.
"We didn't pull away too much in the second quarter," Willard said. "They cut it back, and they did again early in the fourth. And then we stretched it out to 20 with some transition baskets and we played good defense at the end."
Boone Fahey (16 points) and Jacob Gilman (13 points) allowed the Panthers to keep their comeback hopes alive until the final quarter.
"We certainly made some uncharacteristic mistakes in transition, but we do in other games too," Willard said. "We didn't play that badly tonight - we played pretty well. We gave up some middle drives where they were able to capitalize and hit some 3's. They have a good young ball team: They execute, they play fundamental defense and they hit open shots."
Spaulding (9-0) will host Harwood at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Thetford (7-2) will travel to play Hazen the same evening.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Montpelier 45, Mt. Abraham 41
MONTPELIER - Ireland Donahue (20 points), Willow Sterling-Proulx (16 points) and Grace Nostrant (10 points) lifted the Solons to Monday's victory over the defending Division II champs.
Maia Jenson (20 points) and Louisa Painter (nine points) paced the Eagles, who closed out the first quarter with an 11-10 lead. Montpelier clawed back in the second quarter and was in front 23-22 entering halftime. The Solons extended their lead to 35-30 entering the final eight minutes.
"Our team is coming together and we played a great defensive game," Montpelier coach Haidi Arias said. "We still have a lot to work on, but we are getting there. I'm really proud of this team and how they played tonight."
Montpelier (5-7) will host Randolph at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Mount Abraham (5-8) will host Middlebury at 7 p.m. Friday.
