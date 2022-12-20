HARDWICK - The Michaud sibling connection was alive and kicking Tuesday for Hazen's boys basketball team.
Wildcats coach Aaron Hill sent three brothers from the same clan into the starting lineup against Stowe and watched them take care of business early during a 62-27 victory over Stowe.
It was another day at the office for Lincoln Michaud at the power forward position, while his younger brother Gabriel excelled as small forward. Morgan Michaud stepped into the shooting guard role and helped his team build a double-digit lead in the opening quarter.
"It was pretty cool to see them go out there together," coach Hill said. "They're three farm kids and nobody will outwork them. I can tell you that nobody will push those three kids around. It's just a really great family."
Hazen closed out the first quarter with a 16-2 advantage. After entering halftime with a 40-8 lead, the Wildcats kept their eyes on the prize while pulling ahead 55-12 in the third quarter. Hill's team closed out a 35-point victory for the second straight game and has outscored opponents by an average of 40 points during the first three contests of the season.
"We just try to focus on what we do and not look at the scoreboard," Hill said. "That's something we try to do anyway. You work on different things and try to stay sharp."
Tyler Rivard recorded another double-double for Hazen, piling up 17 points and 11 rebounds. LIncoln Michaud added 12 points, while Xavier Hill contributed 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists. The Wildcats opened the season with an 84-33 victory over Randolph and a 64-29 win over Lamoille at the Seventh Annual Dave Morse Classic.
"Basketball in Hardwick is a pretty big deal," coach Hill said. "We get a lot of community support and we love to play."
Will Brochausen (seven points) led the way for Stowe, which faced an uphill battle after four players fouled out of the game. Stowe (0-1) will host Randolph at 7 p.m. Thursday. Hazen (3-0) will host Oxbow the same evening.
"We're reasonably happy with the way we're playing," coach Hill said. "Defensively, we've been pretty solid. We still have some work to do in the halfcourt on offense. We have room for growth, for sure. And we want to be playing better by the end of the season."
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Harwood 53, Missisquoi 32
SWANTON - A 21-0 run in the third quarter gave the Highlanders plenty of breathing room during Tuesday's blowout victory over the Thunderbirds.
Harwood led 8-4 after the first quarter and headed into halftime with an 18-12 advantage. Cierra McKay scored 11 of her 13 points in the third quarter to help HU establish a 41-19 lead before the start of the final quarter.
"We said at halftime that two minutes into the third quarter we were going to catch them off-guard - and we did," Harwood coach Tom Young said. "Cierra McKay really heated up. MVU played really hard and they have a new coach and they're trying some new things. They're definitely tall and they're big. We had one kid who was out tonight, but everyone stepped up for us. And we had a big advantage on rebounds."
The Highlanders grabbed 28 more rebounds than the Thunderbirds and relied on their signature balance offensively. Point guard Jill Rundle finished with a team-high 16 points and committed zero turnovers. Power forward Quinn Nelson contributed six points, five rebounds and four blocks in the winning effort. Eloise Lilley (nine points), Mia Lapoine (six points) and Cammie Rocheleau (four rebounds) also delivered strong performances for HU.
"Cammie was a big spark off the bench tonight and she played really good defense," Young said.
Destinee Pigeon (nine points) and Molly Medor (six points) led the way for Missisquoi, which falls to 0-2 and will visit BFA-Fairfax for a 7 p.m. game Thursday. Harwood (3-0) will travel to play Colchester at 7 p.m. Friday. The Highlanders opened the season with a 52-31 victory at Montpelier and a 36-35 win at South Burlington.
"We're very happy with the start," Young said. "The best thing about this team is they're really a tight-knit group. We have eight seniors who have ben together since fifth grade. Tonight we brought up a freshman for a quarter after she played the JV game and the kids were all psyched for her. It speaks volumes about the senior leadership we have. They expected to be 3-0 and I like that they have that attitude."
Williamstown 39, Randolph 14
RANDOLPH - Destiny Campbell recorded a triple-double Tuesday and the Blue Devils held the Galloping Ghosts scoreless in the final quarter to wrap up another lopsided victory.
Campbell finished with 11 points, 11 steals and 10 rebounds. Courtney Townsend scored a team-high 15 points for Williamstown and grabbed six rebounds.
"I liked that the intensity stayed up for 32 minutes," Williamstown coach Sid Sweet said. "We only dress nine. And all nine contributed tonight, with seven on the scoreboard and eight on the glass."
Ella Messier scored eight points for Randolph, which trailed 17-8 entering halftime. The Ghosts suffered a 28-16 loss to the Blue Devils last week.
"Randolph plays really hard and never gave up," Sweet said. "They outrebounded us early. But once we locked in on the boards, we started to get out in transition and get better looks. We saw improvements in many facets of the game, which is nice. This group really seems eager to learn, which is fun to coach."
Williamstown (2-0) will host Montpelier at 7 p.m. Thursday. Randolph (0-3) will host Thetford on Dec. 27 at 7 p.m.
