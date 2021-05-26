Montpelier girls Ultimate is a team that doesn’t scare easily.
The Solons closed out another perfect regular season with Wednesday’s 12-2 victory at South Burlington after waiting through a 90-minute thunder delay prior to the opening whistle. Coach Nolan Benoit and his MHS side (12-0) extended their winning streak to 23 games — dating back to 2019 — while locking up the No. 1 seed for the upcoming playoffs.
“It was a little stormy on the way up and we drove through a little bit of rain,” Benoit said. “And exactly as we started to warm up, it thundered. We had to head into the cafeteria and we had to wait almost an hour-and-a-half. We got a heads-up that they thought we might be going out soon, so we did some dynamic stretching and a little bit of short disc tossing. And then we found out it was going to be another 30 minutes. So we played some fun, silly games in the cafeteria and invited the other team to play, which was fun. And by the time we got back out there, we only had time for a very abbreviated warmup.”
Lucia McCallum scored four goals for MHS and dished out one assist. Mae Browning (two goals, five assists) and Eliana Moorhead (two goals, one assist) were also highly productive in the victory. The Solons built a 7-1 halftime advantage and were never threatened down the stretch.
Despited the one-sided final score, Benoit wasn’t entirely satisfied with his team’s precision offensively.
“Having to wait so long presents a pretty unique challenge,” he said. “And we definitely rushed things trying to get the game started, just so we could get in as much time as possible without getting home really late. That translated into everybody being a little frazzled on the field. People were moving a little too fast, and not necessary in a good way. We were making passes too quickly and we were were a little scatter-brained too. We’re usually good at staying very calm and moving the disc. And today we didn’t take our time quite as much.”
Saskia Cousins-Joyce (three assists) and Maple Perchlik (two assists) were among the top handlers for MHS. Susha Benoit scored twice for MHS, while Anna Farber and Finley Torrens-Martin also caught passes in the end zone.
“We’re so good at taking every game as a learning opportunity, and conditions like this don’t really affect us,” Benoit said. “We talk about what’s controllable and uncontrollable. We don’t have control over the weather. But we do have control over how we react to it, and how we go into the game. And everyone on this team really buys into that mindset, which is super helpful.”
South Burlington falls to 4-8 and is battling with CVU (6-6) for the No. 4 seed in the post-season. Montpelier is trailed in the rankings by Burlington (9-2) and BFA-Fairfax (8-4).
“A lot of what we were expecting this season came to fruition,” Benoit said. “We figured a couple other teams were going to be able to challenge us and force us to play our best to beat them. We weren’t really expecting one of those teams to be BFA. But in our first game, the were really tough to play against. We were expecting Burlington to be good, and we had two great games with them. I think going out and not expecting to win — but trying to earn it — has helped us.”
The Solons rolled to an 11-7 victory over Fairfax during their first meeting before cruising past the Bullets, 15-4, two weeks ago. Montpelier swept BHS in the regular season, earning victories of 8-5 and 12-9.
“We expect to see Burlington in the finals, if we make it there,” Benoit said. “And one of the reasons I like playing Burlington so much is they have a really similar style of play as us. Both teams play person defense, so it’s fun to be able to go out and play the offense that we’ve been practicing all season. They’re a really athletic team, which forces us to work super hard on defense to be able to compete with them. The last time we played them, after 90 minutes, we were exhausted. If we play them again, we’re going to have to be able to play good defensively and get open on offense.”
BOYS ULTIMATE
Montpelier 11, BFA-Fairfax 9
FAIRFAX — The Solons won in the nick of time to close out the regular season in style.
Montpelier controlled possession near the end zone during the final minute and Cale Ellingson called a timeout with 19 seconds remaining. A broken play following the break forced the Solons to improvise, and Gabe Hall made a clutch reception for the game-winning point.
“Time doesn’t stop during timeouts, and once time runs out you finish the point,” Montpelier coach Anne Watson said. “If at that point the game is not tied, the game is over. But if it is tied, you play one more point. So there was a lot of pressure to score coming off of that timeout. When the called play didn’t work out, it was a little nerve-wracking. Thankfully it worked out.”
Defensively, Montpelier’s Ethan Borland recorded a hand block to force a turnover. Teammates Noah Samuelson, Wyatt Smith and Beorn Carron-Morrow were standout cutters on offense. Neither the Bullets nor the Solons ever led by more than two points.
“We were pretty evenly matched,” Watson said. “And the best part was the spirit of the game. They knew the rules and there were very few calls. Everyone kept up a positive attitude in spite of the game being close. It was particularly windy, which meant that both teams played zone. We had a lot of drops and throw-aways at first. But as the game went on, our playing got cleaner and they switched to playing man. Against their zone we were able to swing the disc to the side handlers — and from there make up-field progress. Against their man defense, we were able to outrun them most of the time.”
Montpelier improves to 8-5, while BFA falls to 3-9.
GIRLS TENNIS
U-32 6, North Country 1
EAST MONTPELIER — Lucy Krokenberger, Jasmine Toro, Caitlin Dodge-Prescott, Kallista Parton and Aeva Pope-Howe made the most of Senior Day by serving up victories for the Raiders.
“Everyone was in good spirits,” U-32 coach Carol Krokenberger said. “Our team is just that way, with everyone showing up and serving each other with support and kindness. That’s what makes this team a team.”
Lucy Krokenberger, Tovah Williams, Toro, Dodge-Prescott and Parton earned points in singles action. Dodge-Prescott earned a 6-1, 6-7(5), 10-2 victory over Lexi Booth at the No. 3 position. Pope-Howe and Willow Mashkuri triumphed, 6-2, 6-0, at No. 2 doubles.
“The 6-1 score did not reflect the closeness of the match,” coach Krokenberger said. “It really looked like we dominated, but there was a three-set match at No. 4 singles and all the matches had well-played points by both teams. The determining factor came from the experience of our seniors and the knowledge of how to end the points. I am proud of them all.”
SINGLES
Lucy Krokenberger (U) def. Haley Goff 6-1, 6-0 Tovah Williams (U) def. Ruthie Petzoldt 7-5, 6-0 Jasmine Toro (U) def. Marta Potter 6-2, 6-2 Caitlin Dodge-Prescott (U) def. Lexi Booth 6-1, 6-7(5), 10-2 Kallista Parton (U) def. Grace Elwell 6-1, 6-2
DOUBLES
Thea Potter and Anisa Brasseur (NC) def. Jin Clayton and Maya Elliott 6-3, 7-5 Aeva Pope-Howe and Willow Mashkuri (U) def. Anna Maurice and Maeve Wright 6-2, 6-0
Spaulding 6, BFA-St. Albans 1
Spaulding 7, BFA-St. Albans 0
BARRE — Halle Pletzer, Camdan Kelly and Natalie Taylor celebrated Senior Day by each going 2-for-2 during a pair of lopsided victories over the Comets.
“I saw a lot of confidence in all three girls today,” Spaulding coach Kelly Cleveland said. “Their serves were right on and they came up to net when they needed to. We’ve been working some on net recently, so it was nice to see them using that strategy.”
Ashley Boisvert and Julia Fewer both coasted to victories while taking turns at No. 3 singles. Payton Lamberti and Madison Pembroke bounced back from an early loss and won their second match, 6-3, at No. 1 doubles. Lily LaCroix and Megan Rea did not drop a single game during a sweep at the No. 2 spot. Spaulding (5-5) will travel to play Middlebury at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
“We started out the season having to forfeit some matches due to lack of numbers,” Cleveland said. “But even with that, the girls have really stepped up and have showed great improvement across the board.”
SINGLES
Halle Pletzer (S) def. Lydia Hodgeman 6-2 Camden Kelley (S) def. Quincy Fournier 6-3 Ashley Boisvert (S) def. Ella Lambert 6-1 Natalie Taylor (S) def. Genevieve LaClair 6-2
DOUBLES
Jalin Bedard and Shelby Bedard (B) def. Payton Lamberti and Madison Pembroke 6-3 Lily LaCroix and Megan Rea (S) def. Emma Boisvert and Emily Hayden 6-0
SINGLES
Halle Pletzer def. Lydia Hodgeman 6-1 Camden Kelley def. Quincy Fournier 6-4 Julia Fewer def. Jalin Bedard 6-2 Natalie Taylor def. Shelby Bedard 6-0
DOUBLES
Payton Lamberti and Madison Pembroke def. Genevieve LaClair and Ella Lambert 6-3 Lily LaCroix and Megan Rea def. Emma Boisver and Emily Hayden 6-0
GIRLS TENNISMiddlebury 6, Harwood 1
MIDDLEBURY — Julia Biedermann was the lone winner for the Highlanders against the undefeated Tigers.
Biedermann earned a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Scarlett Carrara at No. 1 singles. Julia Bartlett, Abby Bailey, Elizabeth Bright and Paige Hescock earned singles victories for Middlebury. Emma Franklin and Lois Alberts prevailed at No. 1 doubles, while Gwen Trombley and Bridget Graham were winners at the No. 2 position.
SINGLES
Julia Biedermann (H) def. Scarlett Carrara 6-2, 6-4 Julia Bartlett (M) def. Gretchen Kogut 6-2, 6-1 Abby Bailey (M) def. Anda Gulley 6-3, 6-1 Elizabeth Bright (M) def. Ella Dice 6-0, 6-1 Paige Hescock (M) def. Liv Sprague 6-1, 6-0
DOUBLES
Emma Franklin and Lois Alberts (M) def. Maeven Cattanach and Cierra McKay 7-5, 6-4 Gwen Trombley and Bridget Graham (M) def. Charlie Flint and Anna Alberghini 6-3, 6-4
BOYS TENNIS
U-32 6, North Country 1
NEWPORT — The Raiders won nail-biters at No. 3 singles and No. 1 doubles while fending off the Falcons.
U-32’s Evan Elliott defeated Cooper Brueck, 3-6, 6-2, 13-11, in the closest singles match of the day. Doubles partners Finn O’Donnell and Rory McLane gave the Raiders another point with a 7-5, 0-6, 10-8 victory over Jeff Blais and Max Roberts.
“They threw a curveball with their lineup but the boys had their strategies set and it didn’t matter who their opponent was,” Raiders coach Garrett Washburn said.
SINGLES
Lasse Lieberman (U) def. Ian Applegate 6-3, 6-1 Kayl Humke (U) def. Corbin Brueck 6-2, 6-0 Evan Elliott (U) def. Cooper Brueck 3-6, 6-2, 13-11 Tzevi Schwartz (U) def. David Grafton 6-2, 6-1 Hughes Gilbert (U) won by forfeit
DOUBLES
